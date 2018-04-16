Coversations with an Indian male !

Ah ! The predicament of an engrossing coversation with an indian male
The vicissitudes of rape !
A week does not go by without a ” RAPE ” being reported ….
How does it get any better than this !
I wonder !
For a country of a billion souls ONE more case ?
Well I say -‘ what’s new about this ‘…. ?
It’s just another day and JUST another fresh juicy case !
‘ oh why should I be bothered or concerned ?
My child my wife my sister – IS SAFE THANK GOD they are home ! ‘
Well men will be men some say !
She has to change !
It is she who is provocatively dressed and behaves ….
A burka would be good ….
What is it for them ?
ENTERTAINMENT ENTERTAINMENT ENTERTAINMENT ?
What else is possible ?
‘ the male blatantly says ..
I live in a country whose rules and laws at will I can flaunt !
RAPE – 3-4 days in the media
A few irrational prime time debates with screeching banshees
Dramatic pictures and hype ….
WOW !
” l’ll sit and watch the news , read about the horrifying incident …
Put forward my point of views to friends and family
Instruct MY LOVED ONES
BUT what happens elsewhere why should that bother me or give me sleepless nights !
MY WORLD IS SAFE ! ”
WELL WELL WELL !
I choose to exist in a beautiful world of illusion ….
For all I care
A child can get raped and her body be mutilated
Or a girl gets raped in a public transport
Or students are molested in school
What has any of it got to do with me for god sake ! ! !
What has any of this insanity got to do with me !
Ì am a proud citizen of a country that I already know is impotent !
What difference can my single voice make ?
Why should I take a stand and mess my life and my vibe !
” nah !
I am the alpha male ”
How can you extrapolate that we all are wrong !
It’s all right ….
It’s just a rape ….
And i retierate
WHY – all this useless hue n cry !
IT IS NOT MY SISTER
IT IS NOT MY CHILD MY DAUGHTER
AND
ÌT IS NOT MY WIFE !
THANK GOD I AM SAFE !
Why should I be ashamed !
Shalini gupta newar is an interdisciplinary artist
