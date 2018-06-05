On Being Positive

Anything that we can create a notion of in our minds, which could be tangible or intangible, has two attributes: each contradicting other. For instance, darkness and light, good and evil, virtue and vice, matter and spirit, so on and so forth! We, the human beings, remain under two influences all the time: negative impulse which we are prone to and positive force which we need to vie for. Our role on a daily basis remains to struggle against the negativity and act in a positive proclivity. These two decisive factors determine all of our actions and impulses and this distinction ultimately determines which side of the divide we stand for.

We fall easily into the negative realm, as it presents itself to us charmingly. The positive realm, however, calls for our constant consciousness and effort. So the question arises which way do we need to be inclined towards and why so? Why do we need to fight the negative aspect of life and side with the opposite, that’s the positive energy? In this write-up, I’ll attempt to address this conundrum.

To begin with, it’s for our own benefit and growth to be associated with the positive stimulus. This way alone we as individuals evolve, the organizations thrive, institutions are built and the nations flourish. On the other hand, if we remain in the state of prejudice or bias at an individual level, a negative trait which we are inclined to freely fall into, we do more harm to ourselves than to others, our institutions which we happen to be a part of, suffer where our decisions are made, subjecting merit and justice to the oblivion. The more we act out of the sphere of negativity, the more likelihood is that the human values, the safeguard of which constitutes the purpose for the creation of a human being, will suffer.

At an individual stage, the more positive we are in our attitude and mind, the more we’ll relish the state of being we float in. We don’t worry ourselves with the growth of our friends, relatives, neighbors or colleagues at our workplace in their respective spheres of life. We instead need to focus on the role at our hand and try to give it our best. The more concentrated we remain on our own set of tasks, and roles we play, the more we excel in our own state of being. The more we are jealous of the others’ roles they play and the tasks they’ve taken or the achievements they have accomplished, the more mental and psychological deviations we find in our personal set of tasks and more lack of concentration we face to achieve our goals. Instead, the man with a right set of attitude and positive proclivity towards his life will continue to do his job without facing any mental, psychological or spiritual blockade. Being in a positive realm is like tending a beautiful garden where we show aggression towards the unwanted weeds and care for the flowers. We cannot at any instant of time be without the presence of the duality of negativity and positivity, however, our challenge remains to weed out the negative thoughts and promote the positive energy.

At an organizational level, the workable and long-lasting positive traits are identified as integrity, justice, merit, equality, project and crisis management. All these traits together form a professional behavior at the workplace. Favoritism and nepotism are the opposite forces, which are the natives of negative contours that thwart the healthy and positive growth of the institution. People with predominantly negative mindset give birth to an organization where the positive energy is suppressed and the negative forces are thrived to give out an unhealthy working ambiance. Such an institute doesn’t last too long and in case it does, the essence of the institute is lost for good and no positive contribution is made towards the progress of the society.

At a nation level, the individual and the organization come together to define the fate of the nation. The Scandinavian countries act as the role models for the world. Several studies document a strong link between trust and happiness, where trust triggers the release of oxytocin, the hormone associated with love, happiness and bonding. According to the Prosperity Index of 2014, 74% of Norwegians said that they felt like they could trust others. Can we trust others? Can we trust our government, the systems, the fellow citizens? We cannot until we start with our own respective selves by building a good rapport with our own beings via pruning negative constraints and giving growth to positive characteristics.

”Good and bad are mixed. If you don’t have both, you don’t belong with us,” says 13th century mystic poet, Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi. The point is, however, which side of the line we aspire to be predominantly associated with!

Suhail Hussain Deen, Lecturer & Incharge, Computer Engineering Department, Govt. Polytechnic for Women. Email: suhailhdeen@gmail.com