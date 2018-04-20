Communalising Rape

Rape as an instrument of terror will be detrimental to the social fabric

Woman/ girl child, the indispensable part of our society continues to survive under the apprehension of fear. Females are soft-targets of violence ranging from domestic to sexual. But the sexual violence particularly rape is most common. Continually,headlines regarding sexual crimes against females, irrespective of their age appear in media. Despite repeated public resentment and subsequent assurances of stringent action from the administration,this crime is spiking with passing time especially in India .The fact that the Rape now has little to do with sex and much more with power through a sort of terrorism has added to the worries.Presently, this felony is being used as a weapon of war, to create fear and psychosis among the population, mostly in conflict-ridden zones.

Countries like Sudan, Syria,and Burma etc are few examples, where the pain is inflicted on masses through sexual violence.Out of misfortune, state of Jammu and Kashmir has also experienced brutalism in this form.The ‘Kunan Posh Pora incident’ and Shopain rape and murder case still exist as fresh wounds for the people of Kashmir that were politically-patronized, largely aimed at creating a sense of terror among people.However, by taking different aspects of horrific Kathau rape-n-murder case into view, it seemed that here also this barbaric act was used as an instrument of terror.Also, it gave impressions of having the patronage of power corridors.The demolition of evidence during an initial investigation, the politicizing, and communalizing the issue, rallying of sitting ministers in favor of accused, and criminal silence of PM and his jingoistic media hinted of political support. Moreover, demands of right-wing legislators for the transference of case to CBI and discourteous statements from top leaders of the BJP also exculpated the point that the crime was a part of sponsored conspiracy against the nomadic community- to drive them away from their lands.

The most disgustful scenes came into sight when Hinduvta-inclined people jumped into the fray and floated inhumane comments against the victim. It was worst that even female political leaders and self-styled feminists displayed their filthy mentality.Some women warned of burning themselves if accused men were not released. Instead of assisting the victim’s family,so-called law saviors-lawyers sided with the accused and tried to obstruct the legal process.All this was done to communalize and hush up the case, tantamount to legitimating heinous crime and its use as a war weapon.

Fortunately, owing to the determination of people, social activists, police,and few lawyers, who besides receiving threats kept on struggling, the issue grabbed international attention. From UNO general secretary to foreign print media, all expressed concern that prompted state authorities to act. Resultantly, after months of silence, Indian media, politicians, and Prime Minister woke up and vouched for the victim.Now, trail,in this case, has begun and it will be interesting to follow how the law would take its course. Worth to be seen would be, whether the political poweror justice prevails. Whether we will have another example of injustice like Kunan-poshpora or the culprits would be brought to book.Whether justice would be denied, or delivered completely, all people with human heart regardless of creed, caste, religion,and color are waiting to see.

It is noteworthy, this case is different from other rape cases, here rape was used war weapon, and any sort of mishandling would be alarming as it will not only boost the crime but also encourage the use of ‘rape’asa terror-creatinginstrument. This will be detrimental to the social fabric and the final nail in the coffin of ethics.

Furthermore, this crime has been portrayed in such a way that it can pose many challenges. It has already fuelled communal tension across the state and communal forces are all set to create a mess. The minorities, as well as the nomadic community, areunder threat now. There are possibilities that groups like Ekta Manch would incite a riot.Therefore, the government of Jammu and Kashmir needs to consider all the aspects. Justice must be delivered and at the same time, space for communalism must be shrunk and protection of people particularly minorities must be ensured.

It is high time for government of J&Kto fill the trust deficit. They must press hard to bring culprits to justice and a precedent must be set so that no one can think of this crime anywhere/anymore.

Zeeshan Rasool Khan, writes on current socio-political issues and can be mailed at mohdzeeshan605@gmail.com