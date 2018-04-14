They defiled
Defaced
Abused
Accused
Garlanded with slippers
Pelted stones
But
You were a silent statue
They will praise
Place flowers
Churn out speeches
And melodious songs
Shower accolades
Distribute sweets
Still
You will be a silent statue
But, for those who carved
You with their flesh and blood
Days and nights of sweat
In shivering cold and sweltering heat
You are not just a silent statue …!
You are an inspiration
A determination
A motivation
To march forward
Unhindered
To Dalits, Muslims, subalterns,
To women, the poor, the marginalised sections,
You are a statue full of life
In this world of strife !!
Sheshu Babu is a writer from anywhere and everywhere
