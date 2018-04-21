Asifa, I have no words to speak of or for you

I had planned to give up poetry

At the end of this month

This National Poetry Writing Month

Poetry is of no use

Words have no beauty

What I need is action to enthuse

My deeds have to fill the stage of this world

So that never again is there an Asifa.

Asifa, I grew up in a world that like yours

Did not care for violence

I have two daughters

They too loved to run in the meadows

Safe from marauders

I let them stray like lambs only among human beings

Who espoused values not known to your killers

Taught them to care for Jesus, and Buddha

Lincoln, Gandhi, Ambedkar, Martin Luther King Jr., Mandela

Sent them to schools and anxiously waited

For their return, as the world knew no ideals

Asifa, I am not writing to be published

Or get money or to be praised

I write because what happened to you

Stole my sleep in the night and calls me

Calls me to do the first thing to resist

Calls me to write this poem and not desist

Asifa, the tears that scald my eyes

These hot beads that stream down my face and cheeks

Are vain in your case, I know

But I shed them as a curse

To bring into existence God

If he does not exist, the God of old

Who was slow to anger but quick to avenge

Evil and sin and destroy the wicked

The God of the Old Testament whom people feared

When the fear of God was the beginning of safety

And if no God answers to my prayer

As none did when you were crying out

To curse your killers

Then I take it on myself

To do everything in my power

To change the world so no more do such things happen

No government too big enough for me to not pull down

No army I cannot find weapons against

No religion I cannot annihilate

No battle or war too little for your sake

For these tears of mine are not just tears of sadness

They are tears of just anger and of hate

No one should live in a land where you cannot run free

If they are a danger to your laughter and glee

No one should escape the net of the vigilante

And I am that vigilante and there are many of me/us

Asifa, nothing is beyond me when hurt

When enraged, when made mad, as it is not for any

Who can even dimly sense what you went through in those hours

It is true ‘the blood-dimmed tide rises

The centre cannot hold

Mere anarchy is let loose on the world

The falcon cannot hear the falconer’

It is true

And ‘the nightmare moves it slow thighs and slouches towards Bethlehem

Surrounded by wheeling carrion birds in the gyre of history

Where kaliyug has come

Where the time of the antichrist draws nigh’

It is clear, but I do not fear

As in me dwell all the heroes of the past

They asked me why I did not sleep

Why I was awake at an unearthly time, tonight

How can I tell them I was up to dream

Dream of being a father waiting at a door

Seeing a little girl come home and sigh

With relief

That another day had gone by

And nothing had happened to her yet again

In this cruel world

Asifa?

How could I tell them I was awake to weep

Unending tears to become a curse to smite

Once for all to death all such evil in the lands

How could I speak when there was no one to accept?

When people will only fear the gun’s might?

Yet I speak and I believe in my solitariness

That there is a power in my words and my tears

That will tear down even the greatest strongholds

I believe that the fight will still go our way

No more will we lose but hold evil first at bay

Then drive it back to where it should stay

In heavenly armour I enter the land

No battle I cannot fight to withstand

No enemy I shall not overcome and slay

For you I cast aside every fear

Asifa, if it is left to me there will never be this again

What happened to you and others – not if I have my way.

Dr A.V. Koshy is an established author and writer who is a poet, critic and artist. He has a doctorate in Samuel Beckett’s Poems in English from the University of Kerala, now published. He has co-authored and published a monograph of essays called Wrighteings: In Media Res and has several, published research papers to his credit. His greatest desire is to build a village for people having autism where all their needs are met. He runs an NGO called “Autism for Help Village Project” with his wife for this dream to come true. He has fourteen other books out now as fiction writer, literary critic, poet, academician, literary theoretician, essayist, editor, anthologist, co -editor, co-author and co-contributor. His latest and perhaps best book is a collection of short stories Scream and Other Urbane Legends.