The Future Works ….

Yes!

There are atrocities

Rapes

Murders

Lynchings …..

But

Also there are protests

Agitations

Strikes

Struggles ….

Egging on the masses

For future peaceful lives

Though the ‘ opium’ of religion

Is engulfing the world over

People are coming out of intoxication

To challenge the fanatic power

The legacy of Marx

Unites the workers

To observe May day

With renewed vigor …in a novel way

We celebrate Russian revolution centenary

This year Marx birth bicentenary

But our struggle continues

For years and years

Till we achieve Marx’s vision

That was realised in Russian revolution

And a reporter would write the famous words

‘ I have been over into the future, it works’

The quote is from Lincoln Steffens (1866 – 1966) who visited Soviet Union after the revolution in 1917.

Sheshu Babu is a writer from anywhere and everywhere