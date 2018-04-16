Coversations with an Indian male !

Ah ! The predicament of an engrossing coversation with an indian male

The vicissitudes of rape !

A week does not go by without a ” RAPE ” being reported ….

How does it get any better than this !

I wonder !

For a country of a billion souls ONE more case ?

Well I say -‘ what’s new about this ‘…. ?

It’s just another day and JUST another fresh juicy case !

‘ oh why should I be bothered or concerned ?

My child my wife my sister – IS SAFE THANK GOD they are home ! ‘

Well men will be men some say !

She has to change !

It is she who is provocatively dressed and behaves ….

A burka would be good ….

What is it for them ?

ENTERTAINMENT ENTERTAINMENT ENTERTAINMENT ?

What else is possible ?

‘ the male blatantly says ..

I live in a country whose rules and laws at will I can flaunt !

RAPE – 3-4 days in the media

A few irrational prime time debates with screeching banshees

Dramatic pictures and hype ….

WOW !

” l’ll sit and watch the news , read about the horrifying incident …

Put forward my point of views to friends and family

Instruct MY LOVED ONES

BUT what happens elsewhere why should that bother me or give me sleepless nights !

MY WORLD IS SAFE ! ”

WELL WELL WELL !

I choose to exist in a beautiful world of illusion ….

For all I care

A child can get raped and her body be mutilated

Or a girl gets raped in a public transport

Or students are molested in school

What has any of it got to do with me for god sake ! ! !

What has any of this insanity got to do with me !

Ì am a proud citizen of a country that I already know is impotent !

What difference can my single voice make ?

Why should I take a stand and mess my life and my vibe !

” nah !

I am the alpha male ”

How can you extrapolate that we all are wrong !

It’s all right ….

It’s just a rape ….

And i retierate

WHY – all this useless hue n cry !

IT IS NOT MY SISTER

IT IS NOT MY CHILD MY DAUGHTER

AND

ÌT IS NOT MY WIFE !

THANK GOD I AM SAFE !

Why should I be ashamed !

Shalini gupta newar is an interdisciplinary artist