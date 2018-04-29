



women are flesh,

maidens are meat.

living as women is living hell.

demons are gods,

gods are satans

in the people’s republic, rape republic.

a toxic state in state toxic.

nation of thirty three crore gods and rishis.

nation of toxic masculinity

here rape is male franchise.

entitlement to rape, promiscuousness.

women must dress well, fully covered.

be the carriers of culture,

this is the land of devathas, kalimathas

it is female reponsibility not to get raped.

and these fucking rapists.

seven year old robbed off her probity

three year old mutilated.

attested perversion pathological.

women won medal plenty in commonwealth games 2018.

women in the republic are wealth of the male common.

i live in the rape republic.

Ramanujam Meganathan, Ph.D

Associate Professor of English

Department of Education in Languages

National Council of Educational Research

and Training (NCERT)

Sri Aurobindo Marg, New Delhi 110016