Australia Shocked By Cricket Ball Tampering But Ignores Horrendous Australian Crimes From Child Abuse To Genocide

Australia has rightly reacted with shock and indignation to cricket ball tampering involving at least one quarter of the Australian cricket team – it is simply not cricket and is cheating. However US lackey, pro-Apartheid, neoliberal Mainstream Australia largely ignores horrendous realities that indelibly stain the national reputation including endemic child abuse, endemic violence against women, horrendous preventable deaths, ongoing Aboriginal Genocide, ongoing Aboriginal Ethnocide and disproportionate complicity in US wars, Israeli Apartheid, the Palestinian Genocide, the Muslim Genocide, the Global Avoidable Mortality Holocaust, ecocide, speciescide and a worsening Climate Genocide.

For sure the Australian cricket team is a national icon and Australians place great weight on being a top nation in the sport avidly played and/or followed in British Commonwealth countries with a combined population of nearly 2 billion, notably India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, the UK and the British Commonwealth nations of the West Indies.

Further, notwithstanding extensive and massive commercialisation, sport in general and cricket in particular are regarded as metaphors for life that assist in the moral instruction of children and young adults over how to behave ethically, morally, cooperatively and courageously. Thus the expression “that’s not cricket” has become part of the English language in describing bad practices that violate ethical rules or individual and collective moral integrity. The sporting ideals covered by the terms “sportsmanship” and “sporting behaviour” include “It’s not whether you win or lose, it’s how you play the game” , “play the ball not the man”, “don’t cheat” and “don’t take performance-enhancing drugs”.

However these ethical and moral sporting standards are under considerable pressure because top sport is Big Money and, national or personal prestige aside, winning can be lucrative. Thus TV sporting coverage rights are sold for billions of dollars, and having an Olympic gold medal or otherwise being a sporting hero can be worth millions of dollars. There is also the inevitable pressure from gambling interests that have led to match fixing and other cheating in boxing, horse racing, tennis, football and cricket.

And then of course we have the generally exquisitely ignored and “legal” cheating whereby rich countries provide athletes with generous incomes and generous rewards with post-victory commercial sponsorships, lavish sports training institutes, and top specialist medical and paramedical support that athletes from poor countries can only dream about. Thus for example, in the 2016 Rio Olympics, India (population 1,324 million) came 67th in winning 2 medals (1 silver, 1 bronze) whereas Australia (population 24 million) came 10th in wining 29 medals ( 8 gold, 11 silver and 10 bronze) [1]. Now the GDP (nominal) per person is $1,706 for India as compared to $54,069 for Australia (2016) [2] and the maximum value of resources per medal for impoverished India was accordingly $1,706 million per million persons/ 1,324 million persons per medal = $1.29 million per medal, and the maximum cost per medal for rich Australia was $54,069 million per million persons/ 29 medals = $1,864.4 million per medal, or $1,864.4 million/ $1.29 million = 1,445 times more for Australia than for India.

Returning to cricket, for the uninitiated this game involves 2 teams of 11 persons each and is played in a circular cricket field with a central “pitch” that is 66 feet (22 yards or 20.12 metres) long and 10 feet (3.05 metres) wide. The teams take turns to bat in “innings”. The batsman “facing up” to the opposition bowler has to defend the “wickets” composed of three upright “stumps” topped with 2 horizontal “bails”. The bowler bowling a “cricket ball” from the opposite end of the pitch attempts to “bowl out” the batsman, while the batsman attempts to score runs by hitting the ball with his bat and running between the wickets with his partner at the other end of the pitch, scoring 1 “run” for each successful traverse, 4 runs (a “four”) if he hits the ball to the “boundary” and 6 runs (a “six”) if he hits the ball over the “boundary”. The batting side also gets an additional score of 1 if the bowler bowls incorrectly (e.g. throwing or “chucking” the ball , bowling the ball too wide or too high, or bowling a “no ball” from having his leading foot outside the “popping crease” that is 1.22 metres in front of the “bowling crease” in line with the stumps).

The bowler “bowls out” the batsman if the ball hits the stumps with displacement of the bails or hits the leg pads of the batsman so that it is prevented from hitting the stumps (a “leg before dismissal”); the batsman is “out” from hitting the ball so it hits the stumps or if it is caught by the “wicket keeper” stationed behind the stumps or by any of the 11 members of the “bowling” and “fielding side”; if the batsman is “stumped” by the wicketkeeper knocking off the bails if the batsman is in front of the “popping crease” ( if either batsman runs after the ball is hit and fails to end up over the target “popping crease” before the bails are removed, he is said to be “run out”). The bowler bowls “overs” of 6 balls each with different bowlers alternating from each end of the pitch (extra balls are bowled to compensate for “no balls”). After 10 batsmen have been “dismissed” as described above, the innings is over and the other side commences its innings by taking its turn to bat.

Crucial for understanding the Australian cricket scandal, there are “fast bowlers” and slower “spin bowlers” and both kinds try to fool the batsmen by getting the cricket ball to deviate from its expected trajectory after hitting the pitch. Further, the cricket ball has a circumferential, raised “seam” that affects passage of the ball, as does wear on the ball from hitting the pitch or being hit by the batsmen. Each innings begins with a “new ball” that behaves more unexpectedly than an old, worn ball. Indeed the 2 umpires will call appropriately for a further “new ball” after a prescribed number of overs have been bowled, and can also have an unacceptably damaged ball replaced by a suitably “used” ball.

The state of the ball and the state of the grass pitch affect the passage of the ball and deliberate tampering with either is prohibited and invigilated by the umpires. In particular, in “swing” bowling the bowler tries to get the ball to deviate as it moves towards or past the batsman. Asymmetry in the cricket ball and hence unexpected flight or “swing” is encouraged by the fielding side by legitimately polishing the red ball on one side (hence cricketers having a red streak on their upper trouser leg, sometimes adjacent to their protective “cricket box”) [3] . The present scandal involved a junior batsman, Cameron Bancroft, using a piece of yellow sandpaper in an attempt to abrade the ball and affect it aerodynamically in an Australia versus South Africa Test match. In an unsuccessful attempt to avoid detection he appears to have hid the yellow sandpaper down his pants, this being observed by numerous TV cameras, the crowd looking at the big TV screen at the ground, the umpires, and now the whole world. Not only was Bancroft caught out but the umpires concluded that the ball had not actually been affected [4].

The batsman Cameron Bancroft incorrectly confessed to using a sticky yellow tape to change the ball at a news conference at which the captain Steve Smith also confessed that the “team leadership group” was also involved. The cricket regulatory authority acted swiftly by fining Bancoft and Smith and banning Smith for 1 match. Cricket Australia acted by suspending and replacing Cameron Bancroft, Captain Steve Smith and Vice-Captain David Warner for the remainder of the South African Test series. Just before Good Friday Cricket Australia announced that it had been yellow sandpaper (used legitimately to repair cricket bats) that had been used in the cheating and not sticky yellow tape as asserted. Bancroft was banned for 9 months, Smith for 12 months and Warner for 12 months, with all 3 players required to undertake 100 hours of voluntary service in community cricket. Warner would not be considered for team leadership positions in the future and Smith and Bancroft would not be considered for such positions for a minimum of 12 months after their suspensions [5]. Ex-captain Smith has lost $2 million pa as captain of the Australian team, has stepped down from his lucrative position as captain of the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League and may lose further millions of dollars from loss of commercial sponsorship deals. Warner has stepped down as captain of Indian Premier League team Sunrisers Hyderabad. Cricket Australia may lose enormously in upcoming TV coverage rights negotiations.

Australia from the man-in-the-street to the Prime Minister, and notably including past cricket greats, have quite rightly reacted to this cricketing “brain snap”, variously with dismay, extreme disappointment and anger. People ask: what on earth were they thinking? However it must be noted in the context of this outraged lynch-mob scenario that ball-tampering scandals have previously variously involved top UK, Pakistani, South African Indian and players with the asymmetry-generating techniques involving abrasive dirt in pockets (UK, 1994), alleged ball abrasion leading to match forfeiture (Pakistani, 2006), seam-biting (South African, 2003), rubbing on the trouser zip (South African, 2013), scratching the ball (South African, 2014), and shining the ball with a mint lolly and saliva (South African, 2016). However the punishments meted out in these instances were 1 match bans and a few thousand dollars [6]. One notes that there are numerous instances of betting-related corruption that were regarded as much more serious.

However the vociferous Australian Mainstream media, politician, academic and commentariat indignation over the present Australian cricket ball-tampering scandal – over a game – is in marked contrast to deafening Mainstream Australian silence over horrendous and variously deadly Australian abuses ranging from endemic child sexual abuse to genocide. These Australian abuses are so egregious and so numerous (nearly 200) as to require an alphabetical listing below for your convenience.

Variously totally, largely or effectively through inaction, Mainstream Australia ignores the following variously deadly and horrendous Australian abuses and involvements:

Aboriginal Cultural Genocide and Aboriginal Ethnocide.

White Australia is guilty of a continuing Aboriginal Genocide, Aboriginal Ethnocide and Aboriginal Cultural Genocide [1-22]. Before the British invasion in 1788 there were 350-750 different Indigenous Australian (Aboriginal) tribes and a similar number of languages and dialects, of which only 150 survive today and of these all but about 20 are endangered in a process of continuing Australian Aboriginal Ethnocide and Australian Aboriginal Cultural Genocide. Removal of Aboriginal children from their mothers and communities, removal of Federal and State government support for remote Aboriginal communities, and substantial removal of instruction of Aboriginal children in their own language are all ultra-conservative measures that threaten destruction of most of the surviving Aboriginal languages and dialects. According to a recent study (2009): “At the end of 2008 the Northern Territory Government, supported by the Commonwealth Government, all but closed bilingual education in remote Indigenous schools by determining that the language of instruction for the first four hours of school must be English. This decision could spell the death of the remaining endangered Indigenous languages in Australia” [21] i.e. we are seeing an ongoing Australian Aboriginal Ethnocide and Australian Aboriginal Cultural Genocide [8, 21, 22] (see “Australian Aboriginal Cultural Genocide and Australian Aboriginal Ethnocide”, “Aboriginal Genocide”).

Aboriginal Genocide.

The Australian Indigenous population dropped from about 1 million to 0.1 million in the first century after the invasion in 1788, mainly through violence, dispossession, deprivation and introduced disease. The last massacres of Aborigines occurred in the late 1920s in Central Australia [7-14]. Throughout the 19th century and much of the 20th century in particular there was a policy of forcibly removing Aboriginal children (especially mixed race children) from their mothers, a systematic genocidal policy involving the removal of perhaps 0.1 million children from their mothers (the Stolen Generations). This practice ended in the 1970s, and in 2008 Labor Prime Minister Kevin Rudd offered a formal apology, but removal of Aboriginal children from their mothers continues (albeit for ostensibly different social welfare reasons) at a record rate [15-17], leading Kevin Rudd to warn of a “second stolen generation”) [16]. Aborigines whose forebears had lived in Australia for over 60,000 years were only finally counted as citizens after a referendum in 1967. The life expectancy gap is still about 10 years for Indigenous Australians as compared to non-Indigenous Australians. Presently the death rate for Indigenous Australians is 1,000 per 100,000 or 1.0% ([18], Figure 28, page 105). Given a baseline mortality rate of about 0.4% pa for decently-run Developing countries with a high young demographic such as that of Indigenous Australia [19], this translates to an avoidable mortality of 0.6% per annum (pa) in 2018, between the 1.0% pa for impoverished non-Arab Africa and 0.4% for impoverished South Asia and India but occurring in one of the world’s richest countries. By way of comparison, the avoidable death rate on a global comparative scale is about 0.0% pa for White Australia, North America, rich Western European countries, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, China and Cuba [19]. Australia is passively murdering about 4,200 Indigenous Australians each year.

Article 2 of the UN Genocide Convention defines “genocide” thus: “In the present Convention, genocide means any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group, as such: a) Killing members of the group; b) Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group; c) Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part; d) Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group; e) Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group”[20]. Whatever the politically correct rhetoric, Australia is clearly involved in an ongoing Aboriginal Genocide [8, 20] (see “Aboriginal Cultural Genocide and Aboriginal Ethnocide”, “Australian Aboriginal Cultural Genocide and Australian Aboriginal Ethnocide”, “Australian Aboriginal Genocide”).

Afghan Holocaust and Afghan Genocide.

As UK lackeys and thence US lackeys Australians have invaded 85 countries as compared to the British 193 (nearly all present-day countries) , France 82, the US 72 (52 since WW2) , Germany 39, Japan 30, Russia 25, Canada 25, Apartheid Israel 12, China 2 and North Korea arguably zero [19, 23- 28]. Australia has participated in all post-1950 US Asian Wars, atrocities that have been associated with 40 million Asian deaths from violence or war-imposed deprivation [19]. In the 21st century Australia has had military forces operating in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan and through the Australia-US Pine Gap electronic spying facility in Central Australia targets illegal and war criminal US drone strikes in 7 countries (Libya, starving Somalia, starving Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan). If (as is quite likely) Australians or 19th century White pro-Australians as members of the British Empire were involved in the 3 British Afghan Wars, then the current Australian involvement in occupied Afghanistan since 2001 would be Australia’s 4th Afghan War.

According to US General Tommy Franks “We don’t do body counts” but estimates of the carnage in Occupied Afghanistan can be made from available data. For Occupied Iraq in 2003-2011 the expert US Just Foreign Policy has estimated 1.5 million violent deaths (based on expert epidemiological data) [29] and analysis of UN Population Division demographic data indicate a further 1.2 million avoidable deaths from war-imposed deprivation [19, 30-32]. As of January 2014 it was estimated from the latest UN Population Division data that in Occupied Afghanistan post-invasion non-violent excess deaths totalled 5.5 million and post-invasion violent deaths totalled 1.7 million (this latter based on assuming expert US-Australian advice that the level of violence has been 4 times lower in the Afghan War than in the Iraq War) for a total of 7.2 million [33]. Post-1978 Afghan non-violent avoidable deaths from deprivation have totalled 11.5 million [19], noting that 40 years of war in Afghanistan were initiated by the US engineering of the removal of a secular Afghan Government in 1978 [19].

Articles 55 and 56 of the Geneva Convention in Relation to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War demand that an Occupier must supply life-sustaining food and medical requisites to its conquered Subjects “to the fullest extent of the means available to it” [34] but according to the World Health Organization (WHO) the “total annual expenditure on health per capita” permitted in Occupied Afghanistan in 2014 was $167 as compared to $8,608 in Occupier US, $3,322 in Occupier UK, $4.086 in Occupier France, $4,371 in Occupier Germany and $3,692 in Occupier racist, White, pro-Apartheid Australia [35].

Also utterly ignored by Neocon American and Zionist Imperialist (NAZI)-perverted and subverted Western Mainstream media is that 1.2 million people have died world-wide since 9-11 due to US Alliance restoration of the Taliban-destroyed Afghan opium industry from 6% of world market share in 2001 to 93% in 2007, the breakdown (as of 2015) including 280,000 Americans, 256,000 Indonesians, 68,000 Iranians, 25,000 British, 14,000 Canadians, 10,000 Germans, and 5,000 Australians 33].

Air pollution deaths.

Air pollution kills about 7 million people annually, this including about 10,000 Australians and the estimated 75,000 people who die annually from the long-term effects of toxic pollutants from the burning of Australia’s world-leading coal exports (see “Pollution deaths”, “Toxic air pollution”).

Accessory after the fact of US atrocities.

For all the endless Australian jingoism and war promotion, Australia has been a relatively small albeit significant player in British and American imperialism. Australian support for 19th century and 20th century British wars may well have largely derived from genuine patriotism for the Mother Country. However with the fall of British Singapore to the Japanese in 1942 a fearful and racist White Australia became a fervent lackey of the US. Australia has been associated with all post-1950 US Asian wars, from the Korean Genocide (1950-1953) to the ongoing Afghan Genocide (2011 onwards), atrocities that have been associated with 40 million Asian deaths from violence or from war-imposed deprivation [19]. However Australia’s relatively modest contribution to these atrocities has been by way of an “ insurance premium” and it is estimated that Australia’s annual defence budget (presently about $34.6 billion annually) would have to quadruple if it were not allied to serial war criminal America. However the US crimes continue to be immense. Thus it estimated that 28% of the North Korean population was killed by US bombing and that 32 million Muslims have died from violence, 5 million, or from deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity that killed 3,000 people. Notwithstanding its mercenary motives and modest contributions, Australia is also a fervent propaganda accessory after the fact of these atrocities. Thus it was obvious to Australian Intelligence that there was no conclusive evidence for Iraqi Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) but that did not stop Australian involvement in the illegal 2003 invasion, devastation and occupation of Iraq (indeed a decent and honourable senior Intelligence officer, Andrew Wilkie, resigned over this issue just before the illegal invasion) [30, 31]. Mainstream Australia goes so far as to regard the Iraq War as a “mistake” but not as an egregious war crime and remains fervently attached to serial war criminal America. Australia fervently and almost universally endorses the “lying Bush official version of 9-11” despite testimony from numerous science, engineering, architecture, aviation, military and intelligence experts that the US Government must have been involved. Cowardly, look-the-other-way, US lackey Australia is an accessory after the fact of 9-11 (see “US lackey and US wars”).

Anti-Arab anti-Semitism (Islamophobia).

Anti-Semitism exists in 2 equally repugnant forms, anti-Arab anti-Semitism (Islamophobia) against 300 million ethnically and culturally Semitic Arabs and 1,600 million largely culturally Semitic Muslims, and anti-Jewish anti-Semitism against 15 million mostly culturally Semitic Jews. White Australia has long tradition of egregious racism and until the 1970s largely excluded non-European Muslims from entry to Australia. However from 1948 onwards White Australia has fervently supported its genocidally racist “sister in Asia” Apartheid Israel and its suppression of the now 14 million exiled or subject Arab Palestinians. The ultimate in racism is invasion and genocidal devastation of other countries and Australia as a UK and thence US lackey has invaded 85 countries, many of them Muslim [27]. Australia has been involved in 8 Iraq Wars since the British invasion of Iraq in 1914 and was an enthusiastic US partner in the Gulf War (0.2 million Iraqis killed) and the 1990-2003 Sanctions War in which 1.7 million Iraqis (half of them children) died avoidably from cruelly-imposed sanctions. Australia was involved with the illegal US and UK invasion of Iraq in 2003 and the subsequent Iraqi Holocaust and Iraqi Genocide in which 2.7 million Iraqis perished from violence, 1.5 million, or from war-imposed deprivation, 1.2 million [30, 31].

In 2001 Australia joined in the US-imposed Afghan Holocaust and Afghan Genocide in which an estimated 1.7 million Afghans have died violently and 5.5 million have died from deprivation [31, 33]. In recent years Australia has had forces in 3 Muslim countries (Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan) and through the joint US-Australian electronic spying facility at Pine Gap, Central Australia, targets illegal and war criminal US drone strikes in 7 countries (Libya, starving Somalia, starving Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan ). Australia has been an enthusiastic participant in the US War on Muslims in which 32 million Muslims have died from violence, 5 million, or from deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity that killed 3,000 people [37, 38]. Of the 65 million refugees in the world, about half are Muslims displaced from their country by Australia-backed and variously Australian-complicit US Alliance violence. Post-9-11 has seen the rise of now entrenched Islamophobia in Australia. Thus recently former Coalition PM Tony Abbott launched book written by powerful right-wing politician Pauline Hanson whose One Nation Party has about 10% of the vote and whose policies include banning the burqa, banning Muslim immigration and banning halal certification. Thus US lackey Australia is blindly committed to this vicious, genocidal racism despite there being 1,600 million Muslims between White Australia and Mother England and the evilly-ignored rational and humane imperative of being nice to everybody (“make love not war”). .

Anti-child.

The egregious climate criminality of successive Australian Governments is robbing Australian children and indeed all children of a decent future. Australia is a leading country for exports of coal, liquefied natural gas (LNG, methanogenically-derived meat, per capita greenhouse gas pollution, land clearance, ecocide, speciescide, coral reef killing, and climate change inaction, these representing disproportionately climate criminal Australian contributions to the worsening climate genocide that is heading towards destruction of the Biosphere (omnicide and terracide). Australian is thus a leading country for destruction of the future not only of Australian children but of children everywhere [39-54]. Presently Australia’s disproportionate climate criminal policies directly impact Island Nations and mega-delta countries like Bangladesh through elevated sea level and sea surges from more intense storms (hurricanes, cyclones) from global warming. Bangladesh’s annual per capita GHG pollution in “tonnes CO2-equivalent per person per year” is 2.7 as compared to a 20-fold higher 52.9 for Australia (and a 43-fold higher 116 if Australia’s huge exported GHG pollution is considered) [47]. Australia used up its “fair share” of the World’s Terminal Carbon Pollution Budget in 2011 and its bipartisan policy of unlimited coal, gas and iron ore exports means that Australia will potentially exceed the whole World’s Terminal Carbon Pollution Budget by a factor of three (3) [41]. In 2015 a climate criminal Australia ranked 61st (below Saudi Arabia on 62) in the German Climate Change Performance Index [47]. Australia is one of the very worst climate criminal nations [41, 48] and inevitably Australia’s Climate Crimes will invite Climate Blowback through Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS), International Court of Justice (ICJ) Litigations, International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutions, and Green Tariffs [48].

Australia abuses children through shocking, high incidence, endemic child sexual abuse [55-62]. Thus it is estimated from scholarly research that 25% of adult Australians have been sexually abused as children [59, 60], this meaning that presently 4.4 million adult Australians have been sexually abused as children [61]. Many Australians are quite rightly upset because the Catholic Church hierarchy failed to act to expose and stop long-term, egregious child sexual abuse of about 40,000 Australian children by Catholic Church personnel. Indeed Australia has had a recently-concluded, long-running, $0.5 billion-cost Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse. However look-the-other-way Australia resolutely ignores the other 99% of the 4.4 million Australians adults who have been sexually abused as children (many in the home by relatives). Australians also ignore the 27 million avoidable deaths from deprivation (half of them children) in Muslim countries being war criminally violated by US lackey Australia-backed US Alliance in the Zionist-promoted US War on Terror that’s is clearly a genocidal US War on Muslims.

Australian children are horribly abused by Educational Apartheid that determines that 2 out of 3 children who go to poorly-resourced, secular, state-run schools are disproportionately excluded from university, top universities and top university courses [63]. Indeed it is estimated that about 50% of adult Australians are functionally illiterate and about 50% are functionally enumerate [64]. For the fortunate children who make it university, they are rendered horribly burdened with debt because successive Australian Governments have dishonestly rejected the proposition that all education, and university education in particular, can and should be free (presently 25 countries offer their children free university education) [65]. There is a horrible downside for the ostensibly fortunate children who attend religious schools in that they are subject to intellectual child abuse variously involving brain-washing about false propositions such as misogyny, gender-based discrimination, sexism, sexual guilt, homophobia, anti-science claptrap, life-after-death, trans-substantiation, water-into-wine, walking on water, dead to living conversion, virgin birth, creationism, intelligent design, and the right to invade, occupy, devastate, and ethnically cleanse other countries. Of course all Australian children, like their parents, are subject to massive lying by commission and lying by omission by mendacious Mainstream media journalist, politician, commentariat and academic presstitutes [67-71].

Anti-democracy.

Australia was one of the first countries to have Western-style democracy and female suffrage (albeit excluding Indigenous people until after 1967) [19, 72]. However the weakness of one-person-one-vote democracy is that ideally it involves a properly informed electorate but this ideal has been grossly violated in Australia. Democracy in Australia has transmuted into a Kleptocracy, Plutocracy, Murdochracy, Lobbyocracy, Corporatocracy, and Dollarocracy in which Big Money purchases people, parties, policies, pubic perception of reality, votes, more political power and hence more private profit. Indeed this present analysis, listing scores of huge, Elephant in the Room realities effectively ignored in look-the-other-way Australia, is testament to the breadth of lying by commission and lying by omission by mendacious, Big Money-subverted Mainstream media journalist, politician, commentariat and academic presstitutes [67-72]. Indeed through fake news through lying by omission, Australian Mainstream media journalist, politician, commentariat and academic presstitutes lie by omission about their lying by omission in an endless reiteration of shameful and indeed deadly deceit. Peace is the only way but silence kills and silence is complicity.

Australia supported UK-, US- and Apartheid Israel-backed Apartheid South Africa and now is second only in the world to Trump America as a supporter of US-, UK-, and EU-backed Apartheid Israel that prevents 74% of its now 50% Indigenous Palestinian subjects from voting for the government ruling them (i.e. egregious Apartheid) [73-91]. International Convention on the Suppression and Punishment of the crime of Apartheid regards Apartheid as one of the worst crimes in international law [91].

The ultimate in anti-democracy is the overthrow of democratically elected leaders. Yet cowardly, mendacious, US lackey, neoliberal and pro-Zionist Mainstream Australia ignores horrendous foreign involvement in Australian democracy, notably UK involvement in the overthrow of the Jack Lang Labor Government of New South Wales (1932) [92], the US CIA-linked removal of the reformist Gough Whitlam Labor Federal Government by US asset Governor General John Kerr (1975) [93-96], the successful veto of the Mark Latham-led Labor Opposition by US Ambassador Thomas Schieffer (“Schiefferbrains”) in the Australian Federal elections (2004) [97], and the US-approved, Mining Corporation-backed and pro-Zionist-led Coup that removed PM Kevin Rudd (2010) [98-100] – in all cases the yellow Australian Mainstream Liberal Party-National Party Coalition and Labor Right (aka Lib-Lab) voters scrupulously ignored foreign interference and voted for the beneficiaries. While Australia is presently undergoing a Sinophobic national hysteria about Chinese influence in Australia [101], the yellow Australian Lib-Labs ignore massive US and Zionist subversion and perversion of Australia [102-104], with a US lackey Australian Governments involved in the US invasion of numerous countries [27], involved in the overthrow of the democratically-elected Allende Government in Chile [105], sharing massive intelligence on Australians with the US and thence Apartheid Israel [102-104], and Australia presently involved in targeting illegal and war criminal US drone strikes on 7 impoverished Muslim countries [106, 107].

Democracy whether ostensible multi-party in the West or one-party as in China or Cuba, crucially involves satisfying the core wishes of the people for peace, good health care, education-based opportunity and survival of children [19]. As outlined above, ostensible multi-party Democracy in the West, including Australia, has been perverted by gross wealth inequality into Kleptocracy, Plutocracy, Murdochracy, Lobbyocracy, Corporatocracy, and Dollarocracy (thus, for example, 70% of major newspaper readership in Australia has been cornered by the extreme right-wing US Murdoch media empire [108]). Globally, the top One Percent has about 50% of the wealth with this endangering both economics (the poor cannot afford to buy the goods and services they produce) and democracy (money buys votes) [109-112]. Indeed the ideal of social humanism (that seeks to maximize human happiness, dignity and opportunity for everyone) as opposed to neoliberalism (that seeks to maximize the freedom of the rich and advantaged to exploit natural and human resources for private profit) has an Achilles Heel of human greed, with this resulting in the perversion and subversion of democracy by corporate wealth (corporatocracy) [113 -115], although this can be addressed by a Wealth Tax [116, 117]. Presently Australian One Percenters own more wealth than the bottom 70% of Australians combined [118].

Anti-environment.

Australia is among leading countries for exports of coal, liquefied natural gas (LNG), methanogenically-derived meat, and for per capita greenhouse gas pollution, land clearance, ecocide, speciescide, coral reef killing, and climate change inaction, this climate criminality disproportionately contributing to a worsening climate genocide heading remorselessly towards destruction of the Biosphere (omnicide and terracide) [39-54, 89, 119-121].

Anti-humanity.

Presently Humanity is acutely and existentially threatened by nuclear weapons, poverty and man-made climate change [89]. Nuclear weapons threaten destruction of nearly all of Humanity and the Biosphere in a post-nuclear holocaust Global Winter. Presently 16 million people die avoidably (prematurely) from deprivation in the Developing World (minus China) on Spaceship Earth with the rich, neoliberal One Percenters, including Australians, in charge of the flight deck [19]. Neoliberal greed and climate change inaction has resulted in a worsening climate genocide in which perhaps only 0.5 billion people will survive this century [54, 89, 122, 123]. Greedy, neoliberal, US lackey, look-the-other -way Australia disproportionately contributes to this 3-fold apocalyptic threat by (1) being a key player in US state terrorism and US nuclear terrorism via hosting US nuclear-armed ships, fervent opposition to a nuclear weapons ban and via electronic spying stations such as Pine Gap in Central Australia [89]; (2) violently supporting the US-dominated world order [27], having a GDP per capita of $54,000 as compared to $1,700 for India and a world average of about $10,000 [124], and presently only committing a miserable 0.2% of GDP to foreign aid [125]; and (3) disproportionate climate criminality that disproportionately contributes to a worsening climate genocide that is heading remorselessly towards destruction of the Biosphere (omnicide and terracide) [39-54, 89, 119-121].

There is a stark contrast between current Australia hysteria over the shame of Australian cricket ball tampering and Australians overwhelmingly ignoring their disproportionate contribution to nuclear terrorism, poverty, worsening man-made climate change and the acutely threatened destruction of the much of the Biosphere and Humanity.

Anti-indigenous.

As summarized above in “Aboriginal Ethnocide and Aboriginal Cultural Genocide” and “Aboriginal Genocide”, racist White Australia has an appalling record of past and continuing Australian Aboriginal Genocide and Australian Aboriginal Ethnocide [1-22]. As UK lackeys and thence US lackeys Australians have invaded 85 countries as compared to the British 193 (nearly all present-day countries) , France 82, the US 72 (52 since WW2) , Germany 39, Japan 30, Russia 25, Canada 25, Apartheid Israel 12, China 2 and North Korea arguably zero [19, 23- 28], with 30 of these invasions being genocidal as per Article 2 of the UN Genocide Convention which defines “genocide” thus: “In the present Convention, genocide means any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group [20].

Coalition-ruled Australia is second only to Trump America as a supporter of nuclear terrorist, democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel. Australia and Apartheid Israel have a common history of invasion with dispossession and ethnic cleansing of Indigenous people that continues with an ongoing Palestinian Genocide and an ongoing Australian Aboriginal Genocide that are both marked by a present circa 10 year gap in life expectancy between Indigenous and non-Indigenous inhabitants. The term “genocide” is absent from the latest Australian Government report on massive and deadly Aboriginal disadvantage, this prompting a detailed comparison between the 2 ongoing genocide atrocities in 10 key areas. The 100 year Palestinian Genocide and the 230 year Australian Aboriginal Genocide have each involved about 2 million premature Indigenous deaths from deprivation or violence, with violent deaths totalling about 0.1 million in each case. Presently each year Apartheid Israel kills about 5,100 Occupied Palestinians through violence (500) or egregious imposed deprivation (4,600) out of an Occupied Palestinian population of 5 million. Australia stopped massacring Aboriginals in about 1930 but Indigenous Australian avoidable deaths from egregious deprivation presently total about 5,000 annually out of an Indigenous population of 0.8 million, and removal of Indigenous children from their mothers is occurring at a record rate. These continuing atrocities demand Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Apartheid Israel and all its supporters, notably genocidal and ethnocidal Australia which should also be expelled from the UN Human Rights Council [126].

The United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) was adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2007 by a majority of 144 states in favour, 4 votes against (Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United States) and 11 abstentions (Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Burundi, Colombia, Georgia, Kenya, Nigeria, Russian Federation, Samoa and Ukraine). The invasion, colonization- and genocide-based countries of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the US eventually variously modified their opposition stance with Australia under PM Kevin Rudd formally endorsing the Declaration in 2009 [127] (PM Rudd was subsequently deposed in a pro-Zionist-led Coup in 2010). Australia-backed, nuclear terrorist, genocide-based and genocidally racist Apartheid Israel did not participate in the voting [128].

Anti-human rights.

The most fundamental human right is the right to life but Australia has grossly violated this by invading 85 countries, with 30 of these invasions being genocidal as defined by Article 2 of the UN Genocide Convention [12, 20, 27]. US lackey Australia has participated in all post-1950 US Asian wars, atrocities associated with 40 million Asian deaths from violence or war-imposed deprivation [19]. Australia was a US partner in the Gulf War (0.2 million Iraqis killed) and the 1990-2003 Sanctions War in which 1.7 million Iraqis (half of them children) died avoidably from sanctions. Australia was involved as a key player in the illegal US and UK invasion of Iraq in 2003 and the subsequent Iraqi Holocaust and Iraqi Genocide in which 2.7 million Iraqis perished from violence, 1.5 million, or from war-imposed deprivation, 1.2 million [30, 31]. In 2001 Australia joined in the US-imposed Afghan Holocaust and Afghan Genocide in which an estimated 1.7 million Afghans have died violently and 5.5 million have died from deprivation [31, 33]. In recent years Australia has had forces in 3 Muslim countries (Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan) and through the joint US-Australian electronic spying facility at Pine Gap, Central Australia, targets illegal an war criminal US drone strikes in 7 countries (Libya, starving Somalia, starving Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan ). Australia has been an enthusiastic participant in the US War on Muslims in which 32 million Muslims have died from violence, 5 million, or from deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity that killed 3,000 people [37, 38].

As outlined above in “Anti-humanity”, Australians make a disproportionate contribution to nuclear terrorism, poverty, worsening man-made climate change and the acutely threatened destruction of the much of the Biosphere and Humanity [54]. It is estimated that presently 0.4 million people die from climate change each year [129, 130] but this may be a considerable under-estimate because many of the 16 million people dying avoidably from deprivation each year in the Developing World (minus China) will have been negatively impacted by man-made climate change towards which Australia makes a disproportionately high contribution [89]. About 7 million people die from air pollution each year [131], and it is estimated that the burning of Australia’s world leading coal exports ultimately kill about 75,000 people annually [132]. The proposed Adani coal mine in Queensland has bipartisan Lib-Lab support and it is estimated that pollutants from burning the envisaged coal exports in the lifetime of the project will kill 1.4 million Indians [133].

Domestically, Australia has had an appalling record of human rights abuse, most notably the mass removal of Aboriginal children from their mothers, the ongoing Aboriginal Genocide, the ongoing Aboriginal Ethnocide and the non-counting of Indigenous Australians as Australian citizens until 1967 (shades of Nazi Germany). In the 21st century successive Australian Governments have grossly violated human rights of refugees by highly abusively and indefinitely imprisoning them without charge or trial in off-shore concentration camps [134], this and other human rights abuses leading former Australian Human Rights Commissioner Professor Gillian Triggs to declare that human rights in Australia were regressing “Whether it’s women, Indigenous, homeless and most of course asylum seekers and refugees. I think it’s partly because we have a [Coalition] government that is ideologically opposed to human rights” [135].

Although only 2-4 Australians have ever been killed in Australia by jihadi psychopaths (zero before 2014), about 5 Australians are killed by police per year and about 150 women are murdered each year in domestic violence [136]. Nevertheless, successive US lackey Australian Governments have exploited post-9-11 terror hysteria to violate human rights and civil rights via draconian anti-terrorism laws e.g. laws providing for lengthy detention without charge or trial with imprisonment for up to 5 years for disclosing such detention; lengthy punishment up to life imprisonment for reading, writing, advocating or supporting things regarded as “terrorism” by the government, or travelling to forbidden places; and Australian Intelligence officers (e.g. of the Australian Security and Intelligence Organization, ASIO) having criminal and civil immunity from prosecution, and reportage on any special intelligence operations criminalized with maximum punishments ranging from 5 years’ to 10 years’ imprisonment [137]. Australia is becoming a police state. Massive, compulsory metadata acquisition (the who but not the what of electronic communications) is shared with the serial war criminal Americans who thence share such data with war criminal Apartheid Israel [102].

Anti-Jewish anti-Semitism.

Pre-WW2 Australia was anti-Jewish anti-Semitic like other European countries (for quotes revealing such attitudes see Chapter 17 [72] and [138]). Thus Jews were excluded from a leading Melbourne men’s club and a leading Melbourne golf club. The post-WW2 realization of the extent of the WW2 Jewish Holocaust made public anti-Jewish anti-Semitism unacceptable. However with the genocide-based formation of a US- and UK-backed racist state of Israel that, together with its non-Jewish supporters, falsely asserted that it was a “Jewish state” has meant that decent, anti-racist Jews who are utterly opposed to appalling Zionist human rights abuses have become falsely associated with racist Zionist crimes. UK and US support for Apartheid Israel became even stronger after Israeli acquisition of nuclear weapons, conquest of all of Palestine and commencement of the illegal and war criminal Occupation in 1967, to the point that war criminal Israeli PM Ariel Sharon was able to assert in 2001 that “We, the Jewish people, control America, and the Americans know it” [84]. US lackey Australia followed the US lead and is now second only to Trump America as a supporter of Apartheid Israel. According to anti-racist Jewish American academic Professor Bertell Ollman: “The Zionists are the worst anti-Semites in the world today, oppressing a Semitic people [the Palestinians] as no nation has done since the Nazis” [87]. However the Zionists are also among the worst anti-Jewish anti-Semites in the world by relentlessly and falsely conflating all Jews with the numerous, appalling crimes of Apartheid Israel and by variously falsely defaming anti-racist Jews as “anti-Semites”, “self-hating Jews” and “self-loathing Jews” for criticizing the gross human rights abuses of Apartheid Israel [83]. The Zionist-subverted Anglosphere countries of the US, UK, Canada and Australia have echoed this vile and false anti-Jewish anti-Semitism of the racist Zionists. In vain, decent anti-racist Jews declare “Not in our name” and that the post-WW2 crie de coeur “Never again” means “Never again to anyone”, including Palestinians. Anti-racist Jews are variously sidelined, censored, and rendered “invisible” in a pro-Zionist, US lackey Australia crippled by Mainstream lying [139-142].

Anti-poor.

In the late 19th century and early 20th century a rich Australia led the world for egalitarian and humane initiatives (if only for White Australians), such as free trade unions, compulsory, free and secular education, the 8-Hour-Day, the Living Wage, one-person-one-vote and female suffrage. The reformist Whitlam Labor Government added universal health care (Medicare) and free tertiary education to this mix before it was removed in a US CIA Coup in 1975 [93-96]. The pro-poor Labor Party learned its lesson and since then has been “all the way with the USA”. The pragmatic and pro-US Hawke Labor Government abolished free university education and adopted a pragmatic approach to wage justice. Australia shifted further to neoliberalism in the 21st century with “socialism” a dirty word in a swathe of a Labor Party that became almost indistinguishable in policies from the right-wing Coalition. However while not yet reaching the depths of gruesomely neoliberal America, Australia has overdone neoliberalism to the point that middle Australia and the poor are suffering. A full-time, low-paid job with no longer increasing wages is no longer enough to comfortably manage rent, health , transport, and electricity costs. The traditional Australian aspiration of home ownership is now beyond the reach of many full-time workers. The wealth gap has increased to the point that the One Percenters now have the same wealth as the 70% poorest combined [118]. Despite over 2 decades of continuous economic growth, in Australia (population 25 million) 3 million Australians live in poverty and of these 730,000 are children – 1 in 6 (17.4%) of Australian children under the age of 15 lives in poverty [143]. Poverty kills.

Anti-risk management.

Rational risk management, that is crucial for societal safety, successively involves (a) accurate data, (b) scientific analysis, this involving the critical testing of potentially falsifiable hypotheses, and (c) informed systemic change to minimize risk. Unfortunately, this rational risk management protocol is typically perverted at the individual, family or local level, or at the level of the family of nations by (a) lying, self-deception, spin, obfuscation, intimidation and censorship, (b) anti-science spin, this involving the selective use of asserted facts to support a partisan position, and (c) blame and shame that is counterproductive because it blocks reportage crucial for rational risk management and in the worst cases leads to war. A Zionist-subverted, US lackey and UK lackey Australia has its public life dominated by mendacious, Mainstream journalist, politician, commentariat and academic presstitutes who disinform the public with fake news through lying by omission [139-142]. Indeed this very document listing a huge multiplicity of ignored Elephants in the Room is testimony to this massive mendacity of look-the-other-way Australia.

Anti-Semitism.

A Zionist-subverted, US lackey, pro-Zionist Australia that is second only to Trump America in its support for Apartheid Israel, is anti-Arab anti-Semitic (in its support for the Zionist-promoted US War on Muslims), and is anti-Jewish anti-Semitic in its support for a Zionist-asserted “Jewish state” in Palestine that falsely conflates all Jews – and notably anti-racists Jews – with the appalling crimes of Apartheid Israel. From an anti-racist Jewish perspective, Australia’s fervent support for the racist Zionists amounts to false defamation of anti-racist Jews who are morally obliged (not least by the WW2 Jewish Holocaust that killed 5-6 million Jews) to expose and oppose the awful crimes of nuclear terrorist, genocidally racist, democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel [74, 83, 87] (see “Anti-Jewish anti-Semitism”).

Anti-truth.

As documented in this detailed analysis, Zionist-subverted, US lackey and UK lackey Australia has its public life dominated by mendacious, Mainstream journalist, politician, commentariat and academic presstitutes who mal-inform, disinform and misinform the public with fake news through lying by omission [139-143]. For me as an informed, anti-racist, humanitarian, Australian scientist it is as if I am living in some kind of parallel world as in George Orwell’s “1984” (in which Big Brother asserts that War is Peace, Slavery is Freedom, Ignorance is Strength and 2 plus 2 does not equal 4) [144] or Samuel Butler’s “Erewhon” (roughly “nowhere” backwards) in which conventional altruistic morality is turned upside down (the poor and sick being hated, ostracized and punished whereas criminal sociopaths are loved and rewarded) [145]. Of course untruth utterly short-circuits rational risk management that is crucial for societal safety and successively involves (a) accurate data, (b) scientific analysis, and (c) informed systemic change to minimize risk.

Anzac Day.

Anzac Day is Australia’s most sacred war dead memorial day and is held on the 25th April, commemorating the storming of Gallipoli, Turkey, on 25th April 1915 by Australia and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) forces. The invasion was ultimately unsuccessful and the ANZAC and Anglo-French imperial forces withdrew in 1916 after huge losses of circa 300,000 killed or wounded on each side. Australia resolutely ignores the reality that the prior months of Allied naval shelling in the Dardanelles ultimately precipitated the Armenian Genocide by the Turks that began on 24 April 1915 and ultimately killed 1.5 million Armenians [19]. 24 April is commemorated as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.

Apartheid.

Just as those who support Nazi Germany can be reasonably described as “pro-Nazi’, so those that support Apartheid states can be reasonably described as “pro-Apartheid”. White Australia had a repugnant record as a supporter of US-, UK- and Apartheid Israel-backed, neo-Nazi Apartheid South Africa. Australia applied an extraordinary regime of deadly Apartheid until the 1967 Referendum allowed Indigenous Australian to be counted as Australian citizens and the reformist Whitlam Labor Government managed to abolish the vile 1901-1974 White Australia Policy and enact the 1975 Racial Discrimination Act before it was removed in a US CIA-backed Coup [93-96]. However variously deadly Apartheid continues in Australia with a New White Australia Policy (that discriminates against prospective visitors from non-White or poor White countries in favour of those from rich White or rich Honorary White countries [146], the appallingly inferior socio-economic and health conditions of Indigenous Australians (over 4,000 of whom die avoidably from imposed deprivation each year) [8], and Educational Apartheid (whereby the 2 out of 3 of Australian children who attend taxpayer-funded “State Schools” are disproportionately excluded from university, top universities and top university courses such as law and medicine) [63]. And then we have the cowardly and obscene Australian support for neo-Nazi Apartheid Israel that has overtaken that of Canada to be second only to that of Trump America in terms of stand-out rejection of UN Security Council Resolution 2334 and international law over East Jerusalem [74, 75].

Apartheid Israel.

US-, UK- and Apartheid Australia-backed Apartheid Israel is an Apartheid state – of the 6.8 million Palestinians who are about 50% of Israeli subjects, 74% have no human rights and are excluded from voting for the government ruling them [76, 77, 147]. Like the countries of the Apartheid Israel-backing Anglosphere “5-eyes” intelligence-sharing club (the US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand) , Apartheid Israel is based on invasion, colonization and genocide. Zionist-subverted Australia is second only to Trump America as a supporter of nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel. Numerous anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish scholars and writers refer to the State of Israel as an Apartheid state and variously urge Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Apartheid Israel and all its supporters [85, 87, 88].

Australian Aboriginal Cultural Genocide and Australian Aboriginal Ethnocide.

See “Aboriginal Cultural Genocide and Aboriginal Ethnocide” and “Aboriginal Genocide”.

Australian Aboriginal Genocide.

See “Aboriginal Cultural Genocide and Aboriginal Ethnocide”, “Aboriginal Genocide”, “Australian Aboriginal Cultural Genocide and Australian Aboriginal Ethnocide”.

Australian Mainstream media lying by omission.

The horrible realities set out in this catalogue are overwhelmingly ignored by Zionist-subverted, US lackey Australian Mainstream media, this being shocking testament to its appalling record of fake news through lying by omission [140-143]. Lying by omission is far, far worse than lying by commission because the latter can at least permit refutation and public discussion [148].

Australian preventable death epidemic.

85,000 Australians die preventably each year from a variety of causes, the breakdown (involving some overlaps) including (1) 26,000 annual Australian deaths from adverse hospital events, (2) 17,000 obesity-related Australian deaths, (3) 15,500 smoking-related Australian deaths, (4) 10,000 carbon burning pollution-derived Australian deaths, (5). 4,000 avoidable Indigenous Australian deaths, (6). 5,600 alcohol-related Australian deaths, (7) 2,100 Australian suicides, (8) 1,400 Australian road deaths, (9) 630 Australian opiate drug-related deaths with 570 linked to US Alliance restoration of the Taliban-destroyed Afghan opium industry, and (10) 300 Australian homicides (80 being of women killed domestically) [149-153] . Thus 85,000 per year x 16.5 years = 1.4 million Australians have died preventably since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity that killed 3,000 people and initiated the US War on Muslims in which 32 million Muslims have died from violence, 5 million, or from deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since 11 September 2001 [37, 38]. Now only 2-4 Australians have ever been killed in Australia by jihadis (zero before 2014) but it is estimated that the long-term accrual cost of the War on Terror to Australia (the cost of wars, veteran disability, domestic anti-terrorism and interest on debt) is $11 billion per annum or $182 billion since 9-11. Thus since 9-11 successive US lackey, Australian-killing Australian Governments have committed to a presently $182 billion long-term accrual cost of Australia helping the US Alliance kill 32 million Muslims abroad instead of trying to keep 1.4 million Australian alive at home [152]. No wonder the Zionist-subverted, US lackey Australia Mainstream journalist, politician, commentariat and academic presstitutes so egregiously lie by omission to the long-suffering Australian people.

Australian values.

US lackey Australia is second only to the US as a supporter of Apartheid Israel that denies 5 million Occupied Palestinians all human rights, notably the right to vote for the government ruling them. Australia has a racist New White Australia Policy for visitors and immigrants who must also sign a compulsory Australian Values Statement that hides the ugly reality of a massive Australian culture of mendacity, racism, invasion, theft, genocide, child abuse, woman-bashing, human rights abuse, pollution, speciescide, ecocide, war criminality and climate criminality that comprehensively violates the Biblical Ten Commandments that roughly encompass the morality of most human beings [153].

Avoidable death.

16 million people die from deprivation each year but essentially zero (0) in rich, complicit Australia (see “Avoidable Mortality”, “Excess death”, “Excess mortality”, “Premature death’, “Untimely death”).

Avoidable mortality.

16 million people die from deprivation each year in the Developing World (minus China) on Spaceship Earth with the rich, including Australia in charge of the flight deck [19] (see “Avoidable death”, “Excess death”, “Excess mortality”, “Premature death”, “Untimely death”).

Bengal Famine.

6-7 million Indians were starved to death in 1942-1945 by the British with Australian complicity (see “Bengali Genocide”, “Bengali Holocaust”, “Indian Holocaust”, “WW2 Bengali Genocide”, “WW2 Bengali Holocaust”, “WW2 Indian Holocaust”).

Bengali Genocide.

6-7 million Indians were starved to death in 1942-1945 by the British with Australian complicity (see “Bengal Famine”, “Bengali Holocaust”, “Indian Holocaust”, “WW2 Bengali Genocide”, “WW2 Bengali Holocaust”, “WW2 Indian Holocaust”).

Bengali Holocaust.

6-7 million Indians were starved to death in 1942-1945 by the British with Australian complicity (see “Bengali Genocide”, “Bengali Holocaust”, “Indian Holocaust”, “WW2 Bengali Genocide”, “WW2 Bengali Holocaust”, “WW2 Indian Holocaust”).

Big Lie.

The notion of the Big Lie advanced by German Nazi leaders Joseph Goebbels and Adolph Hitler was that ordinary people (and especially the English) will accept Big Lies on the basis that surely people would not have the gall to invent them i.e. ordinary folk commonly tell small lies but would be ashamed to resort to massive falsehood. Thus Goebbels: “The essential English leadership secret does not depend on particular intelligence. Rather, it depends on a remarkably stupid thick-headedness. The English follow the principle that when one lies, one should lie big, and stick to it. They keep up their lies, even at the risk of looking ridiculous” [154]. Australia has learned well from the English Establishment when it comes to the Big Lie, lying by omission about this catalogue of horrendous Australian crimes but still engaged in an orgy of national outrage over the unsuccessful surreptitious tampering with a cricket ball.

Blasphemy.

All decent humans from atheists to pantheists have wonder and profound respect for the Biosphere and profoundly appreciate that you must not destroy what you cannot replace. However greedy, neoliberal Australia is among world leaders for climate criminality, climate inaction, speciescide and ecocide that are now evidently leading to omnicide and terracide. In the parlance of theists, this utter disregard for the wonder of Creation is blasphemy, one of the worst of crimes in many cultures.

Carbon Budget exceedance.

In 2009 a German WBGU Report crucially stated: “The budget of CO2 emissions still available worldwide could be derived from the 2 degree C guard rail. By the middle of the 21st century a maximum of approximately 750 Gt CO2 (750 billion metric tons) may be released into the Earth’s atmosphere if the guard rail is to be adhered to with a probability of 67%. If we raise the probability to 75%, the cumulative emissions within this period would even have to remain below 600 Gt CO2. In any case, only a small amount of CO2 may be emitted worldwide after 2050. Thus, the era of an economy driven by fossil fuels will definitely have to come to an end within the first half of this century” [155]. In 2015 the climate criminal US under Obama formally pledged to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 26-28 percent over 2005 levels by 2025 but this promise was too little too late because by 2013 the exceptionalist US had already exceeded its fair share of the world’s terminal 2010-2050 Carbon Budget that must not be exceeded if the world is to have a 75% chance of avoiding a catastrophic plus 2 degrees Centigrade temperature rise. Climate criminal Australia had also exceeded its Carbon Budget in 2013 and since then has been stealing the residual Carbon Budget entitlement much less polluting countries [156, 157].

Carbon Debt and Climate Debt .

The Historical Carbon Debt (Climate Debt) of a country can be measured by the amount of greenhouse gas (GHG) it has introduced into the atmosphere since the start of the Industrial Revolution in the mid-18th century. Thus the total Carbon Debt of the world from 1751-2016 is about 1,850 billion tonnes CO2. Assuming a damage-related Carbon Price of $200 per tonne CO2-equivalent, this corresponds to a Carbon Debt of $370 trillion, similar to the total wealth of the world and 4.5 times the world’s total annual GDP. Using estimates from Professor James Hansen of national contributions to Historical Carbon Debt and assuming a damage-related Carbon Price in USD of $200 per tonne CO2-e, the World has a Carbon Debt of US$370 trillion that is increasing at US$13 trillion per year, and Australia has a Carbon Debt of US$7.5 trillion (A$10 trillion) that is increasing at US$400 billion (A$533 billion) per year and at US $40,000 (A$53,000) per head per year for under-30 year old Australians [158-160]. While conventional debt can be variously voided by bankruptcy, printing money or default, Carbon Debt is inescapable e.g. if the sea walls are not built or millions are not moved to a viable location, then millions will perish.

Censorship.

Australia is ostensibly a liberal democracy, but in addition to its draconian libel laws since 9-11 has promulgated new anti-terrorism laws with draconian punishments ranging up to life imprisonment for reading, saying or transmitting things the government does not like [137]. Free speech is supposed to be fundamental to scholars and universities, but corporatist management, constricting codes of conduct, scientist reserve and well-founded academic timidity contribute to massive censorship and self-censorship in Australian universities [161]. However the non-reportage, gross under-reportage and effective non-reportage through inaction of the serious matters of this present huge catalogue of Australian crimes is testament to massive censorship and self-censorship of Mainstream media and of Mainstream journalist, politician, commentariat and academic presstitutes [139-142]. What an utter disgrace.

Child abuse.

Australian children are subject to massive, widespread child sexual abuse and child intellectual abuse (see “Child intellectual abuse”, “Child sexual abuse epidemic”).

Child intellectual abuse.

The 1 in 3 Australian children who attend private albeit government-subsidized religious schools in Australia’s Educational Apartheid system are variously subject to religious brain-washing in a process that Professor Paul Ehrlich has described as child intellectual abuse. This Australian child intellectual abuse variously involves children being indoctrinated in egregiously false and dangerous propositions such as misogyny, gender-based discrimination, sexism, sexual guilt, homophobia, anti-science claptrap, life-after-death, trans-substantiation, water-into-wine, walking on water, dead-to-living conversion, virgin birth, heaven, hell, purgatory, assumption into heaven, rapturing up, divine authorship, divine sanction, creationism, intelligent design, and the right to invade, occupy, devastate, and ethnically cleanse other countries [63, 71].

Child sexual abuse epidemic.

There is a shockingly high incidence of child sexual abuse in Australia [55-62]. Thus scholarly experts have estimated that 25% of adult Australians have been sexually abused as children [59, 60], this meaning that presently 4.4 million adult Australians have been sexually abused as children [61]. Many Australians are quite rightly upset because the Catholic Church hierarchy failed to act to expose and stop long-term, egregious child sexual abuse of about 40,000 Australian children by Catholic Church personnel. Indeed Australia has had a recently-concluded, long-running, $0.5 billion-cost Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse. However look-the-other-way, aren’t-we-nice Australia resolutely ignores the 99% of other victims, the 4.4 million Australians adults who have been sexually abused as children [61]. Expert opinion given to the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse Child abuse was that victims lead shorter lives than other children, having a life expectancy 10-20 years shorter than for non-abused children [62].

Climate change inaction.

Australia is among world leaders for annual per capita greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution and exports of coal, liquefied natural gas (LNG), iron ore and methanogenically-derived meat [39-43, 48]. In keeping with this climate criminality, Australia is second only to Saudi Arabia for climate inaction among 62 significantly polluting countries [47]. Climate change has been estimated to kill 0.4 million people annually [129, 130] but this may be an under-estimate because global warming disproportionately impacts the tropical and sub-tropical Developing World (minus China) in which 16 million people die avoidably each year from deprivation [19]. Deadly toxic air pollution (that kills 7 million people annually), deadly GHG pollution and deadly climate change inaction contribute to a worsening Climate Genocide with a climate criminal Australia a disproportionate contributor [54].

Climate criminality.

A climate criminal Australia is among the world leaders in annual per capital greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution, fossil fuel exports and climate inaction in a world facing a worsening climate emergency and a worsening climate genocide [42].

Climate emergency.

Australia is among world leaders for GHG pollution [39-43, 48]. and climate change inaction [47] and is thus a disproportionate contributor to a worsening climate emergency. The 1.5C Paris target is expected to be exceeded within a decade and the 2C limit is now unavoidable.

Climate Genocide.

Both Dr James Lovelock FRS (Gaia hypothesis) and Professor Kevin Anderson ( Deputy Director, Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research, University of Manchester, UK) have estimated that only about 0.5 billion people may survive this century due to unaddressed, man-made global warming [123, 124]. Noting that the world population is expected to reach 9.5 billion by 2050 (UN Population Division) , these estimates translate to a climate genocide involving deaths of 10 billion people this century, this including roughly twice the present population of particular mainly non-European groups, specifically 6 billion under-5 year old infants, 3 billion Muslims in a terminal Muslim Holocaust, 2 billion Indians, 1.3 billion non-Arab Africans, 0.5 billion Bengalis, 0.3 billion Pakistanis and 0.3 billion Bangladeshis [54]. As a major GHG polluter [41, 48], an egregiously climate criminal Australia is disproportionately contributing to a worsening Climate Genocide [54].

Collateral damage in Australian wars.

As a UK lackey and thence US lackey Australia has invaded 85 countries with civilian populations often being victims – “collateral damage” in the parlance of the serial war criminal Americans. Thus in the 2003-2011 Iraq War (Australia’s 7th Iraq War since the British invasion of Iraq in WW1) Iraq violent deaths totalled 1.5 million whereas non-violent avoidable deaths from war-imposed deprivation totalled 1.2 million [30, 31]. For Occupied Afghanistan, on the testimonial basis that the level of violence there was 4 times less than in Iraq, it was estimated for 2001-2014 that post-invasion violent deaths totalled 1.7 million whereas non-violent avoidable deaths from deprivation totalled 5.5 million as estimated from UN Population Division data [19, 31-33]. In the last several years Australia has had forces operating in Syria (illegally, without self-defence justification, UN permission or invitation from the Syrian Government), Iraq (with invitation from the US-installed Iraqi Government) and in Occupied Afghanistan as part of the serial invader US Alliance. There has been huge civilian “collateral damage” in urban areas in the recent war against the barbarous ISIS, notably in Fallujah and Mosul (Iraq) and Raqqa (Syria). Thus the UK Independent has reported that as many as 40,000 civilians may have been killed in the conquest of Mosel, a city of 2 million [162, 163]. Fallujah, Mosul and Raqqa represent further examples of the notorious American assertion from the similarly Australia-complicit Vietnam War that “We had to destroy the city in order to liberate it”. In an shocking example of Big Lie hypocrisy (see “Big Lie” above), the Australian military have just finished an inquiry into the deaths of a newly –married couple and the wounding of 2 children in a precision bomb attack by the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) on densely populated Mosul [164].

In addition to actual military engagement in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, Australia through its joint US-Australian electronic spying base at Pine Gap, Central Australia, is heavily involved in targeting war criminal US drone strikes in 7 countries (Libya, starving Somalia, starving Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan) . The Bureau of Investigative Journalism in reporting drone strikes on Afghanistan, Somalia, Yemen and Pakistan cites 4,737 strikes, 7,361- 10,677 killed, 737-1,551 civilians killed and 242-335 children killed [165]. These may be considerable under-estimates – thus “Iraq Body Count” similarly applied the discredited approach of using media and government reports to estimates 290,000 violent Iraqi deaths, 100,000 being of combatants and 190,000 of civilians [166] , whereas the prestigious US Just Foreign Policy estimated 1.5 million violent Iraqi deaths in the Iraq War based on expert epidemiological surveys [29] and UN Population Division data indicated a further 1.2 million civilian avoidable deaths from war-imposed deprivation [19] for a total of 2.7 million 2003-2011 Iraq deaths due to the US, UK and Australian invasion and occupation [31, 32].

Collective punishment.

Racist White Australia engages in criminal collective punishment of various non-European populations in various ways e.g. (a) under-funding and discouraging Australian Indigenous people (Aborigines) living on their remote traditional ands; (b) highly abusive and indefinite imprisonment of thousands boat-borne refugees (asylum seekers) in remote concentration camps without charge or trial and for the baldly stated “moral” reason of discouraging further boat-borne refugees and thus preventing more deaths at sea; and (c) collateral killing of civilians through violence or imposed deprivation in Australia-complicit US wars (see “Collateral damage in Australian wars”).

Complicity in all post-1950 US Asian Wars.

As UK lackeys and thence US lackeys Australians have invaded 85 countries as compared to the British 193 (nearly all present-day countries) , France 82, the US 72 (52 since WW2) , Germany 39, Japan 30, Russia 25, Canada 25, Apartheid Israel 12, China 2 and North Korea arguably zero [19, 23- 28]. Australia has participated in all post-1950 US Asian Wars, atrocities that have been associated with 40 million Asian deaths from violence or war-imposed deprivation [19]. In the 21st century Australia has had military forces operating in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan and through the Australia-US Pine Gap electronic spying facility in Central Australia targets illegal and war criminal US drone strikes in 7 countries (Libya, starving Somalia, starving Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan). US lackey Australia has been involved in the US War on Muslims in which 32 million Muslims have died from violence, 5 million, or from deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity that killed 3,000 people [37, 38]. Articles 55 and 56 of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War unequivocally demand that an Occupier must provide its conquered Subjects with life-sustaining food and medical services “to the fullest extent of the means available to it” [19, 167]. However the annual per capita health expenditure is $67 for Occupied Afghanistan (149,000 avoidable deaths annually from imposed deprivation [37]) as compared to $6,031 for Australia, $3,935 for the UK and $9,403 for the US [168], countries for which annual preventable deaths are zero (0) [19]. The serial invader, serial war criminal Occupiers of Afghanistan , the UK, US and Australia, are grossly violating the Geneva Convention but whereas the US and the UK have been doing this for geopolitical and resource acquisition reasons, US lackey Australia has been doing it as an international whore, simply participating modestly in US wars as payment of an insurance premium for future American protection.

Coral reef killing.

Australia’s iconic Great Barrier Reef is so large that it can be seen from space and is a very rich and complex ecosystem for numerous oceanic species. However world coral started dying from recurrent bleaching when the atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) reached 320 parts per million (ppm) (320 ppm CO2 at the US NOAA station at Mauna Loa in about 1961) [170-172]. About 50% of the coral of the Australian Great Barrier Reef has now died through a combination of increased temperature (resulting in photosynthetic symbiont zooanthellae expulsion) , increased ocean acidification (impacting exoskeleton calcification), increased infestation by the Crown of Thorns starfish (due to ecosystem disturbance), excess algal growth (from agricultural fertilizer run-off), and water turbidity (due to dredging and agricultural land clearing). Hundred of millions of people world-wide are dependent economically on coral reefs and attendant fisheries. Despite Australia’s Great Barrier Reef underpinning 64,000 jobs and US$5 billion per year from tourism [173] , successive pro-coal, pro-gas, neoliberal, resource-exploiting, climate criminal Australian Governments have contributed to this worsening ecological disaster. Australia is among the leading countries in the world for exports of coal, iron ore, gas and methanogenically-derived meat, land clearance, ecocide, speciescide , climate change inaction and per capita greenhouse gas pollution [39-43, 47, 48].

Corporatocracy.

Big Money rules Australia. Australia is a genocide-based Corporatocracy, Dollarocracy, Kleptocracy, Lobbyocracy, Murdochracy, and Plutocracy in which Big Money purchases people, politicians, parties, policies, public perception of reality, votes, more political power and hence more private profit. As the anti-Democracy wealth gap widens in neoliberal Australia, an obvious solution would be a Wealth Tax (see “Dollarocracy”, Kleptocracy”, “Lobbyocracy”, “Murdochracy”, “Plutocracy”).

Cowardice.

Despite entrenched jingoism, racism and militarism, US lackey Australia has participated modestly in all post-1950 US Asian wars, conflicts that have all involved devastating US Alliance attacks on impoverished countries that effectively had no navies, air forces, war industries or sophisticated weapons. Of the 40 million Asians dying from violence or deprivation in these Australia-complicit wars, a substantial proportion have been civilians, noting that in impoverished , high birth-rate countries about half the population are children, half are women and girls and three quarters are women and children [19]. Australians rightly honour those who serve their country in war. However the US lackey Mainstream journalist, politician , commentariat and academic presstitutes who enabled Australian participation in US Alliance wars deserve out most severe disapprobation, not least for complicity in the mass murder of women and children. Australians should have realized the depravity of the US in 1945 when the Americans incinerated 200,000 Japanese civilians , mostly women and children, in the nuclear annihilations of Hiroshima and Nagasaki – atrocities that that simply served as demonstration warnings to the Soviet Union. US lackey Australia supports US nuclear terrorism through electronic communications bases such as that at Pine Gap and through the hosting of nuclear-armed US warships. For the last 7 years US lackey Australia under cowardly, US lackey Lib-Lab governments has been hosting several thousand child-killing US soldiers at a base near Darwin in the Northern Territory.

Deaths in custody of Indigenous Australians.

Indignation over Aboriginal deaths in custody (about 14 per year, 1980-2007) led to a 1987-1991 Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody which made numerous recommendations and established that the disproportionately high Aboriginal deaths in custody (relative to Aboriginal percentage of the Australian population) was due to disproportionate Aboriginal incarceration [174]. The disproportionate Aboriginal incarceration continues – while Aborigines represent about 3% of the Australian population, Aborigines represent 28% of prison inmates [175]. Lack of empathy by White Australia and a much higher incidence of Aboriginal poverty, poor health, and poor education all contribute to this continuing blot on Australia. Some particularly shocking incidents in recent years include Cameron Doomadgee being beaten to death in custody on Palm Island, Ms Dhu allowed to die in agony from a severe medical condition in prison, and Aboriginal leader Mr Ward effectively cooked to death in a prison van operated by a private security firm [176].

Differential Aboriginal incarceration.

The disproportionate Aboriginal incarceration involves Aborigines representing 28% of prison inmates while being 3% of the Australian population [175]. This appalling differential incarceration is a reflection of Aboriginal poverty, poor health and entrenched White Australian racism. Thus Aborigines are often imprisoned for relatively trivial offences (non-payment of fines and minor thefts). About 53% of Australian children in custody are Aboriginal [177].

Disingenuousness.

The cricket ball tampering saga is a dramatic example of Australian disingenuousness – a huge national moralizing outpouring over a game while ignoring a huge catalogue of deadly crimes from child abuse to genocide.

Dollarocracy.

Australia is a genocide-based Dollarocracy, Corporatocracy, Kleptocracy, Lobbyocracy, Murdochracy, and Plutocracy in which Big Money purchases people, politicians, parties, policies, public perception of reality, votes, more political power and hence more private profit. As the anti-Democracy wealth gap widens in neoliberal Australia, an obvious solution would be a Wealth Tax (see “Corporatocracy”, “Kleptocracy”, “Lobbyocracy”, “Murdochracy”, “Plutocracy”).

Domestic greenhouse gas pollution.

In assessing its greenhouse gas (GHG) restriction obligations, Australia conveniently ignores its huge exported greenhouse gas pollution and its comparative per capita greenhouse gas pollution. Greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution is responsible for global warming, ocean acidification, ecocide and Biosphere destruction heading towards catastrophic Climate Genocide and ultimately towards omnicide and terracide [42]. Australia is among world leaders in per capita greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution [41, 48] and thus disproportionately contributes to a worsening Climate Genocide. Taking land use into account, the revised annual per capita greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution for all countries (tonnes CO2-e per person per year), is 2.1 for India, 8.9 for the world) and 52.9 for Australia ( 116 if including its huge GHG-generating exports) [41, 48] (see “Exported greenhouse gas pollution”, “Greenhouse gas pollution”, “Per capita greenhouse gas pollution”).

Domestic violence against women.

Australia has a domestic violence epidemic. Thus in Australia 1 in 3 women have experienced physical and/or sexual violence by someone known to them, 2 out or 5 reported assaults are family or domestic violence-related, 1 women is killed by an intimate partner each week, intimate partner violence is the leading cause of death , disability and ill-health in Australian women aged 15-44, violence against women is estimated to cost the Australian economy about $22 billion annually, 1 in 4 Australian children are exposed to domestic violence, Indigenous women are 35 times more likely to be hospitalized by domestic violence than White women, and domestic violence is the principal cause of homelessness for women and their children [178, 179]. According to the Australian Government’s Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW), Australian police deal with about 260 reported domestic violence matters each day (about 95,000 each year), 1 woman a week and 1 man a month are killed by a current or former partner, and 1 in 6 (1.5 million) women and 1 in 9 (992,000) men were physically and/or sexually abused before the age of 15 [179]. In contrast, while there have been only 2-4 Australians ever killed in Australia by jihadi terrorists (none before 2014), Australia has committed to an annual long-term accrual cost of $11 billion annually to the US War on Terror and domestic anti-terrorism operations [152].

Drone targeting.

Through its joint US-Australian electronic spying base at Pine Gap, Central Australia, US lackey Australia is heavily involved in targeting illegal and war criminal US drone strikes in 7 countries (Libya, starving Somalia, starving Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan) [106, 107]. These strikes cannot distinguish between a mob of “terrorists” (people America does not like) and a “wedding party” (mostly women and children) and have involved the extrajudicial killing of 2 Australians in starving Yemen [180]. Like serial war criminal US and Apartheid Israel, a serial war criminal, US lackey Australia sets itself above international law.

Ecocide.

Australia is among world leaders for exports of coal, iron ore, gas and methanogenically-derived meat, land clearance, ecocide, speciescide , climate change inaction and per capita greenhouse gas pollution [39-43, 47, 48]. Australia disproportionately contributes to global warming that has led to repeated coral bleaching events and the death of half the coral of the Great Barrier Reef that is a vital and complex ecosystem for many species. Agricultural land clearing, urban fringe land clearing, and continued destruction of old growth forests make Gadarene Australia a leading country for ecocide in a world that is heading towards omnicide and terracide, noting that South East Australia’s Eucalyptus regnans-dominated temperate forests are the best forest carbon sinks in the world [181].

Economic rationalism.

Economic rationalism (neoliberalism) seeks to maximize the freedom of the rich and advantaged to exploit natural and human resources for private profit. In contrast, social humanism seeks to maximize human happiness, dignity and opportunity for everyone [113, 114]. Neoliberal greed to which Australia is unthinkingly committed is driving Humanity and the Biosphere to the edge in a worsening Climate Genocide [39-49, 54]. Thus in 2013 Australia exceeded its fair share of the world’s terminal 2010-2050 Carbon Budget that must not be exceeded if the world is to have a 75% chance of avoiding a catastrophic plus 2 degrees Centigrade temperature rise. Since 2013 Australia has been stealing the residual Carbon Budget entitlement of much less polluting countries [156, 157] (see “Neoliberalism”).

Educational apartheid.

Australian Educational Apartheid determines that the 2 out of 3 children who go to secular, state-run schools are disproportionately excluded from university, top universities and top university courses [63]. Indeed it is estimated that about 50% of adult Australians are functionally illiterate and about 50% are functionally enumerate [64]. As for the fortunate children who make it university, they are rendered horribly burdened with debt because successive Australian Governments have dishonestly rejected the proposition that all education and university education in particular can and should be free (presently 25 countries offer their children free university education) [65] (see “Free university education rejection”).

Effective free speech.

Draconian libel laws and anti-terrorism laws aside, Australians have “free speech” but do not have “effective free speech”. Thus up to about 10 years ago , as a relatively noisy academic scientist I had a modest degree of “effective free speech”, but then I was rendered “invisible” in my own country by an unknown process. Numerous science-informed, educated, humanitarians – notably anti-racist Jewish Australians – are likewise “invisible” in Australia (see “Invisibility”).

Ethnic cleansing.

As UK lackeys and thence US lackeys Australians have invaded 85 countries as compared to the British 193 (nearly all present-day countries) , France 82, the US 72 (52 since WW2) , Germany 39, Japan 30, Russia 25, Canada 25, Apartheid Israel 12, China 2 and North Korea arguably zero [19, 23- 28]. About 30 of these invasions have involved genocide (ethnic cleansing) as defined by the UN Genocide Convention [8, 12]. From a qualitative perspective, Australia’s ongoing Aboriginal Genocide represents the worst ethnic cleansing in world history. The Australian Indigenous population dropped from about 1 million to 0.1 million in the first century after the invasion in 1788, mainly through violence, dispossession, deprivation and introduced disease. The last massacres of Aborigines occurred in the late 1920s in Central Australia [7-14]. Throughout much of the 20th century there was a policy of forcibly removing Aboriginal children (especially mixed race children) from their mothers, a systematic genocidal policy involving the removal of perhaps 0.1 million children (the Stolen Generations). Over 230 years about 2 million Indigenous Australians have died prematurely, mostly through deprivation and disease with about 0.1 million being killed violently [182]. Before the British invasion in 1788 there were 350-750 different Indigenous Australian (Aboriginal) tribes and a similar number of languages and dialects, of which only 150 survive today and of these all but about 20 are endangered in a process of continuing Australian Aboriginal Ethnocide and Australian Aboriginal Cultural Genocide [8] (see “Australian Aboriginal Cultural Genocide and Australian Aboriginal Ethnocide”, “Aboriginal Cultural Genocide and Aboriginal Ethnocide”, “Aboriginal Genocide”, “Australian Aboriginal Genocide”, “Genocide”).

As UK lackeys and thence US lackeys Australians have resolutely supported genocidal British and American imperialism [19]. In the 21st century Australia has been a fervent supporter of the Zionist-promoted US War on Muslims that has been associated with 32 million Muslim deaths from violence, 5 million, or from deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity that killed 3,000 people [37, 38] – an Australia-complicit Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide [31]. Australia is second only to Trump America as a supporter of nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel that has now ethnically cleansed 90% of Palestine [74-90].

Exceptionalism.

The ultimate in racism is genocidal invasion of other countries. Australian exceptionalism is most graphically illustrated by the reality that racist White Australia has invaded 85 countries (with 30 of these invasions being genocidal), and Australia has an over 2-century record as a lackey of the UK (that has invaded 193 countries ) and the US (that has invaded 72 countries, 52 since WW2) [25-28]. The most recent example of Australian exceptionalism was its rejection, together with Trump America and Apartheid Israel, of UN Security Council Resolution 2334 condemning Israeli crimes in Occupied Palestine that was passed unanimously by the Security Council except for the abstention by Obama America [74]. A relatively trivial but topical example of Australian exceptionalism has been the 9-12 month bans placed on 25% of the Australian cricket team for ball tampering as compared to1-match penalties applied by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to Pakistanis, Britishers and South Africans guilty of the same sort of offence [6], this messaging Australia’s asserted overwhelming moral superiority (that is utterly belied by this appalling catalogue of death-dealing Australian crimes).

Excess death.

16 million people die from deprivation each year in the Developing World (minus China) on Spaceship Earth with the rich, including Australia in charge of the flight deck [19] (see “Avoidable death”, “Avoidable mortality”, “Excess mortality”, “Premature death”, “Untimely death”).

Excess mortality.

16 million people die from deprivation each year in the Developing World (minus China) on Spaceship Earth with the rich, including Australia in charge of the flight deck [19] (see “Avoidable death”, “Avoidable mortality”, “Excess death”, “Premature death”, “Untimely death”).

Exported greenhouse gas pollution.

In assessing its greenhouse gas (GHG) restriction obligations, Australia conveniently ignores its huge exported greenhouse gas pollution and its comparative per capita greenhouse gas pollution. Greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution is responsible for global warming, ocean acidification, ecocide and Biosphere destruction heading towards catastrophic Climate Genocide and ultimately towards omnicide and terracide [42]. Australia is among world leaders in per capita greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution [41, 48] and thus disproportionately contributes to a worsening Climate Genocide. Taking land use into account, the revised annual per capita greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution for all countries (tonnes CO2-e per person per year), is 2.1 for India, 8.9 for the world) and 52.9 for Australia ( 116 if including its huge GHG-generating exports) [41, 48] (see “Domestic greenhouse gas pollution”, “Greenhouse gas pollution”, “Per capita greenhouse gas pollution”).

Extrajudicial killing.

US lackey Australia is heavily involved via its joint US-Australian electronic spying base at Pine Gap, in targeting illegal and war criminal US drone strikes in 7 countries (Libya, starving Somalia, starving Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan) [106, 107]. These strikes cannot distinguish between a “terrorist gang” and a “wedding party” and have involved the extrajudicial killing of 2 Australians in Yemen [180]. Like serial war criminal US and Apartheid Israel, a serial war criminal, US lackey Australia sets itself above international law.

Failure to uphold law and decency.

US lackey Australia has demanded adherence to an “international rules-based order” in vociferously criticizing (a) North Korean possession of some nuclear weapons and (b) Chinese island-making on territorially-disputed uninhabited atolls in the South China Sea. However Australia is second only to Trump America in its support of Apartheid Israel which (a) reportedly has up to 400 nuclear weapons [89] , including nuclear weapons deployed on German-supplied submarines [183], and (b) has illegally and violently occupied all of the ancient land of Palestine plus parts of Lebanon and Syria, generated 8 million refugees, deprived 5 million Occupied Palestinian subjects of all human rights, and ethnically cleansed 90% of Palestine [74-90]. And of course, US lackey Australia , like the US, considers itself above the law in its continuing invasion of Muslim countries in the ongoing Neocon American and Zionist Imperialist (NAZI)-imposed Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide [31].

Fake news through lying by omission.

Fake news is simply a new, Trump-popularized descriptive for media lying that occurs in 2 basic forms, lying by omission and lying by commission. Lying by omission is far, far worse than lying by commission because the latter can at least admit refutation and public debate. Western Mainstream media impose a huge burden of fake news on Western societies through entrenched and pervasive lying by omission that is well exampled by this present catalogue of horrendous Australian crimes that are ignored or effectively ignored through inaction by the Australian Mainstream [67-72]. While post-war Germany embarked on a program of de-Nazification, the US Alliance including Australia awaits such exposure and cleansing. Indeed while the Germans applied a post-WW2 CAAAA (C4A) protocol involving Cessation of the crimes, Acknowledgement, Apology, Amends and Assertion of “Never again”, the US Alliance including Australia are still busily engaged on perpetrating an ongoing Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide [31].

Free speech suppression.

In the climate of terror hysteria since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity in which 3,000 people died [38], Australia has promulgated new anti-terrorism laws with draconian punishments ranging up to life imprisonment for reading, saying, supporting or transmitting things the government does not like [137]. Free speech is supposed to be fundamental to scholars and universities, but corporatist management, constricting codes of conduct, scientist reserve and well-founded academic timidity contribute to massive censorship and self-censorship in Australian universities [161]. Almost completely hidden from public concern is the 2012 Australia-United States Defence Trade Cooperation Treaty-related Defence Trade Controls Bill that make it an offence punishable by 10 years in prison for a scientist or academic without a permit to inform non-Australians (in conversation, tutorials, lectures, conference papers, scientific papers etc) about numerous technologies and thousands of chemicals and organisms listed in a presently 353-page Defence and Strategic Goods List [184]. However the non-reportage, gross under-reportage and effective non-reportage through inaction of the serious matters of this present huge catalogue of Australian crimes is testament to massive censorship and self-censorship of Mainstream media and of Mainstream journalist, politician, commentariat and academic presstitutes [139-142].

Of course free speech suppression fundamentally subverts rational risk management that is crucial for societal safety and successively involves (a) accurate data, (b) scientific analysis, this involving the critical testing of potentially falsifiable hypotheses, and (c) informed systemic change to minimize risk. In look-the-other-way Australia this is typically perverted by (a) lying, self-deception, spin, obfuscation, intimidation and censorship, (b) anti-science spin, this involving the selective use of asserted facts to support a partisan position, and (c) blame and shame that is counterproductive because it blocks reportage crucial for rational risk management and in the worst cases leads to war (e.g. Australia’s involvement in the Iraq War that was based on horrendous US-UK falsehood and warmongering) [185].

There are appalling recent instances of Australian journalists being forced from their jobs for simply alluding to the Awful Truths that the warmongering, Zionist-subverted, US lackey Mainstream wants hidden. Thus top journalist Mike Carlton was forced from his job for criticising Jewish Israelis watching the latest Gaza Massacre from a hilltop vantage point [186], SBS journalist Scott McIntyre was sacked for merely alluding on his private social media page to Australian war crimes [187], and academic Dr Sandra Nasr was censored and threatened for mildly connecting the ethnic cleansing by Biblical and present-day Israelites [188]. Colourful, articulate, female, Muslim engineer and journalist Yassmin Abdel-Magied was subject to horrendous public hounding, lost her TV program with the ABC (Australia’s equivalent of the UK BBC) and left for London after merely posting the following 7 words on Anzac Day (Australia’s war dead memorial day) “Lest we forget (Manus, Nauru, Syria, Palestine)”on her Facebook page [189]. My lengthy, detailed, documented and damning fleshing out of these 7 words [190, 191] was accorded no such national outrage because, like many other science-informed Australian humanitarians notably including many anti-racist Jewish Australian humanitarians, I have been made “invisible” in my own country, evidently for being “too strong”, unlike the “anti-war-lite” and “climate-lite” commentariat acceptable to the Neocon American and Zionist Imperialist (NAZI)-subverted and perverted Mainstream [192].

Free university education rejection.

Genuine Democracy and science-based risk management crucial for societal security require an educated and informed electorate. The reformist Gough Whitlam Labor Government (1972-1975) abolished university fees in 1974 before it was removed in a US CIA-linked Coup on Remembrance Day, 11 November, in 1975 [93-96]. The right-wing and pragmatic Hawke Labor Government re-introduced university fees in 1989 albeit via low-interest loans to be repaid during subsequent periods of suitably rewarded employment [193]. Education is a basic human right and all education from vital pre-school to life-long learning should be free for all. However the commodification and corporatizing of higher education in Australia has meant that free university education that presently obtains in about 25 countries has been rejected by the governing Lib-Labs (but not by the Greens) , and the young have been largely brainwashed into acceptance of fee-charging higher education that is a massive fraud and lie that goes unrecognized in look-the-other-way Australia. Reductio ad absurdum: Australia earns about $20 billion each year from full fee-paying overseas students (mostly from Asia) yet overseas students have great trouble understanding the “Australian English” (“Strine” English) of their lecturers and are forced to ”read” their degrees via downloaded lecture notes and text books. Yet the actual cost of providing off-campus, reading-only tertiary education (ROTE or Accredited Remote Learning (ARL) can be 1% of the present cost – evidence of massive fraud and mendacity that would attract massive fines and custodial punishment in other areas of product delivery in the economy. All societies and nations need to have a complement of expert scholars and scientists for variety of economic, health, national security and national prestige reasons, but it is grossly unfair to make impoverished 20-year olds pay for it [194-199]. Dishonest, corporatist perversion of our universities is an important reason for this massive culture of resolute mendacity in Australia that is documented in this present long catalogue of variously deadly, ignored or effectively ignored Elephant in the Room realities in “look-the-other-way” Australia.

Gas.

Australia resolutely ignores the realities that methane (CH4) that is most of natural gas has a Global Warming Potential (GWP) that is 105 times that of CO2 on a mass basis and on a 20 year time frame with aerosol impacts included. This means that depending on the degree of systemic gas leakage, gas burning can be dirtier than coal burning greenhouse gas (GHG)-wise i.e. gas is not “cleaner” GHG-wise and a coal-to-gas transition is climate criminal nonsense [42] (see “Liquid Natural Gas”, “Methane”, “Natural gas”).

Genocidal racism.

As a UK lackey and thence US lackey Australia has invaded 85 countries [27], with 30 of these atrocities involving genocide that is defined by Article 2 of the UN Genocide Convention as “acts committed with intent to destroy”, with the evidence for “intent’ being remorselessly sustained conduct [20]. Yet, Australia ignores this veritable “Herd of Elephants in the Room”. Thus, for example, the ostensibly authoritative “The Cambridge History of Australia” somehow managed not to notice these appalling genocidal atrocities [12]. Of course genocide is the ultimate expression of racism.

Genocide.

As a UK lackey and thence US lackey, Australia has invaded 85 countries [27], with 30 of these atrocities being genocide, defined by Article 2 of the UN Genocide Convention as “acts committed with intent to destroy”, with the evidence for “intent” here being remorselessly sustained conduct [20, 200]. These circa 30 Australian genocidal involvements range alphabetically and chronologically from the 1788 onwards Aboriginal Genocide [7-14] to the present Yemeni Genocide in starving Yemen [31] . While the International Cricket Council (ICC) punished the 25% of the Australian cricket team involved in cricket ball tampering with modest fines and a 1-match-ban, the International Criminal Court (ICC) appears to have a de facto position that only Serbs and non-Europeans disfavoured by the US can commit war crimes [201, 202] and thus genocidally racist White Australia has yet to be hauled before the ICC for serial invasions, serial war crimes and serial genocide. An Indigenous attempt at justice over the Aboriginal Genocide within Australia was rejected by the Australian Federal Court [203] and my formal submissions to the ICC over Australian complicity in genocides have been ignored [204].

Genocide denial and genocide ignoring.

As documented here, Australia has an appalling history not just of complicity in genocide but also of genocide ignoring and effective genocide denial [200]. Genocide ignoring is far, far worse than repugnant genocide denial because the latter at least admits the possibilities of refutation and public debate.

Global Avoidable Mortality Holocaust.

About 16 million people die avoidably each year from deprivation and deprivation-exacerbated disease in the Developing World (minus China) on Spaceship Earth with rich, neoliberal countries such as the US and Australia in charge of the flight deck [19]. The annual per capita GDP is $54,000 for Australia (zero avoidable deaths per year) as compared to $1,700 for impoverished India (4 million avoidable deaths per year) and $10,000 for the world (16 million avoidable deaths per year) [124]. Australians have a 2-century history of violently supporting the UK-dominated and thence US-dominated world order [27]. The Developing World (minus China) can be seen as a gigantic, US Alliance-guarded concentration camp kept in line by egregious violence, deadly sanctions and hundreds of US bases world-wide.

Greenhouse gas pollution.

Greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution is responsible for global warming, ocean acidification, ecocide and Biosphere destruction heading towards catastrophic Climate Genocide and ultimately towards omnicide and terracide [42]. Australia is among world leaders in per capita greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution [41, 48] and thus disproportionately contributes to a worsening Climate Genocide. Taking land use into account, the revised annual per capita greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution for all countries (tonnes CO2-e per person per year), is 2.1 for India, 8.9 for the world) and 52.9 for Australia (116 if including its huge GHG-generating exports) [41, 48]. Climate criminal Australia conveniently ignores its massive exported GHG pollution and per capita GHG pollution (see “Domestic greenhouse gas pollution”, “Exported greenhouse gas pollution”, “Per capita greenhouse gas pollution”).

Holocaust ignoring and holocaust denial.

“Holocaust” simply means the death of a huge number of people and can overlap with “genocide” which is defined by the UN Genocide Convention as “acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group, such as: a) Killing members of the group; b) Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group; c) Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part; d) Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group; e) Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group”[20]. As documented here, Australia has an appalling history not just of complicity in holocaust commission but also of holocaust ignoring and effective holocaust denial [200]. Holocaust ignoring is far, far worse than repugnant holocaust denial because the latter at least admits the possibilities of refutation and public debate.

Human rights abuse.

The most fundamental human right is the right to life but Australia has grossly violated this by invading 85 countries, with 30 of these invasions being genocidal as defined by Article 2 of the UN Genocide Convention [12, 20, 27]. As outlined here, Australians make a disproportionate contribution to war, nuclear terrorism, poverty, worsening man-made climate change and the acutely threatened destruction of the much of the Biosphere and Humanity [54]. However Australia grossly violates human rights domestically through unacceptably high poverty incidence in a very rich country, mass removal of Aboriginal children from their mothers, the ongoing Aboriginal Genocide, the ongoing Aboriginal Ethnocide, massive constraints on actual free speech and effective free speech, draconian anti-terror laws, mass imprisonment of refugees without charge or trial, massive , taxpayer-funded intellectual child abuse, and through grossly insufficient government inaction over an Australian preventable death epidemic in which 85,000 Australians die preventably each year (see “Preventable Australian deaths”). Former Australian Human Rights Commissioner Professor Gillian Triggs declared that human rights in Australia were regressing “Whether it’s women, Indigenous, homeless and most of course asylum seekers and refugees. I think it’s partly because we have a [Coalition] government that is ideologically opposed to human rights” [135]. Appallingly, grossly human rights-abusing Australia sits on the UN Human Rights Council.

Hypocrisy.

Australia has entrenched and deadly human rights abuse against Aborigines, children, and women (domestically) and against the 1,600 million Muslim victims of the Zionist-promoted US War on Muslims (mostly women and children) in which racist White Australia is a fervent participant. Yet grossly human rights-violating Australia sits on the UN Human Rights Council – staggering and deadly hypocrisy. Australia has been a vociferous (if relatively parsimonious) participant in all post-1950 US Asian wars, atrocities that have been associated with 40 million Asian deaths from violence or imposed deprivation [19]. Yet these wars have involved Australia collaborating with the world’s #1 superpower in the invasion and devastation of remote, impoverished countries without significant defence industries, navies, or air forces and without advanced weaponry or nuclear weapons – staggering and deadly hypocrisy for a country that united with shock, disbelief and indignation over the unsuccessful and “caught out” attempted tampering of a cricket ball with sandpaper and involving one quarter of the Australian cricket team.

ICC for cricket versus ICC for war crimes.

While the International Cricket Council (ICC) punished the 25% of the Australian cricket team involved in ball tampering with modest fines and a 1-match-ban, Australia has yet to be arraigned before the International Criminal Court (ICC) for its gross violations of human rights including involvement in 30 genocidal atrocities, some of them ongoing (see “Genocide”, “Human rights abuse” ).

Ignoring “rules based order”.

US lackey Australia repeatedly accuses China of ignoring “the international rules based order” over creation of man-made islands on uninhabited coral reefs in the South China Sea. However Australia is second only to Trump America as a supporter of nuclear terrorist, genocidally racist, serial war criminal, serial invader, democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel. Indeed Australia has invaded 85 countries, has participated in all post-1950 US Asian wars (40 million Asian deaths from violence or war-imposed deprivation), and is an enthusiastic participant in the US War on Terror (in actuality a War on Muslims in which 32 million Muslims have died from violence, 5 million, or from deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity in which 3,000 died). Presently Australia is involved militarily in Iraq and Afghanistan and through its joint US-Australia Pine Gap electronic spying base in Central Australia targets illegal US drone strikes in 7 countries. While the world collectively agreed at Paris in 2015 to keep global warming to plus 1.5C (plus 2C at the most), Australia is among world leaders in climate criminality, per capita greenhouse gas pollution, land clearance, ecocide, speciescide, fossil fuel exports and climate change inaction.

Ignoring the law.

Australia follows the example of its master the US in being exceptionalist (see “Exceptionalism”). This in its appalling recent record of invading other countries all Australia has needed is a request from the might-is-right, exceptionalist US. Thus the most serious of all crimes is the illegal invasion of another country. Invasion of another country requires UN sanction, invitation by the government of that country or prior invasion by that country – 3 criteria in international law that were not satisfied in the most recent Australian invasion of Syria (Australia’s 3rd Syrian War in 100 years). Australia’s genocidal invasion of other countries as a US lackey is variously in gross violation of the UN Genocide Convention [20], and the Geneva Convention [34]. Australia also grossly violates the UN Rights of the Child Convention [205], the UN Charter [206], the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People [207], the Universal Declaration of Human Rights [208], the UN Convention on the Suppression and Punishment of the Crime of Apartheid [91] and the UN 1951 Refugee Convention [209].

Ignoring violations of Australian sovereignty.

While Australia is happy to violate the sovereignty of other countries as a cowardly US lackey, it is conspicuously silent when Australian sovereignty is violated by agents of the US, Apartheid Israel, or the UK. Thus while Australia alleges Russian and Chinese spying in Australia (that is no doubt occurring) it is silent over the huge reality that the US shares massive intelligence on Australians with Apartheid Israel [102]. Recognition that the removal of the reformist Whitlam Labor Government in the 1975 Coup was backed by the US CIA is largely confined to the informed and patriotic Left [93-96]. Indeed documents relating to the involvement of the British Crown in the 1975 Coup still cannot be released. Public recognition that Australian PM Kevin Rudd was removed in a US-approved, pro-Zionist-led coup in 2010 appears to be confined to several truth-telling, patriotic, anti-racist Jewish Australian writers [98-100]. Indeed PM Kevin Rudd’s sorrowful but firm objection to gross Israeli violations of Australian sovereignty (repeated large-scale forging of passports, and kidnapping Australians in international waters) was too strong for the Zionist Lobby which he unsuccessfully sought to placate. .

Imprisonment of refugees without charge or trial.

Australia highly abusively and indefinitely imprisons boat-borne refugees (asylum seekers) without charge or trial in off-shore concentration camps on Nauru and on Manus Island in Papua New Guinea. This is gross violation human rights and in violation of the UN 1951 Refugee Convention [209]. “Aren’t we nice” Australia turns morality on its head in arguing that by indefinitely imprisoning boat-borne refugees without charge or trial in off-shore concentration camps it is discouraging further such refugees and thus potentially saving boat-borne refugees from dying at sea (see “Collective punishment”).

Indian Genocide.

As White subjects of the British Empire, White Australians were complicit in the 2-century Indian Holocaust in which an estimated 1,800 million Indians died avoidably (prematurely) from deprivation under the rapacious British (1757-1947) . The ghastly bookends to this enormous atrocity were the 1769-1770 Great Bengal Famine (10 million deaths) and the 1942-1945 WW2 Bengal Famine in which 6-7 million Indians were deliberately starved to death by the British with Australian complicity (Australia withheld grain from its huge war-time wheat stores from starving India) [19, 72, 210-215]. Australia was invaded by the British in 1788 to create a vital strategic outpost in the 18th century Anglo-French war in India and indeed around the world [19]. Remember that Article 2 of the UN Genocide Convention defines genocide as “acts committed with intent to destroy” and sustained passive mass murder over 2 centuries is clear evidence of “intent” (see “Bengali Genocide”, “Bengali Holocaust”, “Genocide”, “Indian Holocaust”, “WW2 Bengali Genocide”, “WW2 Bengali Holocaust”).

Indian Holocaust.

Holocaust implies the death of a huge number of people. White Australians were variously complicit in the 2-century Indian Holocaust in which an estimated 1,800 million Indians died avoidably (prematurely) from deprivation under the rapacious British (1757-1947). The British occupation of India involved the UK (tens of million of people) ruling India (hundreds of millions of people) for 2 centuries through dint of keeping the population on the edge of hunger and starvation under the heel of hundreds of thousands of well-fed British and native soldiers [72]. Shashi Tharoor alludes to the horrendously deadly cost of British imperialism: “The British left a society with 16 per cent literacy, a life expectancy of 27, practically no domestic industry and over 90 per cent living below what today we would call the poverty line” ( pages 215-217 [213]). Addressing the House of Commons in 1935, Winston Churchill made the following extraordinary confession: “In the standard of life they have nothing to spare. The slightest fall from the present standard of life in India means slow starvation, and the actual squeezing out of life, not only of millions but of scores of millions of people, who have come into the world at your invitation and under the shield and protection of British power” (page 195, [72]). Despite a very high birth rate, the Indian population remained static at about 290 million from 1860-1935, evidence of shocking mortality under the genocidal British Empire of which Australia was loyal part [216]. Within living memory, in 1942-1945 Australia largely withheld grain from its huge war-time wheat stores from starving India and was thus a key player in the WW2 Bengal Holocaust and WW2 Indian Holocaust in which 6-7 million Indian were deliberately starved to death by Churchill [19, 72, 210-215] (see “Bengali Genocide”, “Bengali Holocaust”, “WW2 Bengali Genocide”, “Indian Genocide”, “WW2 Bengali Holocaust”, “WW2 Indian Holocaust”).

Indigenous people.

As UK lackeys and thence US lackeys Australians have invaded 85 countries as compared to the British 193 (nearly all present-day countries) , France 82, the US 72 (52 since WW2) , Germany 39, Japan 30, Russia 25, Canada 25, Apartheid Israel 12, China 2 and North Korea arguably zero [19, 23- 28]. 30 of these invasions have involved genocide of the Indigenous people with genocide defined by the UN Genocide Convention as “intent to destroy in whole or in part” [20]. In a qualitative sense, the Australian Aboriginal Genocide was the worst genocide of indigenous people in human history in terms of the number of distinct ethnic groups destroyed – before the British invasion in 1788 there were 350-750 different Indigenous Australian (Aboriginal) tribes and a similar number of languages and dialects, of which only 150 survive today and of these all but about 20 are endangered in a process of continuing Australian Aboriginal Ethnocide and Australian Aboriginal Cultural Genocide [7-12] (see “Aboriginal Genocide”, “Aboriginal Cultural Genocide and Aboriginal Ethnocide” , “Australian Aboriginal Cultural Genocide and Australian Aboriginal Ethnocide”, “Australian Aboriginal Genocide”). Like the US and Canada, Australia initially refused to sign up to the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People but eventually did so under Labor PM Kevin Rudd before he was removed in a US-approved, Mining Corporation-backed and pro-Zionist-led Coup [207]. Australia is second only to Trump America as a supporter of genocidally racist Apartheid Israel, the world’s worst current violator of Indigenous people (of 14 million Indigenous Palestinians, 7 million exiled Indigenous Palestinians can never set foot in their own country, 5 million Indigenous Palestinians have zero human rights as subjects of Apartheid Israel, and 1.8 million Indigenous Palestinian Israelis are Third Class citizens of Apartheid Israel under Nazi-style race laws).

Intent to destroy.

Genocide is defined by the UN Genocide Convention as “acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group, such as: a) Killing members of the group; b) Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group; c) Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part; d) Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group; e) Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group” [20]. As UK lackeys and thence US lackeys, Australians have invaded 85 countries over 2 centuries with 30 of these invasions being genocidal. Today Australia is an enthusiastic partner in the US-imposed Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide. Genocidal intent is rarely established by confession but can be established by sustained genocidal practice. Australia has been doing genocide for 2 centuries but whereas the extermination of the Aborigines was explicit in the 19th century , today Australia defends its genocidal involvements in the Muslim world as actions for “freedom”, “democracy” and “anti-terrorism” (see “Genocide”).

Intergenerational injustice.

Assuming a damage-related Carbon Price of US$200 per tonne CO2-equivalent, Australia has a Carbon Debt of US$7.5 trillion (A$10 trillion) that is increasing at US$400 billion (A$533 billion) per year and at US $40,000 (A$53,000) per head per year for under-30 year old Australians [158-160]. While conventional debt can be variously voided by bankruptcy, printing money or default, Carbon Debt is inescapable e.g. if the sea walls are not built or millions are not moved to a viable location then millions will perish [51-53]. Climate scientists and biologists say that we must reduce atmospheric CO2 from the present disastrous circa 410 ppm CO2 to a safe and sustainable pre-Industrial Revolution level of circa 300 ppm CO2 [169, 170] but Australia is moving at high speed in the wrong direction as a major fossil fuel exporter and among world leaders in annual per capital greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution.

International Criminal Court (ICC).

Australia has yet to be arraigned before the International Criminal Court for its appalling serial invader and serial war crime record (see “ICC for cricket versus ICC for war crimes”).

Invasion of other countries.

Short of genocide, invasion of other countries is the worst of crimes. As UK lackeys and thence US lackeys Australians have invaded 85 countries over 2 centuries with 30 of these invasions being genocidal. Today Australia is an enthusiastic partner in the US-imposed Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide. Australia presently has military forces in Iraq and Occupied Afghanistan and via its joint US-Australian electronic spying facility at Pine Gap in Central Australia targets illegal US drone strikes in 7 countries [106, 107].

Invisibility.

As you can see from this huge catalogue there are of the order of 100 serious, Elephant in the Room matters that are largely ignored in look-the-other-way Australia. Now we notionally have freedom of speech in Australia but the widespread “invisibility” of scientists and science-informed humanitarians means that effective free speech is largely absent in relation to this catalogue of woes. I was a relatively noisy academic scientist and became much noisier on important, life-and-death matters when I finally retired from my laboratory until I was somehow rendered “invisible” after a decade. By way of further example, the worsening climate emergency demands 100% renewable energy ASAP with appropriate hydrological or battery backups, but expertly devised schemes published by the engineers of Beyond Zero Emissions [217] and by Professor Peter Seligman [218] are resolutely ignored by climate criminal Australia. One recalls the William Hughes Mearns poem “Antigonish”: “Yesterday upon the stair/ I met a man who wasn‘t there/ He wasn‘t there again today/ I wish, I wish he‘d go away.”

Iraqi Holocaust and Iraqi Genocide.

Australia was involved with the US and UK in the illegal invasion of Iraq in 2003, this being Australia’s 7th Iraq War in a century [19]. The expert US Just Foreign Policy estimates 1.5 million violent Iraqi deaths [29] and UN Population Division data [30] enable estimation of a further 1.2 million avoidable deaths from war-imposed deprivation [19], with 5-6 million Iraqi refugees having been generated – an Iraqi Holocaust and Iraqi Genocide as defined above [30, 31] (see “Genocide”, “Muslim Genocide” and “Muslim Holocaust”).

Islamophobia (anti-Arab anti-Semitism).

Australia today is politically correct racist (PC racist) – explicit anti-Arab racism and anti-Muslim bigotry are unacceptable to Mainstream Australia but the major parties – the Liberal Party-National Party Coalition that is presently in Government and the Labor Party that is presently in Opposition (collectively known as the Lib-Labs) – both endorse Australia’s alliance with serial war criminal America and the US War on Terror that since 2001 has involved the mangling and killing of millions of Muslims [30, 31, 33]. Australia has been an enthusiastic participant in the US War on Muslims in which 32 million Muslims have died from violence, 5 million, or from deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity that killed 3,000 people [37, 38]. Genocidal deeds are far, far worse than genocidal words. Short of genocide, war is the worst expression of racism and bigotry. Explicit and vile Islamophobia and anti-Arab anti-Semitism are spouted by the racist One Nation Party that has about 10% of the vote (see “Anti-Arab anti-Semitism (Islamophobia)”).

Jingoism.

Jingoism was entrenched in the British Empire “on which the sun never sets” and has been entrenched in independent Australia since WW1. Of course (a) honor is due to those who serve their country and to those who die for their country, and (b) there must be shaming and prosecution of those politicians and complicit presstitutes who send Australians to fight in illegal and immoral wars. Jingoist Australia observes (a) with war-glorifying enthusiasm but almost totally ignores (b). Thus Liberal Party-National Party Coalition PM John Howard involved Australia in the illegal invasion of Iraq in which zero (0) Australians died in combat but 2.7 million Iraqis died from violence or war-imposed deprivation [30, 31]. John Valder, former national president of the Liberal Party, stated of John Howard: “Bush, Blair, and Howard, as leaders of the three members of the coalition of the willing, inflicted enormous suffering on the people of Iraq. And, as such, they are criminals. I believe the only deterrent to a repetition of the Iraq situation is punishment in some form as war criminals” [219]. Jewish British Nobel Laureate Harold Pinter has demanded war crimes trials for Howard’s associates Bush and Blair: “We have brought torture, cluster bombs, depleted uranium, innumerable acts of random murder, misery, degradation and death to the Iraqi people and call it “bringing freedom and democracy to the Middle East”. How many people do you have to kill before you qualify to be described as a mass murderer and a war criminal? One hundred thousand? More than enough, I would have thought. Therefore it is just that Bush and Blair be arraigned before the International Criminal Court of Justice” [220] – to which I would comment: “2.7 million? More than enough , I would have thought. Howard has not been arraigned before the ICC, is frequently publicly consulted as an eminent national father figure and was even awarded a doctorate by the University of Sydney to the dismay of many pro-peace academics [221]. In contrast, pro-peace Australian journalists Scott McIntyre and Yassmin Abdel-Magied were subject to jingoist hysteria and lost their jobs for merely making reference to the civilian downside of war on sacred Anzac Day [222, 223]. Apartheid Israel and Zionism have been tied into Australian jingoism and leading Australian journalist Mike Carlton was forced out of his job for criticizing the latest Israeli Gaza Massacre [224].

Kleptocracy.

Australia was founded on invasion, ethnic cleansing of the Indigenous inhabitants, and seizure of their land. Australia is a genocide-based Kleptocracy, notwithstanding limited restoration of land rights in remote areas after the 1992 High Court Mabo Case that abolished the colonialist idea of Australia being a “terra nullius” or an empty land awaiting fruitful use by “civilized” White folks [225]. Indigenous Australians are not the only Australians to be robbed – neoliberal Australia is a Kleptocracy, Plutocracy, Murdochracy, Lobbyocracy, Corporatocracy and Dollarocracy in which Big Money purchases people, politicians, parties, policies, public perception of reality, votes, more political power and hence more private profit (see Corporatocracy, Dollarocracy, Lobbyocracy, Murdochracy, and Plutocracy).

Land clearance ecocide.

Australia is a world leader in deforestation, ecocide and species extinction [49]. Taking land use into proper account, Australia has an annual per capita greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution of 52.9 tonnes CO2-equivalent per person per year (116 if including its huge GHG-generating exports) as compared to a world average of 8.9 tonnes CO2-e per person per year and 2.1 tonnes CO2-e per person per year for India [41].

Liquid Natural Gas.

Australia is a major exporter of Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) yet resolutely ignores the realities that methane (CH4), that is the bulk of natural gas, has a Global Warming Potential (GWP) that is 105 times that of CO2 on a mass basis and on a 20 year time frame with aerosol impacts included. This means that depending on the degree of systemic gas leakage, gas burning can be dirtier than coal burning greenhouse gas (GHG)-wise i.e. gas is not “clean energy” GHG-wise and a coal-to-gas transition is climate criminality and nonsense [42] (see “Liquid Natural Gas”, “Methane”, “Natural gas”).

Living wage rejection.

In circa 1900 Australia led the world for female suffrage, trade unions, free education and the notion of a living wage or basic wage for the typically male family breadwinner. Today out of 12 million employees there are over 2 million Australians who are employed casually (50% women and 40% aged 15-24 years). Casual (part-time) workers don’t get paid holiday leave or sick leave, cannot get housing loans, variously subsist with great difficulty and are excluded from the traditional Australian ideal of one full-time breadwinner in a secure job and owning a family home [226].

Lobbyocracy.

Australia is a Lobbyocracy in which in which Big Money purchases people, politicians, parties, policies, public perception of reality, votes, more political power and hence more private profit (see Corporatocracy, Dollarocracy, Kleptocracy, Murdochracy, and Plutocracy).

Lone yachtsman rescue versus remote Aboriginal health.

Sports-mad Australia will spend millions of dollars rescuing a lone yachtsman who has deliberately sailed into in trouble in remote stormy seas. However on a global comparative basis, an estimated 4,200 Indigenous Australians die avoidably every year from deprivation and deprivation-exacerbated disease, with many dying thus in so-called “remote areas” that are the traditional homelands occupied by their forebears for tens of thousands of years [8, 11].

Look-the-other-way Australia.

As detailed in this huge catalogue, look-the-other-way Australian Mainstream journalist, politicians, commentariat and academic presstitutes simply do not want to know about a plethora of massive, Elephant-in-the-Room realities that if effectively publicly exposed would greatly diminish Australia’s present reputation as a leading “liberal democracy”.

Lying by omission and commission.

Australian Mainstream media impose a huge burden of fake news on Australians through entrenched and pervasive lying by omission that is well exampled by this present catalogue of horrendous Australian crimes that are ignored or effectively ignored through inaction by the Australian Mainstream [67-72]. Official and commentariat lying short-circuits rational risk management that is crucial for societal safety and successively involves (a) accurate information, (b) science-based analysis, and (c) informed systemic change to minimize risk [227] (see “Rational risk management rejection”).

Mass infanticide.

As a UK or US lackey Australia has invaded 85 countries with 30 of these invasions involving genocide as defined by the UN Genocide Convention [27]. Indigenous people died in these invasions from violence or deprivation, noting that infants are particularly susceptible to avoidable death from deprivation in impoverished countries that have been the preferred targets of cowardly and racist Western imperialism. Thus 1950-2005 avoidable deaths from deprivation total 1.3 billion and 1950-2005 under-5 infant deaths total 0.9 billion [19]. For example, Australia is a continuing participant in the Afghan Holocaust and Afghan Genocide in which 2001-2014 violent deaths may total 1.7 million, post-invasion avoidable deaths from deprivation total 5.5 million (half of them children, three quarters women and children), and under-5 infant deaths total 3.9 million [31, 33]. Articles 55 and 56 of the Geneva Convention in Relation to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War demand that an Occupier must supply life-sustaining food and medical requisites to its conquered Subjects “to the fullest extent of the means available to it” [34] but according to the World Health Organization (WHO) the “total annual expenditure on health per capita” permitted in Occupied Afghanistan in 2014 was $167 as compared to $8,608 in Occupier US, $3,322 in Occupier UK, $4.086 in Occupier France, $4,371 in Occupier Germany and $3,692 in Occupier racist, White, pro-Apartheid Australia [35]. Australia is guilty of passive mass infanticide in Occupied Afghanistan in gross violation of the UN Genocide Convention and the Geneva Convention (see “ Mass murder”, “ Mass murder of women”, “Mass paedocide”).

Mass murder.

US lackey Australia has been involved in all post-1950 US Asian wars, atrocities that are associated with 40 million Asian deaths from violence (active mass murder) or imposed deprivation (passive mass murder) [19]. Ignoring other war criminal involvements, Australia is a continuing participant in the Afghan Holocaust and Afghan Genocide in which 2001-2014 violent deaths may total 1.7 million and post-invasion avoidable deaths from deprivation total 5.5 million (half of them children, three quarters women and children) and under-5 infant deaths total 3.9 million [31, 33] (see “ Mass infanticide”, “ Mass murder of women”, “Mass paedocide”).

Mass murder of women.

Ignoring other war criminal involvements, Australia is a continuing participant in the Afghan Holocaust and Afghan Genocide in which 2001-2014 violent deaths may total 1.7 million and post-invasion avoidable deaths from deprivation total 5.5 million (one quarter of them women, half of them children, half women and girls, three quarters women and children) and under-5 infant deaths total 3.9 million [31, 33] (see “Mass infanticide”, Mass murder”, “Mass paedocide”).

Mass paedocide.

Ignoring other war criminal involvements, Australia is a continuing participant in the Afghan Holocaust and Afghan Genocide in which 2001-2014 violent deaths may total 1.7 million and post-invasion avoidable deaths from deprivation total 5.5 million (one quarter women, half of them children, three quarters women and children) and under-5 infant deaths total 3.9 million, with all this in gross violation of the UN Genocide Convention and the Geneva Convention [31, 33] (see “ Mass infanticide”, “Mass murder”, “ Mass murder of women”, “Mass paedocide”).

Mendacity.

Look-the-other-way Australia has an entrenched and deadly culture of ignoring horrendous realities as documented in this essay and its lengthy catalogue of deadly malfeasance.

Mercenary war criminal state.

US lackey Australia has been involved in all post-1950 US Asian wars, atrocities that are associated with 40 million Asian deaths from violence or imposed deprivation [19]. Australia’s involvements have been carefully parsimonious and are in the nature of insurance premiums for possible future US assistance to a threatened Australia under the ANZUS Treaty. Australia presently has an annual defence budget of about A$34.6 billion [228] and it has been expertly estimated that this would have to increase by A$70 billion to A$100 billion per year if Australia withdrew from ANZUS [229]. To put this in context, Australia had a total 2017-18 revenue of A$444.4 billion, total expenditure of A$464.3 billion, a GDP of about A$1,600 billion, and a gross national debt of about A$600 billion [230]. Australia engages in these criminal US wars not for ideological or imminent threat reasons but simply for mercenary reasons. Australia is a mercenary war criminal state.

Methane.

Australia is set to become the world’s biggest exporter of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and is a major exporter of methanogenically-derived meat through beef and sheep meat exports [39-42, 121, 160]. Methane (CH4) (about 85% of natural gas) is 105 times worse than CO2 as a greenhouse gas (GHG) on a 20 year time frame and taking aerosol impacts into account (the Australian Government assumes a CH4 Global Warming Potential or GWP of 21 rather than 105). Methane leaks (3.3% in the US based on the latest US EPA data and as high as 7.9% for methane from “fracking” coal seams; a 2.6 % leakage of CH4 yields the same greenhouse effect as burning the remaining 97.4% CH4). Using this information one can determine that gas burning for electricity can actually be much dirtier than coal burning greenhouse gas-wise (GHG-wise). While gas burning for power generates twice as much electrical energy per tonne of CO2 produced (MWh/tonne CO2) than coal burning and the health-adverse pollution from gas burning is lower than for coal burning, gas leakage in the system actually means that gas burning for power can actually be worse GHG-wise than coal burning depending on the degree of systemic gas leakage [231]. Gas is dirty energy and a coal-to-gas transition favoured by the pro-coal, pro-gas, pro-fossil fuels, anti-science, climate criminal Australian Coalition Government simply means long-term investment in another carbon fuel and delaying urgently required cessation of carbon fuel burning (see “Gas”, “Liquid Natural Gas”, “Natural gas”).

Militarism.

In 2017-2018 Australia had a defence budget of $34.6 billion out of a total 2017-18 revenue of $444.4 billion and total expenditure of $464.3 billion [228, 230]. Australia has participated in all post-1950 US Asian wars and has thus been complicit in the consequent 40 million Asian deaths from violence or deprivation [19]. Indeed as a UK lackey or US lackey Australia has invaded 85 countries with 30 of these invasions being genocidal [27]. Australia has a war-glorifying jingoistic culture that slams dissenters [222, 223, 232] (see “Jingoism”).

Murdochracy.

About 70% of Australia’s capital city newspaper readership has been acquired by Newscorp, the Murdoch media empire of former Australian turned US citizen Rupert Murdoch [233]. Through its major city newspapers and its national flag, “The Australian”, the Murdoch media push a pro-war, pro-Zionist, pro-US, pro-fossil fuels, corporatist and neoliberal line from which the major parties depart to their peril. The presently ruling Liberal Party-National Party Coalition shares the neoliberal ideology of the Murdoch media. However the Labor Party , that is presently in Opposition, has traditionally been for the workers, the disadvantaged, the poor, the disabled, the elderly, children, and the pensioners but has been forced to move right to a pro-war, pro-Zionist, pro-US, neoliberal stance by the power of the Murdoch media. However the Green Left Greens with about 10% of the vote have now forced Labor to move back towards its traditional economic position. The dominant Murdoch empire is a kingmaker in an Australia that has become a Murdochracy.

Muslim Genocide.

In recent years Australia has had forces in 3 Muslim countries (Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan) and through the joint US-Australian electronic spying facility at Pine Gap, Central Australia, targets illegal and war criminal US drone strikes in 7 countries (Libya, starving Somalia, starving Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan ). Australia has been an enthusiastic participant in the US War on Muslims in which 32 million Muslims have died from violence, 5 million, or from deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity that killed 3,000 people [37, 38]. Of the 65 million refugees in the world, about half are Muslims displaced from their country by Australia-backed and variously Australian-complicit US Alliance violence. The UN Genocide Convention defines genocide as “acts committed with intent to destroy in whole or in part”, with the evidence for “intent’ being remorselessly sustained conduct [20, 200]. Australia is complicit in an horrendous Muslim Genocide and a Muslim Holocaust.

Muslim Holocaust.

Holocaust involves death of a huge number of people whereas genocide is more specifically about mass killing “with intent to destroy”. Australia has been an enthusiastic participant in the US War on Muslims and a Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide in which 32 million Muslims have died from violence, 5 million, or from deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity that killed 3,000 people [37, 38]. Of the 65 million refugees in the world, about half are Muslims displaced from their country by Australia-backed and variously Australian-complicit US Alliance violence. Australia is complicit in an horrendous Muslim Genocide and a Muslim Holocaust.

Natural gas.

A climate criminal and look-the-other-way Australia is committed to massive, long-term exploitation of natural gas either conventionally or through acquifer- and land-despoiling “fracking”, but resolutely ignores the reality that systemic gas leakage means that gas burning for power can actually be worse GHG-wise than coal burning depending on the degree of systemic gas leakage [231] (see “Gas”, “Liquid Natural Gas”, “Methane” ).

Neoliberalism.

Neoliberalism (economic rationalism) seeks to maximize the freedom of the rich and advantaged to exploit natural and human resources for private profit. In contrast, social humanism seeks to maximize human happiness, dignity and opportunity for everyone [113, 114]. Neoliberal greed to which Australia is unthinkingly committed is driving Humanity and the Biosphere to the edge in a worsening Climate Genocide [39-49, 54]. Thus in 2013 Australia exceeded its fair share of the world’s 2010-2050 Terminal Carbon Budget that must not be exceeded if the world is to have a 75% chance of avoiding a catastrophic plus 2 degrees Centigrade temperature rise. Since 2013 Australia has been stealing the residual Carbon Budget entitlement of much less polluting countries [156, 157] (see “Economic rationalism”).

Non-state terrorism.

Think of “non-state terrorism” and one immediately thinks of jihadi psychopaths. However US lackey Australia fervently backs the US and the US Alliance that variously have long and despicably histories as backers of non-state terrorism in Latin America (death squads, destabilization, coups, false flag operations), Europe (e.g. Gladio) and the Developing World (the sine qua non of US covert policy that, for example, backed jihadi organizations like Al Qaeda and Al Nusrah in Syria). As a craven US lackey, Australia is complicit in US-backed non-state terrorism. The worst crime of jihadi non-state terrorists, whether US-backed or not, is to provide excuses for vastly more deadly US attacks on Muslims) .

Nuclear terrorism complicity.

US lackey Australia is complicit in US nuclear terrorism by hosting nuclear-armed US vessels, by resolutely opposing nuclear disarmament, and through joint US-Australian electronic spying facilities (such as that at Pine Gap in Central Australia) that are key elements of US nuclear terrorism that has the potential to wipe out most of Humanity and the Biosphere in a nuclear winter [89]. Ironically, the International Campaign Against Nuclear weapons (ICAN) that was awarded the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize was founded in Melbourne, Australia [89. 234]. While supporting deadly sanctions against Iran (that has zero nuclear weapons) and North Korea (that perhaps has about 10 nuclear weapons), US lackey Australia is second only to Trump America as a supporter of Apartheid Israel that has up to 400 nuclear weapons plus advanced delivery systems [89].

Omnicide.

In 2013 Australia exceeded its fair share of the world’s terminal 2010-2050 Carbon Budget that must not be exceeded if the world is to have a 75% chance of avoiding a catastrophic plus 2 degrees Centigrade (plus 2C) temperature rise i.e. since 2013 Australia has been stealing the residual Carbon Budget entitlement of much less polluting countries [156, 157]. As a disproportionately high per capita GHG polluter Australia is disproportionately contributing to a remorseless global trend to further ecocide and speciescide and ultimately toward omnicide and terracide (death of the Biosphere) [120-122] (see “Climate Genocide”, “Terracide”).

Palestinian Genocide.

The Zionist Palestinian Genocide commenced with the Australian-assisted British conquest of Palestine and the consequent WW1 Palestine Famine that killed about 100,000 Palestinians. The 100 year Palestinian Genocide has involved 2 million Palestinian deaths from violence (0.1 million) and from deprivation (1.9 million), the generation of 7 million Palestinian refugees and the highly abusive subjection of 5 million Occupied Palestinians under racist military rule in the Gaza Concentration Camp (2 million) and in West Bank ghettoes (3 million) [73-91]. The racist Zionists have plugged into Australian jingoism by marking the ANZAC Light Horse charge at Beersheba in 1917 as a key victory in the formation of race-based Apartheid Israel. October-November 1917 saw 3 Apartheid Israel-related centenaries in 1 week, namely (1) the victorious 31 October 1917 charge of the Australian Light Horse at Beersheba that led to conquest of Palestine by Britain and a massive Palestinian famine, (2) the nefarious and racist UK Balfour Declaration of 2 November 1917, a mere 2 days’ later, that gave Palestine to Zionists as a Jewish Homeland as an inducement to help keep Russia in WW1, and (3) commencement of the Palestine Genocide (2 million Palestinian deaths from violence, 0.1 million, or imposed deprivation, 1.9 million, in a century). The violent killing of Palestinians was kicked off in 1918 with the Surafend Massacre of about 100 Palestinian villagers by Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) soldiers [235]. US lackey, Zionist-subverted Australia is second only to Trump America as a supporter of genocidally racist Apartheid Israel.

Per capita greenhouse gas pollution.

Australia is among world leaders in per capita greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution [41, 48] and thus disproportionately contributes to a worsening Climate Genocide. Taking land use into account, the revised annual per capita greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution (tonnes CO2-e per person per year), is 2.1 for India, 8.9 for the world) and 52.9 for Australia ( 116 if including its huge GHG-generating exports) [41, 48]. In assessing its greenhouse gas (GHG) restriction obligations, Australia conveniently ignores its huge exported greenhouse gas pollution and its comparatively huge per capita greenhouse gas pollution (see “Domestic greenhouse gas pollution”, “Exported greenhouse gas pollution”, “Greenhouse gas pollution”).

Perversion of rational risk management.

Rational risk management that is crucial for societal safety successively involves (a) accurate information, (b) science-based analysis, and (c) informed systemic change to minimize risk. However in look-the-other-way Australia this is typically perverted by (a) lying, self-deception, spin, obfuscation, intimidation and censorship, (b) anti-science spin, this involving the selective use of asserted facts to support a partisan position, and (c) blame and shame that is counterproductive because it blocks reportage crucial for rational risk management and in the worst cases leads to war [227] (see “Lying”, “Rational risk management rejection”).

Plutocracy.

Australia is a Plutocracy in which in which Big Money purchases people, politicians, parties, policies, public perception of reality, votes, more political power and hence more private profit (see Corporatocracy, Dollarocracy, Kleptocracy, Lobbyocracy, and Murdochracy). Thus media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s media empire has 70% of capital city newspaper readers [233] whereas the Australian Council of Social Service (ACOSS) reports that “Of the three million people living in poverty in Australia [population 24 million] , 731,000 are children. One in six (17.4%) of children under the age of 15 lives in poverty” [143].

Police state.

In the climate of terror hysteria since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity in which 3,000 people died [38], Australia has promulgated new anti-terrorism laws with draconian punishments ranging up to life imprisonment for reading, saying, supporting or transmitting things the government does not like. Under Australian anti-terrorism laws, Australian can go to jail for 5 years for reporting the police detention of a spouse without charge or trial. A journalist or indeed anyone faces up to 10 years in prison for reporting criminal offences committed by Australian Intelligence [137]. Only 2-4 Australians have ever been killed by jihadi terrorists in Australia (none before 2014).

Politically correct racism (PC racism).

Australians will vigorously assert that they are not racist but the appalling historical record in living memory says otherwise, noting that Australia as nation has always had compulsory and preferential voting i.e. Australians are more truly responsible for their governments than most other people. The 1901 White Australia Policy that furtively excluded non-Europeans from Australia was only abolished in 1974 but was re-invented in the 21st century with a New White Australia Policy that discriminates between Whites and Honorary Whites on the one hand and Non-Whites and Poor Whites on the other [236]. Indigenous Australians were only finally counted as Australian citizens after a Referendum in 1967 [237]. Short of genocide, war is the ultimate expression of racism and Australia has participated in all post-1950 US Asian wars, atrocities associated with 40 million Asian deaths from violence or war-imposed deprivation [19].

Pollution deaths.

10,000 Australian die from air pollution each year and 75,000 people die annually round the world each year from the ultimate effects of toxic pollutants from burning Australia’s world-leading coal exports [132]. There us substantial bipartisan support for the Adani coal mine proposal that is estimated to kill 1.4 million Indians over the lifetime of the mine [133] (see “Air pollution deaths”, “Toxic air pollution”).

Poverty-related deaths.

3 million out of 25 million Australians live in poverty with this including 0.7 million children [143]. Poverty kills, whether the 16 million people who die avoidably from deprivation each year in Developing Countries (minus China) or intra-nationally in rich countries like Australia where 85,000 Australians die preventably each year from “life-style” causes [19, 238].

Premature death.

16 million people die prematurely (avoidably) from deprivation each year in Developing Countries (minus China) on Spaceship Earth with rich countries (including Australia) in charge of the flight deck [19]. To salve its conscience Australia offers a miserable 0.2% of its GDP each year in Aid to Developing countries [239] (see “Avoidable death”, “Avoidable mortality”, “Excess death”, “Excess mortality”, “Premature death”, “Untimely death”).

Preventable Australian deaths.

In contrast to only 2-4 jihadi terrorism deaths ever in Australia, 85,000 Australians die preventably each year from a variety of causes, the breakdown (involving some overlaps) including (1) 26,000 annual Australian deaths from adverse hospital events, (2) 17,000 obesity-related Australian deaths, (3) 15,500 smoking-related Australian deaths, (4) 10,000 carbon burning pollution-derived Australian deaths, (5). 4,000 avoidable Indigenous Australian deaths, (6). 5,600 Australians die alcohol-related deaths, (7) 2,100 Australian suicides, (8) 1,400 Australian road deaths, (9) 630 Australian opiate drug-related deaths with 570 linked to US restoration of the Taliban-destroyed Afghan opium industry, and (10) 300 Australian homicides (80 being of women killed domestically) [150, 236, 240, 241]. Look-the-other-way, US lackey Australia commits about $11 billion each year in terms of long-term accrual cost to the US War on Terror and the present cumulative active and passive killing of over 30 million Muslims instead of trying to save the lives of the 85,000 Australians who die preventably each year [241].

Pro-coal.

Climate criminal Australia is the world’s biggest coal exporter and about 75% of Australian electricity derives from coal burning. Climate criminal Australia ‘s bipartisan commitment to unlimited gas, coal and iron ore exports means that it is committed to polluting the atmosphere with over 3 times the world’s total terminal GHG pollution budget [39] (see “Pro-fossil fuels”).

Pro-fossil fuels.

Australia’s bipartisan, Lib-Lab (Coalition Government and Labor Opposition) support for unlimited gas, coal and iron ore exports means that it is committed to polluting the atmosphere with over 3 times the world’s total terminal GHG pollution budget [39]. Labor is a little more respectable by strongly backing more renewable energy. This pro-fossil fuels stance has meant that in the last decade and in the face of increasingly despairing scientific advice, Australia has spent much more on roads than on vastly more energy efficient rail. Further, about 10,000 Australians die from air pollution each year with about 2,000 dying due to the long-term effects of vehicle exhaust pollutants [132].

Pro-gas.

Australia is one of the world’s biggest exporters of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Climate criminal Australia ‘s bipartisan commitment to unlimited gas, coal and iron ore exports means that it is committed to polluting the atmosphere with over 3 times the world’s total terminal GHG pollution budget [39].

Pro-iron ore.

Australia is a major iron exporter and significant GHG pollution derives from steel production. Climate criminal Australia ‘s bipartisan commitment to unlimited gas, coal and iron ore exports means that it is committed to polluting the atmosphere with over 3 times the world’s total terminal GHG pollution budget [39].

Pro-pollution.

In Australia there is bipartisan, Lib-Lab (Coalition Government and Labor Opposition) support for unlimited gas, coal and iron ore exports means that it is committed to polluting the atmosphere with over 3 times the world’s total terminal GHG pollution budget [39]. Labor is a little more respectable by strongly backing more renewable energy. This pro-fossil fuels stance has meant that in the last decade and in the face of clear scientific advice, Australia has spent much more on roads than on rail. Further, about 10,000 Australians die from air pollution each year with about 2,000 due to the effects of vehicle exhaust pollutants [132].

Racism.

Racism manifests itself in words and deeds and while words lead to deeds we must regard deadly outcomes – deadly poverty, deadly war and deadly genocide – as the worst expressions of racism. While Australians vigorously deny that they are racists, Australians have in living memory been involved in all post-1950 US Asian wars, atrocities that have been associated with 40 million Asian deaths from violence or war-imposed deprivation (the Labor Party, presently with 35% of the vote, objected to the Vietnam War and the Iraq War , and the present-day Greens with about 10% of the vote object to war, period) [19]. With 4 billion Asians and 1.6 billion Muslims between Australia and Mother England, Australia eschewed the sane policy of being nice to them and has opted for supporting all post-1950 US Asian wars (40 million Asians killed) and the Zionist-promoted US War on Muslims (aka the US War on Terror) in which 32 million Muslims have been killed through violence (5 million) or through deprivation (27 million) in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity that killed 3,000 people [37, 38]. The ultimate in racism is genocidal invasion of other countries and over 2 centuries as UK lackeys or US lackeys Australians have invaded 85 countries with 30 of these invasion being genocidal [19, 27]. Domestically, an ongoing Aboriginal Genocide means that on a global comparative scale 4,200 Indigenous Australians die avoidably every year as compared to zero (0) White Australians, this representing an “avoidable death as percentage of population” of 0.6% for Indigenous Australians as compared to 1.0% for non-Arab Africa and 0.4% for India [19]. Further, 16 million people die avoidably from deprivation each year in the Developing World (minus China) on Spaceship Earth with the rich countries (including Australia) in charge of the flight deck. On the “words” side of things, Australia has a New White Australia Policy that offensively discriminates against non-European visitors, and the One Nation Party (10% of the vote and now being embraced by former PM Tony Abbott who is supported by the ultra-conservative circa 50% of the presently ruling Coalition) has enunciated blatantly racist and bigoted anti-Asian , anti-Aboriginal and anti-Muslim positions.

Rational risk management rejection.

Science-based rational risk management, that is crucial for societal safety, successively involves (a) accurate information, (b) science-based analysis, and (c) informed systemic change to minimize risk. However in look-the-other-way, lying-by-omission Australia this is typically perverted by (a) lying, self-deception, spin, obfuscation, intimidation and censorship, (b) anti-science spin, this involving the selective use of asserted facts to support a partisan position, and (c) blame and shame that is counterproductive because it blocks reportage crucial for rational risk management and in the worst cases leads to war [227]. The deadliness and absurdity of this perversion is the more extraordinary when one considers that only 2-4 Australians have ever been killed by jihadi psychopaths but successive US lackey Lib-Lab governments have drummed up terror hysteria, drastically curtailed free speech and other civil liberties, and committed to a long-term accrual cost of $11 billion per year to the US War on Terror (see “Lying”).

Refugee abuse.

Australia highly abusively and indefinitely imprisons boat-borne refugees (asylum seekers) without charge or trial in off-shore concentration camps on Nauru and on Manus Island in Papua New Guinea. This is gross violation of human rights and in violation of the UN 1951 Refugee Convention [209]. “Aren’t we nice” Australia turns morality on its head in arguing (and indeed sincerely arguing) that by indefinitely imprisoning boat-borne refugees without charge or trial in off-shore concentration camps it is discouraging further such refugees and thus potentially saving boat-borne refugees from dying at sea (see “Collective punishment”).

Rejection of free education from pre-school to life-long learning.

Australia was one of the first countries to adopt free, compulsory, secular and universal education (for White Australians) but that ideal (that presently makes Finland the world’s best country for educational outcomes) has been continuously subverted and perverted in Australia so that presently 1 in 3 children attend religious private schools of which the non-Catholic Protestant and Jewish schools are the best endowed and best performing. Australian Educational Apartheid determines that the 2 out of 3 children who go to poorly-funded, secular, state-run schools are disproportionately excluded from university, top universities and top university courses like law and medicine [63]. Indeed it is estimated that about 50% of adult Australians are functionally illiterate and about 50% are functionally enumerate [64]. As for the fortunate children who make it university, they are rendered horribly burdened with debt because successive Australian Governments have dishonestly rejected the proposition that all education and university education in particular can and should be free (presently 25 countries offer their children free university education) [65]. All education from vital pre-school education to university and life-long learning should be free [65, 195-198].

Remembrance Day.

The 11th of November is Remembrance Day in Australian that marks the end of WW1 in which 61,000 Australian soldiers perished [242]. Remembrance Day (11 November) and Anzac Day (25 April) are days on which Australia rightly remembers the 103,000 Australians who have died for their country in overseas wars. However on these days Australia does not remember the circa 100,000 Indigenous Australians who died violently while defending their country from genocidal British invaders from 1788 onwards [8, 243]. Indeed the Australian War Memorial resolutely ignores the 100,000 Aborigines violently killed in the so-called Frontier Wars and 2 million Aboriginal premature deaths from deprivation in the ongoing Aboriginal Genocide – it resolutely confines itself to remembering Australia’s war dead in overseas wars (see “Racism”).

Reportage constraint.

There is massive censorship and self-censorship constraint on honest reportage in look-the-other-way Australia and indeed in Anglosphere Western countries. Australia has severe libel laws and since 9-11 has promulgated new anti-terrorism laws with draconian punishments ranging up to life imprisonment for reading, saying, supporting or transmitting things the government does not like [137]. Free speech is supposed to be fundamental to scholars and universities, but corporatist management, constricting codes of conduct, scientist reserve and well-founded academic timidity contribute to massive censorship and self-censorship in Australian universities [161]. However the non-reportage, gross under-reportage and effective non-reportage through inaction of the serious matters of this present huge catalogue of Australian crimes is testament to massive censorship and self-censorship of Mainstream media and of Mainstream journalist, politician, commentariat and academic presstitutes [139-142]. Acclaimed Australian novelist Peter Carey has commented: “I keep on thinking about the role of the media generally in this and how the media is always so continually hysterical about people lying and not telling the truth. And if I really think there’s a big problem in our society today, it’s that the media is not telling the truth to people and they know what it is. If you really want to know what’s happening [in] the world, you go out and get drunk with journalists and they will tell you what isn’t in the papers. So they’re living – these guys are living every day with the reality of a proprietor, say, or a corporation who owns them [and] will not permit them to tell what they know to be true” [141, 142].

Shamelessness.

Look-the-other-way Australia is utterly shameless in ignoring or effectively ignoring the huge number of Elephant-in-the-room realities listed here from massive, endemic child abuse to dozens of genocidal atrocities.

Slavery.

Australia has been involved with slavery since Day 1, Invasion Day, 26th January 1788. The British convicts of the original penal settlements were used as slave labour. Surviving Aborigines were widely employed as effective slave labour paid in flour, tobacco and sugar right up to the 1980s (this imposed culture has an appalling legacy today with record obesity, type 2 diabetes, kidney failure and lung cancer in Aboriginal communities) [8, 14]. While Britain formally abolished slavery in the British Empire in 1833, perfidious Albion continued effective slavery through very poorly paid indentured labour around the world into the 20th century [19, 72]. After the Australian-origin 1874 Fijian Holocaust and Fijian Genocide in which 40,000 Fijians out of a population of 150,000 perished from measles brought from Sydney, the British and Australians brought 70,000 Indian indentured labourers (“5 year slaves” or “Girmityas” ) to work the Fiji sugar plantations [19]. Australian adventurers forcibly enslaved or tricked tens of thousands of Melanesian “kanaka” slaves for work on Queensland sugar plantations (many kanakas and their children were forcibly deported after Australia gained independence in 1901) [19, 72]. Today it is estimated that there are thousands of Asian “sex slaves” in Australia and tens of thousands of special visa holders including overseas university students are a grossly exploited workforce on farms and in the hospitality industry. Globalization means that rich Australians can buy extremely cheap goods (e.g. $10 business shirts) made by effective slave labour in impoverished countries like Bangladesh.

Social humanism rejection (socialism rejection).

Socialism is a dirty word in US lackey, neoliberal Australia as in neoliberal America. Even the Labor Party has a neoliberal ideology, albeit with provision of a social safety net. Neoliberalism seeks to maximize the freedom of the rich and advantaged to exploit natural and human resources for private profit. In contrast, social humanism, favoured by the Green Left Greens and the minority Labor Party Left, seeks to maximize human happiness, dignity and opportunity for everyone [113, 114]. Poverty means hunger, unhappiness, blighted hopes and premature death. 3 million out of 25 million Australians live in poverty with this including 0.7 million children [143]. Poverty kills, whether the 16 million people who die avoidably from deprivation each year in Developing Countries (minus China) or intra-nationally in rich countries like Australia [19, 238].

Somali Genocide.

The Australian Navy operates in Somali waters and the Australia-US Joint Facility at Pine Gap in Central Australia targets illegal US drone strikes in 7 Muslim countries, including starving Somalia. It is estimated that the Somali Holocaust and Somali Genocide in the period 1992 – present (this successively involving US, Ethiopian and most recently Kenyan invasions) has involved 0.4 million violent deaths, 1.8 million avoidable deaths from war-imposed deprivation, 1.3 million under-5 year old infant deaths ( 90% avoidable and due to US Alliance war crimes in gross violation of the Geneva Convention and the UN Genocide Convention), and 2.0 million refugees [31].

Speciescide.

Australia is among world leaders for exports of coal, iron ore, gas and methanogenically-derived meat, land clearance, ecocide, speciescide , climate change inaction and per capita greenhouse gas pollution [39-43, 47, 48]. Australia disproportionately contributes to global warming that has led to repeated coral bleaching events and the death of half the coral of the Great Barrier Reef that is a vital and complex ecosystem for many species. Agricultural land clearing, urban fringe land clearing, and continued destruction of old growth forests make Gadarene Australia a leading country for ecocide that is heading towards omnicide and terracide, noting that South East Australia’s crudely exploited Eucalyptus regnans-dominated temperate forests are the best forest carbon sinks in the world [181].

Spying and subversion.

Australia Intelligence was a pre-WW2 offshoot of British Intelligence and was aware of the planned Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor [72, 244]. Australian Intelligence persuaded the war-time John Curtin Labor Government to veto the widely-supported Freeland League plan for exclusively Jewish settlement of North West Australia [245, 246] – Australians may well say of the Palestinians, “There but for grace of Australian Intelligence go I”. Since WW2 Australia has been part of the Anglosphere, “5-eyes” intelligence-sharing club (the US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand) that has an unofficial 6th member, Apartheid Israel, with which the US disgracefully shares bulk intelligence on Australians [102-104]. Australian Intelligence must have been aware of CIA involvement in the dismissal of the Gough Whitlam Labor Government in 1975, US Government involvement in the 9-11 atrocity, and the absence of hard evidence for Iraqi Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) that was the false basis for the illegal invasion of Iraq by the US, UK and Australia. The Intelligence of US lackey Australia is evidently subservient to the US and has a dirty record of spying on the Indonesian president and his wife, spying on the Timor L-Este Cabinet over crucial off-shore gas matters, and acting as a dirty tricks surrogate for the US CIA in the overthrow of the democratically- elected Allende Government of Chile [105, 247]. It is likely that Australia as America’s Deputy Sheriff in the South Pacific was involved in the 1987 Fiji Coup [246-250], just as Apartheid Israel was unequivocally involved in the 2000 Fiji Coup [251]. Only 2-4 Australians have ever been killed in Australia by jihadi psychopaths [252], for which great credit may go to Australian Intelligence and Security Services but this has been used to justify draconian violation of civil rights in Australia. However US lackey Australia is tied to US state terrorism that has supported jihadi non-state terrorism in Syria and the US Alliance that has members, notably Turkey, Apartheid Israel and Saudi Arabia, backing ISIS [150-152]. Indeed the worst crime of jihadi terrorists, whether US Alliance-backed or not, is that their evil deeds have provided “excuses” for horrendous US Alliance violence against Muslim countries from Mali to Pakistan [37, 38]. Australian Intelligence collaborates with Apartheid Israel that has repeatedly subverted Australia and repeatedly violated Australian sovereignty [100-104]. Australian Intelligence may well be up to all kinds of dirty tricks for the Americans but journalists reporting such criminal acts now face 5-10 years in prison under draconian Australian anti-terrorism laws [136, 137].

State terrorism.

Neocon American and Zionist Imperialist (NAZI)-promoted terror hysteria has drowned out rational discussion of US Alliance state terrorism that has killed 32 million Muslims through violence (5 million) or deprivation (27 million) since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity that killed 3,000 people [37, 38]. Non-state terrorism and state terrorism are both evil. Both state terrorism and non-state terrorism are utterly abhorrent to decent, pro-peace people. There are apparent connections between the twin evils of state crime, or state terrorism, and non-state terrorism. While the evil of non-state terrorism has been largely successfully countered in Western countries by top-down state action involving education, high technology intelligence, intra-national and international intelligence sharing, and skilled counter-terrorism forces, countering the vastly more deadly evil of state terrorism requires peaceful, bottom-up action by billions of ordinary people world-wide [23, 24]. Since WW2 a US lackey Australia has been complicit in horrendous US state terrorism that has killed 40 million Asians through violence or war-imposed deprivation [19, 23, 24].

Stolen Generations.

Commencing in the 19th century and continuing through to the 1970s as many as 1 in 3 Aboriginals (notably mixed race Aboriginals) were forcibly removed from their mothers, with these Stolen Generations totalling of the order of 100,000 and having a huge social impact [253]. While Labor PM Kevin Rudd made a formal Apology to the Stolen Generations in 2008, the horrible reality is that removal of Aboriginal children from their mothers continues at a record rate, albeit today for social welfare rather than eugenic reasons [14-17].

Subsidies for the rich.

The Australian Government, while increasingly reluctant to properly support social welfare, education, health, disability and pensions, permits huge anti-social subsidies for the rich and obscenities such as deadly fossil fuel burning, war, genocide and other human rights abuse, as summarized here (Australian dollars): (1) $500 billion per annum (pa) subsidy re human cost of War on Terror fiscal perversion ($182 billion long-term accrual cost of the War on Terror and inescapably linked to 1.4 million Australian preventable deaths since 2001 and a VOSL-based valuation of $14 trillion); (2) $255 billion pa subsidy for Domestic plus Exported Greenhouse Gas pollution at a Carbon Price of $0 per tonne CO2-equivalent instead of the damage-related Carbon Price of A$267 per tonne CO2-equivalent; (3) $83-$126 billion pa for future generations converting Australia ‘s annual GHG pollution to biochar (carbon, charcoal); (4) $73 billion pa subsidy via 9,600 Australian deaths pa from carbon burning; (5) $32 billion pa in subsidies for superannuation and the rich getting richer; (6) $31 billion pa subsidies for religion, maleducation, Educational Apartheid and intellectual child abuse; (7) $10 billion pa in subsidies for fossil fuel burning; (8) $3-7 billion pa in Federal Government-permitted Carbon Tax avoidance re fugitive emissions of methane; (9) $5 billion pa subsidies for negative gearing and the rich getting richer; (10) $5.5 billion pa in subsidies disproportionately supporting rich women having babies in overpopulated Australia; (11) $5.4 billion annual tourism benefit from the Great Barrier Reef threatened by Government-permitted dredging, run-off, coal shipping and GHG pollution; (12) $2 billion pa on the post-1990 US War on Muslims; (13) $1.5 billion pa in subsidies for fringe benefits tax concessions on salary-packaged motor vehicles; (14) $1 billion pa for the highly abusively confining of refugee men, women and children in off-shore concentration camps; (15) other subsidies and destructive consequences that are difficult to quantitate precisely in dollar terms [254]. The present Coalition Government now wants to follow Trump’s example and give A$65 billion in tax relief to corporations, of which many pay very little or no tax.

Subversion of Australia by Americans and Zionists.

As a US lackey Australia has been involved in subversion of Chile, Fiji, Indonesia, Timor L’Este and no doubt other countries (but documentary revelation of further such other subversions now attracts a penalty of 5-10 years in prison) [136, 137]. In contrast, look-the-other-way Australia resolutely ignores massive and pervasive Neocon American and Zionist Imperialist (NAZI) subversion and perversion of Australians and Australian institutions. Thus in 2018 Australia concludes a 4 year orgy of jingoistic WW1 remembrance of key events from the 25 April 1915 ANZAC invasion of Turkey at Gallipoli to the final Armistice at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918 but with no mention of the related Armenian Genocide (1.5 million Armenians killed) that commenced on 24 April 1915 and no recognition of the century of genocidal atrocities, notably the ongoing Palestinian Genocide, Syrian Genocide, Iraqi Genocide, Somali Genocide, Yemeni Genocide, Afghan Genocide and Muslim Genocide that variously followed the Anglo-French dismemberment of the Ottoman Empire and continuing 21st century devastation of the Muslim world by the US Alliance [19, 31]. Instead Australia has glorified defeat at Gallipoli, industrial mass murder of Australia’s finest on the Western Front, the ANZAC Light Horse Charge at Beersheba that is asserted as foundational for the State of Israel and has renamed the northern Melbourne Federal electorate of Macmillan to Monash after Sir John Monash who commanded Australian forces towards the end of WW1 and was a notoriously pro-Zionist Jewish Australian. In stark contrast, Australia’s most eminent Jewish citizen, Sir Isaac Isaacs, who was Australia’s first Australia-born Governor General, was strongly opposed to genocidally racist Zionism, declaring “The honour of Jews throughout the world demands the renunciation of political Zionism” and “The Zionist movement as a whole…now places its own unwarranted interpretation on the Balfour Declaration, and makes demands that are arousing the antagonism of the Moslem world of nearly 400 millions, thereby menacing the safety of our Empire, endangering world peace and imperiling some of the most sacred associations of the Jewish, Christian, and Moslem faiths. Besides their inherent injustice to others these demands would, I believe, seriously and detrimentally affect the general position of Jews throughout the world” [87]. Australia ignores the irony that the Federal seat of Isaacs is held by the leading Labor Party Jewish Zionist.

US lackey Australia is second only to Trump America as a supporter of nuclear terrorist, genocidally racist, democracy-byu-genocide Apartheid Israel. US lackey, Zionist-subverted Mainstream Australian journalist, politician, commentariat and academic presstitutes effectively adhere to the false Zionist canard that criticism of Zionism is “anti-Semitic”, ignoring the reality that Zionism is genocidally anti-Arab anti-Semitic and also egregiously anti-Jewish anti-Semitic by falsely conflating the awful deeds of genocidally racist Apartheid Israel with all Jews. The post-WW2 crie de coeur of “Never again” means “Never again to anyone”, including Indigenous Palestinians. The Zionist-subverted and perverted Mainstream ignores the realities that Labor PM Kevin Rudd was deemed insufficiently pro-Zionist by the traitorous Israel Lobby and was removed in a US-approved, Mining Corporation-backed and pro-Zionist-led coup in 2010 [98-100], that 100% of the Coalition and 70% of the Labor Opposition are in the Zionist pocket, and that Jewish Israelis (some dual citizen Australians) have variously been involved in gross abuse of Australians. The Zionists have almost carte blanche in Australia and as a consequence represent a huge threat to Australia. I have sent a detailed and documented dossier to the Australian Federal Police (AFP), Australian MPs and Australian media about 50 ways in which Apartheid Israel subverts, perverts, threatens and violates Australia but the Silence has been Deafening [98-104]. Apartheid Israeli goons (some inevitably dual citizen Australian Israelis) have been involved in deceiving, robbing, terrorising, kidnapping, falsely imprisoning, torturing, tasering, shooting, bombing, and killing Australians while the traitorous, cowardly, Zionist-subverted Lib-Labs look the other way [102-104]. Finally, in a telling example, Australian political life has been disrupted for 9 months by the reality of a dozen Federal MPs being dual citizens of another country and thus being ineligible to be MPs under Section 44 of the Constitution. However Zionist-subverted Australia still almost totally ignores the reality that 6 Jewish Zionist MPs may also be ineligible under Section 44 of the Australian Constitution that also states that: “Any person who – (i.) Is under any acknowledgement of allegiance, obedience, or adherence to a foreign power, or is a subject or a citizen or entitled to the rights or privileges of a subject or citizen of a foreign power … shall be incapable of being chosen or of sitting as a senator or a member of the House of Representatives” [100].

Since the CIA-backed Coup that removed the Gough Whitlam Labor Government in 1975, blind adherence to the US Alliance is the sine qua non of Lib-Lab Australian political life – when the US says jump the Lib-Labs say “How high?” Some prominent Australian are clearly “US assets”, as obviously as the intent of a scantily clad woman on a red-light district curb. Nevertheless, some patriotic, thoughtful and prominent Australians have been expressing doubts in recent years as Australia has found itself stuck between its massive trade with China and its ANZUS Alliance military link with an anti-China US [255-259] . In US lackey Australia, an MP being fervently pro-US is normal or indeed required whereas simply socializing with a Chinese businessperson has meant rapid political disaster for several prominent Labor MPs [101, 260]. Former conservative Coalition PM Malcolm Fraser has declared that “Slavish devotion to the US [is] a foreign policy folly for Australia” [255]. However Australia’s “slavish devotion to the US” has involved Australia in all post-1950 US Asian wars (with 40 million Asians killed), and in egregious war crimes in the Muslim world. Australia’s disgusting support for nuclear weapons and its intimate and crucial role in US nuclear terrorism make Australia a nuclear target [89].

Support for jihadi non-state terrorism.

US lackey Australia is a fervent participant in the Zionist-promoted US War on Terror and has enacted draconian laws allowing custodial punishment of up to life for reading, writing, articulating or funding support for jihadi non-state terrorists . However look-the-other-way Australia utterly ignores US support for Al Qaeda and the Taliban (1978-2001) and US and US Alliance support for Al Qaeda, Al Nusrah and other jihadi terrorists in Syria. Australia is part of a US Alliance that via Turkey, Apartheid Israel, Qatar and Saudi Arabia has variously supported ISIS operations in Syria and Iraq. Australia is second only to Trump America as a supporter of nuclear terrorist Apartheid Israel which has been a major purchaser of ISIS oil and a major military participant and backer in the jihadi war against the Syrian Government. While Australian citizens participating in the Iraqi and Syrian conflicts or even visiting the conflict zone can be punished by up to life imprisonment and loss of citizenship, dual Australia-Israeli citizens can be involved in Israeli military operations in Syria that assist jihadis against the Syrian Government. Successive American governments claim to be leading a global fight of Western civilization against Muslim extremists but the Awful Truth is that American governments lie and that a pro-One Percenter, religious fundamentalist-dominated, Neocon American and Zionist Imperialist (NAZI)-perverted America has an appalling record of supporting and exciting religious fundamentalist rebels (jihadis) against modern, secular regimes in Muslim countries with the collateral trashing of democracy, women’s rights, and children’s rights [261].

Support for racists and racism.

Australia is second only to Trump America as a supporter of nuclear terrorist Apartheid Israel and must be therefore described as a pro-Apartheid just as those supporting Nazi Germany could be reasonably described as “pro-Nazi” [153]. The ultimate in racism is genocidal war and Australia has participated in all post-1950 US Asian wars (40 million Asian deaths from violence or war-imposed deprivation) [19].

Support for state terrorism.

Australia is a loyal part of US Alliance state terrorism that has killed 32 million Muslims through violence (5 million) or deprivation (27 million) since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity that killed 3,000 people [37, 38]. There are apparent connections between the twin evils of state crime, or state terrorism, and non-state terrorism. While the evil of non-state terrorism has been largely successfully countered in Western countries by top-down state action involving education, high technology intelligence, intra-national and international intelligence sharing, and skilled counter-terrorism forces, countering the vastly more deadly evil of state terrorism requires peaceful, bottom-up action by billions of ordinary people world-wide [23, 24]. Since WW2 a US lackey Australia has been complicit in horrendous US state terrorism that has killed 40 million Asians, so far, through violence or war-imposed deprivation [19, 23, 24].

Surafend Massacre.

The violent killing of 100,000 Palestinians in the 100-year Palestinian Genocide commenced in 1918 with the revenge killing of about 100 Palestinian villagers by Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) soldiers in the Surafend Massacre [235]. Australian war-time atrocities from the Aboriginal Genocide to the Syrian Genocide are ignored by jingoistic Mainstream Australia.

Syrian Genocide.

The Syrian civil war has been actively promoted by the serial war criminal France, UK and US Coalition (FUKUS Coalition) and other members of the US Alliance (Apartheid Israel, Turkey, Qatar and Saudi Arabia). About 0.5 million Syrians have been killed, a similar number will have died from war-imposed deprivation and 11 million refugees gave been generated – a Syrian Genocide with genocide as defined by the UN Genocide Convention. US lackey Australia has been involved in the Syrian Genocide by the invitation of the US. Short of genocide, invasion of other countries is the worst of crimes. A nation can only invade another country if (a) it has UN permission, (b) has been attacked by that country, or (c) has been invited in by that country. Australia’s invasion of Syria (its 3rd Syrian War in a century) [19] did not satisfy any of these 3 criteria and, notwithstanding the barbarity of the indigenous ISIS jihadis, is thus a war crime according to the UN Charter.

Taliban anti-drug policies.

The Taliban death penalty and gender discrimination policies seriously offend progressive Westerners (noting that the death penalty and de facto gender discrimination variously remain major issues in some Western countries) but the Taliban deserves much credit for its anti-drug policies – it banned smoking for public servants, banned alcohol, and decreased the Afghan opium industry world market share from 90% to 6% by 2001. Applied globally these policies would ultimately save millions of lives. Thus, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) deaths from tobacco, alcohol and illicit drugs total about 7 million, 3.3 million and 0.4 million each year [262-264]. The WHO estimates 1.3 billion smokers, 2 billion alcohol users, and 185 million drug users [264]. In Australia annual deaths from tobacco and alcohol total about 15,500 and 5,600, respectively, and there are about 600 Australian illicit opiate drug-related deaths annually with most linked to US restoration of the Taliban-destroyed Afghan opium industry [33]. Utterly ignored by Australian and Western Mainstream media are the 1.2 million people who have died world-wide since 9-11 due to US Alliance restoration of the Taliban-destroyed Afghan opium industry from 6% of world market share in 2001 to 93% in 2007, the breakdown (as of 2015) including 280,000 Americans, 256,000 Indonesians, 68,000 Iranians, 25,000 British, 14,000 Canadians, 10,000 Germans, and 5,000 Australians [33]. Australian PM Kevin Rudd suggested that the US Coalition destroy the Afghan opium crops – unlike Indigenous fighters/terrorists, plants are sessile and cannot run away [265] – but was of course howled down and was removed in a US-approved, Mining Corporation-backed and pro-Zionist-led Coup in 2010 [98, 99]. For all the medieval attitudes of the Taliban that offend the sensibilities of secular Humanists such as myself, the Taliban is an Indigenous religious movement and expressed Australian and US Alliance determination to “destroy” the Taliban violates the UN Genocide Convention that defines genocide as “acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group” [20].

Tax avoidance and tax minimization.

Neoliberal, corporatist Australia has laws made by the rich for the rich. Thus major corporations in Australia pay little or no tax by perfectly legal means. The ABC reports that “At least $US1 trillion in tax revenue is lost worldwide, and $50 billion in Australia, as a result of aggressive tax minimisation schemes established by the four giant firms who audit the books of nearly all the world’s major companies” [266]. Indeed the present Coalition Government wants to hand a further A$65 billion in tax cuts to major corporations. The neoliberals justify this by the “trickle down” hypothesis that asserts that the poor will (may) eventually benefit through increased economic activity, jobs and wages. However this proposed massive wealth transfer has proved just too obscene for the neoliberal Labor Opposition which has opposed the move.

Terracide.

As a major GHG polluter [41, 48], an egregiously climate criminal Australia is disproportionately contributing to a worsening Climate Genocide [54] that is associated with worsening ecocide, speciescide and Biosphere destruction. A US lackey Australia opposes nuclear disarmament and is a key element of US nuclear terrorism. A nuclear war would give rise to a nuclear winter and massive Biosphere destruction trending towards omnicide and terracide [89].

Terra nullius.

The British invaders of Australia conveniently adopted the notion of “terra nullius” (or “empty land”) to justify their genocidal theft of a whole continent. The conservative half of Australia still evidently holds to this view. Thus former Australian PM Tony Abbott declared of Sydney in 2014 that “As we look around this glorious city, as we see the extraordinary development, it’s hard to think that back in 1788 it was nothing but bush” [267].

Terror hysteria.

While only 2-4 Australians have ever been killed in Australia by jihadi psychopaths (none before 2014), successive Australian Governments have committed to an annual increase in the long-term accrual cost of the War on Terror of A$11 billion, this amounting to A$182 billion since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity in 2001 that was used as the excuse for the US War on Muslims (aka the US War on Terror) [37, 38] in which 32 million Muslims have died through violence (5 million) or deprivation (27 million) [37]. Since 9-11 about 1.4 million Australians have died preventably from “lifestyle “ causes but successive Lib-Lab Australian governments have committed A$180 billion to help kill millions of Muslims abroad rather than on trying to keep 1.4 million Australians alive at home – gross fiscal perversion by successive Australian-killing, US lackey, Zionist-subverted, Lib-Lab Australian governments.

Theft.

The British invaders of Australia engaged in genocidal theft of a whole continent, justifying this atrocity on the basis of asserted “White racial superiority” and “terra nullius” (or “empty land”). The conservative half of Australia still evidently holds to this view. Thus former Australian PM Tony Abbott declaring of Sydney in 2014 that “As we look around this glorious city, as we see the extraordinary development, it’s hard to think that back in 1788 it was nothing but bush” [263]. Australia is still engaged in massive ecocide, speciescide and disproportionate climate criminality that amounts to massive theft of largely irreplaceable Biosphere complexity from Humanity and from future generations.

Three hundred parts per million carbon dioxide (300 ppm CO2).

There is an urgent need to reduce atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) concentration to a safe and sustainable level of about 300 ppm CO2, a position argued by many scientists and science-informed climate activists. . The excellent climate action organization 350.org advocates a more politically palatable goal of returning to 350 ppm CO2 but many climate scientists and biologists (notably coral scientists) advocate a circa 300 ppm CO2 target for a safe planet for all peoples and all species i.e. a return to roughly the same as the atmospheric CO2 concentration before the start of the Industrial Revolution (280 ppm CO2) [169, 170]. Unfortunately the atmospheric CO2 is now at a record 410 ppm and increasing at about 3 ppm CO2 per year i.e. the world, led by climate criminal Australia, is heading in the wrong direction [42, 172].

Timorese Genocide.

Australia gave diplomatic support to the Indonesian invasion of Timor l’Este in 1975 that resulted in a Timorese Genocide in which the US-backed Indonesian military killed 200,000 East Timorese or about 1/3 of the population [19].

Timor Leste.

A black mark against the otherwise progressive and humane Whitlam Labor Government was its accession to the Indonesian invasion of Timor Leste that resulted in a Timorese Genocide in which the Indonesians killed 200,000 East Timorese or about 1/3 of the population [19]. When Timor Leste gained its freedom from Indonesia, Australia sought to deprive East Timor of huge oil and gas reserves and to that end spied on Timorese Cabinet discussions.

Toxic air pollution.

10,000 Australian die from air pollution each year (the breakdown being 3,000 from coal burning, 2,000 from vehicle exhaust and 3,000 from other carbon fuel burning) and 75,000 people die annually round the world each year from the ultimate effects of toxic pollutants from burning Australia’s world-leading coal exports [132]. There is substantial bipartisan support for the Adani coal mine proposal that is estimated to kill 1.4 million Indians over the lifetime of the mine [133]. 18 million Australians (or 75% of Australia’s 2015 population of 24 million) live in urban areas and translating the latest London pollution-related mortality data (9,416 deaths in London, population, 8.6 million) [268] to urban Australia corresponds to 9,416 deaths x 18 million/ 8.6 million = 19,707 or an upper limit of about 20,000 urban Australian deaths annually from vehicular air pollution involving fine carbon particulates and NO2 [132].

Two degrees Centigrade (2C).

The upper global warming limit of a catastrophic plus two degrees Centigrade (plus 2C) set by the 2015 Paris Agreement is now unavoidable thanks to climate criminal countries like Australia. However that said, we are all obliged to do everything we can to make the future “less bad” for out children and future generations [42, 119-122, 172].

UK lackey.

UK lackey Australians were involved in British imperial wars including WW1 and WW2. With the fall of a patently indefensible Singapore in 1942 [19, 72, 244], Australia became a fervently loyal US lackey and has participated in all post-1950 US Asian wars (40 million Asian deaths from violence or war-imposed deprivation) [19].

University fees through lies and theft.

All education, from pre-school to life-long learning, can and should be free. All societies and nations need to have a complement of expert scholars and scientists for variety of economic, health, national security and national prestige reasons but it is grossly unfair to make impoverished 20-year olds pay for it [194-199]. Mainstream presstitutes ensure that the public are unaware of the reality that after the first week of on-campus lectures, the lecture theatres are largely empty with most students (especially full fee-paying overseas students) eschewing on-campus lectures and learning off-campus from downloaded teaching materials and prescribed books. Such off-campus teaching and learning could be provided at 1% of the current cost by off-campus Accredited Remote Learning [193-199] . The million-dollar academic bureaucrats presiding over this rip-off (grossly over-paid refugees from scholarship) should be arraigned for criminal collusive mendacity and theft

Unlimited coal exports.

Australia is the world’s biggest coal exporter and about 75% of Australian electricity derives from coal burning. Climate criminal Australia ‘s bipartisan commitment to unlimited gas, coal and iron ore exports means that it is committed to polluting the atmosphere with over 3 times the world’s total terminal GHG pollution budget [39]. Australia argues that in terms of Domestic GHG pollution it is on track for a promised 26% reduction in GHG pollution, but utterly ignores its massive exported GHG pollution [172].

Unlimited gas exports.

Australia is set to be the world’s biggest exporter of Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) but is committed to unlimited gas, coal and iron ore exports that means that it intends to pollute the one common atmosphere and ocean of all countries with over 3 times the world’s total terminal GHG pollution budget [39].

Unlimited iron ore exports.

Australia is a major exporter of iron ore that is eventually converted to steel in a GHG-producing process. Climate criminal Australia’s bipartisan commitment to unlimited gas, coal and iron ore exports means that it is committed to polluting the atmosphere with over 3 times the world’s total terminal GHG pollution budget [39].

Untimely death.

16 million people die untimely deaths from deprivation each year on Spaceship Earth with the rich countries, including Australia, in charge of the flight deck – racism- and greed-driven passive mass murder [19] (see “Avoidable death”, “Avoidable Mortality”, “Excess death”, “Excess mortality”, “Premature death”).

US lackey and US wars.

With the fall of a patently indefensible Singapore in 1942 (that the British evidently knew was indefensible) [19, 72, 244] , Australia brought its troops home from North Africa and became a US lackey. Australia has participated in all post-1950 US Asian wars (40 million Asian deaths from violence or war-imposed deprivation) [19]. Australia with bipartisan, Lib-Lab backing (80% of the vote) is an enthusiastic partner in the Zionist-promoted US War on Muslims (aka US War on Terror) in which 32 million Muslims have died through violence (5 million) or deprivation (27 million) since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity on 9-11 in which 3,000 people died [37, 38].

Vehicle exhaust deaths.

It is estimated that 10,000 Australian die from air pollution each year (the breakdown being 3,000 from coal burning, 2,000 from vehicle exhaust and 3,000 from other carbon fuel burning) and 75,000 people die annually round the world each year from the ultimate effects of toxic pollutants from burning Australia’s world-leading coal exports [132]. However, 18 million Australians (or 75% of Australia’s 2015 population of 24 million) live in urban areas and translating the latest London pollution-related mortality data (9,416 deaths in London, population, 8.6 million) [268] to urban Australia and ascribing these to toxic pollutants from vehicle exhaust, corresponds to 9,416 deaths x 18 million/ 8.6 million = 19,707 or an upper limit of about 20,000 urban Australian deaths annually from vehicular air pollution involving fine carbon particulates and NO2 [132].

Violation of sovereignty.

As UK lackeys or US lackeys, Australians have invaded 85 countries as compared to the British 193 (nearly all present-day countries) , France 82, the US 72 (52 since WW2) , Germany 39, Japan 30, Russia 25, Canada 25, Apartheid Israel 12, China 2 and North Korea arguably zero [19, 23- 28]. Australia has participated in all post-1950 US Asian wars (40 million Asian deaths from violence or war-imposed deprivation) [19]. Australia with bipartisan, Lib-Lab backing (80% of the vote) is an enthusiastic partner in the Zionist-promoted US War on Muslims (aka US War on Terror) in which 32 million Muslims have died through violence (5 million) or deprivation (27 million) since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity in which 3,000 people died [37, 38]. If the US wishes to invade any further remote, impoverished and vulnerable countries, US lackey Australia will be there spouting “freedom”, “democracy” and “values” , of course. Conversely, look-the-other-way Australia resolutely ignores US and Israeli violation of Australia sovereignty through subversion and perversion of democracy and institutions [100, 103, 104]. US lackey Mainstream Australia ignores horrendous foreign involvement in Australian democracy, notably UK involvement in the overthrow of the Jack Lang Labor Government of New South Wales (1932) [92], the US CIA-linked removal of the reformist Gough Whitlam Labor Federal Government by US asset Governor General John Kerr (1975) [93-96], the successful veto of the Mark Latham-led Labor Opposition by US Ambassador Thomas Schieffer (“Schiefferbrains”) in the Australian Federal elections (2004) [97], and the US-approved, Mining Corporation-backed and pro-Zionist-led Coup that removed PM Kevin Rudd (2010) [98-100] – in all cases the yellow Australian Mainstream Liberal Party-National Party Coalition and Labor Right (aka Lib-Lab) voters scrupulously ignored foreign interference and voted for the beneficiaries.

Violation of women and children.

As exampled by the Titanic sinking disaster, civilized people take pains to protect women and children. Indeed in the 19th century Balkans a man was safe from assassination if he was accompanied by his wife and children on his way to the church or the mosque. However, as exampled by the 5 year orgy of genocidal crimes by the Nazi German Empire in Europe (1941-1945) and the 5 century orgy of genocidal crimes by the British Empire on 6 inhabited continents, genocidal imperialists ignored these niceties. Thus in Auschwitz-Birkenau fit men and women were saved for slave labour with old women, old men and children routed to the gas chambers. In the Zulu Empire of Shaka no conquered people were spared except for young men (to be used as soldiers) and young women (to be used as sexual chattels) [269, 270]. In the Australian Aboriginal Genocide (about 2 million deaths from deprivation and introduced disease) , and in the Australia-complicit WW2 Bengali Holocaust (6-7 million Indians starved to death) , about three quarters of the victims were women and children [8, 19, 72]. Of the 27 million Muslims dying avoidably from deprivation in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance in the ongoing, Zionist-promoted US War on Muslims (aka the US War on Terror), about three quarters have been women and children [37]. The Mainstream journalist, politician, commentariat and academic presstitutes who rightly endorse the “Me too” movement for respectful treatment of women nevertheless utterly ignore the appalling violation of women and children by US lackey Australia, the US and the US Alliance.

War crimes.

Short of genocide, invasion of other countries is the worst of crimes. As UK lackeys or US lackeys, Australians have war criminally invaded 85 countries with 30 of these invasions being genocidal and hence war crimes variously violating the UN Charter, the UN Genocide Convention and the Geneva Convention. Presently Australia targets illegal US drone strikes in 7 impoverished Muslim countries and has forces in 2 of these, namely Iraq and Occupied Afghanistan.

War crimes violating Fourth Geneva Convention.

For the Australia-complicit occupation of Iraq in 2003-2011, the expert US Just Foreign Policy has estimated 1.5 million violent deaths (based on expert epidemiological data) [29] and analysis of UN Population Division demographic data indicate a further 1.2 million avoidable deaths from war-imposed deprivation [19, 30-32]. As of January 2014 it was estimated from the latest UN Population Division data that in the Australia-complicit occupation of Afghanistan, post-invasion non-violent excess deaths totalled 5.5 million and post-invasion violent deaths totalled 1.7 million (this latter based on assuming expert US-Australian advice that the level of violence has been 4 times lower in the Afghan War than in the Iraq War) for a total of 7.2 million war-related deaths [33]. Post-1978 Afghan non-violent avoidable deaths from deprivation have totalled 11.5 million [19], noting that 40 years of war in Afghanistan were initiated by US engineering of the removal of a secular Afghan Government in 1978 [19]. Articles 55 and 56 of the Geneva Convention in Relation to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War demand that an Occupier must supply life-sustaining food and medical requisites to its conquered Subjects “to the fullest extent of the means available to it” [34] but according to the World Health Organization (WHO) the “total annual expenditure on health per capita” permitted in Occupied Afghanistan in 2014 was $167 as compared to $8,608 in Occupier US, $3,322 in Occupier UK, $4.086 in Occupier France, $4,371 in Occupier Germany and $3,692 in Occupier racist, White, pro-Apartheid Australia [35].

War dead ignoring.

In modern high technology wars from WW2 onwards a substantial proportion of the deaths have been civilian deaths from war-imposed deprivation [19] but such civilian deaths in Australia-complicit, post-1950 US Asian wars are resolutely ignored by look-the-other-way, racist White Australia. Up to about 10 years ago I managed to report this carnage of huge civilian deaths from war-imposed deprivation via the ABC (Australia’s equivalent of the UK BBC) (e.g. see [271-273] but I was then rendered “invisible” to Mainstream Australia (see “Invisibility”).

War glorification and jingoism.

War glorification and jingoism are entrenched in racist White Australia. Pro-peace Australian journalists Scott McIntyre and Yassmin Abdel-Magied were subject to jingoist hysteria and lost their jobs for merely making reference on sacred Anzac Day in a few words on social media to the civilian casualties downside of assertedly “glorious” war [222, 223]. However my detailed and documented fleshing out the horrendous details of what Yassmin Abdel-Magied referred to in 7 words (“Lest we forget (Nauru, Manus, Palestine, Syria”) [186-192, 232] has gone unnoticed and unpunished because, like many other informed, humane intellectuals in Australia, I have been rendered “invisible” (see “Invisibility”). In contrast to such typically White “invisible” intellectual humanitarians, Yassmin Abdel-Magied ticked all boxes for hysterical national vilification and eventual punishment and silencing by being a “visible”, colorful, brown, non-European, African, Muslim, and female engineer and journalist.

War memorial.

Australian towns and cities have war memorials to honor those who served and the 103,000 who have died in overseas wars. The Australian War Memorial in Canberra is a major museum and a major tourist destination and subject of a recent proposal for a massive $500 million expansion. However none of these memorials from small town cenotaph memorial statues to the huge Australia War Memorial in Canberra mention the circa 100,000 Indigenous Australians who died violently in the so-called Frontier Wars defending Australia from genocidal British invasion (or indeed the circa 2 million Indigenous Australians who have died avoidably from deprivation associated with this ongoing invasion and ongoing Aboriginal Genocide ) [8].

War on Muslims.

In recent years Australia has had forces in 3 Muslim countries (Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan) and through the joint US-Australian electronic spying facility at Pine Gap, Central Australia, targets illegal an war criminal US drone strikes in 7 countries (Libya, starving Somalia, starving Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan ). Australia has been an enthusiastic participant in the US War on Muslims (aka the US War on Terror) in which 32 million Muslims have died from violence, 5 million, or from deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity that killed 3,000 people [37, 38]. Of the 65 million refugees in the world, about half are Muslims displaced from their country by Australia-backed and variously Australian-complicit US Alliance violence. The UN Genocide Convention defines genocide as “acts committed with intent to destroy in whole or in part”, with the evidence for “intent’ being remorselessly sustained conduct [20, 200]. Australia is complicit in an horrendous Muslim Genocide and Muslim Holocaust.

War on Terror.

Right from the beginning, literate humanitarians recognized the “War on Terror” as a linguistic absurdity – how can you make high technology war on “extreme fear”? US lackey Australia has been an enthusiastic participant in the US War on Terror that in horrible actuality is a Zionist-promoted US War on Muslims in which 32 million Muslims have died from violence, 5 million, or from deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity that killed 3,000 people [37, 38].

Wealth disparity.

Presently the top One Percent owns 50% of the wealth of the world and with wages stagnant for decades the wealth disparity is remorselessly increasing. Australia has overdone neoliberalism to the point that middle Australia and the poor are suffering. A full-time low-paid job with no longer increasing wages is no longer enough to comfortably manage rent, health , transport, and electricity costs. The traditional Australian aspiration of home ownership is now beyond the reach of many full-time workers. The wealth gap has increased to the point that the One Percenters now have the same wealth as the 70% poorest combined [118]. Despite over 2 decades of continuous economic growth, in Australia (present population 25 million) 3 million Australians live in poverty and of these 730,000 are children – 1 in 6 (17.4%) of Australian children under the age of 15 lives in poverty [143]. Poverty kills.

Whale killing.

Australia is a world leading country in campaigning for an end to commercial whaling, especially by Japan. However utterly ignored in Australian self-congratulation over “saving the whale” is the stark reality that as a climate criminal country that is among world leaders in annual per capita greenhouse gas emissions, fossil fuel exports and climate change inaction, Australia is a major threat to whales through the successive processes of global warming, loss of Antarctic sea ice, loss of sea ice-associated phytoplankton, and finally loss of krill that is the staple for krill-consuming whales [42].

WW2 Bengal Famine.

In the 1942-1945 Bengali Holocaust (Bengal Famine) the British deliberately starved 6-7 million Indians to death in Bengal and in the adjoining Indian states of Bihar, Assam and Orissa. Australia was complicit in this atrocity by withholding food from India from its huge wartime grain stores [72, 210-216].

WW2 Bengali Holocaust.

In the 1942-1945 Bengali Holocaust (Bengal Famine) the British deliberately starved 6-7 million Indians to death in Bengal and in the adjoining Indian states of Bihar, Assam and Orissa. Australia was complicit in this atrocity by withholding food from India from its huge wartime grain stores. This atrocity was associated large-scale military and civilian sexual exploitation of starving women and girls on a scale commensurate with the “comfort women” abuses of the Japanese military in WW2. “History is written by the victors” and several generations of Australian and other English-speaking historians have largely deleted this appalling atrocity from history and general public perception [72, 210-216] (see “WW2 Bengal Famine”, “WW2 Indian Holocaust”

WW2 Indian Holocaust.

In the 1942-1945 Bengali Holocaust (Bengal Famine) the British deliberately starved 6-7 million Indians to death in Bengal and in the adjoining Indian states of Bihar, Assam and Orissa. Australia was complicit in this atrocity by withholding food from India from its huge wartime grain stores [72, 210-216] (see “WW2 Bengal Famine”, “WW2 Bengali Holocaust”).

Yemeni Genocide.

Through its joint US-Australian electronic spying base at Pine Gap, Central Australia, US lackey Australia is heavily involved in targeting illegal and war criminal US drone strikes in 7 countries (Libya, starving Somalia, starving Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan) [106, 107]. These strikes cannot distinguish between a mob of “terrorists” (people America does not like) and a “wedding party” and have involved the extrajudicial killing of 2 Australians in Yemen [180]. Like serial war criminal US and Apartheid Israel, a serial war criminal, US lackey Australia sets itself above international law. The Yemeni Genocide is presently associated with tens of thousands of violent deaths and a comparable number of avoidable deaths from war- and blockade-imposed deprivation that amounts to a US Alliance-backed, ongoing Yemeni Genocide in a starving Yemen – how low does Australia have to sink as a US lackey?

Zionist lackey Australia.

Zionist perverted and subverted, US lackey Australia is second only to Trump America as a supporter of nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel [73-91].

Zionist subversion and perversion of Australia.

Australian Intelligence persuaded the war-time John Curtin Labor Government to veto the widely-supported Freeland League plan for Jewish settlement of North West Australia [245, 246] – Australians may well say of the Palestinians, “There but for grace of Australian Intelligence go I”. Since WW2 has been part of the Anglosphere, “5-eyes” intelligence-sharing club (the US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand) that has an unofficial 6th member, Apartheid Israel, with which the US disgracefully shares bulk intelligence on Australians [102-104]. US lackey, Zionist-subverted Mainstream Australian journalist, politician, commentariat and academic presstitutes effectively adhere to the false Zionist canard that criticism of Zionism is anti-Semitic, ignoring the reality that Zionism is genocidally anti-Arab anti-Semitic and egregiously anti-Jewish anti-Semitic by falsely conflating the awful deeds of genocidally racist Apartheid Israel with all Jews, including decent, patriotic, and humane anti-racist Jewish Australians who unequivocally condemn the appalling crimes of Apartheid Israel. The post-WW2 crie de coeur of “Never again” means “Never again to anyone”, including Indigenous Palestinians.

The Zionist-subverted and perverted Mainstream ignores the realities that Labor PM Kevin Rudd was deemed insufficiently pro-Zionist by the traitorous Israel Lobby and was removed in a US-approved, Mining Corporation-backed and pro-Zionist-led coup in 2010 [98-100], that 100% of the Coalition and 70% of the Labor Opposition are in the Zionist pocket, and that Jewish Israelis (some dual citizen Australians) have variously been involved in gross abuse of Australians. The Zionists have almost carte blanche in Australia and as a consequence represent a huge threat to Australia. I have sent a detailed and documented dossier to the Australian Federal Police (AFP), Australian MPs and Australian media about 50 ways in which Apartheid Israel subverts, perverts, threatens and violates Australia but the Silence has been Deafening [98-104].

Apartheid Israeli goons (some inevitably dual citizen Australian Israelis) have been involved in deceiving, robbing, terrorising, kidnapping, falsely imprisoning, torturing, tasering, shooting, bombing, and killing Australians while the traitorous, cowardly, Zionist-subverted Lib-Labs look the other way [102-104]. Finally, in a telling example, Australian political life has been disrupted for 9 months by the reality of a dozen Federal MPs being dual citizens of another country and thus being ineligible to be MPs under Section 44 of the Constitution. However Zionist-subverted Australia still almost totally ignores the reality that 6 Jewish Zionist MPs may also be ineligible under Section 44 of the Australian Constitution that also states that: “Any person who – (i.) Is under any acknowledgement of allegiance, obedience, or adherence to a foreign power, or is a subject or a citizen or entitled to the rights or privileges of a subject or citizen of a foreign power … shall be incapable of being chosen or of sitting as a senator or a member of the House of Representatives” [100].

Final comments.

The Australian national shock over the cricket ball tampering affair and the extraordinarily severe punishments handed out to the 25% of Australian Cricket Team involved stand in stark contrast to total silence or inaction in Australia over 190 serious, mortality-related, Elephant-in-the-Room matters ignored or effectively ignored by look-the-other-way Australian Mainstream journalist, politician, commentariat and academic presstitutes. In relation to the enormous Australian outcry over the relatively trivial matter of the cricket ball tampering, to paraphrase Queen Gertrude in William Shakespeare’s play “Hamlet”, Australia “Doth protest too much, methinks”.

Lying subverts science-based rational risk management crucial for societal safety. Australians have lived with massive official and corporate lying for several centuries. Mainstream Australian liars are in charge and presently render science-informed truth-tellers invisible. Enough is enough. Young Australians in particular have been utterly betrayed by their variously mendacious or deceived elders, and must revolt to put an end to this deadly and dangerous national lying by omission. In science there is zero tolerance for lying and this standard must be applied to the whole of society. The look-the-other-way Australian Mainstream journalist, politician, commentariat and academic presstitutes and their complicit collectives must be sidelined from public life.

References.

[1]. “Rio 2016 Olympic Medal Table by country”, BBC: http://www.bbc.com/sport/olympics/rio-2016/medals/countries .

[2]. “List of countries by GDP (nominal) per capita”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_GDP_(nominal)_per_capita .

[3]. “Swing bowling”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Swing_bowling .

[4]. “Steve Smith under fire: Here’s how the ball-tampering scandal unfolded”, ABC News, 25 March 2018: http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-03-25/how-cricket-ball-tampering-incident-unfolded/9584618 .

[5]. “Steve Smith, David Warner banned from playing for Australia for 12 months, Bancroft nine”, ABC News, 29 March 2018: http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-03-28/steve-smith-david-warner-banned-playing-australia/9598648 .

[6]. “How Australian cricket’s ball-tampering scandal stacks up with other cases”, ABC News, 25 March 2018: http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-03-25/how-australias-ball-tampering-shame-stacks-up-with-other-cases/9584594 .

[7]. Colin Tatz, “Genocide in Australia”, AIATSIS Discussion Paper, Number 8, 1999: http://www.aiatsis.gov.au/research/docs/dp/DP08.pdf .

[8]. “Aboriginal Genocide”: https://sites.google.com/site/aboriginalgenocide/ .

[9]. Gary Foley, “Australia and the Holocaust: A Koori perspective”, The Koori History website, 1997: http://www.kooriweb.org/foley/essays/essay_8.html .

[10]. Chalk, F. and Jonassohn, K. (1990), “The History and Sociology of Genocide. Analyses and Case Studies” (Yale University Press, New Haven & London), “The Tasmanians”, pp204-222.

[11]. Gideon Polya, “Ongoing Aboriginal Genocide In Apartheid Australia”, Countercurrents, 3 April, 2010: https://www.countercurrents.org/polya030410.htm .

[12]. Gideon Polya, “Review: “The Cambridge History Of Australia” Ignores Australian Involvement In 30 Genocides”, Countercurrents, 14 October, 2013: https://www.countercurrents.org/polya141013.htm .

[13]. Gideon Polya, “Australian Day is Invasion Day: will Australia join a Trump US War on China?:, Countercurrents, 27 January 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/01/27/australia-day-is-invasion-day-will-australia-join-a-trump-us-war-on-china/ .

[14]. Gideon Polya, “Film Review: “Utopia” By John Pilger Exposes Genocidal Maltreatment Of Indigenous Australians By Apartheid Australia”, Countercurrents, 14 March, 2014: https://countercurrents.org/polya140314.htm

[15]. Paddy Gibson, “Stolen futures”, Overland , Spring 2013: http://overland.org.au/previous-issues/issue-212/feature-paddy-gibson/ .

[16]. Katharine Murphy, “Indigenous child removal rate risks “second stolen generation”, Kevin Rudd warns”, Guardian, 13 February 2017: https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2017/feb/13/indigenous-child-removal-rate-risks-second-stolen-generation-kevin-rudd-warns .

[17]. David Shoebridge, “Stolen Generation continues – time to break the silence”, 13 February 2014: http://davidshoebridge.org.au/2014/02/13/stolen-generation-continues-time-to-break-the-silence/ .

[18]. “Closing the Gap. Prime Minister’s Report 2018”: https://closingthegap.pmc.gov.au/sites/default/files/ctg-report-2018.pdf?a=1 .

[19]. Gideon Polya, “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950”, this including an avoidable mortality-related history of every country since Neolithic times and now available for free perusal on the web: http://globalbodycount.blogspot.com.au/2012/01/body-count-global-avoidable-mortality_05.html .

[20]. “UN Genocide Convention”: http://www.edwebproject.org/sideshow/genocide/convention.html .

[21]. Jo Caffery, Patrick McConvell, and Jane Simpson, “Gaps in Australia’s Indigenous language policy”, AIATSIS, December 2009: https://aiatsis.gov.au/publications/products/gaps-australias-indigenous-language-policy-dismantling-bilingual-education-northern-territory .

[22]. Gideon Polya, “Apartheid Israel’s Palestinian Genocide & Australia’s Aboriginal Genocide compared”, Countercurrents, 20 February 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/02/20/apartheid-israels-palestinian-genocide-australias-aboriginal-genocide-compared/ .

[23]. “Stop state terrorism” : https://sites.google.com/site/stopstateterrorism/ .

[24]. “State crime and non-state terrorism”: https://sites.google.com/site/statecrimeandnonstateterrorism/ .

[25]. Gideon Polya, “The US Has Invaded 70 Nations Since 1776 – Make 4 July Independence From America Day”, Countercurrents, 5 July, 2013: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya050713.htm .

[26]. Gideon Polya, “British Have Invaded 193 Countries: Make 26 January ( Australia Day, Invasion Day) British Invasion Day”, Countercurrents, 23 January, 2015: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya230115.htm .

[27]. Gideon Polya, “As UK Lackeys Or US Lackeys Australians Have Invaded 85 Countries (British 193, French 80, US 70)”, Countercurrents, 9 February, 2015: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya090215.htm .

[28]. Gideon Polya, “President Hollande And French Invasion Of Privacy Versus French Invasion Of 80 Countries Since 800 AD”, Countercurrents, 15 January, 2014: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya150114.htm .

[29]. Just Foreign Policy, “Iraq deaths”: http://www.justforeignpolicy.org/iraq .

[30]. “Iraqi Holocaust Iraqi Genocide”: http://sites.google.com/site/iraqiholocaustiraqigenocide/ .

[31]. “Muslim Holocaust Muslim Genocide”: https://sites.google.com/site/muslimholocaustmuslimgenocide/ .

[32]. UN Population Division, “World population prospects 2017”: https://esa.un.org/unpd/wpp/ .

[33]. “Afghan Holocaust, Afghan Genocide”: https://sites.google.com/site/afghanholocaustafghangenocide/ .

[34]. Geneva Convention in Relation to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War: http://www1.umn.edu/humanrts/instree/y4gcpcp.htm .

[35]. WHO, “Countries”: http://www.who.int/countries/en/ .

[36]. Michel Chossudovsky “Know the facts: North Korea lost close to 30% of its population as a result of US bombings in the 1950s”, Global Research, 27 November 2010: https://www.globalresearch.ca/know-the-facts-north-korea-lost-close-to-30-of-its-population-as-a-result-of-us-bombings-in-the-1950s/22131 .

[37]. Gideon Polya, “Paris Atrocity Context: 27 Million Muslim Avoidable Deaths From Imposed Deprivation In 20 Countries Violated By US Alliance Since 9-11”, Countercurrents, 22 November, 2015: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya221115.htm .

[38]. “Experts: US did 9-11”: https://sites.google.com/site/expertsusdid911/ .

[39]. Gideon Polya, “Australia ‘s Huge Coal, Gas & Iron Ore Exports Threaten Planet”, Countercurrents, 15 May 2012: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya150512.htm .

[40]. Gideon Polya, “Country By Country Analysis Of Years Left Until Science-demanded Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions”, Countercurrents, 11 June 2011: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya110611.htm .

[41]. Gideon Polya, “Revised Annual Per Capita Greenhouse Gas Pollution For All Countries – What Is Your Country Doing?”, Countercurrents, 6 January, 2016: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya060116.htm .

[42]. “2011 climate change course”: https://sites.google.com/site/300orgsite/2011-climate-change-course .

[43]. “Stop air pollution deaths”: https://sites.google.com/site/300orgsite/stop-air-pollution-deaths .

[44]. Gideon Polya, “25 Ways World-Leading Climate Criminal Australia Threatens Planet And Invites Boycotts, Divestment & Sanctions (BDS)”, Countercurrents, 6 June, 2015: https://countercurrents.org/polya060615.htm .

[45]. Gideon Polya, “Climate Criminal Coalition Government Lying Endangers Australia & Planet – Australians Must Vote 1 Green And Put The Coalition Last”, Countercurrents, 17 June, 2016: https://countercurrents.org/polya170616.htm .

[46]. Gideon Polya, “Worsening Climate Emergency And Record CO2 Emissions Demand Vegetarian Diet For All To Help Save Planet”, Countercurrents, 20 June, 2016: https://countercurrents.org/polya200616.htm .

[47]. German Climate Watch Index 2015: https://germanwatch.org/en/download/10407.pdf .

[48]. Gideon Polya, “Exposing And Thence Punishing Worst Polluter Nations Via Weighted Annual Per Capita Greenhouse Gas Pollution Scores”, Countercurrents, 19 March, 2016: https://countercurrents.org/polya190316.htm .

[49]. Frances Pike, “Australia: world leader in deforestation and species extinction”, Independent Australia, 3 June 2015: https://independentaustralia.net/environment/environment-display/australian-logging-and-the-end-of-species,7788 .

[50]. Open Letter to Australian Federal MPs: young betrayed & climate revolution now: https://sites.google.com/site/gideonpolyawriting/2015-9-6 .

[51]. “Carbon Debt Carbon Credit”: https://sites.google.com/site/carbondebtcarboncredit/ .

[52]. “Climate Revolution Now”: https://sites.google.com/site/300orgsite/climate-revolution .

[53]. “Climate Justice & Intergenerational Equity”: https://sites.google.com/site/300orgsite/climate-justice .

[55]. Gideon Polya, “Horrendous Australian child sexual abuse”, MWC News, 15 November 2012: http://mwcnews.net/focus/analysis/22859-gideonpolya-sexual-abuse.html .

[56]. Gideon Polya, “Horrendous Child Abuse By Pro-war, Pro-Zionist, Climate Criminal Australian Coalition Governments”, Countercurrents, 4 December, 2013: https://countercurrents.org/polya041213.htm .

[57]. Gideon Polya, “Australian And Western Mainstream Media Ignore Massive And Deadly Western Child Abuse In War And Peace”, Countercurrents, 9 March, 2016: https://countercurrents.org/polya090316.htm .

[58]. Gideon Polya, “Neoliberal Australia re-elects war criminal, climate criminal, pro-Apartheid, child-abusing Coalition Government, Countercurrents, 19 July 2016: https://countercurrents.org/2016/07/19/neoliberal-australia-re-elects-war-criminal-climate-criminal-pro-apartheid-child-abusing-coalition-government/ .

[59]. “Little Children are Sacred” Report: http://web.archive.org/web/20070703014641/http://www.nt.gov.au/dcm/inquirysaac/pdf/bipacsa_final_report.pdf .

[60]. Dunne, M.P., Purdie, D.M., Cook, M.D., Boyle, F.M. & Najman, J.M.(2003), Is child sexual abuse declining? Evidence from a population-based survey of men and women in Australia , Child Abuse & Neglect, vol. 27 (2), pp141-152).

[61]. Gideon Polya, “Sectarian Australian Mainstream Ignores Horrendous Child Sexual Abuse Of 4.4 Million Australians”, Countercurrents, 15 November, 2012: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya151112.htm ,

[62]. Jane Lee, “Child abuse victims lead “shorter lives” than other children, royal commission hears”, The Age, 25 May 2015: http://www.theage.com.au/victoria/child-abuse-victims-live-shorter-lives-than-other-children-royal-commission-hears-20150525-gh8y1d.html .

[63]. “Educational Apartheid”: https://sites.google.com/site/educationalapartheid/ .

[64]. Section 3.1 in Josh Fear, “Choice overload. Australians coping with financial decisions”. The Australia Institute, Discussion paper 99: http://www.tai.org.au/documents/dp_fulltext/DP99.pdf .

[65]. “Free university education”: https://sites.google.com/site/freeuniversityeducation/home .

[66]. “Fact check: are 2.5 million Australians in poverty and are one quarter of them children?” [Yes], ABC Fact Check, 3 March 2016: http://www.abc.net.au/news/2016-02-15/fact-check-how-many-australians-are-in-poverty/7120278 .

[67]. Gideon Polya, “Mainstream media fake news through lying by omission”, Global Research, 1 April 2017: http://www.globalresearch.ca/mainstream-media-fake-news-through-lying-by-omission/5582944 .

[68]. Gideon Polya, “Australian ABC and UK BBC fake news through lying by omission”, Countercurrents, 2 May 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/05/02/australian-abc-and-uk-bbc-fake-news-through-lying-by-omission/ .

[69]. “Mainstream media censorship”: https://sites.google.com/site/mainstreammediacensorship/home .

[70]. “Mainstream media lying”: https://sites.google.com/site/mainstreammedialying/ .

[71]. Gideon Polya, “37 Ways Of Tackling Australian Educational Apartheid And Social Inequity”, Countercurrents, 22 May, 2013: https://countercurrents.org/polya220513.htm .

[72]. Gideon Polya, “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History. Colonial rapacity, holocaust denial and the crisis in biological sustainability”, G.M. Polya, Melbourne, 1998, 2008 that is now available for free perusal on the web: http://janeaustenand.blogspot.com/ .

[73]. Gideon Polya, “Pro-Apartheid Australia’s New White Australia Policy & compulsory Australian values statement”, Countercurrents, 12 May 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/05/12/pro-apartheid-australias-new-white-australia-policy-compulsory-australian-values-statement/ .

[74]. Gideon Polya, “Anti-racist Jewish humanitarians oppose Apartheid Israel & support UN Security Council Resolution 2334”, Countercurrents, 13 January 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/01/13/anti-racist-jewish-humanitarians-oppose-apartheid-israel-support-un-security-council-resolution-2334/ .

[75]. Gideon Polya, “Apartheid Israel & pro-Apartheid US, Australia & Canada face world sanctions over East Jerusalem”, 20 December 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/12/20/apartheid-israel-pro-apartheid-us-australia-canada-face-world-sanctions-over-occupied-east-jerusalem/ .

[76]. Gideon Polya, “Israeli-Palestinian & Middle East conflict – from oil to climate genocide”, Countercurrents, 21 August 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/08/21/israeli-palestinian-middle-east-conflict-from-oil-to-climate-genocide/ .

[77]. Gideon Polya, “End 50 Years Of Genocidal Occupation & Human Rights Abuse By US-Backed Apartheid Israel”, Countercurrents, 9 June 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/06/09/end-50-years-of-genocidal-occupation-human-rights-abuse-by-us-backed-apartheid-israel/ .

[78]. William A. Cook (editor), “The Plight of the Palestinians: a Long History of Destruction”, Palgrave Macmillan, 2010.

[79]. Gideon Polya, “Review: “The Plight Of The Palestinians. A Long History Of Destruction””, Countercurrents, 17 June, 2012: https://countercurrents.org/polya170612.htm .

[80]. Francis A. Boyle, “The Palestinian Genocide By Israel”, Countercurrents, 30 August, 2013: https://countercurrents.org/boyle300813.htm .

[81]. Francis A. Boyle, “The genocide of the Palestinian people: an international law and human rights perspective”, Center for Constitutional Rights, 25 August 2016: https://ccrjustice.org/genocide-palestinian-people-international-law-and-human-rights-perspective#_ftn5 .

[82]. Gideon Polya, “Palestinian Genocide-imposing Apartheid Israel complicit in Rohingya Genocide, other genocides & US, UK & Australian state terrorism”, Countercurrents, 30 November 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2017/11/30/palestinian-genocide-imposing-apartheid-israel-complicit-in-rohingya-genocide-other-genocides-us-uk-australian-state-terrorism/ .

[83]. Gideon Polya, “Palestinian Me Too: 140 alphabetically-listed Zionist crimes expose Western complicity & hypocrisy”, Countercurrents, 7 February 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/02/07/palestinian-140-alphabetically-listed-zionist-crimes-expose-appalling-western-complicity-hypocrisy/ .

[84]. Gideon Polya, “Zionist quotes reveal genocidal racism”, MWC News, 18 January 2018: http://mwcnews.net/focus/analysis/69955-zionist-quotes-reveal-genocidal-racism.html .

[85]. “Boycott Apartheid Israel”: https://sites.google.com/site/boycottapartheidisrael/.

[86]. “Gaza Concentration Camp”: https://sites.google.com/site/palestiniangenocide/gaza-concentration .

[87]. “Jews Against Racist Zionism”: https://sites.google.com/site/jewsagainstracistzionism/ .

[88]. “Non-Jews Against Racist Zionism”: https://sites.google.com/site/nonjewsagainstracistzionism/ .

[89]. “Nuclear weapons ban, end poverty and reverse climate change”: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/nuclear-weapons-ban .

[90]. “Palestinian Genocide”: https://sites.google.com/site/palestiniangenocide/ .

[91]. John Dugard, “International Convention on the Suppression and Punishment of the crime of Apartheid”, Audiovisual Library of International Law: http://untreaty.un.org/cod/avl/ha/cspca/cspca.html .

[92]. “Jack Lang (Australian politician), Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jack_Lang_(Australian_politician) .

[93]. John Pilger, “The British-American Coup that ended Australian independence”, The Guardian, 23 October 2014: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2014/oct/23/gough-whitlam-1975-coup-ended-australian-independence .

[94]. John Pilger, “A Secret Country”.

[95]. “Christopher John Boyce”, Wikileaks: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christopher_John_Boyce .

[96]. Mike Head, “Former US intelligence contractor speaks on 1975 Australian coup”, World Socialist Web Site, 24 March 2014: http://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2014/03/24/boyc-m24.html/ .

[97]. Mark Latham, “The Latham Diaries”, Melbourne University Press, 2005.

[98]. Antony Loewenstein, “Does the Zionist Lobby have blood on its hands in Australia?”: http://antonyloewenstein.com/2010/07/02/does-the-zionist-lobby-have-blood-on-its-hands-in-australia/ .

[99]. Gideon Polya, “Pro-Zionist-led Coup ousts Australian PM Rudd”, MWC News, 29 June 2010: http://mwcnews.net/focus/politics/3488-pro-zionist-led-coup.html .

[100]. Gideon Polya, “Dual Australian citizenship & Zionist perversion of America, Australia, India & Humanity”, Countercurrents, 30 July 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/07/30/dual-israeli-citizenship-zionist-perversion-of-america-australia-india-humanity/ .

[101]. Gideon Polya, “Australian Sinophobia & China-bashing from colonial persecution & White Australia to Trump America’s Asia Deputy Sheriff”, Countercurrents, 26 January 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/01/26/australian-sinophobia-china-bashing-colonial-persecution-white-australia-trump-americas-asia-deputy-sheriff/ .

[102]. Phillip Dorling, “ US shares raw intelligence on Australians with Israel ”, Sydney Morning Herald, 12 September 2013: http://www.smh.com.au/national/us-shares-raw-intelligence-on-australians-with-israel-20130912-2tllm.html .

[103]. Gideon Polya, “50 Ways Australian Intelligence Spies On Australia And The World For UK , Israeli And US State Terrorism”, Countercurrents, 11 December, 2013: https://countercurrents.org/polya111213.htm .

[104]. Gideon Polya, “Racist Zionism and Israeli State Terrorism threats to Australia and Humanity”, Palestinian Genocide: https://sites.google.com/site/palestiniangenocide/racist-zionism-and-israeli .

[105]. David Herbert, “Questions over Australian involvement in Chile Coup”, SBS, 11 September 2013“: http://www.sbs.com.au/news/article/2013/09/11/questions-over-australian-involvement-chile-coup .

[106]. Phillip Dorling, “Pine Gap drives US drone kills”, Sydney Morning Herald, 21 July 2013: http://www.smh.com.au/national/pine-gap-drives-us-drone-kills-20130720-2qbsa.html ;

[107]. Mark Corcoran , “Drone strikes based on work at Pine Gap could see Australians charged, Malcolm Fraser”, ABC News, 29 April 2014: http://www.abc.net.au/news/2014-04-28/australians-could-be-charged-over-us-drone-strikes-fraser/5416224 .

[108]. “Boycott Murdoch media”: https://sites.google.com/site/boycottmurdochmedia/ .

[109]. Oxfam, “Rapidly growing inequality is worsening poverty around the world”, 20 January 2014: https://www.oxfam.org.au/2014/01/rapidly-growing-inequality-is-worsening-poverty-around-the-world/ .

[110]. Oxfam, “Working for the Few”, 20 January 2014: https://www.oxfam.org.au/wp-content/uploads/2014/01/bp-working-for-few-political-capture-economic-inequality-200114-embargo-en.pdf .

[111]. Thomas Piketty, “Capital in the Twenty-First Century”, Harvard University Press, 2014.

[112]. Gideon Polya, “Key Book Review: “Capital In The Twenty-First Century” By Thomas Piketty”, Countercurrents, 1 July, 2014: https://www.countercurrents.org/polya010714.htm .

[113]. Brian Ellis , “Social Humanism. A New Metaphysics” , Routledge , UK , 2012.

[114]. Gideon Polya, “ Book Review: “Social Humanism. A New Metaphysics” by Brian Ellis – last chance to save Planet?”, Countercurrents, 19 August 2012: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya190812.htm .

[115]. Gideon Polya, “Polya’s 3 Laws Of Economics Expose Deadly, Dishonest And Terminal Neoliberal Capitalism”, Countercurrents, 17 October, 2015: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya171015.htm .

[116]. Gideon Polya, “4 % Annual Global Wealth Tax To Stop The 17 Million Deaths Annually”, Countercurrents, 27 June, 2014: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya270614.htm .

[117]. “1% ON 1%: one percent annual wealth tax on One Percenters”: https://sites.google.com/site/300orgsite/1-on-1 .

[118]. Gareth Hutchens,” Top 1% of Australians own more wealth than bottom 70% combined”, The Guardian, 22 January 2018: https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2018/jan/22/top-1-per-cent-of-australians-own-more-wealth-than-bottom-70-per-cent-combined .

[119]. Andrew Glikson, “There is no Planet B”, Countercurrents, 15 March 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/03/15/there-is-no-planet-b/ ).

[121]. “Methane Bomb Threat”: https://sites.google.com/site/methanebombthreat/ .

[122]. James Lovelock, “Climate war could kill nearly all of us, leaving survivors on the Stone Age”, Guardian, 29 June 2009: http://www.guardian.co.uk/environment/2009/jun/29/climate-war-lovelock .

[123]. “Kevin Anderson”, Wikipedia: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kevin_Anderson_%28scientist%29 .

[124]. “List of countries by GDP (nominal) per capita”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_GDP_(nominal)_per_capita .

[125]. Robin Davies, “Fact Check: What are the facts on Australia’s foreign aid spending”, The Conversation: http://theconversation.com/factcheck-what-are-the-facts-on-australias-foreign-aid-spending-71146 .

[126]. Gideon Polya, “Apartheid Israel’s Palestinian Genocide & Australia’s Aboriginal Genocide compared”, Countercurrents, 20 February 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/02/20/apartheid-israels-palestinian-genocide-australias-aboriginal-genocide-compared/ .

[127]. “Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Declaration_on_the_Rights_of_Indigenous_Peoples .

[128]. “General Assembly adopt declaration on rights of Indigenous Peoples; “Major step forward” towards human rights for all, says President”, UN, 13 September 20017: https://www.un.org/press/en/2007/ga10612.doc.htm .

[129]. DARA, “Climate Vulnerability Monitor. A guide to the cold calculus of a hot planet”, 2012, Executive Summary pp2-3: http://daraint.org/climate-vulnerability-monitor/climate-vulnerability-monitor-2012/ .

[130]. DARA report quoted by Reuters, ”100 mln to die by 2030 if world fails to act on climate”, 28 September 2012: http://in.reuters.com/article/2012/09/26/climate-inaction-idINDEE88P05P20120926 .

[131]. World Health Organization (WHO), “7 million premature deaths annually linked to air pollution”: http://www.who.int/mediacentre/news/releases/2014/air-pollution/en/ .

[132]. “Stop air pollution deaths”: https://sites.google.com/site/300orgsite/stop-air-pollution-deaths .

[133]. Gideon Polya, “Latest Lancet data imply that the Adani Australian coal project will kill 1.4 million Indians”, Countercurrents, 21 April 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/04/21/latest-lancet-data-imply-adani-australian-coal-project-will-kill-1-4-million-indians/ .

[134]. Gideon Polya, “Australian Coalition Government & Labor Opposition Trash Human Rights, Child Rights, Free Speech & Medical Ethics”, Countercurrents, 15 July, 2015: https://www.countercurrents.org/polya150715.htm .

[135]. Michael Slezak, “Gillian Triggs: Australian Government “ideologically opposed to human rights””, The Guardian, 26 July 2017: https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2017/jul/26/gillian-triggs-australian-government-ideologically-opposed-to-human-rights .

[136]. Greg Austin, “Australians have little to fear from terrorism at home – here’s why”, The Conversation, https://theconversation.com/australians-have-little-to-fear-from-terrorism-at-home-heres-why-66823 .

[137]. Gideon Polya, “Terror Hysteria – Draconian New Australian Anti-Terrorism Laws Target Journalists, Muslims And Human Rights”, Countercurrents, 8 October, 2014: https://www.countercurrents.org/polya0810114.htm .

[138]. Humphrey McQueen, “A New Britannia”.

[139]. Gideon Polya, “Mainstream media fake news through lying by omission”, Global Research, 1 April 2017: http://www.globalresearch.ca/mainstream-media-fake-news-through-lying-by-omission/5582944 .

[140]. Gideon Polya, “Australian ABC and UK BBC fake news through lying by omission”, Countercurrents, 2 May 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/05/02/australian-abc-and-uk-bbc-fake-news-through-lying-by-omission/ .

[141]. “Mainstream media censorship”: https://sites.google.com/site/mainstreammediacensorship/home .

[142]. “Mainstream media lying”: https://sites.google.com/site/mainstreammedialying/ .

[143]. Australian Council of Social Service (ACOSS), “Poverty”: https://www.acoss.org.au/poverty/ .

[144]. George Orwell, “1984”, 1949.

[145]. Samuel Butler, “Erewhon”, 1872.

[146]. Gideon Polya, “New White Australia Policy, MWC News, 24 October 2011: http://mwcnews.net/focus/analysis/14355-white-australia.html .

[147]. Gideon Polya, “Universal Declaration of Human Rights & Palestinians. Apartheid Israel violates ALL Palestinian Human Rights”, Palestine Genocide essays, 24 January 2009: https://sites.google.com/site/palestinegenocideessays/universal-declaration-of-human-rights-palestinians .

[148]. “Lying by omission. Lying by omission is worse than lying by commission because at least the latter permits refutation and public debate”, Mainstream Media Lying: https://sites.google.com/site/mainstreammedialying/lying-by-omission .

[149]. Gideon Polya, “Review: “Disruptive Asia. Asia’s Rise And Australia’s Future” – Exceptionalist Australia & Resurgent Asia”, Countercurrents, 10 July 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/07/10/review-disruptive-asia-asias-rise-and-australias-future-exceptionalist-australia-resurgent-asia/ .

[150]. Gideon Polya, “Australian State Terrorism – Zero Australian Terrorism Deaths, 1 Million Preventable Australian Deaths & 10 Million Muslims Killed By US Alliance Since 9-11”, Countercurrents, 23 September, 2014: https://countercurrents.org/polya230914.htm .

[151]. Gideon Polya, “Coalition Climate Crimes & 200 Reasons Why Australia Must Dump Pro-coal, Pro-war Coalition PM Malcolm Turnbull”, Countercurrents, 1 November, 2015: https://countercurrents.org/polya011115.htm .

[152]. Gideon Polya, “Horrendous Cost For Australia Of US War On Terror”, Countercurrents, 14 October, 2012: https://countercurrents.org/polya141012.htm .

[153]. Gideon Polya, “Pro-Apartheid Australia’s New White Australia Policy & compulsory Australian values statement”, Countercurrents, 12 May 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/05/12/pro-apartheid-australias-new-white-australia-policy-compulsory-australian-values-statement/ .

[154]. “Big lie”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Big_lie .

[155]. WBGU (2009), “Solving the climate dilemma: the budget approach”: http://www.wbgu.de/fileadmin/templates/dateien/veroeffentlichungen/sondergutachten/sn2009/wbgu_sn2009_en.pdf .

[156]. Gideon Polya, “Dishonest US GHG Reduction Pledge – US Has Already Exceeded Its Fair Share Of World’s Terminal Carbon Budget”, Countercurrents, 5 April, 2015: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya050415.htm .

[157]. “Years left for zero greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution relative to 2013”, Carbon Debt Carbon Credit: https://sites.google.com/site/carbondebtcarboncredit/years-left-to-zero .

[158]. James Hansen, “Letter to PM Kevin Rudd by Dr James Hansen”, 2008: http://www.aussmc.org.au/documents/Hansen2008LetterToKevinRudd_000.pdf .

[159]. Chris Hope, “How high should climate change taxes be?”, Working Paper Series, Judge Business School, University of Cambridge, 9.2011: http://www.jbs.cam.ac.uk/fileadmin/user_upload/research/workingpapers/wp1109.pdf .

[160]. “Carbon Debt Carbon Credit”: https://sites.google.com/site/carbondebtcarboncredit/ .

[161]. Gideon Polya, “Current academic censorship and self-censorship in Australian universities”, Free University Education: https://sites.google.com/site/freeuniversityeducation/academic-censorship .

[162]. Patrick Cockburn, “The massacre of Mosul: 40,000 feared dead in battle to take back city from Isis as scale of civilian casualties revealed ”, Independent, July, 2017: http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/middle-east/mosul-massacre-battle-isis-iraq-city-civilian-casualties-killed-deaths-fighting-forces-islamic-state-a7848781.html .

[163]. Gideon Polya, “Mosul Massacre latest in Iraqi Genocide- US Alliance war crimes demand ICC & BDS”, Countercurrents, 24 July 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/07/24/mosul-massacre-latest-in-iraqi-genocide-us-alliance-war-crimes-demand-icc-bds/ .

[164]. Andrew Greene, “Iraqi newlyweds feared killed by Australian airstrike on Mosul”, ABC News, 29 March 2018: http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-03-29/raaf-airstrike-likely-killed-newlywed-civilians-in-mosul-iraq/959810 .

[165]. The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, “Drone warfare”: https://www.thebureauinvestigates.com/projects/drone-war .

[166]. “Iraq Body Count” : https://www.iraqbodycount.org/ .

[167]. “Geneva Convention (IV) relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War: https://www.un.org/ruleoflaw/files/Geneva%20Convention%20IV.pdf .

[168]. The World Bank, “Health expenditure per capita (current US$)”, 2014: https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/sh.xpd.pcap .

[169]. 300.org: https://sites.google.com/site/300orgsite/300-org .

[170]. “300.org – return atmosphere CO2 to 300 ppm CO2”: https://sites.google.com/site/300orgsite/300-org—return-atmosphere-co2-to-300-ppm .

[171]. J.E.N. Veron, O. Hoegh-Guldberg, T.M. Lenton, J.M. Lough, D.O. Obura, P. Pearce-Kelly, C.R.C. Sheppard, M. Spalding, M.G. Stafford-Smith and A.D. Rogers, “The coral reef crisis: the critical importance of <350 ppm CO2”, Marine Pollution Bulletin, vol. 58, (10), October 2009, 1428-1436: http://www.sciencedirect.com/science?_ob=ArticleURL&_udi=B6V6N-4X9NKG7-3&_user=10&_rdoc=1&_fmt=&_orig=search&_sort=d&_docanchor=&view=c&_searchStrId=1072337698&_rerunOrigin=google&_acct=C000050221&_version=1&_urlVersion=0&_userid=10&md5=6858c5ff7172f9355068393496a5b35d .

[172]. Gideon Polya , “2015 A-to-Z Alphabetical List Of Actions And Advocacies For Climate Change Activists”, Countercurrents, 14 January, 2015: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya140115.htm .

[173]. “Great Barrier Reef”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_Barrier_Reef .

[174]. “Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody”, Creative Spirits, 23 August 2017: https://www.creativespirits.info/aboriginalculture/law/royal-commission-into-aboriginal-deaths-in-custody .

[175]. “Aboriginal prison rates”, Creative spirits: https://www.creativespirits.info/aboriginalculture/law/aboriginal-prison-rates .

[176]. “Aboriginal deaths in custody”, Wikipedia”: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aboriginal_deaths_in_custody .

[177]. ‘Incarceration in Australia. Detention of Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islanders”, Justice and Peace Office: http://justiceandpeace.org.au/incarceration-of-indigenous-people/ .

[178]. “Domestic violence statistics”, White Ribbon Australia: https://www.whiteribbon.org.au/understand-domestic-violence/facts-violence-women/domestic-violence-statistics/ .

[179]. Patrick Wood, “Landmark report reveals a woman dies every week due to Australia’s domestic violence crisis”, ABC News, 28 February 2018: http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-02-28/landmark-report-reveals-extent-of-domestic-violence-crisis/9492026 .

[180]. David Wroe, “Australian militants killed on drone strike”, Sydney Morning Herald, 16 April 2014: https://www.smh.com.au/world/australian-militants-killed-in-drone-strike-20140416-zqvl8.html .

[181]. H. Keith, B.G. Mackey, and D.B. Lindenmayer, “Re-evaluation of forest biomass carbon stocks and lessons from the world’s most carbon-dense forests”, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, 106, 11635–11640, 2009: http://www.pnas.org/content/106/28/11635 .

[182]. “Australian frontier wars”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Australian_frontier_wars .

[183]. “Israel’s deployment of nuclear weapons on subs from Germany”, Der Spiegel, 4 June 2004: http://www.spiegel.de/international/world/israel-deploys-nuclear-weapons-on-german-built-submarines-a-836784.html .

[184]. “Impact of the Defence Trade Controls Bill on academic freedom”, NTEU: 10 October 2012: http://www.nteu.org.au/article/Impact-of-the-Defence-Trade-Controls-Bill-on-academic-freedom-13461 .

[185]. “Gideon Polya”: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/home .

[186]. Gideon Polya , “Mike Carlton, Top Australian Columnist, Forced From Job For Criticizing Apartheid Israeli Gaza Massacre”, Countercurrents, 8 August, 2014: https://www.countercurrents.org/polya080814.htm .

[187]. Gideon Polya, “Australia trashes free speech – SBS sacks journalist Scott McIntyre over anti-war tweets.”, Countercurrents, 4 April 2015: https://countercurrents.org/polya040515.htm .

[188]. Gideon Polya, “Academic Free Speech Under Zionist Attack At Notre Dame Australia And LSE, UK”, Countercurrents, 16 December, 2015: https://www.countercurrents.org/polya161215.htm .

[189]. Gideon Polya, “Yassmin Abdel-Magied censored on Anzac Day – jingoists trash Australian free speech”, Countercurrents, 28 April 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/04/28/yassmin-abdel-magied-censored-on-anzac-day-jingoists-trash-australian-free-speech/ .

[190]. Gideon Polya, “On Anzac Day Australia ignores its complicity in horrendous war crimes & climate crimes”, Countercurrents, 24 April 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/04/24/on-anzac-day-australia-ignores-its-complicity-in-horrendous-war-crimes-climate-crimes/ .

[191]. Gideon Polya, ‘Australian ANZAC Day, Armenian Genocide Day Of Remembrance And Australia’s Secret Genocide History”, Countercurrents, 24 March, 2013: https://countercurrents.org/polya240413.htm .

[192]. Gideon Polya, “Planetary Salvation Compromised By Activism Lite, Climate Lite, Anti-Apartheid Lite & Anti-War Lite Weakness”, Countercurrents, 15 November 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/11/15/planetary-salvation-compromised-by-activism-lite-climate-lite-anti-apartheid-lite-anti-war-lite-weakness/ .

[193].”University fees in Australia”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tertiary_education_fees_in_Australia .

[194]. “Free University Education”: https://sites.google.com/site/freeuniversityeducation/home .

[195]. Gideon Polya, “50 reasons for free university education as we bequeath the young a dying-planet/”, Countercurrents, 19 March 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/03/19/50-reasons-for-free-university-education-as-we-bequeath-the-young-a-dying-planet/ .

[196]. Gideon Polya, “Free University Education Via Accredited Remote Learning – All Education Should Be Free For All”, Countercurrents, 31 January, 2015: https://countercurrents.org/polya310116.htm .

[197]. Gideon Polya, “Accredited Remote Learning (ARL) (Distance Learning, DL) to maximize Deep Learning”, Free University Education: https://sites.google.com/site/freeuniversityeducation/accredited-remote-learning .

[198]. Gideon Polya, “Review of Global Distance Learning (DL) systems”, Free University Education: https://sites.google.com/site/freeuniversityeducation/distance-learning .

[199]. Gideon Polya, “Crisis in our universities”, Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) Radio National, Ockham’s Razor, 19 August 2001: http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/ockhamsrazor/crisis-in-our-universities/3490214#transcript .

[200] . Gideon Polya, “Australia’s Secret Genocide History. La Trobe, “Bundoora Eucalyptus” & Black Crimes of White Australia”, MWC News, 30 April 2008: https://sites.google.com/site/aboriginalgenocide/australia-s-secret-genocide-history (for an image of the huge “Bundoora Eucalyptus” painting see: http://www.flickr.com/photos/gideonpolya/4318154968/ ).

[201]. Edward S. Herman and David Peterson (foreword by Noam Chomsky), “The Politics of Genocide” by Monthly Review Press, New York , 2010.

[202]. Gideon Polya, “Book Review: “The Politics Of Genocide” By Edward Herman And David Peterson”, Countercurrents, 5 December, 2011: https://www.countercurrents.org/polya051211.htm .

[203]. ABC PM, “Federal Court finds no law against genocide”(1 September 1999): http://www.abc.net.au/pm/stories/s48553.htm .

[204]. 9 January 2010 Formal Complaint by Dr Gideon Polya to the International Criminal Court (ICC) re US Alliance Palestinian Genocide , Iraqi, Genocide, Afghan Genocide, Muslim Genocide, Aboriginal Genocide, Biofuel Genocide and Climate Genocide: https://sites.google.com/site/aboriginalgenocide/9-january-2010-formal-complaint .

[205]. “Convention on the Rights of the Child”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Convention_on_the_Rights_of_the_Child .

[206]. “UN Charter (full text)”, UN: http://www.un.org/en/sections/un-charter/un-charter-full-text/ .

[207]. “UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People”, UN: https://www.un.org/development/desa/indigenouspeoples/declaration-on-the-rights-of-indigenous-peoples.html .

[208]. “Universal Declaration of Human Rights”, UN: http://www.un.org/en/universal-declaration-human-rights/ .

[209]. “Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Convention_Relating_to_the_Status_of_Refugees .

[210]. Gideon Polya (2011), “Australia And Britain Killed 6-7 Million Indians In WW2 Bengal Famine”, Countercurrents, 29 September, 2011: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya290911.htm .

[211]. “Bengali Holocaust (WW2 Bengal Famine) writings of Gideon Polya”, Gideon Polya: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/bengali-holocaust .

[212]. Gideon Polya, “Economist Mahima Khanna, Cambridge Stevenson Prize And Dire Indian Poverty”, Countercurrents, 20 November, 2011: https://www.countercurrents.org/polya201111.htm .

[213]. Shashi Tharoor, “Inglorious Empire. What the British did to India”, Scribe, 2017.

[214]. Gideon Polya, “Review: “Inglorious Empire. What the British did to India” by Shashi Tharoor”, Countercurrents, 8 September 2017: http://www.countercurrents.org/2017/09/08/review-inglorious-empire-what-the-british-did-to-india-by-shashi-tharoor/ .

[215]. Gideon Polya, “Richard Attenborough’s UK “Gandhi” Movie Ignored UK’s WW2 Bengali Holocaust”, Countercurrents, 15 March 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/03/15/richard-attenboroughs-uk-gandhi-movie-ignored-uks-ww2-bengali-holocaust/ .

[216]. “India. Historical demographical data of the whole country”, Populstat: http://www.populstat.info/Asia/indiac.htm .

[217]. Beyond Zero Emissions Zero (BZE), Zero Carbon Australia by 2020 Report (BZE ZCA2020 Report), 2010: http://www.beyondzeroemissions.org/about/bze-brand .

[218] Peter Seligman, “Australian sustainable energy – by the numbers”, Melbourne Energy Institute, University of Melbourne , 2010: http://energy.unimelb.edu.au/ozsebtn/.

[219]. John Valder quoted in “Howard is a war criminal, says former colleague”, Sydney Morning Herald, 19 July, 2004: http://www.smh.com.au/articles/2004/07/18/1090089035899.html .

[220]. Harold Pinter, “Art, Truth And Politics”, Countercurrents, 8 December, 2005: https://www.countercurrents.org/arts-pinter081205.htm .

[221]. Bridie Jabour, “John Howard’s doctorate from Sydney University “scandalous””, Guardian, 28 September 2016: https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2016/sep/28/john-howards-honorary-doctorate-from-sydney-university-scandalous .

[222]. Gideon Polya, “Australia trashes free speech – SBS sacks journalist Scott McIntyre over anti-war tweets.”, Countercurrents, 4 April 2015: https://countercurrents.org/polya040515.htm .

[223]. Gideon Polya, “Yassmin Abdel-Magied censored on Anzac Day – jingoists trash Australian free speech”, Countercurrents, 28 April 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/04/28/yassmin-abdel-magied-censored-on-anzac-day-jingoists-trash-australian-free-speech/ .

[224]. Mike Carlton, “Israel’s rank and rotten fruit is being called fascism”, Sydney Morning Herald, 26 July 2014: http://www.smh.com.au/comment/israels-rank-and-rotten-fruit-is-being-called-fascism-20140724-zwd2t.html .

[225]. “Mabo v Queensland (No 2)”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mabo_v_Queensland_(No_2) .

[226]. “Casual workers”, Australian Unions: https://www.australianunions.org.au/casual_workers_factsheet .

[227]. “Gideon Polya”: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/home .

[228]. “Australian Defence Force”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Australian_Defence_Force .

[229]. Brendan Taylor, “Why Australia’s defence capability without ANZUS is greatly overrated”, Financial Review, 6 February 2017: http://www.afr.com/opinion/why-australias-defence-capability-without-anzus-is-greatly-overrated-20170205-gu5rpq .

[230]. “Budget overview”: http://budget.gov.au/2017-18/content/glossies/overview/html/overview-24.htm .

[231]. “Gas is not clean energy”: https://sites.google.com/site/gasisnotcleanenergy/ .

[232]. Gideon Polya, “Review: “The One Day of the Year” – Australian Anzac day jingoism hides genocidal war crimes”, Countercurrents, 30 June 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/06/30/review-the-one-day-of-the-year-australian-anzac-day-jingoism-hides-genocidal-war-crimes/ .

[233]. “Boycott Murdoch Media”: https://sites.google.com/site/boycottmurdochmedia/ .

[234]. ICAN: http://www.icanw.org/campaign/campaign-overview/ .

[236]. Gideon Polya, “Pro-Apartheid Australia’s New White Australia Policy & compulsory Australian values statement”;, Countercurrents, 12 May 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/05/12/pro-apartheid-australias-new-white-australia-policy-compulsory-australian-values-statement/ .

[237]. “Australian referendum, 1967 (Aboriginals)”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Australian_referendum,1967(Aboriginals) .

[238]. “Boyer Lectures: Sir Michael Marmot highlights health inequalities and “causes of the causes””, ABC, Radio National, 12 September 2016: http://www.abc.net.au/news/2016-09-03/boyer-lecture-sir-michael-marmot-highlights-health-inequalities/7810382 .

[239]. Robin Davies and Andrew Rosser, “FactCheck: what are the facts on Australian foreign aid spending?”, The Conversation, 31 January 2017: https://theconversation.com/factcheck-what-are-the-facts-on-australias-foreign-aid-spending-71146 .

[240]. Gideon Polya, “Coalition Climate Crimes & 200 Reasons Why Australia Must Dump Pro-coal, Pro-war Coalition PM Malcolm Turnbull”, Countercurrents, 1 November, 2015: https://countercurrents.org/polya011115.htm .

[241]. Gideon Polya, “Horrendous Cost For Australia Of US War On Terror”, Countercurrents, 14 October, 2012: https://countercurrents.org/polya141012.htm .

[242]. Nick Evershed, “Australian war deaths: a graphic analysis of more than 102,000 records”, The Guardian, 25 April 2014: https://www.theguardian.com/news/datablog/interactive/2014/apr/25/anzac-statistics-analysis .

[243]. “Australian frontier wars”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Australian_frontier_wars .

[244]. J. Rusbridger and E. Nave, “Betrayal at Pearl Harbor. How Churchill lured Roosevelt into World War II”, Summit, New York, 1991.

[245]. Gideon Polya, “Book review: “An Unpromised Land” by Leon Gettler” – How Australia escaped becoming Apartheid Israel”, MWC News, 8 July 2009: http://sites.google.com/site/bookreviewsbydrgideonpolya/gettler-leon .

[246]. Leon Gettler, “An Unpromised Land” (Fremantle Arts Centre Press, Fremantle, Western Australia, 1993).

[247]. “1973 Chilean coup d’etat”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1973_Chilean_coup_d%27%C3%A9tat#Australian_involvement .

[248]. Gideon Polya, “Review: “Tears In Paradise. Suffering and Struggle Of Indians In Fiji 1879-2004” by Rajendra Prasad – Britain’s Indentured Indian “5 Year Slaves””, Countercurrents, 4 March, 2015: https://countercurrents.org/polya040315.htm .

[249]. Kavia Ivy Nandan (editor), “Stolen Worlds. FijiIndian Fragments”, Ivy Press International , 2005; Gideon Polya, “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950”, including an avoidable mortality-related history of every country from Neolithic times and is now available for free perusal on the web : http://globalbodycount.blogspot.com.au/ .

[250]. William Blum, “Rogue State”.

[251]. Gideon Polya, “Anti-Indian subversion of Fiji by Apartheid Israel, pro-Apartheid Australia & pro-Apartheid America”, Countercurrents, 20 October 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/10/20/anti-indian-subversion-of-fiji-by-apartheid-israel-pro-apartheid-australia-pro-apartheid-america/ .

[252]. “Terrorism in Australia”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Terrorism_in_Australia .

[253]. “Stolen Generations”, Wikipedia:

[254]. Gideon Polya, “Australian Coalition Government Sacrifices Key Industries While Committing Hundreds Of Billions Of Dollars To Carbon Pollution & War”, Countercurrents, 10 February, 2014: https://www.countercurrents.org/polya100214.htm .

[255]. Malcolm Fraser, “Slavish devotion to the US a foreign policy folly for Australia”, Sydney Morning Herald, 14 Decemebr 2010: http://www.smh.com.au/federal-politics/political-opinion/slavish-devotion-to-the-us-a-foreign-policy-folly-for-australia-20101213-18vec.html .

[256]. Hugh White, “Lines in the sand”, The Monthly, September 2015: https://www.themonthly.com.au/issue/2015/september/1441029600/hugh-white/lines-sand .

[257]. Richard Woolcott, “An Asia policy for Australia in the Trump era”, pages 18-20 in Greg Earl, editor, “Disruptive Asia. Asia’s rise and Australia’s future”, June 2017: http://asiasociety.org/files/uploads/496files/AsiaSociety_DisruptiveAsiaBook_WEB.pdf .

[258]. Gideon Polya, “Review: “Disruptive Asia. Asia’s Rise And Australia’s Future” – Exceptionalist Australia & Resurgent Asia”, Countercurrents, 10 July 2017: https://www.countercurrents.org/2017/07/10/review-disruptive-asia-asias-rise-and-australias-future-exceptionalist-australia-resurgent-asia/ ).

[259]. Greg Earl, editor, “Disruptive Asia. Asia’s rise and Australia’s future”, June 2017: http://asiasociety.org/files/uploads/496files/AsiaSociety_DisruptiveAsiaBook_WEB.pdf .

[260]. Gideon Polya, “US lackey Australia attacks free speech of Senator Dastyari, Muslims, Chinese, journalists & truth-tellers”, Countercurrents, 10 December 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/12/10/us-lackey-australia-attacks-free-speech-of-senator-dastyari-muslims-chinese-journalists-truth-tellers/ .

[261]. Gideon Polya, “Fundamentalist America Has Trashed Secular Governance, Modernity, Democracy, Women’s Rights And Children’s Rights In The Muslim World”, Countercurrents, 21 May, 2015: https://www.countercurrents.org/polya210515.htm .

[262]. WHO, “Tobacco”: http://www.who.int/mediacentre/factsheets/fs339/en/ .

[263]. WHO “Alcohol”: http://www.who.int/mediacentre/factsheets/fs349/en/ .

[264]. WHO, “Management of substance abuse. The global burden”: http://www.who.int/substance_abuse/facts/global_burden/en/ .

[265]. Gideon Polya, “”Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds”, Taylor & Francis/CRC Press, London and New York, 2003.

[266]. Stephen Long, “Corporate tax minimisation costs governments $US1 trillion says accounting insider ”, ABC News, 12 July 2016: http://www.abc.net.au/news/2016-07-11/corporate-tax-minimisation-costs-governments-1-trillion/7587092 .

[267]. Anna Henderson, “Prime Minister Tony Abbott describes Sydney as “nothing but bush” before First Fleet arrived in 1788”, ABC News, 15 November 2014: http://www.abc.net.au/news/2014-11-14/abbot-describes-1778-australia-as-nothing-but-bush/5892608 .

[268]. Sarah Bosely, “Air pollution may cause more UK deaths than previously thought, say scientists”, The Guardian, 2 April 2015: http://www.theguardian.com/environment/2015/apr/02/air-pollution-may-cause-more-uk-deaths-than-previously-thought-say-scientists .

[269]. Chalk, F. and Jonassohn, K. (1990), “The History and Sociology of Genocide. Analyses and Case Studies”, Yale University Press, New Haven & London.

[270]. Matthew White “Atrocitology”, Text Publishing, Melbourne, 2011.

[271]. Gideon Polya, “Australian complicity in Iraq mass mortality” in “Lies, Deep Fries & Statistics”, edited by Robyn Williams, ABC Books, Sydney, 2007.

[272]. Gideon Polya, “Australian complicity in Iraq mass mortality” , ABC Radio National, Ockham’s Razor, 28 August 2005: http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/ockhamsrazor/australian-complicity-in-iraq-mass-mortality/3369002#transcript .

[273]. Gideon Polya, “Bengali famine”, ABC Radio National, Ockham’s Razor, 21 February 1999: http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/ockhamsrazor/bengali-famine/3556698#transcript .

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at a major Australian university for 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, most recently a huge pharmacological reference text “Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds” (CRC Press/Taylor & Francis, New York & London , 2003). He has published “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950” (G.M. Polya, Melbourne, 2007: http://globalbodycount.blogspot.com/ ); see also his contributions “Australian complicity in Iraq mass mortality” in “Lies, Deep Fries & Statistics” (edited by Robyn Williams, ABC Books, Sydney, 2007: http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/ockhamsrazor/australian-complicity-in-iraq-mass-mortality/3369002#transcript

) and “Ongoing Palestinian Genocide” in “The Plight of the Palestinians (edited by William Cook, Palgrave Macmillan, London, 2010: http://mwcnews.net/focus/analysis/4047-the-plight-of-the-palestinians.html ). He has published a revised and updated 2008 version of his 1998 book “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History” (see: http://janeaustenand.blogspot.com/ ) as biofuel-, globalization- and climate-driven global food price increases threaten a greater famine catastrophe than the man-made famine in British-ruled India that killed 6-7 million Indians in the “forgotten” World War 2 Bengal Famine (see recent BBC broadcast involving Dr Polya, Economics Nobel Laureate Professor Amartya Sen and others: http://www.open.edu/openlearn/history-the-arts/history/social-economic-history/listen-the-bengal-famine ; Gideon Polya: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/home ; Gideon Polya Writing: https://sites.google.com/site/gideonpolyawriting/ ; Gideon Polya, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gideon_Polya ) . When words fail one can say it in pictures – for images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/ and http://www.flickr.com/photos/gideonpolya/ .