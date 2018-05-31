When Will Pranab Mukherjee Be The Chief Guest At The Functions Of Jaish-E-Mohammad And Lashkar-E-Taiba?

According to the national publicity in-charge of the RSS, Arun Kumar, the former President of India and the veteran Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee will be attending as chief guest the valedictory session of the ‘Tritiya Varsh Varg’ or the 3-year year graduation course conducted by RSS. This course, one of the major events, organized by the RSS produces cadres committed to convert India into a Hindu state. This function will be held at the RSS headquarters, Resham Bagh on June 7, 2018. Pranab has publically expressed his happiness at the invitation and committed to attend.

Sad times for democratic-secular India! Pranab, former President of India who took oath to safeguard it, is going to be the guest of honour of RSS which wants to overthrow the democratic-secular polity of India and establish Hindu state. How much RSS hates an all-inclusive India can be known by its hatred of our National Flag, a symbol of our polity. Just on the eve of our Independence the RSS English organ (August 14, 1947 issue) denigrated the National Flag in the following words:

“The people who have come to power by the kick of fate may give in our hands the Tricolour but it never be respected and owned by Hindus. The word three is in itself an evil, and a flag having three colours will certainly produce a very bad psychological effect and is injurious to a country.”

The Constituent Assembly of India passed our Constitution on November 26 1949 and on Organizer’s issue of November 30, 1949 described it as anti-Hindu and demanded promulgation of Manusmriti as the Constitution. It may be noted that Manusmriti as a Brahmanical text adored by RSS decrees sub-human status to Hindu women and Sudras.

The BJP/RSS rulers openly declare that they are allergic to secularism and democracy. As per a publication of RSS, the most prominent ideologue of the RSS, guru of hate, MS Golwalkar while addressing the 1350 top level cadres of the RSS in 1940 at RSS headquarter declared:

“RSS inspired by one flag, one leader and one ideology is lighting the flame of Hindutva in each and every corner of this great land”.[i]

It is interesting to note that Pranab like Golwalkar would be addressing one such group at the same venue after 78 years.

Pranab who enjoyed all fruits of democratic-secular Indian polity now is out to ride the Hindutva juggernaut. As a learned Brahmin he should not be so ignorant about how RSS hates an all-inclusive India. The RSS never accepted that that Hindus and Muslims together constituted a nation. The English organ of the RSS, Organiser, on the very eve of Independence (August 14, 1947) editorially chalked out its concept of nation in the following words:

“Let us no longer allow ourselves to be influenced by false notions of nationhood. Much of the mental confusion and the present and future troubles can be removed by the ready recognition of the simple fact that in Hindusthan only the Hindus form the nation and the national structure must be built on that safe and sound foundation…the nation itself must be built up of Hindus, on Hindu traditions, culture, ideas and aspirations.”

Pranab has been a senior Congress leader who became the Lok Sabha member from a constituency where Muslim voters are in majority, must be familiar with the AICC resolution of 1934, never rescinded, that no Congress member should work with RSS, Hindu Mahasabha and the Muslim League. Shamelessly, he is going to honour the fountain-head of the Hindu nationalist politics. Who does not know that father of the Nation, Gandhi was assassinated by those who identified themselves as Hindu nationalists.

The timing of Pranab’s riding the Hindutva juggernaut is very crucial. President of Congress Rahul Gandhi has declared RSS as enemy of India and its people. He has been telling the Congress leaders and cadres that real fight is against the RSS and Modi government is simply a puppet of Nagpur based organization. RSS has filed many cases against him. At this juncture RSS has no choice but to activate its sleeper cell sympathizers, like Pranab, in Congress to come out so that aggressiveness of Rahul against RSS can be withered.

Inviting Pranab as chief guest in a prominent ritual of RSS is also mysterious. Pranab was indicted by the Shah Commission for 1975 Emergency excesses, he played no role in stopping 1984 Sikh carnage and was responsible for handing over reigns of Indian economy to the IMF and the World Bank. It shows brazen hypocrisy of the RSS.

Pranab presence as chief guest at the Resham Bagh ceremony is only going to give legitimacy to the RSS. BTW, if Pranab can go to attend function of RSS which is working over-time to over-throw a democratic-secular India, the time may not be far away when he would go to attend functions of Lashkare Taiba or Jaish-e-Mohammed as these two organizations also hate democratic-secular India and want to destroy it.

Shamsul Islam is a retired Professor of University of Delhi.Email: notoinjustice@gmail.com

[i] MS Golwalkar, Shri Guruji Samagar Darshan (collected works of Golwalkar in Hindi), vol. 1, Bhartiya Vichar Sadhna, Nagpur, p. 11.