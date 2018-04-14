There are no breaking news at the moment

A Silent Statue

in Arts/Literature by April 14, 2018

They defiled
Defaced
Abused
Accused
Garlanded with slippers
Pelted stones

But

You were a silent statue

They will praise
Place flowers
Churn out speeches
And melodious songs
Shower accolades
Distribute sweets

Still

You will be a silent statue

But, for those who carved
You with their flesh and blood
Days and nights of sweat
In shivering cold and sweltering heat

You are not just a silent statue …!

You are an inspiration
A determination
A motivation
To march forward
Unhindered

To Dalits, Muslims, subalterns,
To women, the poor, the marginalised sections,
You are a statue full of life
In this world of strife !!

Sheshu Babu is a writer from anywhere and everywhere

Leave a Reply