The  Body  And  Dress  Code  In  Indian  Political  Discourse

in India by April 22, 2018

The   exchange  of  banters  between  the  outgoing  veteran  Congress  MP  Renuka  Chaudhury and  India’s  Vice-President  Venkaiah  Naidu in  the  Rajya  Sabha,  during  the  ceremony  to  bid  farewell  to  her  and  other  retiring  MPs ,  has  taken  an  ugly  turn.  In  her  farewell  speech  Renuka  Chaudhury  while  addressing  Naidu (who  is  also  the  Rajya  Sabha  Chairman),  in  a  self-deprecating humorous  vein  poked  fun  at  her  own   girth  saying: “Sir,  many  people  worry  about  my  weight,  but  in  this job  (of  politics),  you  need to  throw  your  weight  around.”  To  this,  Naidu  replied:  “…reduce  your  weight  and  make  efforts  to  increase  the  weight  of  your  party.”  Now,  if  this  banter  between  the  two –  both  of  whom  having  known  each  other  for  many  years  despite  their  political  differences  –  took  place  in  the  private  surroundings  of   a  lunch  or  dinner  party  in  the  capital,  where  such  slanging  jests  are  quite  common, it  would have  been  laughed  off,  and  ignored  by  the  media.

But  once  such a  badinage   is   transported  to  the  public  arena  of  Parliament,  or  political  rallies,   it  assumes  a  different  dimension,  particularly  from  the  viewpoint  of  women,  who  quite  understandably  feel  insulted  by  the  misogynist  comments  and  anti-women  slurs  made  by  ministers,  MPs,  political  leaders  (irrespective  of  their  ideological  beliefs)  on  the  floors  of  the Lok  Sabha,  as well  as in  mass  meetings. As  Renuka  Chowdhury  stated  in  a  newspaper  interview  soon  after  the Rajya  Sabha  encounter,  this  was  not  the first  time  that  Venkaiah  Naidu  had  cast  slurs  on  her  body. Earlier,   he  had  said  to  her:  “Why  don’t  you  go  and  see  a  doctor ?”  In  her  interview,  Renuka  Chowdhury  counters  such  questions  by  asking:  “Do  they  (male  politicians) tell  men  why don’t  you  lose  weight  ?’  or why  don’t  you  get  a  hair-cut ?’  or  ‘trim  your  beard’  ?”   1  

She  could  have  added  another  question:  “Since  charity  begins  at  home,  why  doesn’t  our  honourable  Vice-President  look at  his  own  girth,  and  find  out  if  it  is any  less  in  size ?”  But  I  appreciate   her cultural  values  which  would  not  allow  her  to  stoop  to  the  level  of  indulging  in  such  bodily  diatribes  against  an  individual  who  should  have  realized  on  his  own,  that  it  did  not  behove  him  as  the Vice-President  to  make  comments  about  her  body  in  the  Rajya  Sabha.  Till  now,  he  has  not  apologized  for   his  comments –  which  revalidates  the  painful  fact  that  Indian  male  politicians  (irrespective  of  their  party  loyalties)   are  totally  insensitive  to  feminine  sentiments   –  whether of  their  female colleagues  in  the  political  sphere,  or  of   women  in  general  in  society.

Such  patriarchal  attitudes  to  the  female  body  often  masquerade  as   avuncular  patronizing  – as  demonstrated  by  the  behavior  of  the  Tamilnadu  governor,  Banwarilal  Purohit,  an  erstwhiler  BJP  politician   again.  At  a  press  conference  in  Chennai  on  April  17,  2018,  he  was  asked  by  a  woman  journalist  Lakshmi  Subramaniyam  regarding reports  about  his  ambiguous  role  in  intervening  in  the  case  of  a  woman  professor  of  a  local  college  who  was  accused  of  forcing  her  girl  students  to   provide  sexual  favours  to  university  officials.  In  response, Banwarilal  Purohit  walked  up  to  her  and  patted  her cheek.  When later,   Subramaniyam   came  out  with  a  public  statement  protesting  against  his  behavior,  the  governor  sent  her  a  message  that  smacks  of  the  hypocritical  male  attitude  of  trying  to  keep women under  their  control  in  the  name  of  parental  benevolence.  He  explained  his  (unwanted)  pat  as  “…an  act  of  appreciation  for  the  question  that  you had  posed,  I  gave  a  pat  on your  cheek  considering  you  to  be  my  granddaughter…”   Subramaniam  retorted  with  a  verbal  slap,  putting  him  in  his  place:  “I  didn’t  want  his  appreciation…I  wanted  an  answer.  He  is  the  constitutional  head  of  a  state.  I  am  a  journalist.  There  can  be  no  other  relationship.”  (Re:  https://www.ndtv.com)

Such  patriarchal  anti-women  innuendos  are  not  confined  to  the Indian  political  scenario.  At  around the  same  time  in  March  this  year,  on  the  floors  of  the  British  House  of  Commons,  UK’s  Foreign  Secretary Boris  Johnson  described  his  rival  Labour  party  female  politician  Emily  Thornberry  as  “Lady  Nugee.”  The  Speaker  of  the House  of  Commons  immediately  upbraided  Boris  Johnson,  and  forced  him  to  come  out  with  a  public  announcement,  apologizing  for  “…any  inadvertent  sexism  or  discourtesy…I  apologize  unreservedly  to  her..”  2   

In  sharp  contrast  to  such  practices,   Indian male  legislators  and  politicians  do  not  have  the  grace  to  tender  such  apology.   When  the  Rajya  Sabha  Chairman  himself  (who  is  also  the  Vice-President  of  India),  and  a  state  governor,  indulge  in  such  verbal innuendos  and  unwanted  physical  touches  that  insult the  female body,  what hopes  are  there  for  Indian  women  for  protection  from  a  patriarchal  state  ?

Body-centric  politics

In  the  current  political  discourse  in  India,  the  body  has  acquired  an  important  position.  The  tone  was  set  by  our  present  prime  minister  Narendra  Modi,  when  in  his  election  speeches  in 2014,  he  boasted  about  his  56-inch  chest’  -  a  metaphor  for  muscular  policies  that  he  promised  to  implement,   to  defeat  China  and  Pakistan  on  the  foreign  front,  and  bring  back  corruption-tainted  black  money  from  abroad  in  the  domestic  front. On  both  the  fronts,  the 56-inch  chest’ has  turned out  to  be  a  pigeon  chest  –  in  terms  of  the  body-centric  politics.  It  is  sticking  out  with  narrow bones of   failed  foreign  and  economic  policies,  but  yet  trying  to  infiltrate  into the  Indian  body politic  with  its  poisonous  rib  bones.

The  discourse   is  marked  by  a  conflict  between  two  forces  –  the  dominant  patriarchal  tendency  to  flaunt  the  male  body  as  a  symbol  of  nationalistic  muscle  power   (whether  through  official  statements,  public  speeches  by  political  leaders,  or  the  mass  media)  on  the  one  hand,  and the emerging  voices  of  women                       trying  to  free  their  bodies  from  male   physical,  social  and  political  control  on  the  other.   But  this  discourse is   taking  place  in  an  unsettling    politically  and  socially  uneven  playing  field,  where  the  traditionally  powerful  male  actors  are  now  resorting  to  brutal    tactics  to  cope  with  the  new  challenges  posed  by  the  hitherto  subjugated  women.  In  the  villages  of  Uttar  Pradesh,  Haryana,  Rajasthan  and  other  parts  of    India,  young  girls  are  crossing  their  caste  and  religious  boundaries that  had  been  laid  down  by  the  patriarchal  khap panchayats’,   to  choose  partners according  to  their  individual  desires.  In  the  urban  areas,  a  new  generation  of   women  working  and  holding  offices  in  IT  and  banking  sectors,  and  multinational  firms,  have  broken out  from   the  traditional  norms  of  dress  codes  like ghunghat’,  and  burkha’,  imposed  upon  them  by  their  respective  Hindu  and  Muslim  clergies,  which  their  sisters  in  the  villages  are  still  being  forced  to  follow. These  urban  women,  if  dressed  in  jeans  or  shorts,  or  if  found  in  the  company  of  their  male  friends,  are  persecuted  by   the moral  police  brigade’  –    vigilantes  appointed  by  Hindutva  outfits  like  Bajrang  Dal,  Shiv  Sena,  Vishva  Hindu  Parishad.

Both  the  rural  and  urban  women who  determinately make  their  individual  choices,  are  subjected  not  only  to  social  opprobrium (which  often  extends  to  their  being  lynched  by  their  own  family  members  in  the  name  of  honour  killing’),   but  also  harassment by  the   judiciary,  as  happened  some time  ago   in  Kerala,  where  the  High  Court nullified  the  marriage  of  a  24-year  old  Hindu  woman (Akhila  who  converted  to  Islam  and  adopted  the  name  Hadia)  with  her  Muslim  lover,  on  the  ground  that  the  bride’s  parents  did    not  give  consent  for  the  marriage !  This  was  despite  the   woman  herself  acknowledging  that  she  willingly  converted  to Islam  and  wanted  to  live  with  her  husband !  <strong><sup>3</sup></strong>    In  the  rural  areas  of  north  India,  such  inter-religious  marriages  are  immediately  fake-newsed  as  love-jihad’ –  rumoured  as  a  case  of  a  Muslim  alluring  a  Hindu  girl –  that  leads  to  communal  riots.

But  there  is  also  a  body-centric  dimension  to  it.  I  remember  way  back  in  the  1960s  as  a  reporter  covering  Hindu-Muslim  communal  riots  in  Calcutta,  a  Hindu  neighbor  of  mine  lamented:  “You  know,  those  Muslims  –  they  have  more  sexual  prowess  than us,  because  of  their  circumcised  penises.”    Such  myths  tend  to   reinforce  the  stereotyped image  of  Muslim  males  as  sexual  threats,  the  fear  of  which  among  Hindu  males  can  be  worked  up  to  a frenzy  by  the  Sangh  Parivar  to  unleash the  murderous  campaign  against  Muslims  by  attributing  the  term  `love  jihad’  to  Hindu-Muslim  marriages.

Femophobia  –  patriarchal  fear  of  the  female  body

What  is  unnerving  however  is  that  the  Sangh Parivar’s  male  chauvinist propaganda  finds  echoes  even  in  the  utterances  of  its  political  opponents  in  the  Samajwadi  Party,  and  even  the  Congress.  Let  me  just  compare  a   few quotes  by   RSS  leaders  with  those  of  their  political  rivals. The  RSS  head  Mohan  Bhagawat  in  a                                               talk  in  2013  said: “Rapes  take  place  in  cities  ….  Such  incidents  happen  due  to  the  influence  of  Western culture  and  women                                                wearing  less (sic.)  clothes.”  Soon  after at  a  rally  in April  2014 ,    the  Samajwadi  Party  leader Mulayam  Singh  Yadav  came  out  with  his  infamous  statement:  “Should  rape  cases  lead  to  hanging  ?   Boys  are  boys,  they  make  mistakes.”  To   look  back  at   the  role  of  another   leader  of   this  Samajwadi  group,  in  2013,  during  a  debate  on  the  Women’s  Reservation  Bill  in  the  Lok  Sabha , its  MP   Sharad  Jadav  opposed  the  bill  describing  women  demanding  reservation  as  “par kati mahilayein”  (a  term  used  for  short-haired  women).  Still  later,   in  the  Rajya  Sabha  in  2015,  during  a  debate  on  the  Insurance  Bill,  he  was  recorded  to  have  said:  “The  body  of  women  from South  is  as  good  as  beautiful  they  are.  They  in  our  region  are  not  that  good  as  beautiful  as  those (in  South)  know  dancing  (sic.) …”  At  that  time,  the  DMK  MP  Kanimozhi  protested  against  these  remarks,  and  the  CPI(M)  leader  Brinda  Karat  demanded  that  Parliament  should  adopt  a  code of  conduct and  ensure  that such  incidents  did  not  happen  again  in  future.   4   Congress  male  politicians  are  no  less  culpable  in  indulging  in  patronizing  sexist  comments,  targeting  even  their  own  female  colleagues.  In  2013, the  Congress  general  secretary Digvijay  Singh  lauded   his  party MP  from  Mandsaur,  Meenakshi  Natrajan  by  using  the  male  chauvinist  term   “sau  tunch  maal”  (loosely  translated  into  English  as  `a  desirable  object.’). 5

But  it  is  the  BJP  politicians  and  legislators  who  take  the  cake.  Bred  on  feudal  authoritarian  values,  brought  upon  orthodox  Hindu  religious  superstitions,  and  trained  to  violently  oppose the  cultural  norms  and  rational  values  of  a  liberal  humanitarian civilization,   these  uncouth  leaders  of  the  Indian  ruling  party,  by  their  crackbrained  utterances  and  misogynist  acts   are  making  India  stink  in   the  opinion  of  the  world.  Let  me  give  a  few  examples.  In  October,  2014,  the  BJP  chief  minister  of Haryana, Manohar  Lal  Khattar  came  out  with  this  ridiculous  statement:  “If  a  girl  dressed  decently, a  boy  will not  look  at  her in  the  wrong  way…”  Then referring  to  clothes  worn  by  other  girls,  he  added:   “ These short  clothes  are  western  influences (sic.) “  6   His  supreme  leader  prime  minister  Narendra  Modi,  carried this  misogynist  message  further by  branding  a  veteran  woman  politician  as  a  female villain.   During  a  debate  in  the  Rajya  Sabha  in  February,  2018,  he   described  the  Congress  MP  Renuka  Chowdhury  as  the  legendary  female  demon  Suparnakha  of  the  mythical  tale  of  Ramayana.  Renuka  Chowdhury’s  only  fault  was  her  breaking  out  in  loud  laughter  when  the  prime  minister  was  making  stupid  claims  of  his  achievements (most  of  which  have  been  proved  to  be  false  now). One  cannot  but  agree  with  her  complaint   made  in  a  later  newspaper  interview,  about  “  the loutish  Prime  Minister  (who)  talks  rubbish”  7

Gang  rapes,  love  jihads’, honour  killings’  under  the  BJP  regime    

Given  such  messages  from the  centres  of  power  –  ranging  from  the  prime  minister himself  to  the  BJP  MLAs  –  it  is  not  surprising  that  their  followers  feel  immune  against  any  punishment  for  their  raping  sprees.  They  are  assured  of                                           protection  by  their  BJP  leaders.  The  two  recent  incidents of  rapes  in  Unnao  in  UP  and  Kathua  in  Jammu  and  Kashmir   illustrate  the  depths  of  depravity  to  which  these national  and  local  politicians  have  sunk.  Both  the  prime  minister  and  the  UP  chief  minister continued  to  turn a  blind  eye  to  the  allegation  of  rape  against  their  party  MLA  Kuldeep  Singh  Sengar.  It  was  only  after  the  Allahabad  High  Court  came  down  strongly  on  the  Adityanath  government’s  failure  to  arrest  him  that  Narendra  Modi  broke  his  silence  on  April  13  saying:  “Our  daughters  will  get  justice….we are  ashamed  of  it.”    Similarly,  in  the  Kathua  case,  when   two  BJP  ministers  of  the Jammu  and  Kashmir  government  publicly  defended  those  accused  of  raping  and  killing  an  eight-year  old  girl  from  the  nomadic  Muslim  Bakharwal  community,  both  the  central  and  state  BJP  leadership remained  silent.  It  was  again  under  the  pressure  of  mass  protests  which  compelled  its  partner, the  PDF  chief  minister Mufti  Mehbuba,  to  express  displeasure,  that  forced  prime  minister  Modi  to  advice  the  two  BJP  ministers  to  resign.  But  even  then,  the  party’s  stubborn  spokesman  Ashok  Kaul  maintained:  “They  (the  two  BJP  ministers)  have  not  done  anything  wrong.” The  extent  to                                          which  this  moral  depravity  has  infected civil  society  was  demonstrated  by  the  acts  of  the  lawyers  of  Jammu,  who  tried  physically  to  prevent the  filing  of  case  against  the  accused.

Narendra  Modi’s  much ballyhooed  slogan  of  Beti  banchao’,    has  turned out  to  be  a  cover  for Beti  dharshan’  (raping  of  girls)  to  be  indulged  in  by  his  followers.  It  is  not  surprising      that  gang  rapes,  love  jihads,’ honour  killings’  –  all  targeted  against  women  –  are  mostly  happening  in  BJP-ruled  states.

Encouraged  by  the  misogynist  diatribes  of  their  MLAs  and  ministers,  these predators from  the  Sangh  Parivar  feel  free  to  rape  women  in  their  villages ,  and  kill  those  who  dare  to  marry  outside  their  caste  and  religious  barriers. They  are  attacking  Muslim  youth  who  marry  Hindu  girls,  accusing  them  of  love  jihad,’  and  lynch  Dalit  men  who  marry  upper  caste  women,  in  the  name  of honour  killing’.  All  these  acts  are  sanctioned  by  the  notorious  khap-panchayats’  (the  all-male  village  councils  in  the  north  Indian  countryside, which  have  no  legal  locus standi,  but  enjoy  patronage  of  local  politicians). The  most  notorious  instance  is  the  diktat  issued  by  a  khap  panchayat’  in  Baghpat  in  Uttar  Pradesh in  2015,  which  ordered  its  male  villagers  to  rape  two  Dalit  sisters as  punishment  for  their  brother’s  misdemeanor’  -  his  fault  being  his  eloping  with  an  upper  caste  Jat  woman  of  the  village.  The  Jat  family’s honour’  had  to  be  restored  by  revenge  through  raping  his  sisters !  9   Yet,  despite  such  open                                     instances  of  gross  violation  of  human  rights  by  these  khap  panchyats,’   the  BJP  chief  minister  of  Haryana,  Manohar   Lal  Khattar  has  issued  a  clean chit  to  them,  describing  them  as  “custodians  of  social  customs.”   <strong><sup>10   </sup></strong>The  so-called social                                         customs’   include  the  dress  code  for  women,  designed  by  men  (whether  the  ghunghat’  for  Hindu  women,  or  the burkha’  for  Muslim  women)  –  which  re-asserts  the male  control  over  the  female  body,  and   the  dress  that  she  must  wear.

 Compliant  role  of  BJP’s  women  ministers  and  politicians

But  what  is  even  more  shameful  is  the  complicity  of  BJP’s women  politicians  in  the  depraving  sports  of  their  misogynist  male  colleagues.   When  the  Information  and  Broadcasting  Minister,  Smriti  Irani  was  confronted  by  journalists for  her  response  to  the  allegation  of  rape  against  a  BJP  MLA ,  she  just  drove  away,  and  later  came  out  with  a  peculiar  message:  “  Don’t  victim-shame and  politicize.”  11   Who,  according  to  her  is  the victim  –  her party’s  MLA   who is  being  shamed  for  his  crime  ?  Her  other  colleague  Maneka  Gandhi  opened  her  mouth  only  after  the  prime  minister  condemned  the  incidents,  when  she  demanded  that  rapists  of  young  girls  should  be  punished  with  death  sentence.  But  why  is  she  silent  about  the  need  to  punish  her own  male  colleagues  in  her  party  who  defend  the  perpetrators of  such  acts  (like  the  two  Jammu  and  Kashmir  BJP  ministers –  who  were  let  off  after  their  cosmetic  act  of  resignation  from  the  state  cabinet) ?

The  other  women  ministers  in  the  BJP-led  central  cabinet,  Sushma  Swaraj  and  Nirmala  Sitharaman,  who  are  otherwise  vociferous  at  press conferences,  have  curiously  enough  chosen  to  be  silent  on  this  particular  issue  of  assaults  faced  by   women  from  BJP  male  politicians  and  their  protégées  in  UP,  Rajasthan  and  other  states.  We  wonder  how  these educated  and  enlightened  women  conform  to  the   specific  roles  assigned  to them  by a  patriarchal ruling  party  which  orders  them  to  serve  its specific  purposes.  In  the  hidden  conclaves  of  the  BJP  cabinet  do  these  female  politicians  have  any  say  in  decision  making  ?  How  do  they  feel deep  down  within  themselves  when  they  move  around  with their  boorish  male  political  colleagues,  and  passively  watch  the  depredations  of  the  BJP’s  redneck  rowdies  on  women  ?

Sumanta Banerjee is a political and civil rights activist and social scientist

Notes

  1. Renuka  Chowdhury’s  interview  in  DECCAN  CHRONICLE,  April  2,  2018
  2. Re:  GUARDIAN,  27  March,  2018
  3. Re: INDIA  TODAY,  May  25,    The  ground  on  which   the  sitting  judge  (or  judges)  nullified  the  marriage  is  a  sad  reflection  on  the  patriarchal  mind-set  of   these  members  of  the  judiciary.  Thankfully,  a  division bench of  the  Kerala  High  Court,  later    in  October  in  2017,  made  amends  by  holding  that  all  inter-religious marriages  cannot  be  viewed  as  `love-jihad.’
  4. For all  the  above  quotes,  see: dnaindia.com/india/report-shared-yadav-s-remark-on-women-exposes-mps-true colours -2069379 –   March  17,  2015
  5. Re: THE  TIMES  OF  INDIA  website,  July  27,
  6. The Citizen  Bureau    October  22  2014.
  7. cit: Renuka  Chowdhury’s  interview  in  DECCAN  CHRONICLE.
  8. Re: THE  HINDU,  April  14,
  9. Re: HUFFPOST,  September  8, 2015.  The  case  reported  in  the  media,  drew  global  attention when  Amnesty  International   came  out  with  a  statement  highlighting  the  violation  of  human  rights  in
  10. Re: FIRSTPOST, April  14,
  11. DECCAN CHRONICLE,   Chronicle, April  15,  2018

