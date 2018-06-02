Natasha And Boris Badenov: Why Russians Are Upset With Americans- Seen Through The Eyes Of An Iraqi – Part I

Over sixty organizations have released a poster demanding the release of Dalit activist and Bhim Army leader Chandrashekhar Azad ‘Ravan’ who is incarcerated in Saharanpur jail. Azad is in prison since June 2017, put away as a threat to ‘national security’ for championing the cause of India’s Dalits – a community repeatedly subjected to racist violence, rape, inhumane untouchability practices,[Read More…]