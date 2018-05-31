Naval Kishor Kumar, Hindi Editor of Forward Press, Recieves Death Threats

Naval Kishor Kumar, Hindi Editor of Forward Press, has received death threats from the supporters of Brahmeshwar Mukhiya. Over the last 24 hours, he has received numerous phone calls issuing death threats to him and rape threats against his family members living in Bihar. The miscreants, who are believed to be part of the Ranvir Sena, have even posted threatening comments on his Facebook page.

A leading journalist, who has been for long observing and writing about the Ranvir Sena, Kumar conducted the first comprehensive video interview of Brahmeshwar Mukhiya. The video has been published in FORWARD Press’ YouTube channel.

Ranvir Sena is planning to install a bust of Brahmeshwar Mukhiya at Khopira in Bhojpur district on 1 June 2018. It was on this day in 2012 that Mukhiya was shot dead by unidentified assailants. The case is still being probed by the CBI. Preparations for unveiling of the bust are under way on a massive scale under the patronage of some government officers.

On May 27 2018, Kumar posted a comment on Facebook opposing the event. In the post, he accused Brahmeshwar Mukhiya for the murder of more than 300 Dalits and OBCs, and called his death a “dog’s death”. Kumar also held the BJP-JDU government responsible for the growing morale of feudal forces.

This is the same Brahmeshwar Mukhiya who had instructed his followers not to even spare Dalit children during these massacres. “They are snakelets who will eventually become Naxals,” he used to say. Ranvir Sena is responsible for butchering dozens of children, attacking even pregnant women and severing breasts of young girls.

Our stand against people like Brahmeshwar Mukhiya is very clear. The headline of Forward Press cover story (July 2012) after his murder was titled “Whose ‘Magic Bullets’ Murdered ‘BUTCHER OF BIHAR’?” In the same issue, famous Dalit thinker Kanwal Bharti had written an article titled, “Why mourn the death of a murderer?” Mukhiya has always remained a murderer, a monster for us and there is no question of using any respectful words for him.

A written complaint regarding the threats has been made to the DGP of Bihar. In cases where the people issuing the threats were identified, we have made a complaint to the SSPs of the districts concerned. In many of the Facebook comments, expletives have been used to denigrate the Dalit community. We will be writing to the authorities concerned in this regard.

Let the lumpen Ranvir Sena hear it loud and clear. Hundreds of our people have been martyred but we will not be cowed down.

Pramod Ranjan is Managing Editor, Forward Press