The Biggest Threat to Peace

Lately we are being bombarded with an extensive warning campaign by officials and media; mainly Israeli and American, that Iran has become the biggest threat to world peace. “Iran is the world-leading sponsor of terror” alleged President Trump, who had lately pulled the US from the Iran Nuclear Deal. Israeli prime minister Netanyahu broadcasted a theatrical powerpoint presentation repeating his tired and exhausted mantra that Iran has a secret program to develop a nuclear bomb. Some Persian Gulf Arab states; Saudi Arabia, Saudi-occupied Bahrain and UAE, keep claiming that Iran operates and aides terrorist groups in the Arab World particularly in Syria, Lebanon and Yemen. The documented facts prove the opposite is true; that all these claims are flagrant shameful lies and these accusing parties (anti-Iran group), themselves, are the world-leading sponsors of terror, and pose the greatest threat to world peace.

It is a well-known fact that for the last 400 years Iran had never initiated a war of aggression against any of its neighbors. Israel on the other hand, had initiated 12 wars of aggression against its Arab neighbors throughout its short history of 70 years since its illegal occupation of Palestine, not mentioning its sporadic aggressive bombing and attacks against its neighbor. Israel had bombed Gaza Strip, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen and lately Syria provoking further conflict. Iran had never bombed any of its neighbors.

The US had initiated 222 wars of aggression (by 2017) all around the whole world throughout its 239 years of history or 93% of the time. The United States has approximately 800 formal military bases in 80 countries, a number that could exceed 1,000 if you count troops stationed at embassies and missions and so-called “lily-pond” bases, with some 138,000 soldiers stationed around the globe. The US had attacked many countries virtually on every continent using all types of weapons including chemical, biological and nuclear weapons. Since the end of WWII, the US had killed between 20 – 30 million people. American history lists all American wars that were waged through lies, fake news, false-flag attacks, and the war against the American-created world terror. Iran did not attack other countries around the world on any continent and does not have any military bases out of its own border.

This anti-Iran group had accused Iran of creating and aiding terrorist groups in the region. Trump accused Iran of terrorism stating that “no matter where you go in the Middle East, you find the finger prints of Iran” Actually it is the Israeli/American terrorist finger prints that could be detected in every Middle Eastern country. The US created, trained, and armed terrorist groups such ISIS and its sister shoots. When terrorists got defeated in Deir Ezzor American helicopters evacuated their leaders. US and UK had also helped terrorists move back to Europe as reported by BBC. After the liberation of terrorists’ controlled areas in Syria, such as Ghouta, the Syrian army found large underground storages of American and Israeli weapons, including chemical weapons and American equipment to manufacture chemical weapons (here, and here).

Israel has been supporting terrorist groups in Syria; providing them with weapons, intelligence and even treating injured terrorist fighters in Israeli hospitals. Watch Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu visiting these terrorists and inciting against Iran. Even the Wall Street Journal has reported that Israel routinely gives secret aid to “Syrian rebels.” Many Israeli weapons were discovered in terrorist underground warehouse. Saudi Arabian money had paid for all Israeli, American and NATO weaponry.

Iran did not create, train or arm terrorist groups to destroy a neighboring country. It did not provide equipment nor material for the manufacture of chemical weapons. On a request from the Syrian government Iran had sent some military advisers to Syria to help fight terrorists. Joined with Syria, Hezbollah and Russian forces, Iran is a major fighter of the American/Israeli/Saudi terrorist groups.

The anti-Iran group, especially Israel, accuse Iran of having a secret program to develop a nuclear bomb. It is so ridiculous that nuclear countries such as US and Israel accuse Iran of building nuclear bomb. What is even more ridiculous is the fact that these countries advocate the use of nuclear bombs to prevent Iran, or any other country such as North Korea, of acquiring nuclear weapons.

Rather than reducing its nuclear arsenal as a member of the NPT, the US, instead, has announced in May 1st that it is conducting the final stages of a military program to update and to develop new stronger and smaller tactical nuclear bombs. Trump stated that he wants to update American nuclear weapons to become “… so strong and so powerful that it will deter any acts of aggression by any other nation or anyone else.” On May 1st General Jack Weinstein, deputy chief of staff of the US Air Force, while speaking in a symposium of the Air Force Association in Washington, had announced that the US is in the final stages of a nuclear program of the production of 500 B61-12 tactical nuclear bombs for the cost of over $10 billion. Weinstein stated “we’ve already conducted 26 engineering, development and guided flight tests … the program’s doing extremely well.” These new B61-12 nuclear bombs will be deployed to European countries such as Italy, Germany, Belgium, and Holland among others.

A country boosting about its own update and development of new tactical nuclear bombs has no right of preventing others from acquiring deterrent nuclear bombs to “deter any acts of aggression by any other nation” especially by the USA.

It is an open secret that Israel is a nuclear country. The plight of the Israeli nuclear technician whistleblower; Mordechai Vanunu, is very well known. Israel started its nuclear program in 1949 with the help of France building Dimona nuclear plant and with stolen American and Belgian nuclear material and technology. Israel had stolen uranium and nuclear technology from the US in what is known as NUMEC Affair (Nuclear Materials and Equipment Corporation in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) known also as Apollo Affair. In 1968 Israel had also illegally obtained and smuggled 200 tons of yellowcake from Belgian mining company Union Miniere, in what is known as Operation Plumbat.

It is well-known to everybody that Israel has nuclear bombs. In 2008, former US president Jimmy Carter estimated that Israel had at least 150 atomic weapons in its stockpile. “The US has more than 12,000 nuclear weapons; the Soviet Union has about the same; Great Britain and France have several hundreds, and Israel has 150 or more” he stated. In 2014 he reconsidered his estimate stating that “Israel has, what, 300 or more, nobody knows exactly how many.” Before signing the Iran Nuclear Deal, a 2015 leaked private email message by former US Secretary of State; Colin Powell, stated “The boys in Tehran know Israel has 200 [nuclear bombs] all targeted on Tehran, and we have thousands.”

Despite all attempt of NPT members to push for a nuclear free Middle East zone Israel steadfastly refused to join this international community and rejects any UN inspection to its aging and outdated nuclear Dimona plant, whose metal core has 1,567 flaws according to Israeli Haaretz in April 2016. Iran on the other hand had signed the NPT, allowed international inspections to its facilities, and had abided by its Nuclear Deal as proved by ten IAEA reports.

Israel, the chief complainer about the alleged Iranian nuclear bomb, is the country that not only has the most advanced nuclear program in the Middle East and had kept it completely out of the reach and scrutiny of any international control and inspection, but is also the only country that has recently used its tactical nuclear bombs against its Arab neighbors.

Paid by Saudi Arabia, two Israeli F-15 fighter planes painted with Saudi insignia (Saudi Arabia does not have F-15 planes) dropped what is believed to be a neutron bomb on Yemen in May 20th 2015. It was revealed by Russians that analysis of videos taken of the attack reveal proton bombardment from a neutron bomb. On Saturday night of 28th April Israel had also dropped another tactical neutron bomb on Hama, Syria, whose tremor recorded a magnitude of 2.6 earthquake on European seismic monitoring stations.

Besides its nuclear weapons Israel also has chemical and biological weapon programs, whose trial subjects were the Palestinian demonstrators especially in the concentration prison of the Gaza Strip. Israel’s use of the illegal white phosphorous against Gaza residents is very well known to everyone. Israel’s history of using biological and chemical weapons goes back to 1947 even before the establishment of the illegal state, when Zionist Jewish agents were infecting water supplies with Cholera in Egypt and Syria. The story was reported then by the award-winning journalist; Thomas J. Hamilton of the New York Times and was published on 24 July 1948. In April 1948 the Zionist forces injected typhoid in the water aqueduct of the city of Acre causing epidemics among the residents that led to the fall of the city. Zionists leaders decided to repeat this massacre by inflecting the Egyptian forces in Gaza with typhoid and dysentery. David Horeen and David Mizrahi, captured by Egyptian forces, were members of 20 Zionist terrorists sent to poison the water wells. Water poisoning is not restricted only to the Zionist terrorists but is also a common practice among recent Israeli occupiers (settlers) in the West Bank, who poison Palestinian water sources to kill their cattle.

Israel’s chemical and biological weapons program came to light in October 1992 after an Israeli El Al flight 1862 cargo plane crashed in Amsterdam, Holland killing 39 people on the ground and all four crew members. After the crash, mysterious illnesses struck the neighborhood and the first respondents. Years of investigations, although blocked by a collusion of Israeli and Holland governments, revealed that the plane was carrying depleted uranium and 190 liters of dimethyl methyl phosphonate (DMMP), a chemical used to produce Sarin nerve gas as reported by Washington Report on Middle East Affairs. The plane was transporting this shipment from Solkatronic Chemicals of Morrisville, Pennsylvania to the Israeli Institute for Biological Research in Nes Ziona (IIBR) in violation to the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) to which US, but not Israel, is party. This shipment could be only one of many such shipments to IIBR. This institute was first established in early 1950’s by Yigal Yadin, then Chief of Staff, in an Arab mansion located in a large orange grove of Nes Ziona to develop new biological weapons. Israel had also used chemical and biological weapons against Palestinian officials; Arafat and Khaled Mish’al among others, and against large Arab communities. Israel is still using chemical weapons today against peaceful Palestinian protesters in Gaza. A short history of such attacks can be found here.

Israeli officials routinely use the Holocaust and anti-Semitism declaring that the whole world is against them, when the opposite is the fact; Israel is against the whole world. Israel’s nuclear Samson’s Option; nuking all the capitals around the world, demonstrates Israel’s hatred, enmity, embezzlement, and threat to the whole world. RT’s interview (youtube at 6:40) with Pat Buchannan; the White House Director of communication, explains clearly who the world-leading sponsor of terrorism and the biggest threat to world peace is. Buchanan states:

“Iran does not have a bomb, they haven’t made a decision to build one, … and the Israelis have 300 atomic bombs, who poses the existential threat to whom?” yet Iran is the threat?

Dr. Elias Akleh is an Arab American from a Palestinian descent. His family was evicted from Haifa, Palestine, after the 1948 Nakba when the Zionists stole his family’s property. Then the family was evicted again from the West Bank during the 1967 Naksah, after the Zionist, again, occupied the rest of Palestine.