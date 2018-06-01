For not collecting enough money DTC contractual staff gets show cause notice and fine

After the massive protest on 1st May (Labor Day) for “equal pay for equal work” now Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) contractual staff facing new problem, if they will not collect target amount in a day from the duty they will be punished and also will give the fine.

Chandra Prakash is a bus conductor, on 16 may, he just earn 759 rupees from the duty after submitting amount he went to his home, next day he got a show cause notice with 500 rupees fine.

Written in that letter you are not doing your duty with responsibility that’s why you are not collecting enough money this shows that you are not serious on your duty, you have to tell us what is the reason why you are not doing your duty seriously.

“I am a bus conductor and hardly earn because I am on contractual base, daily I do my duty eight hours with honesty but if I will not be able to collect enough money is this my problem,” says Prakash.

Another bus conductor Rakesh Gupta he is also facing same charges, on the same day he could collect 1974 rupees, next day he also got the show cause notice with 200 rupees fine and also written that if you will not tell us what was the reason so will take the strict action against you.

“you can see the traffic of Delhi most of the days we are not be able to complete our duty because we stuck in traffic so sometimes we could not collect enough money,” said Gupta.

DTC has 12,000 contractual and they are not getting enough money to feed their family apart from everyday they face new problems like show cause notice and others from DTC office.

“This is just totally unethical because if conductor will not collect enough money so is this conductor’s problem you can see Delhi is burning now and temperature almost has gone 47 degree, in this season commuters prefer metro or other service, people hardly use buses specially without AC buses,” Balmiki Jha, secretary, DTC aam kramchari union said.

We have also approached DTC officials but they refused to talk us.

Azam Abbas, MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia