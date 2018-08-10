UK Racist Zionists Falsely Defame UK Labour Party In Support Of Democracy-By-Genocide Apartheid Israel

Jeremy Corbyn’s British Labour Party continues to be monstered and defamed by racist Zionists despite cravenly bending over backwards trying to accommodate its humane, anti-racist and democratic values with the detailed definitions of antisemitism promulgated by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) and adopted by 31 countries in support of racist Zionists and nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, serial war criminal, international law-violating, neo-Nazi, Nazi-style democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel.

In short, a substantial and vociferous proportion of British Jews want the British Labour Party to dance to the tune of genocidally racist Zionists and to falsely defame and expel members of the Labour Party who resolutely object to the horrendous crimes of Apartheid Israel. Anti-racist British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and his like-minded Labour colleagues continue to be falsely defamed by racist Zionists as “antisemites” for their humane and principled objections to ongoing Apartheid Israeli crimes.

The British Labour National Executive Committee (NEC) recently attempted to address this remorseless and damaging defamation by setting out a detailed Labour Party NEC Code of Conduct on antisemitism [1] that was based on the pro-Zionist International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism (2016) [2]. The IHRA set out 11 variously questionable categories of “anti-Semitism” and Labour was able to cravenly agree to 7 of these categories word-for word, but to preserve some credibility as a humane, progressive and anti-racist party it needed to make careful responses to the remaining 4 categories. This was not good enough for the British Zionists who want a total surrender of British Labour to their genocidally racist agenda – a kiss on the cheek was not enough, they wanted British Labour to cravenly kiss their feet and indeed more intimate and even less hygienic parts. The false defamation of British Labour over this issue by the racist Zionists continues unabated [3], noting that 31 countries (the US, Canada and 29 US lackey countries from Western Europe or Eastern Europe) have endorsed the IHRA definition of antisemitism [4]. However, as detailed later in this analysis, all of these countries except for Luxembourg, Slovenia and Switzerland, have soiled histories of involvement in war crimes and genocide, noting that war is the penultimate expression of racism and genocide is the ultimate expression of racism [5].

Much of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism that has nothing to do with Apartheid Israel and Zionism is reasonable in a pre-1945 context. However in the 21st century the world is faced with a nuclear terrorist and genocidally racist Apartheid Israel backed by an army of Jewish and non-Jewish racist Zionists world-wide, most notably in the Anglosphere countries of the US, UK, Canada and Australia that, like Apartheid Israel, are based on genocide of the Indigenous inhabitants [5]. Zionism is genocidal racism in awful theory and in appalling practice, and in this context one must variously object to all of 11 the IHRA categories of “anti-Semitism” on the grounds of their falsehood, Zionist exceptionalism or the compromising of free speech and scholarship.

In particular, racist Zionism is egregiously and violently anti-Arab anti-Semitic through the Zionist-imposed Palestinian Genocide [6-15] and Zionist support for the horrendous, ongoing, US Alliance-imposed Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide [16]. Racist Zionism is also egregiously anti-Jewish anti-Semitic by falsely conflating Zionism and Apartheid Israel with all Jews and by falsely defaming a large body of anti-racist Jews who strenuously object to the horrendous and genocidal crimes of the racist Zionists, Apartheid Israel and the fervently pro-Zionist US Alliance.

Set out below is a detailed analysis of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism and the British Labour Party accommodation (both given in bold):

The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) preamble to its detailed categorizations of anti-Semitism [2] : “On 26 May 2016, the [IHRA] Plenary in Bucharest decided to: Adopt the following non-legally binding working definition of antisemitism: “Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.” To guide IHRA in its work, the following examples may serve as illustrations: Manifestations might include the targeting of the state of Israel, conceived as a Jewish collectivity. However, criticism of Israel similar to that leveled against any other country cannot be regarded as antisemitic. Antisemitism frequently charges Jews with conspiring to harm humanity, and it is often used to blame Jews for “why things go wrong.” It is expressed in speech, writing, visual forms and action, and employs sinister stereotypes and negative character traits.”

[Comment. The principal offence of this document is that it selectively, offensively, dangerously, falsely and indeed mendaciously particularizes one presently extremely minor and non-violent aspect of asserted racism against a tiny, secure, well-protected, wealthy and disproportionately powerful history- and religion-defined minority, to whit “Jews” or “Jewish” people, with this reverse-racism exceptionalism being to the exclusion of massive, violent and deadly racism in the world today that impacts the Developing World in particular through war (the penultimate expression of racism, the ultimate being genocide) and through imposed deprivation (16 million people die avoidably from deprivation each year on Spaceship Earth with obscenely wealthy and powerful One Percenters in charge of the flight deck). Indeed while it is laudable and commonplace for women and other disadvantaged groups to document under-representation in societal bodies, the IHRA document condemns as “anti-Semitic” any anti-racist Jewish scholar such as myself for exposing the disproportionately high Jewish and hence Zionist representation among the dominant One Percenters and in key social institutions. Western democracies have become Corporatocracies and Lobbyocracies in which Big Money purchases public perception of reality, votes, more political power and more profit. Thus, by way of example, careful analysis in the interests of truth, effective free speech, and democracy shows (a) hugely disproportionate Jewish Zionist representation in Australia’s Richest 200 (14.5% are Jewish, noting that Jews represent about 0.5% of the Australian population and are thus over-represented by a whopping 29-fold in the Rich List) [17] , and (b) while numerous anti-racist Jewish intellectuals are resolutely critical of the ongoing Palestinian Genocide, Western Mainstream Media variously censor or white-wash the nuclear terrorist, genocidally racist, and grossly human rights-abusing conduct of Apartheid Israel – a part explanation for this huge moral discrepancy is that the American 60% of the world’s 30 biggest media companies have a disproportionately high Jewish Board membership, with Jews and females representing 2% and 51%, respectively, of the US population but averaging 33% and 19%, respectively, of Board members of these top 18 US media companies [18].

Much of the IHRA document in general is indeed very relevant to pre-1945 anti-Jewish anti-Semitism that, for example, had a huge impact on the 2 centuries of my recorded Jewish family history of attempting to evade anti-Jewish anti-Semitism ranging from discrimination and dispossession to wholesale genocide and exile. However even in this pre-1945 context, the IHRA document must be condemned because it involves censorship that critically subverts science-based risk analysis – put simply, history ignored yields history repeated. Rational risk management that is crucial for societal and individual safety successively involves (a) accurate information, (b) scientific analysis involving the critical testing of potentially falsifiable hypotheses, and (c) informed systemic change to minimize risk. Such science-based risk management is typically subverted by (a) lying, censorship, self-censorship and intimidation, (b) anti-science spin involving the selective use of asserted facts to support a partisan position, and (c) counterproductive blame and shame that dangerously inhibits the reportage crucial for rational risk management. Lying by omission is far, far worse than lying by commission because the latter at least admits the possibility of public refutation and public discussion. As detailed below, the IHRA document involves both lying by omission and lying by commission.

The IHRA document refers to “THE Holocaust” (my emphasis), falsely implying that the WW2 Jewish Holocaust was the only Holocaust of WW2. The utterly appalling WW2 Jewish Holocaust (5-6 million Jews killed through violence or deprivation) [5, 19, 20] was part of a wider WW2 European Holocaust (30 million Slavs, Jews and Gypsies killed by the Nazis) [5]. Indeed the Eastern Theatre of WW2 was associated with a WW2 Chinese Holocaust (35 million Chinese killed under Japanese Occupation, 1937-1945) [21] and a 1942-1945 WW2 Bengali Holocaust (WW2 Indian Holocaust, WW2 Bengal Famine) in which the British with Australian complicity deliberately starved 6-7 million Indians to deaths in Bengal and in the neighbouring provinces of Assam, Orissa and Bihar [22-30]. The Bengali Holocaust atrocity – ignored by the IHRA document and its signatories – was inflicted by the racist, fervent Zionist and mass murderer Winston Churchill on advisement from Professor F.A. Lindeman who subscribed to eugenics, held the working class, homosexuals, and blacks in contempt, supported sterilisation of the mentally incompetent, opposed supply of grain to starving India, and further contributed to the Bengali Holocaust by mistakenly supporting saturation bombing of German cities instead of protecting Atlantic shipping (thereby prolonging the war for a year and cutting Indian Ocean shipping crucial for famine-wracked India) [28-31]. Indeed the WW2 Bengali Holocaust was the first WW2 atrocity to be described as “a holocaust”(by N.G. Jog in a 1944 book entitled “Churchill’s Blind Spot India” [32]). Holocaust ignoring and genocide ignoring (as grossly exampled by the IHRA document) are far, far worse than repugnant holocaust denial and genocide denial because the latter can at least admit the possibilities of public refutation and public discussion.

The IHRA document perpetrates another gross falsehood by lying by omission in its selective, narrow definition of anti-semitism. Anti-semitism exists in 2 equally repugnant forms, (1) anti-Arab anti-Semitism directed at 300 million ethnically and culturally Semitic Arabs and 1,600 million mostly culturally Semitic Muslims (as Islamophobia), and (2) anti-Jewish anti-Semitism directed at 17 million mainly culturally Semitic Jews. One notes that in Apartheid Israel today the genetic and cultural descendants of the Jewish and non-Jewish residents of Roman Palestine at the time of Jesus Christ are actually the Indigenous Palestinians whereas most Jewish Israelis descend from Yemeni, Berber and Khazar converts to Judaism in the first millennium CE [33, 34]. Indeed a major mitochondrial DNA study has revealed substantial prehistoric European ancestry amongst Ashkenazis maternal lineages [35] – perhaps the Zionist Homeland should be located (if at all) in the Yemen, North Africa, Southern Russia, Tuscany, the Basque country or the Celtic Homelands of Western Europe.

European anti-Jewish anti-Semitism today is overwhelmingly verbal, non-violent, utterly rejected by Mainstream society and comes from neo-Nazi and alt-Right groups (who are increasingly making a common cause of anti-Arab anti-Semitism with racist Zionists and Apartheid Israelis). In stark contrast, in the 21st century verbal anti-Arab anti-Semitism today is entrenched in European Mainstream society (albeit often fig-leafed with disingenuous political correctness) as well as in racist neo-Nazi and alt-Right groups. However Western anti-Arab anti-Semitism is also extraordinarily and indeed genocidally violent. Thus the Zionist-imposed, ongoing Palestinian Genocide has been associated with 2.3 million Palestinian deaths from violence, 0.1 million, or from deprivation, 2.2 million, since the British invasion of Palestine in WW1. The Zionist-backed, US Alliance-imposed Iraqi Holocaust and Iraqi Genocide has been associated with 4.6 million Iraqi deaths from violence or deprivation in the period 1990-2011. The ongoing, Zionist-backed, US Alliance-imposed Afghan Holocaust and Afghan Genocide has been associated with over 6 million Afghan deaths from violence or war-imposed deprivation. The ongoing, Zionist-backed, US Alliance-imposed Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide has been associated with 32 million Muslim deaths from violence, 5 million, or from imposed deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the Zionist-backed US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity in which racist Zionists were very likely complicit (Neocon American and Zionist Imperialists, aka NAZIs, being the massive beneficiaries of this massive and genocidal war criminality ) [16].

For anti-racist Jews and indeed all anti-racist humanitarians the inescapable, core moral messages from the WW2 Jewish Holocaust (5-6 million dead, 1 in 6 dying from deprivation) and from the more general WW2 European Holocaust (30 million Slav, Jewish and Gypsy dead) are “zero tolerance for racism”, “never again to anyone”, “bear witness” and “zero tolerance for lying”. However these sacred injunctions are grossly violated by the anti-Arab anti-Semitic , Islamophobic and indeed anti-Jewish anti-Semitic racist Zionists running Apartheid Israel and their Western backers variously involved in the ongoing Palestinian Genocide and the ongoing Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide. Outstanding anti-racist Jewish American scholar Professor Bertell Ollmann: “An all out struggle against Zionism by Jews, therefore, is also the most effective way to fight against real anti-Semitism. Furthermore, if Zionism is indeed a particularly virulent form of nationalism and, increasingly, of racism and if Israel is acting toward its captive minority in ways that resemble more and more how the Nazis treated their Jews, then we must also say so. For obvious reasons, the Zionists are very sensitive about being compared to the Nazis (not so sensitive that it has restrained them in their actions but enough to bellow “unfair” and to charge “anti-Semitism” when it happens). Yet, the facts on the ground, when not obscured by one or another Zionist rationalization, show that the Zionists are the worst anti-Semites in the world today, oppressing a Semitic people as no nation has done since the Nazis”. Outstanding, anti-racist Jewish Canadian journalist, author and activist Naomi Klein on “never again to anyone”: “There is a debate among Jews – I’m a Jew by the way. The debate boils down to the question: “Never again to everyone, or never again to us?… [Some Jews] even think we get one get-away-with-genocide-free card…There is another strain in the Jewish tradition that say[s], ‘Never again to anyone.””. Anti-racist Jewish Russian scholar Moshe Menuhin (1893-1983), author of “Jewish Critics of Zionism”, and the father of famous violinist and universalist Yehudi Menuhin: “Jews should be Jews – not Nazis.”

The worst anti-Arab anti-Semitic crimes of the racist Zionists are the violent killing of about 500 Occupied Palestinians each year, denial of all human rights to the Occupied Palestinians [10] and deadly deprivation of Occupied Palestine for which the per capita GDP is a deadly $3,000 as compared to $40,000 for the Israel-proper part of Apartheid Israel (this discrepancy killing over 4,000 Occupied Palestinians each year) [5, 36]. However the racist Zionists are also leading Mainstream anti-Jewish anti-Semites for falsely conflating all Jews with a genocide-based “Jewish state” [14] and hence with the appalling crimes of Apartheid Israel. The racist Zionists are also leading Mainstream anti-Jewish anti-Semites for falsely defaming anti-racist Jewish humanitarians as “anti-semites’, “self-hating Jews” and “self-loathing Jews”. The very people that the IHRA document supports – the racist Zionists – are also the worst anti-Jewish anti-Semites as well as the worst anti-Arab anti-Semites and the worst anti-Semites in general in the European Mainstream today. ]

The IHRA continues with “ Contemporary examples of antisemitism in public life, the media, schools, the workplace, and in the religious sphere could, taking into account the overall context, include, but are not limited to [my numbering inserted]:

(1) Calling for, aiding, or justifying the killing or harming of Jews in the name of a radical ideology or an extremist view of religion.”

[Comment: Labour adopted this word-for-word. However well-intentioned historically pertinent, this wording attacks humanitarian free speech because it could be (and is) falsely interpreted as falsely defaming the peaceful, anti-racist Jew-supported, global Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Jewish-ruled and significantly Jewish-supported Apartheid Israel as anti-Semitic. Thus racist Zionists routinely falsely defame anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish human rights activists as “antisemites” for supporting BDS. All major parties in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, France and Germany reject BDS with some (e.g. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop ) falsely declaring BDS to be “antisemitic” (noting that such false declarations about the large body anti-racist Jews opposing the crimes of Apartheid Israel are clearly “antisemitic” ). Non-violent boycotts (e.g. the successful Gandhian boycotts against the genocidally racist British for Indian Independence and the global anti-Apartheid boycott campaign against Apartheid Israel-supported, neo-Nazi South African Apartheid) are celebrated by decent, anti-racist people world-wide as outstanding examples of peaceful humanitarian activism. One notes that a nuclear terrorist, genocidally racistApartheid Israel has seized all of Palestine, has engaged in repeated mass expulsion of Indigenous Palestinians (800,000 in 1948 and 400,000 in 1967), has ethnically cleaned 90% of Palestine, determines that 74% of its now 50% Indigenous Palestinian subjects cannot vote for the government ruling them (i.e. Apartheid), has deprived 5 million Occupied Palestinians of all human rights under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, highly abusively confines 5 million Occupied Palestinians (50% children, 75% women and children) to the Gaza Concentration Camp (2 million) or to West Bank ghettoes (3 million), horribly and offensively discriminates against nearly 2 million Israeli Palestinians, excludes 7 million Exiled Palestinians from even stepping foot in their own country, and has engaged in an ongoing Palestinian Genocide (2.3 million Palestinian deaths from violence, 0.1 million, or deprivation, 2.2 million, since the British invasion of Palestine in WW1) [12, 14] that in death toll is of a similar order of magnitude to the WW2 Jewish Holocaust (5-6 million Jews killed by the Nazis through violence or deprivation ) [5, 19, 20]. ]

“(2) Making mendacious, dehumanizing, demonizing, or stereotypical allegations about Jews as such or the power of Jews as collective — such as, especially but not exclusively, the myth about a world Jewish conspiracy or of Jews controlling the media, economy, government or other societal institutions.”

[Comment. Labour adopted this word-for-word. However well-intentioned or historically pertinent , this wording attacks humanitarian free speech because it could be (and is) used to censor legitimate exposure by anti-war and anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish humanitarians of racist Zionist subversion and perversion of Anglosphere and Western European political parties, institutions and media. Thus in the 1960s US President John Kennedy and his brother Robert Kennedy unsuccessfully sought to have Zionists registered as agents of a foreign country (as are agents of other foreign countries), a move that died with their violent deaths. Since Apartheid Israeli acquisition of nuclear weapons with US and French assistance by 1967 (it now has up to 400 nuclear warheads with some deployed on Germany-supplied submarines) , the US has become a lackey of Apartheid Israel and the genocidally racist Zionist Lobby [37]. The leading supporters of Apartheid Israel are, in descending order, the US, Australia, Canada, the UK, France and Germany, with all the major parties of these pro-Apartheid Israel and hence pro-Apartheid countries opposing BDS, supporting Apartheid Israel and ignoring the dire plight of the Palestinians (thus , according to the World Bank (2017), the per capita GDP is a deadly $3,000 for the Occupied Palestinians as compared to $40,000 for the Apartheid Israeli Occupiers [36]).

The reality is that Democracies have variously become Kleptocracies, Plutocracies, Murdochracies, Lobbyocracies, Corporatocracies and Dollarocracies in which Big Money purchases people, politicians, parties, policies, public perception of reality, more votes, more political power, and more private profit. This perversion of democracy is dominant globally at a time in which the world is dominated by might-is-right neoliberalism that demands maximal freedom for the smart and advantaged to exploit the world’s natural and human resources for private profit – as opposed to social humanism (socialism, democratic socialism, ecosocialism, the welfare state) that seeks to maximize human happiness, dignity and opportunity for everybody through evolving intra-national and international social contracts. Unfortunately greed appears hard-wired in Humanity and effectively challenges humane memes (socially selected behaviours or ideas) such as “love thy neighbour as thyself” and “socialism”.

For a variety of complex historical, cultural and social reasons Jews have laudably done well for themselves in the commercial arena (as well as in the professions, science, scholarship, music etc) and are disproportionately represented in the One Percent and in associated political and corporate bodies. Indeed Jewish media often report such success with justifiable pride. However in the Western Corporatocracies disproportionate representation means disproportionate power and influence to the relative detriment of others (e.g. women, the poor, the disabled and other disadvantaged groups) . Further, silence is complicity, and the failure of rich and powerful Jews to protest the appalling, genocidal crimes of Apartheid Israel make them complicit in such crimes. Indeed the most vocal critics of the appalling, genocidal crimes of Apartheid Israel in the West are anti-racist Jewish intellectuals who, unlike the pro-Zionist Jewish One Percenters, generally lack “effective free speech”. Thus while being an articulate,and outspokenly anti-racist Jewish humanitarian intellectual and scientist (and very likely for that very reason) I have been made “invisible” in my own country (Australia) in the last decade whereas for the 1 in 6 of Australia’s top 200 richest people who are Jewish and pro-Zionist through action or inaction, effective free speech is enabled by corporate and social influence and huge wealth ranging from several hundreds of millions of dollars to billions of dollars [17] (one notes that Jews represent about 0.2% of the Australian population).

Outstanding anti-racist Jewish American scholars Professors Noam Chomsky and Edward S. Herman co-authored the seminal book on US media entitled “Manufacturing Consent. The political economy of the mass media” that describes how US Mainstream media lie by omission and commission in the interests of government and corporations [38]. While numerous anti-racist Jewish intellectuals are resolutely critical of the ongoing Palestinian Genocide, Western Mainstream Media variously censor or white-wash the nuclear terrorist, genocidally racist, and grossly human rights-abusing conduct of Apartheid Israel. A part explanation for this huge moral discrepancy is that the American 60% of the world’s 30 biggest media companies have a disproportionately high Jewish Board membership. Jews and females represent 2% and 51%, respectively, of the US population but average 33% and 19%, respectively, of Board members of these top 18 US media companies [18]. The Jewish Board members of the top US Mainstream media corporations are unfailingly pro-Zionist through action and inaction. US and indeed Western Mainstream media are also unfailingly pro-Zionist. In particular, Zionist-dominated Google has an appalling record of censoring by effectively rendering humane, anti-racist, progressive sites invisible [39]. If anti-racist, progressive opinion critical of Apartheid Israel does get through the Mainstream media Wall of Silence, then the widely-supported IHRA assertion of “anti-semitism” is there as an intimidating and censoring backstop. A pertinent anagram for ISRAEL is e-LIARS and a pertinent angram for ISRAELI is “i.e. LIARS”

“(3) Accusing Jews as a people of being responsible for real or imagined wrongdoing committed by a single Jewish person or group, or even for acts committed by non-Jews.”

[Comment. Labour adopted this word-for-word. By falsely conflating a genocide-based “Jewish state” with all Jewish people the IHRA-supported racist Zionists are doing exactly what the IHRA document objects to here as “anti-semitism”. Further, one must also consider linguistic short-hand here. Thus common usage from everyday language to scholarly works involves statements such as “The Germans invaded Poland”, “The Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor” and “The Americans dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki” instead of using cumbersome phrases such as “The armed forces of Nazi-ruled Germany invaded Poland” etc. In the same way the Palestinians quite legitimately state that “The Jews have forcibly taken our land, homes, villages, towns and cities” but would be falsely defamed as “anti-Semites” for this under this clause.]

“(4) Denying the fact, scope, mechanisms (e.g. gas chambers) or intentionality of the genocide of the Jewish people at the hands of National Socialist Germany and its supporters and accomplices during World War II (the Holocaust).”

[Comment. Labour adopted this word-for-word. As discussed above at the beginning of this detailed analysis of the IHRA document, the very use of the term “the Holocaust” involves massive and disgraceful holocaust denial and genocide denial by ignoring the WW2 European Holocaust (30 million Slavs, Jews and Gypsies killed by the Nazis) [5], the WW2 Chinese Holocaust (35 million Chinese killed by the Japanese) [21] and the WW2 Indian Holocaust (6-7 million Indians killed by the British with Australian complicity) [22-30]. By false, holocaust-ignoring and holocaust-denying use of the term “the Holocaust, the IHRA document itself, like the genocidally racist Zionists it supports, ignores the horrendous actuality in WW2 of holocausts bigger than the WW2 Jewish Holocaust. Holocaust ignoring and genocide ignoring (as grossly exampled by the IHRA document) are far, far worse than repugnant holocaust denial and genocide denial because the latter can at least admit the possibilities of public refutation and public discussion. ]

“(5) Accusing the Jews as a people, or Israel as a state, of inventing or exaggerating the Holocaust.”

[Comment. Labour adopted this word-for-word. The Jewish people and indeed everyone else should never forget the appalling crimes of the WW2 Jewish Holocaust. However it is quite clear that Zionists have exploited the WW2 Jewish Holocaust as a justification for Israeli “exceptionalism” in relation to invading , occupying, and ethnically cleansing the country of another people, the Indigenous Palestinians, and of robbing, persecuting, killing, abusively confining and mangling the Indigenous inhabitants of Palestine. As discussed above, the very use of the term “the Holocaust” involves massive and disgraceful holocaust denial and genocide denial by ignoring the WW2 European Holocaust (30 million Slavs, Jews and Gypsies killed by the Nazis) [5], the WW2 Chinese Holocaust (35 million Chinese killed by the Japanese) [21] and the WW2 Indian Holocaust (6-7 million Indians killed by the British with Australian complicity) [22-30]. The Zionist exploitation of the WW2 Jewish Holocaust has also meant the ignoring of further holocaust and genocide atrocities and most appallingly those that are Zionist-backed and contemporaneous e.g. the Iraqi Genocide, and the ongoing Palestinian Genocide, Afghan Holocaust, Afghan Genocide, Yemeni Genocide, Somali Genocide, Syrian Genocide, Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide [16]. In this regard one notes that for exceptionalist and strategic reasons Apartheid Israel still refuses to recognize the WW1 Armenian Genocide (1.5 million Armenians killed by Turkish forces) as a genocide. One notes further that wars are about resources, and food is a crucial strategic resource in war – the Allied air war against German cities and infrastructure contributed massively to mass mortality in Nazi-occupied Europe [40].

Zionist pressure has resulted in the criminalizing of “holocaust denial” in Apartheid Israel and in various European countries (France, Belgium, Germany and Austria). However this criminalization of repugnant denial of the WW2 Jewish Holocaust itself involves “holocaust denial” by ignoring many other genocides and holocausts. Holocaust denial and genocide denial are repugnant but should not be criminalized because of the inherent constraint on unfettered free speech and scholarly research (a position argued cogently by some anti-racist Jewish scholars). The only punishment for repugnant holocaust denial and genocide denial should be the ignominy of expert, official and indeed formal judicial exposure of the truth. There is something utterly obscene about holocaust-ignoring, genocide-ignoring and genocide-complicit Zionists being the arbiters of the criminalization of holocaust denial and genocide denial. Thus, for example, Jewish British Zionist historian, the late Professor Sir Martin Gilbert, was well aware of the WW2 Bengali Holocaust but eliminated any mention of this atrocity from his biographies of Winston Churchill, the racist mass murderer responsible for this appalling atrocity. Fervent Zionist Winston Churchill made no mention of the WW2 Bengali Holocaust in his 6-volume “The Second World War” for which he was awarded the 1953 Nobel Prize for literature – indeed several generations of mendacious, holocaust denying and genocide denying British and Australian historians have followed his evil example. ]

“(6) Accusing Jewish citizens of being more loyal to Israel, or to the alleged priorities of Jews worldwide, than to the interests of their own nations.”

[Comment. Labor did NOT include this – presumably because it is palpably obvious that a substantial proportion of Jews (circa 50%) put the interests of Apartheid Israel before the interests and reputation of their own country. Citizenship is a fundamental social contract and decent, patriotic anti-racist Jews have a prime loyalty to their own country rather than to a nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocide-based, democracy-by-genocide, grossly human rights-abusing, serial war criminal, international law-violating Apartheid Israel – indeed if Israel were a paragon of virtue then decent, patriotic anti-racist Jews would still be obliged to have a prime loyalty to their own country.

Racist Zionists put the interests of Apartheid Israel before the interests not only of their own country of birth but also against the interests of Jewish people around the world who are unavoidably soiled by association (whether wiling or unwilling) with the genocidal racism of Zionism. Indeed even the pernicious Balfour Declaration, that genocidally racist British imperialist Arthur Balfour sent on 9 November 1917 to the genocidally racist, Zionist psychopath Lord Walter Rothschild for transmission to the Zionist Federation of Great Britain and Ireland, demanded no consequential detriment to Indigenous Palestinians or to Jews world-wide: “His Majesty’s government view with favour the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people, and will use their best endeavours to facilitate the achievement of this object, it being clearly understood that nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities in Palestine, or the rights and political status enjoyed by Jews in any other country” [41].

Indeed the anti-racist Jewish Australian and resolute anti-Zionist, Sir Isaac Isaacs (Australia’s most famous Jewish figure as the first Australian-born Governor General of Australia), stated: “The honour of Jews throughout the world demands the renunciation of political Zionism’ and “The Zionist movement as a whole… now places its own unwarranted interpretation on the Balfour Declaration, and makes demands that are arousing the antagonism of the Moslem world of nearly 400 millions, thereby menacing the safety of our Empire, endangering world peace and imperiling some of the most sacred associations of the Jewish, Christian, and Moslem faiths. Besides their inherent injustice to others these demands would, I believe, seriously and detrimentally affect the general position of Jews throughout the world” [42].

“(7) Denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination, e.g., by claiming that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavor.”

[Comment. Cowardly and intimidated Labour made no comment on the clear and horrible truth that “the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavour” and falsely agreed that “the Jewish people have the same right to self-determination as any other people. To deny that right is to treat the Jewish people unequally and is therefore a form of antisemitism”. There are presently 193 member nations of the UN and another 10 non-member territories but thousands of often badly maltreated Indigenous Nations with unique languages and cultures but effectively without the “same right to self-determination as any other people”. However most pertinently this “same right to self-determination as any other people” is still denied the Indigenous Palestinians whose forebears have continuously inhabited Palestine to the very dawn of agrarian civilization and who still represent 50% of the subjects of genocide-based Apartheid Israel despite repeated massive ethnic cleansing of Indigenous inhabitants by the genocidally racist Zionists (800,000 expelled in 1948 and 400,000 expelled in 1967, 90% of Palestine now ethnically cleansed of ethnically and culturally Arab Semitic Indigenous Palestinians, and an ongoing Palestinian Genocide in which 2.3 million Palestinians have died from violence, 0.1 million, or from imposed deprivation, 2.2 million, since the genocidally racist British invasion of Palestine in WW1) [11, 12]. Indeed the neo-Nazi racist Zionists have now made “Hebrew” the official language of an Apartheid Israel to the exclusion of Arabic that is spoken by 50% of its subjects and by 14 million Indigenous Palestinians (half of them forcibly exiled from their Homeland) – indeed the artificial, genocide-based, neo-Nazi construct of Apartheid Israel also excludes the Hebrew-like Aramaic that was the language of the wonderful Palestinian humanitarian Jesus and is the language of the Palestinian Samaritans and of the sorely persecuted Assyrians in Syria and Iraq.

Labour points out that “Article 1 (2) of the 1948 UN Charter refers to “respect for the principle of equal rights and self-determination of peoples” [1]. However, of the thousands of groups of people with this asserted “right to self-determination”, the genocidally racist Zionists constitute the only group that is non-Indigenous – in 1880 there were 500,000 Indigenous Arab Palestinians and 25,000 Jews of whom half were immigrants [11, 12]. Furthermore, through forcible colonization and genocide the now circa 6 million Jewish Israelis are a 47% minority of the subjects of the assertedly “Jewish State” of Apartheid Israel, 11 million Jews around the world have not availed themselves of this “right” , and indeed numerous anti-racist Jews around the world have denounced and renounced the Apartheid Israel “Law of Return” that offers citizenship of Apartheid Israel to anyone with 1 Jewish grandparent but excludes Indigenous Palestinians – and indeed anti-racist Jews.

The bottom line is that an intimidated, mendacious, anti-Arab anti-Semitic, anti-Jewish anti-Semitic and racist British Labour Party has bent over backwards to support the “right” of genocidally racist, proto-Nazi, neo-Nazi Zionists to invade, occupy, devastate, forcibly colonize and ethnically cleanse Palestine at the expense of Indigenous Palestinians – and indeed at the expense of the reputation of anti-racist Jews who are utterly unfairly but unavoidably soiled with the utter opprobrium attaching to this foul and genocidally racist, neo-Nazi, US-UK-backed, oil- and hegemony-based and utterly artificial colonial endeavour.

Of course missing from all of this is the reality that the genetic and cultural descendants of the Jewish and non-Jewish inhabitants of Roman-ruled Palestine at the time of Jesus Christ are the present-day Indigenous Palestinians. In contrast, the Jewish Israelis overwhelmingly descend from Yemeni, Berber and Khazar converts to Judaism in the first millennium CE [33, 34]. A major mitochondrial DNA study has revealed that Ashkenazi Jews have substantial prehistoric European maternal lineages [35]. As anti-racist Jewish Hungarian writer Arthur Koestler points out in his book “The Thirteenth Tribe”, to an outsider a Chinese Jew looks just like a Chinese, an Indian Jew looks just like an Indian and a German Jew looks just like a German [33]. The “Jews” have no more right to “self-determination” than any of the thousands of other religious groups e.g. Mormons, Seventh Day Adventists or the lovely, peaceful and humane Quakers – and such “self-determination” should not be at the expense of Indigenous inhabitants. ]

“(8) Applying double standards by requiring of it [Apartheid Israel] a behavior not expected or demanded of any other democratic nation.”

[Comment. Labour did NOT agree to this but instead asserted that Israel and all other states should observe international law: “In contrast, discussion of the circumstances of the foundation of the Israeli state (for example, in the context of its impact on the Palestinian people) forms a legitimate part of modern political discourse. So does discussion of – including critical comment on – differential impact of Israeli laws or policies on different people within its population or that of neighbouring territories. It is not racist to assess the conduct of Israel – or indeed of any other state or government – against the requirements of international law or the standards of behaviour expected of democratic states (bearing in mind that these requirements and standards may themselves be contentious ).”

Labour is attempting here to preserve a bit of dignified decency in the face of the false and defamatory racist Zionist onslaught. However there is an immense falsehood here in the assertion by Labour, the IHRA and the racist Zionists that Apartheid Israel is a “democratic state”. The horrible reality is that of the presently 50% of Apartheid Israeli subjects who are Indigenous Palestinians (as compared to the 47% minority who are Jewish) , about 74% are excluded from voting for the government ruling them i.e. they are subject to an egregious, undemocratic, anti-democratic, Nazi-style Apartheid regime. As cogently set out by anti-racist South African international law professor John Dugard, decent humanity and the UN regard Apartheid as one of the worst crimes against Humanity [43]].

“(9) Using the symbols and images associated with classic antisemitism (e.g., claims of Jews killing Jesus or blood libel) to characterize Israel or Israelis.”

[Comment. Labour adopted this word-for-word with further amplification: “Classic anti-Semitism also includes the use of derogatory terms for Jewish people (such as “kike” or “yid”), stereotypical and negative physical depictions/descriptions or character traits, such as references to wealth or avarice and – in the political arena – equating Jews with capitalism and the ruling class” . Obviously any verbal or physical racism is to be unequivocally condemned. However, how far does this demand for censorship go? Should William Shakespeare’s “The Merchant of Venice” be banished as “classic antisemitism”? Should the works of H.G. Wells, Somerset Maugham or Agatha Christie be put on a “banned list” for including casual anti-semitic expression common to their times? Ditto, “Oliver Twist” by self-confessed genocidal racist Charles Dickens who went much further than even genocidal racist Adolph Hitler in offering the following genocidal opinion in 1857 in relation to Indians in a letter to Emile de la Rue on 23 October 1857 about the so-called Indian Mutiny (Indian Rebellion) of 1857 : “I wish I were Commander in Chief over there [ India ]! I would address that Oriental character which must be powerfully spoken to, in something like the following placard, which should be vigorously translated into all native dialects, “I, The Inimitable, holding this office of mine, and firmly believing that I hold it by the permission of Heaven and not by the appointment of Satan, have the honor to inform you Hindoo gentry that it is my intention, with all possible avoidance of unnecessary cruelty and with all merciful swiftness of execution, to exterminate the Race [200 million] from the face of the earth, which disfigured the earth with the late abominable atrocities [2,000 British killed in the 1857 Indian War of Independence aka the 1857 Indian Mutiny as compared to as many as 10 million Indians killed in reprisals by the British in the following decade] [44-46].

Should the Holy Bible and swathes of Christian theologians, writers, artists and Passion composers be banned or “marked” as anti-Semitic as well? Thus the New Testament informs us that “Jews” did indeed kill the wonderful Palestinian humanitarian Jesus Christ [48], although of course that was 2,000 years ago and nothing to do with other Jews living then or since.

Furthermore and conversely, the Old Testament endlessly makes it quite clear that the Israelites from Joshua to David were genocidally racist psychopaths bent on exterminating every other people living in Palestine. Indeed King Saul was severely punished by “the Lord” for not killing every man, woman, child and beast. Thus, just one of numerous examples that can be given is the account of David’s total genocide of Geshurites, Girzites, and Amalekites (The Holy Bible, 1 Samuel, chapter 27) [48]: “8 And David and his men went up and raided the Geshurites, the Girzites, and the Amalekites. For those nations were the inhabitants of the land from of old, as you go to Shur, even as far as the land of Egypt. 9 Whenever David attacked the land, he left neither man nor woman alive, but took away the sheep, the oxen, the donkeys, the camels, and the apparel, and returned and came to Achish. 10 Then Achish would say, “Where have you made a raid today?” And David would say, “Against the southern area of Judah, or against the southern area of the Jerahmeelites, or against the southern area of the Kenites.” 11 David would save neither man nor woman alive, to bring news to Gath, saying, “Lest they should inform on us, saying, ‘Thus David did.’” And thus was his behavior all the time he dwelt in the country of the Philistines. 12 So Achish believed David, saying, “He has made his people Israel utterly abhor him; therefore he will be my servant forever” [48, 49]. Yet Apartheid Israel, its embassies and every synagogue around the world (except for decent, Torah-observant Orthodox synagogues) is awash with the flags of genocide-based Apartheid Israel bearing the Star of David in memory of this genocidally racist mass murderer, David (if indeed he actually ever existed) [34]].

“(10) Drawing comparisons of contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis.”

[Comment. Cowardly and mendacious Labour made NO comment about this specifically but gets closest with the following comment: “The European Court of Human Rights has long recognized that the principle of freedom of expression protects views which “offend, shock or disturb” society or a section of it. But the Court has also emphasized that the principle does not protect the expression of racist views of “hate speech”. Nor, as [the] Chakrabarti [Report] made clear, should the party tolerate the expression of views in a manner simply intended to upset or offend. A “civility of discourse” is essential. In general terms, the expression of even contentious views in this area will not be treated as antisemitism unless accompanied by specific antisemitic content (such as the use of antisemitic tropes) or by other evidence of antisemitic intent. In short, the Party will encourage considered and respectful debate on these difficult topics, but will not tolerate name-calling or abuse.”

Unfortunately, the war criminal, genocidal and human rights abuse crimes of Apartheid Israel are so appalling as to invite pertinent comparisons with Nazi Germany and with Apartheid Israel-backed, neo-Nazi Apartheid South Africa. Thus Nazi Germany:

(a) Nazi Germany removed all human rights from its Jewish and Gypsy citizens (Apartheid Israel has removed all human rights from 5 million Occupied Palestinians [10] and has made nearly 2 million “lucky Israeli Palestinian Third Class citizens by Nazi-style, race-based laws);

(b) Nazi Germany drove out 304,000 German Jews before WW2 out of a Jewish population of 522,000 [50] (Apartheid Israel expelled about 800,000 Indigenous Palestinians out of a Palestinian population of 1.6 million in 1948, expelled a further 400,000 Indigenous Palestinians in 1967, and has now ethnically cleansed 90% of Palestine);

(c ) Nazi Germany confined about 6 million European Jews to ghettoes and thence concentration camps that became death camps (Apartheid Israel highly abusively imprisons 5 million Indigenous Palestinians (50% children, 75% women and children) in the Gaza Concentration Camp (2 million) or to West Bank ghettoes (3 million) and has been doing this for 50 years);

(d) Nazi Germany killed 5-6 million Jews through violence or deprivation in the WW2 Jewish Holocaust which was part of a wider WW2 European Holocaust (30 million Slav, Jewish and Gypsy deaths from violence or deprivation) (racist Zionists and Apartheid Israel have been associated with an ongoing Palestinian Genocide in which 2.3 million Palestinians have died avoidably from violence, 0.1 million, or from imposed deprivation, 2.2 million, since the British invasion of Palestine in WW1; in contrast only 4,000 Zionists/Israelis have been killed by Palestinian since 1920 [13]; Israelis violently kill about 500 Palestinians each year with circa 4,200 Occupied Palestinians dying each year from deprivation, noting that the annual per capita GDP is a deadly circa $3,000 for Occupied Palestine and $40,000 for the Israel-proper part of Apartheid Israel [36]);

(e) Nazi Germany invaded and occupied 14 countries in WW2 that took about 40 million lives in the Western Theatre and about 50 million lives in the Eastern Theatre (Apartheid Israel has invaded about 12 countries and occupied the territory of all 5 of its neighbours; 1950-2005 avoidable deaths from deprivation in countries variously occupied by Apartheid Israel total 24 million [5]; the ongoing, Zionist-backed, US Alliance-imposed Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide has been associated with 32 million Muslim deaths from violence, 5 million, or from imposed deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the Zionist-backed US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity in which racist Zionists were very likely complicit, the Neocon American and Zionist Imperialists, aka NAZIs, being the massive beneficiaries of this massive and genocidal war criminality [16]; 1,500 million people have died avoidably from deprivation since 1950 on Spaceship Earth with (presently and since 1967) a Zionist-dominated America in charge of the flight deck and with 16 million people dying thus each year [5]);

(f) Nazi German war, occupation and genocide was accompanied by racist rhetoric about “removal” of “subhuman” victims (Apartheid Israeli war, occupation and genocide has been accompanied by explicit proposals for genocide from Zionist leaders from Herzl to Netanyahu together with rhetoric about the “subhuman” nature of the victims) [49];

(g) Nazi Germany crimes were condemned and repudiated in a de-Nazified post-war Germany which adopted a C4A (CAAAA) policy of Cessation of the crimes, Acknowledgment of the crimes, Apology for the crimes, Amends for the crimes and Assertion “never again to anyone” (Apartheid Israel has never Ceased the crimes, Acknowledged the crimes, Apologized for the crimes, made Amends for the crimes or Asserted “never again” in relation to its horrendous, continuing crimes);

(h) Nazi Germany fortunately never acquired nuclear weapons (Apartheid Israel acquired nuclear weapons by 1967 with French and US help and was prepared to use them in the 1967 war on a “demonstration” basis; Apartheid Israel helped Apartheid South Africa acquire nuclear weapons and presently has up to 400 nuclear warheads and a variety of long-range and short-range delivery systems, including missile-armed, German-supplied submarines [51, 52]);

(i) Nazi German crimes are taught in German schools on the basis that “history ignored yields history repeated” (Apartheid Israel, racist Zionists and pro-Zionists like the IHEA simply falsely defame anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish critics of Apartheid Israel as “antisemites).]

“(11) Holding Jews collectively responsible for actions of the state of Israel.”

[Comment. Labor amended this, stating that “it is wrong to apply double standards by requiring more vociferous condemnation of such [Israeli] actions from Jewish people or organizations” but decent, anti-racist folk would disagree. The existence of a self-asserted “Jewish state” based on genocide of the Indigenous population and fervently supported by a substantial proportion of Jews around the world (circa 50%), obliges decent, anti-racist Jews to speak out because silence is complicity – and , indeed, the most “vociferous condemnation” of the appalling crimes of nuclear terrorist, genocide-based, grossly human rights-abusing Apartheid Israel comes from anti-racist Jewish humanitarians who declare “Not in my name”. One suspects that decent, anti-racist Jews are so outspoken because they hope that sensible people will reject as palpably absurd the racist Zionist charge of “anti-semitism” against anti-racist Jews critical of Apartheid Israel, whereas the same false and defamatory charge applied to anti-racist non-Jews would be accompanied with greater plausibility and hence greater personal and professional damage to such decent people. ]

Appendix – the appalling genocidal record of countries endorsing the IHRA document on antisemitism.

As reported by the IHRA, 31 countries (the US, Canada and 29 US lackey countries from Western Europe or Eastern Europe) have endorsed the IHRA definition of antisemitism [4]. Indeed it is reported from the UK that “A total of 31 countries have adopted the IHRA definition of antisemitism, as well as more than 130 UK local councils, the police, the Crown Prosecution Service and the judiciary” [3]. However of these 31 countries it appears that all except for Luxembourg and Slovenia have been associated with genocidal atrocities as listed here in alphabetical order (with the victims of genocide in brackets): Argentina (Indigenous People, 19th century), Austria (Jews, WW2), Belgium (Congolese, 19th-20th century), Canada (Indigenous People, 17 th-20th century; Afghans, 21st century), Croatia (Jews, Muslims and Serbs, WW2), Czech Republic (Iraqis and Afghans, 21st century), Denmark (Iraqis, 21st century), Estonia (Iraqis, 21st century), Finland (Jews and Slavs through Nazi collaboration in WW2; Iraqis, 21st century), France (Indigenous Peoples under centuries of French colonialism; Jews, Slavs and Gypsies through Vichy Nazi collaboration in WW2; Afghans, Libyans, Syrians and neocolonial subject Africans, 21st century), Germany (Jews, Slavs and Gypsies, WW2; Afghans, 21st century), Greece (Jews, Nazi collaboration in WW2), Hungary (Jews, Slavs and Gypsies, WW2; Iraqis, 21st century), Ireland (Iraqis, 21st century), Israel (Palestinians and complicity in Guatemala, Rohingya and Tamil Genocides, 20th – 21st century), Italy (Jews, Slavs and Gypsies through Nazi collaboration in WW2; Libyans and Ethiopians, 20th century; Iraqis, 21st century), Latvia (Jews, Slavs and Gypsies through Nazi collaboration in WW2; Iraqis, 21st century), Lithuania (Jews, Slavs and Gypsies through Nazi collaboration in WW2; Iraqis, 21st century), Luxembourg (NIL), Netherlands (Indigenous Peoples under centuries of Dutch colonialism; Jews through Nazi collaboration in WW2), Norway (Jews through Quisling Nazi collaboration in WW2), Poland (Jews, Slavs and Gypsies through Nazi collaboration in WW2; Iraqis, 21st century), Romania (Jews, Slavs and Gypsies through Nazi collaboration in WW2; Iraqis, 21st century), Serbia (Bosnian Genocide, 20th century), Slovakia (Iraqis, 21st century), Slovenia (NIL), Spain (Indigenous Peoples under centuries of Spanish colonialism; Iraqis, 21st century), Sweden (Afghans, 21st century), Switzerland (NIL), UK (Indigenous Peoples under centuries of genocidal British colonialism involving invasion of 193 countries ; Iraqis, Afghans, Libyans, Syrians, 21st century), and USA (American Indians and Africans in centuries of colonialism and slavery involving invasion of 72 countries; Iraqis, Afghans, Libyans, Syrians, Somalis, 21st century).

Final comments.

All this arguable categorization of undoubtedly repugnant, verbal anti-Jewish anti-Semitism begs the questions: what about violent racism towards other races, and what about genocidal racism towards Indigenous Palestinians? We should never forget the utter evil of the WW2 Jewish Holocaust (5-6 million Jews killed by violence or deprivation) that occurred over 70 years ago [5, 19, 20], but we should also by the same token respond to Zionist-backed atrocities happening in recent decades such as the British Labour Party-complicit Iraqi Holocaust and Iraqi Genocide (4.6 million Iraqi dead from violence or imposed deprivation, 1990-2011) and the US Alliance Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide ( 32 million Muslim deaths from violence, 5 million, or imposed deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity [16], with the latter encompassing an ongoing Somali Genocide, an ongoing Syrian Genocide, an ongoing Yemeni Genocide and an ongoing Afghan Genocide.

The current false and obnoxious Zionist defamation of the British Labour Party as “anti-Semitic” is profoundly offensive because (a) the British Labour Party for all its faults (notably the illegal, war criminal and genocidal invasion of Iraq) has been the major political agent for a more peaceful and humane UK , and (b) the false defamation is coming from the violently anti-Arab anti-Semitic racist Zionist movement that espouses the ethnic cleansing of Palestine in awful theory [49] and in horrendous practice (90% of Palestine has now been ethnically cleansed of Indigenous Palestinians) [5-15].

Missing from the current public furore is the appalling reality of false, defamatory, intimidatory and censoring anti-Jewish anti-Semitism directed by racist Zionists and their supporters against informed, humane, anti-racist Jewish writers, scholars and intellectuals who condemn the appalling human rights abuses of Apartheid Israel. This defamatory detriment to specific anti-racist Jews comes on top of the inevitable rise in anti-Jewish anti-Semitism in general as an unfortunate and unfair but inevitably collateral consequence of the appalling crimes of an Apartheid Israel that describes itself as a “Jewish state”.

Anti-semitism is indeed a major problem in the world today, whether the verbal or horrendously violent anti-Arab anti-Semitism driven by Zionists, Apartheid Israel and the pro-Zionist US Alliance or the verbal and censoring anti-Jewish anti-Semitism suffered by anti-racist Jews protesting these appalling crimes. Thus, for example, as an outspoken, anti-racist Jewish Australian humanitarian scientist I am regularly defamed by Zionists and have been rendered “invisible” in my own country for a dozen years now. Indeed I have spent a huge amount of time creating numerous detailed and documented websites to educate the public about serious matters facing the world of which the most existentially serious are nuclear weapons, poverty and climate change. However today I found that attempts to access these humane, science-informed and Google-based sites – from “Climate Genocide” to “Nuclear weapons ban, end poverty & reverse climate change” – simply yield the message “Site disabled. The Google Account of a site owner has been disabled because of a perceived violation of the Terms of Service”. The same block and message appears when I attempt to access my huge alphabetical compendium of humane, anti-racist Jewish opinion entitled “Jews Against Racist Zionism” – is this simply a resolvable “glitch” or a 21st century equivalent of the burning of Jewish books in Nazi Germany 80 years ago?

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at a major Australian university for 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, most recently a huge pharmacological reference text “Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds” (CRC Press/Taylor & Francis, New York & London , 2003). He has published “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950” (G.M. Polya, Melbourne, 2007: http://globalbodycount.blogspot.com/ ); see also his contributions “Australian complicity in Iraq mass mortality” in “Lies, Deep Fries & Statistics” (edited by Robyn Williams, ABC Books, Sydney, 2007: http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/ockhamsrazor/australian-complicity-in-iraq-mass-mortality/3369002#transcript

) and “Ongoing Palestinian Genocide” in “The Plight of the Palestinians (edited by William Cook, Palgrave Macmillan, London, 2010: http://mwcnews.net/focus/analysis/4047-the-plight-of-the-palestinians.html ). He has published a revised and updated 2008 version of his 1998 book “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History” (see: http://janeaustenand.blogspot.com/ ) as biofuel-, globalization- and climate-driven global food price increases threaten a greater famine catastrophe than the man-made famine in British-ruled India that killed 6-7 million Indians in the “forgotten” World War 2 Bengal Famine (see recent BBC broadcast involving Dr Polya, Economics Nobel Laureate Professor Amartya Sen and others: http://www.open.edu/openlearn/history-the-arts/history/social-economic-history/listen-the-bengal-famine ; Gideon Polya: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/home ; Gideon Polya Writing: https://sites.google.com/site/gideonpolyawriting/ ; Gideon Polya, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gideon_Polya ) . When words fail one can say it in pictures – for images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/ and http://www.flickr.com/photos/gideonpolya/ .