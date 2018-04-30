The Future Works ….

Yes!
There are atrocities
Rapes
Murders
Lynchings …..
But
Also there are protests
Agitations
Strikes
Struggles ….
Egging on the masses
For future peaceful lives
Though the ‘ opium’ of religion
Is engulfing the world over
People are coming out of intoxication
To challenge the fanatic power
The legacy of Marx
Unites the workers
To observe May day
With renewed vigor …in a novel way
We celebrate Russian revolution centenary
This year Marx birth bicentenary
But our struggle continues
For years and years
Till we achieve Marx’s vision
That was realised in Russian revolution
And a reporter would write the famous words
‘ I have been over into the future, it works’
The quote is from Lincoln Steffens (1866 – 1966) who visited Soviet Union after the revolution in 1917.
Sheshu Babu is a writer from anywhere and everywhere
