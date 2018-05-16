A Love Song to Americans

It doesn’t matter that the wars are coming
It doesn’t matter that the wars just came
It doesn’t matter that we had our warning
To you all wars are just the same
I thought you really loved me
I thought you really cared
I thought that when the bombs were falling
You’d shelter me when I was scared
But now I know that you’re a liar
I should have trusted my dear heart
You sided with your dirty killers
You walked beside them from the start
It doesn’t matter that the wars are coming
It doesn’t matter that the wars just came
It doesn’t matter that we had our warning
To you all wars are just the same
I guess we’ll have to go and die now
While you go on your merry way
We’ll travel on our final journey
But some day you will have to pay
So thanks for all the kisses that you threw me
I almost caught them on the fly
They seemed so gentle in the twilight
Until I heard them whisper die
It doesn’t matter that the wars are coming
It doesn’t matter that the wars just came
It doesn’t matter that we had our warning
To you all wars are just the same
Edward Curtin is a writer whose work has appeared widely. He teaches sociology at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. His website is http://edwardcurtin.com/
