They defiled

Defaced

Abused

Accused

Garlanded with slippers

Pelted stones

But

You were a silent statue

They will praise

Place flowers

Churn out speeches

And melodious songs

Shower accolades

Distribute sweets

Still

You will be a silent statue

But, for those who carved

You with their flesh and blood

Days and nights of sweat

In shivering cold and sweltering heat

You are not just a silent statue …!

You are an inspiration

A determination

A motivation

To march forward

Unhindered

To Dalits, Muslims, subalterns,

To women, the poor, the marginalised sections,

You are a statue full of life

In this world of strife !!

Sheshu Babu is a writer from anywhere and everywhere