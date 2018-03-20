People are starving and some are doing so to death.

People are homeless and living in streets.

People are without jobs and are in poverty.

(There are not enough jobs available.)

Resource shortages (including water and food in some regions) are coming.

Climate change is worsening in dire impacts.

Elites want to set up mining, logging and other operations on lands belonging to the people.

Energy demands keep on rising.

The oceans and waterways are running out of fish and other life.

The coral, nursery to sea life, is bleaching across the globe.

The ever growing garbage problem keeps mounting.

Biodiversity is shrinking.

Glaciers are melting.

The sixth great extinction is upon us.

The human population keeps growing.

Our leaders only care mostly about their own enrichment and throw pennies to the rest of us with pretend tears.

Our governments indirectly plunder and pollute the land, the water and the air.

They and their capitalist cronies are largely responsible for ruin of the biosphere.

Yes, “Acche Din” or in my country, the USA, Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again.”

Dream on your happy myth of “Acche Din” or “Make America Great Again”.

The only way that it will happen is if people rise up to demand their rights in nonviolent protests and en masse — huge numbers of them.

Sally Dugman is a writer in MA, USA.