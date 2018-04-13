Rape Victims

The crude flesh from a womb

Grows into a beauty,

The beauty expands its realm

Of innocence and purity,

Vulture eyes stoop

To the nascent or tender life

For feeding on the helpless body

Of humanity and compassion

The blood-bath on the mother earth

Leaves only stigma and blots

On our conscientiousness

Never to be wiped off

From the humane faces

The inhumane hands remain stained

Till the hands are chopped off

To teach the nefarious, perverted minds

A severe lesson lifelong.

Nirbhayas, Nancies and Asifas

Must be murdered

As a punishment to be born

A mere helpless girl ?

Unprotected, all unsecured

In her own volatile turf

Be it home, society, state or country

Until her society gives birth

To good and righteous people.

The time is ripe to impart ethics–

Value based education;

The doze of spirituality is a must

As it is sure to cure

Their perverted minds

And all social and mental ailments,

Crude urges surging in hatred.

For parrying recurrent sexual assaults

On weaker sections of the country

Why not moralize an immoral society?

Bhaskaranand Jha Bhaskar is a trilingual poet (Maithili, Hindi and English), short story writer, critic and reviewer, based in Kolkata. He is regularly published in various national and international magazines, both printed and online. His poetry springs straight from heart and mind as unification of sensibility. He uses catchy lines, expressions and images. In his poetry, social issues, romance and love are tackled with equal passion. Resonant with profound spirituality and intricate mysticism his poems are stunning and enlightening, buoyant sometimes and intense at other times and always have a deep meaning beautiful enough to touch hearts of avid readers. One of his poems on Nelson Mandela is included in the academic syllabus prescribed for the school students of Philippines.

Soothing Serenades: Straight From the Heart is his first volume of poems and another one is in the pipeline. He is also a contributor to journals like The Criterion: An International Journal in English, IJML (International Journal On Multicultural Literature), The Anvil (Forum of Literature & Academic Research in English) and Harvests of New Millennium, The Interiors, Taj Mahal Review, IJES (The Indian Journal of English Studies). He is also a part of several anthologies like ‘Epitaphs’, ‘Purple Hues”, “Whispering Winds”, “Just For You, My Love”, “Heavenly Hymns”, ‘I Am a Woman”, “The Significant Anthology”, “Umbilical Cords”, “A- Divine-Madness” (Five Volumes), “Poetic Prism” – 2015 & 16, “Searching For Sublime” (Australian-Indo Poetry), “She the Shakti”, “Whispering Heart”etc.

He is also the Review Editor of Asian Signature, a literary e-journal, managed from Kolkata.