If Asifa Were The First, The Last or The Only One I Could Weep

If Asifa were the first, the last or the only girl child to be tortured, raped, murdered, discarded like garbage, perhaps the callous that has formed around my life would not exist, and I could weep. But she is not, and I do not want to weep but to make revolution against the patriarchy.

If Asifa were the first, the last or the only girl child to be tortured, raped, murdered, thrown away because of her religion, I could weep. Police say the attack on Asifa was rooted in religious politics, with a group of local men planning to scare away the Bakarwals by simply kidnapping a girl. But once they had Asifa, that plan was quickly forgotten. Forensic reports say she had been drugged with anti-anxiety medication, repeatedly raped, burned, bludgeoned with a rock and strangled. Eventually, her corpse was thrown into the forest where it was found a week later.

If that were the reason I could weep. But that was not the reason, the reason what happened to her happened to her was because she was born female in a world controlled by those who are driven by testosterone.If the goal of the perpetrators was to put fear into the hearts of the Muslim community, well, a bomb would have done that. No, the choosing of a girl child sends another message. To the male dominated culture of which she is a member, it says we can do what we want with your possession. To the females it says we can do what we want with you.

One need only look at the war in Bosnia to see I am right. Rapes of Muslim, Croatian, and Serbian women have been reported, but the majority of cases involve rapes of Muslim women by Serbian men. The perpetrators of these rapes involve soldiers, paramilitary groups, local police, and civilians. The numbers of incidents range from 20,000 to 50,000. As with the case of Alfisa, most of these women were gang raped and included torture and sadism. Sufferers were assaulted with guns, broken bottles, or truncheons.

UNICEF writes:

“From [recent] conflicts in Bosnia and Herzegovina to Peru to Rwanda, girls and women have been singled out for rape, imprisonment, torture and execution. Rape, identified by psychologists as the most intrusive of traumatic events, has been documented in many armed conflicts including those in Bangladesh, Cambodia, Cyprus, Haiti, Liberia, Somalia and Uganda.” ( “Sexual violence as a weapon of war,” UNICEF, at: http://www.unicef.org/)

If what was done to Asifa, were only done to her, perhaps I could weep. But the sad truth is that there is nothing that was done to her that has not been done to females, regardless of their ages, throughout history. Written forty three years ago, Susan Brownmiller’sAgainst Our Will: Men, Women and Rape recounts the history of rape as a weapon, against the enemy and against women. She says: “The body of the raped female becomes a ceremonial battlefield, a parade ground for the victors trooping of the colors.”( SusanBrownmiller, Against Our Will (New York: Simon and Schuster, 1975), 147) A women’s humanity disappears and her body is utilized as a vessel of conquest. Documentation from the Wars of Religion in France reveal the torture, rape and murder of Huguenot women. During the First World War the German military raped and tortured Belgian and French women. Heather A. Blackburn and Stacey M. Thomas, “Rape Warfare,” 1998-FEB-25, at:http://jrscience.wcp.muohio.edu/)

During WW II the Nazis employed sexual humiliation and rape as well as murder against Jewish women. Rape took place in concentration and prison camps, as well as in brothels establish in the camps by the Germans.(https://www.usm.edu/gulfcoast/sites/usm.edu.gulfcoast/files/groups/learning-commons/pdf/rape_women_and_war.pdf ). During the Japanes invasion of Nanking women, even old women and young girls were repeatedly abused and raped by the Japanese in such huge numbers, that that time is today referred to as the “Rape of Nanking.” https://www.facinghistory.org/nanjing-atrocities/judgment-memory-legacy/rape-weapon-war

If Asifa were the only little girl to be murdered and discarded like garbage, I could weep; but the truth of the matter is that she is simply one amongst a multitude. In modern India, Pakistan and China, and so many other places in the world where it is neither noted nor spoken of, it is enough to be conceived a female to be murdered and discarded. Throughout history, across South Asia, untold numbers of infant girls have been murdered by their own families In the modern world, the phenomenon of ultrasounds and gender-selective abortion have become to the slaughter of females what the gas chambers were to the slaughter of Jews. In India is is estimated that 2,000 female fetuses are aborted each day. When they are not aborted, they are often killed at birth or neglected after birth. In an academic paper he published in 2003, Klasen, the chair of development economics at the University of Goettingen in German, asserted that there are perhaps millions of missing girls in this country. He estimated that 7.8 percent of Pakistani females and 7.9 percent of Indian females are “missing.” This is reflected in the fact that in the provinces of Punjab. Haryana and Rajasthan, there are now only 800 females for every 1,000 males

Girls who are not killed outright are often abandoned, the lucky ones ending up in orphanages. A woman named BilquisEdhi who runs an orphanage in Karachi, Pakistan, told the Atlantic that murdered baby girls are sometimes dumped outside her establishment.

If Afisa were the first, the last, the only female child or woman to be raped, brutalized, tortured, maimed, murdered, thrown away, I could weep. But she is not, and I cannot weep but can only rage and hunger for revolution: a revolution against patriarchy, against capitalism, against racism, against dehumanization in all its forms. Regretfully, at the age of 72, I don’t think I will be joining it in my lifetime.

Mary Metzger is a New Yorker living in Moscow

