10 Days, 6 Outrages: What This Says About AmeriKKKa

6 Outrages in 10 Days

The following is just a sample of what happens in AmeriKKKa all the time—revealing something deeper and built-into the system we live under.

1. April 3: University of Chicago Police shoot student and charge HIM with assault

21-year-old Charles Thomas, who is Black and Asian, was walking in an alley off-campus with a metal rod and had allegedly smashed some windows with it. He was clearly having a mental health crisis and needed help. University of Chicago Police drove up on him, saying he was “a mental.” One cop jumped out, yelling “drop the weapon” and “don’t come at me.” When Charles ran toward the pig, yelling at him, the pig shot.

Thomas, survived the shooting, but has been chained to his hospital bed with a broken shoulder and collapsed lung, and HE is being charged with multiple felonies.

The president of the university has justified this shooting as being a part of “protocol”—in other words, the university has a protocol of the police shooting at people suffering from a mental breakdown.

2. April 5: Lakeith Smith sentenced to 30 years for death of his friend killed by Police

In 2015, the police stopped four Black youth, accusing them of breaking into some homes in Millbrook, Alabama. There was some kind of altercation and 16-year-old A’Donte Washington was shot four times and killed by the police.

Now someone has been sentenced to 30 years for this murder. But it’s not the cop who actually killed A’Donte—a grand jury cleared him of any wrongdoing in 2016, saying it was “justifiable homicide.” The person found guilty of A’Donte’s murder is Lakeith Smith, A’Donte’s friend.

Lakeith Smith, one of the four youth stopped by the cops, was only 16-years-old, but was tried as an adult. He was convicted and sentenced to 35 years for felony burglary and theft. This is outrageous by itself. Smith, who is now 18 is being sent behind bars until he is 53-years-old for breaking into some homes. But there is outrage upon outrage here.

No one disputes the fact that a cop killed A’Donte. But the state’s accomplice law means someone can be guilty of murder if a death occurs when they are in the midst of committing a felony—even if they didn’t commit the murder. This means that even though Smith was not even accused of having a weapon he was found guilty of murdering his friend—who in fact was killed by a cop! And for this he has been given a 30 years sentence to be served consecutively—which means he is being sent to prison for a total of 65 years, until he is 83 years old, basically a life sentence.

3. April 5: Police kill Black man in Walmart parking lot in Barstow, CA

26-year-old Diante “Butchie” Yarber, a Black man and a father of three driving a Ford Mustang, in a Walmart parking lot in Barstow, CA. Cops showed up responding to a call about a “suspicious vehicle,” then opened fire on the car, killing Yarber.

The pigs say they had to use deadly force because Yarber accelerated towards them. But family members and attorneys say a video shows the Mustang moving slowly as the pigs fired into the car. S. Lee Merrit, a civil rights attorney representing the Yarber family said, “They don’t have a justification for stopping this car. They saw a car full of black people in front of a Walmart and that was suspicious. I don’t believe I have seen a more brutal shooting. They just began pouring bullets into the car in broad daylight. The car was barely rolling backward. You can walk faster than that.”

Merritt said police fired more than 30 rifle rounds into the car and that Yarber was struck about two dozen times. A female passenger, who was hit in the stomach and leg, was put in a squad car as though she were a suspect before she was eventually given medical attention.

4. April 12:Two Black men arrested in Starbuck for ‘not ordering anything”

Two 23-year-old Black men, Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson were sitting in a Starbucks in Philadelphia Starbucks, waiting for a third person to show up for a business meeting. Nelson had asked to use the restroom and been told he couldn’t because it was for “customers only.” Nelson and Robinson had only been in Starbucks for two minutes when a manager called 911 because the men hadn’t ordered anything. Then only minutes later, cops showed up and demanded that the two men leave. When they didn’t they were arrested. They were put in double lock handcuffs, were not read their rights and were not told why they were being arrested for “suspicion of trespassing.”

Nelson told reporters he was worried that things might spin out of control—that he might possibly end up dead: “Anytime I’m encountered by cops, I can honestly say it’s a thought that runs through my mind. You never know what’s going to happen.”

Nelson and Robinson spent several hours in custody before being released—after Starbucks declined to press charges.

5. April 12: White racist shoots Black youth asking for directions

14-year-old Brennan Walker, woke up late and missed his bus to Rochester High School, in a suburb of Detroit. He started walking to school but when he got lost he knocked on a door to get directions. Brennan said, “I got to the house, and I knocked on the lady’s door. Then she started yelling at me and she was like, ‘Why are you trying to break into my house?’ I was trying to explain to her that I was trying to get directions to Rochester High. And she kept yelling at me. Then the guy came downstairs, and he grabbed the gun, I saw it and started to run. And that’s when I heard the gunshot.” [FOX 2 Detroit]

The racist shooter, 53-year-old Jeffrey Zeigler, fired a single shot with a 12-gauge shotgun. Brennan wasn’t hit, kept running and hid. Sherriff deputies showed up—responding to a call that a male was trying to break into a house. Zeigler was arrested and charged with “assault with intent to murder; and “felony firearms” and is now out on bond.

Brennan’s mother, Lisa Wright, says this was “definitely a hate crime.” She watched the recording captured by the homes’ doorbell monitor and said, “After watching the video and hearing the wife say ‘Why did these people choose my house?’ I knew it was racially motivated. I don’t know what other ‘these people’ she could possibly have been talking about. He was by himself…. We should not have to live in a society where we have to fend for ourselves. If I have a question, I should be able to turn to my village and knock on a door and ask a question. I shouldn’t be fearful of a child, let alone a skin tone.” Wright says, “It definitely was a hate crime.”

Rochester Hills is only about 25 miles from another Detroit suburb, Dearborn Heights, where in 2013, white homeowner Ted Wafer shot and killed 19-year-old Renisha McBride, a black woman, when she pounded on his door, asking for help after crashing her car in the middle of the night.

6. April 13: Cambridge pigs beat Black Harvard student

21-year-old Selorm Ohene, a Black Harvard student, born in Ghana, was standing in the street naked, mentally disoriented. He clearly needed help. But instead he was brutalized by the cops. The pigs surrounded him and then one of them dove forward and tackled Ohene, forcing him to the ground. Then at least one cop gets on top of Ohene, punching him five times in the stomach. In a phone video, you can hear Ohene crying and screaming out for help. Police shackled Ohene’s ankles before putting him in an ambulance. Ohene was charged exposure, disorderly conduct, assault, resisting arrest, and assault and battery on ambulance personnel, for allegedly spitting out blood on an EMT.

The Cambridge police commissioner is completely defending the actions of these cops—from the same pig department that in 2009, arrested Henry Louis Gates Jr., a Black professor at Harvard, who was trying to open the front door of his house.

A Facebook post by a member of the Black Law Students Association at Harvard said, “On Friday night, several BLSA members and I were walking along Mass Ave. next to Harvard Law School when we witnessed a horrifying incident of police brutality. One officer tackled him, one officer punched him, but four piled on top of him. His face was covered in blood when the police finally stood him up to put him in an ambulance. I took a photo of the pool of blood left where his head had been pressed into the concrete.”

