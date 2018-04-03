Fight For Release Of Chandrashekhar Azad: Protests From 14 April 2018 Onwards

14 April 2018 will mark the 127th birth anniversary of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, one of India’s greatest social reformers and architect of the country’s Constitution. The day will also mark ten months in prison for Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan, one of Dr Ambedkar’s finest followers in contemporary India.

Azad is the leader of Bhim Army – an organisation dedicated to spreading education among Dalit youth and protecting Dalit families from attacks by upper caste Hindus. Threatened by both his courage and charisma the Uttar Pradesh government has put Azad behind bars under the National Security Act (NSA) , which allows the state to imprison anyone for one year without bail

(See www.freeazad.in).

We call upon everyone concerned about the injustice being done to Chandrashekhar Azad to organize and participate in protest actions from Ambedkar Jayanti – 14th April 2018 onwards. The protests will call for Chandrashekhar Azad’s immediate and unconditional release from prison and the dropping of all false charges against him.

Actions could range from:

Public gatherings and events

Film screenings on caste issues and atrocities against Dalits

Protest music/cultural programmes

Lectures on need to protect the Indian Constitution and its core values