Banker Son Of Senior RSS Leader Of Kerala Celebrated Gangrape And Killing Of 8 Year Old Girl At Kathua

It should not surprise anyone. The hatred for Muslims and Tribals is ingrained in the Hindutva cadres. This poison is infused in their brains during boudhik shivirs (intellectual camps) regularly held by the Hindutva gang. Their pujiya (worshipable) guru of hate, in fact, wrote a chapter titled INTERNAL THREAT (chapter xvi, Bunch of Thoughts, pages 177-195)in which Muslims are declared to be enemy number 1. Such criminal writings play major role in turning RSS cadres into barbarians. If this criminal was there at Kathua we can imagine what he would have been doing. With such criminals around no internal/external enemy is required to destroy our democratic-secular India, the Hindutva zealots will accomplish the task.

The nation has not forgotten how Muslim, Sikh and Christian women were raped in 1984 (massacre of Sikhs), 1991-93 (demolition of mosque at Ayodhya campaign), 2002 (Gujarat carnage) and 2008 (Kandhmal carnage). Minority women became soft target of the criminals led by communal hatred.

Not only rapes, it has been an old practice of Hindutva practitioners to celebrate the killing of opponents as ‘vadh’. They did it after the killings of Narender Dhabolkar, Govind Pansare and Professor MM Kalburgi. In fact, they did the same after the killing of Gandhiji by ‘Hindu nationalists’. This debased practice was brought to notice by the first Home Minister of India, Sardar Patel. Sardar in a letter dated 11 September 1948 to the then boss of RSS, Golwalkar wrote: “The RSS men expressed joy and distributed sweets after Gandhiji’s death.”

If someone believes that these celebrations took place without the knowledge of RSS/BJP top leadership, you are grossly mistaken. A prominent Hindutva organization, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS), allied to RSS has been regularly holding national conventions for “Establishment of Hindu Nation‟ in India. In 2013 one such convention was held in Goa. It is to be noted that members of one avtar of HJS, Sanatan Sanstha have been found indulging in bomb blasts at Muslim institutions and are under investigation for the murder of renowned secular intellectuals like Govind Pansare and Narendra Dhabolkar. This convention started its proceedings with a felicitation message from the then CM of Gujarat, Narendra Bhai Modi wishing HJS all success in its project of turning India into a Hindu Nation.

Shockingly, from the same dais in this convention from where Modi’s felicitation message was read, one of the prominent speakers, K.V. Sitaramiah, declared that Gandhi

was ‘terrible, wicked and most sinful’. Rejoicing the killing of M.K. Gandhi, he went on to declare, “As Bhagwan Shri Krishna said in the Gita, Paritranaya Sadhunam Vinashaya Cha Dushkritam/ Dharamasansthapnaya Sambhavami Yuge-Yuge (For the protection of the good, for the destruction of the wicked and for the establishment of righteousness, I am born in every age) On…30th January 1948 evening, Shriram came in the form of Nathuram Godse and ended the life of Gandhi.”

K.V. Sitaramiah has also authored a book titled ‘Gandhi was Dharma Drohi and Desa Drohi’ in which the text at the back cover, quoting from the epic Mahabharata, demands ‘Dharma Drohis must be killed’ and “Not killing the deserved to be killed is great sin”. He goes to, the extent of warning members of Indian Parliament that “where the members of Parliament seeing clearly allow to kill Dharma and truth as untruth, those members will be called dead”.

Shamsul Islam is a retired Professor of University of Delhi.Email: notoinjustice@gmail.com

http://indianexpress.com/article/india/kerala-kotak-bank-sacks-staffer-for-derogatory-remarks-on-victim-5136672/

Kerala: Kotak Bank sacks staffer for derogatory remarks on victim

Posters, demanding action against Vishnu, also came up in front of the bank’s branch at Palarivattam in Kochi.

By: Express News Service | Thiruvananthapuram | Published: April 14, 2018 3:11:56 am

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited on Friday terminated the services of an employee citing poor performance after there was massive outrage over his derogatory remarks on the eight-year-old victim of the Kathua gang rape on social media. In a Facebook post, Vishnu Nandakumar, an assistant manager with the bank’s branch in Kochi, said: “It is good that she (the rape victim) was killed now. Otherwise, she would have come as a bomb against India.” Vishnu is reported to have deactivated his Facebook page in face of mounting protest against the “cruel” comment.

“We have terminated Vishnu Nandakumar from services of the bank on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, for poor performance. It is extremely disheartening to see such comments being made in the aftermath of such tragedy by anyone, including an ex-employee. We strongly condemn this statement,” reads a statement issued by the bank on its Facebook page on Friday evening. Son of senior RSS leader E N Nandakumar, Vishnu is also a close relative of BJP state general secretary A N Radhakrishnan.

His comments triggered an outrage on social media, with people calling for the dismissal of the “this hopeless cruel mind.” Posters, demanding action against Vishnu, also came up in front of the bank’s branch at Palarivattam in Kochi.

Meanwhile, E N Nandakumar claimed his son had resigned from the bank a month ago after he got another job. The RSS leader added that Vishnu had admitted the mistake and tendered an apology on his Facebook page. [End of the story]