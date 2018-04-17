Extreme Atrocities – Violence On Girls

Atrocities on women including rapes and murders have been discussed and debated at length. Also, violence on girls and girl- child have been highlighted many times. But, these days, girls below teen age are not only raped and tortured for days but also killed in a most grotesque way. Any word, whether ‘ terrible ‘ or ‘ horrific ‘ sounds euphemistic in describing these cold – blooded murders. Even more pathetic is the support given to these murderers by organisations, politicians and lawyers making police system, which is already inefficient, ineffective.

Kathua and after

Even as Asifa case has gained prominence and demands to punish culprits are on the rise, there are reports of a brutally raped and tortured body of a minor girl aged about 10 was found in Surat, Gujarat ( published April14, 2018, kracktivist.org) . Another girl aged about 9 or 10 was mutilated and the body was found near Rohtak, Haryana ( posted on April 16, 2018, timesofindia.indiatimes.com) . These are few cases reported. There may be others which are not reported. Even disabled girls are not spared. According to a report in mumbaimirrror.indiatimes.com ( published April 15, 2018, by Rahi Gaikward) ,almost all deaf and mute girls at Karjat School were sexually abused. The caretaker was arrested on the complaints. The girls could communicate through sign language.

Crimes

The crimes against women and girls are horrendous. In Congo, as young as six months old babies have been raped by army according to a report by Marianne Schnall, women media center ( published February,6, 2009, www.alternet.org) . Nazi Germany had experienced sexual assaults on women and girls during world war. All over the world, women and girls have been sexually abused during wars. Around 120 million girls ( slightly more than 1 in 10) experience sexual assaults or forced intercourse according to UNICEF(2014) report published in www.unwomen.org ( Facts and figures: Ending violence against women). About 35% of women worldwide experienced sexual or physical assaults.

Reasons

While women are vulnerable, girls, especially those below sixteen years are more fragile and vulnerable. They have little or no awareness of how to tackle violence. Male hegemony makes the girls indefensible and they are forced to succumb. If they raise voice, they are either killed on the spot or taken to remote places and murdered. These days, women and girls reporting assaults has increased though it is still low. To erase any chance of being caught, girls are being killed by the rapists. They fulfill their sadistic desires as long as they wish and murder the helpless girls in order to escape punishment. Many are not even charged with sexual assaults despite legal provisions.

Shame

These incidents are a shame to humanity and reflect the rising trend of cannibalism trait in males. These incidents are hallmark of a regressive archaic society. No amount of condemnation is enough to deplore such acts of violent atrocities.

Future

The present situation is very sad. One is moved to tears when one comes to know of such atrocities. The civil society must start to find measures for stopping the assaults on a war- footing. Male chauvinism should be eradicated. Most of these crimes are related with religious hatred. The women and girls fall aprey to religious bigotry. Any hate – national or international – has vast impact on women lives, specially girls under nineteen or twenty. They become prime targets. The politicians use the situation to spill venom into society. They assist in atrocities continue to achieve their goals. Many leaders have brazenly supported Kathua rapist accused and even threatened those who voice against the criminals.

Girls are future of civilization. They must be protected. They are vulnerable section of society. Stringent measures should be taken against eve – teasers, perpetrators of crimes on women or girls and rapists.

Society is at the cross- roads. It is on the brink of disaster. To prevail sanity, male criminals should be punished. Awareness of consequences of such crimes must increase at the earliest.

Sheshu Babu is a writer from anywhere and everywhere. Whenever the writer ponders on the question ‘ who am I?’,he finds some answer in a lyric by Bhupen Hazarika written in Assamese ‘ Ami ek jajabor’ ( translated into hindi by Gulzar)

” I am a gypsy …

The earth has called me her own

And I have forgotten my own home”

(English transltion)