Dangerous Confrontation in The Middle East

The Zionist Khazarian mafia; the shadow government, has been gradually taking control of the American government system since the mid-1940s until it gained total control in our present day. Presidency has been a bought commodity granted to the presidential candidate, who would play as the complete puppet in their hands following their sinister agendas. President Donald Trump represents the ultimate Zionist Khazarian puppet. The ultimate Zionist goal is the establishment of the Greater Israel Project in the heart of the Middle East after destroying every possible rival state in the region.

To protect the Israeli colony, successive American administrations had adopted foreign policies of dividing the Arab World into smaller states, creating chaos and rivalries among them, creating religious and sectarian conflicts, and destroying some strong states while neutralizing and crippling others. One state in the region; Iran, was able to renew itself and stood strong as a major stumbling block to the Zionist project. Israel and the US have recently refocused their aggression on Iran again. Thus, we witness the recent escalating confrontation that could devastate the whole world, not just the region, if it develops into a military action.

The focus on Iran started with the discovery of its vast oil fields in 1908. During WWII an Anglo-Soviet invasion of Iran led to the installation of puppet Mohammad Reza Pahlavi as the shah and the Iranian oil was used to power the Allied forces. After the war, Soviet Union withdrew from Iran but British forces remained. In 1951 Mohammad Mosaddegh was elected as prime minister. He nationalized Iranian oil fields. This action led the US and Britain to orchestrate a coup (Operation Ajax) in 1953 to remove him from power and to reinstate the Shah, who brutally ruled the country for the next 25 years. In 1955 the US and Iran signed the Treaty of Amity to regulate the economic relations between the two countries. The US helped Iran build its first nuclear reactor and provided Iran with weapons grade enriched uranium as part of the Atom for Peace program.

In 1979 the Iranian revolution kicked the Shah out, closed the American embassy taking 53 Americans hostage, and regained control of oil fields. After the failure of Operation Eagle Claw to rescue the hostages the US and Iran signed the 1981 Accord in Algiers according to which Iran released the hostages and the US agreed not to intervene politically or militarily in Iranian affairs. The US, then, pushed Iraq’s Saddam Hussein into eight years war against Iran. Although the war devastated the country, the Iranians used the oil revenue to later rebuild and to modernize their country.

Iran continued to pursue its nuclear program with the help of the Soviet Union. The US then led a western economic sanction on Iran accusing the Iranian government of violating the NPT and demanding to open the nuclear facilities for inspection. After almost 13 years of negotiations the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was signed in 2015 and the United Nations Security Council passed resolution 2231 approving the deal. The Iranian nuclear facilities were opened for IAEA inspectors, who verified 11 times so far that Iran has been complying with the nuclear deal.

Yet the Zionist Khazars were not satisfied with the deal and Israel never stopped lying about the alleged secret Iranian nuclear bomb program. Trump’s administration joined in expressing its dissatisfaction with the Iran nuclear deal stating that it was horrible, one sided and had failed to protect American national security, and eventually unilaterally withdrew from the deal in violation of the UNSC resolution. Trump wanted to draft what he called a more comprehensive deal that would address the full range of Iran’s activities, including its ballistic missile program and its alleged destabilizing military interventions in the region especially in Syria threatening Israel’s security, and its alleged sponsor of terrorist groups; Lebanese Hezbollah, Palestinian Hamas and Yemeni Houthis; all labeled as terrorist groups by the US, Israel, Saudi Arabia and UAE. Claiming a policy to modify Iranian regime behavior, not a regime change, Trump’s administration demanded that Iran capitulate to a dozen tough demands otherwise suffer the “strongest sanctions in history” as emphatically stated by the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Iran’s sin, as perceived by the American administrations, was its opposition to the Zionist Project of Greater Israel in support for the Arab resistance axis, and its help to Lebanese Hezbollah to liberate Lebanon from the 18 years Israeli occupation (1982-2000). Iran had again armed Hezbollah with weapons and missiles to inflict heavy casualties upon the Israeli army during the 2006 Israeli aggression against south Lebanon. The greatest Iranian sin was its help to Iraq and particularly to Syria to defeat the American/Israeli/Saudi/Qatari created and armed ISIS terrorists. American Israeli need to curtail and contain Iran became critical especially after the Iran’s nuclear deal opening Iran to the global market.

We cannot stress the following facts enough times. Iran has never initiated a war of aggression against any other country during the last 400 years. The US on the other hand had initiated 222 wars of aggression (by 2017) all around the whole world throughout its 239 years of history or 93% of the time. The US had attacked many countries virtually on every continent using all types of weapons including chemical, biological and nuclear weapons. Since the end of WWII, the US had killed between 20 – 30 million people. American administrations had used lies, fake news, false flag attacks, and manufactured terrorist groups to justify its own many wars.

Israel had initiated 12 wars of aggression against its Arab neighbors throughout its short history of 70 years since its illegal occupation of Palestine, not mentioning its continuous sporadic aggressive bombings against its neighbors; Gaza Strip, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen and Syria provoking further conflicts.

Iran does not have any military bases outside of its own borders. The US has approximately 800 formal military bases in 80 countries, many of which are surrounding and threatening Iran. Although Israel does not have any military base in other countries, yet its embassies act as its military bases, out of which Mossad’s assassins target whom they consider anti-Israel political and media activists. It is also an open secret exposed by Seymour Hersh’s book “The Samson Option” that these Israeli embassies store tactical nuclear bombs targeting capitals of states and threatening to take down the world if its policies are opposed.

Although Iran has harnessed nuclear energy for peaceful usage as verified many times by IAEA inspectors it does not have any nuclear bomb building program. Iran is a party in the NPT and had opened its nuclear facilities for IAEA inspectors. Although the US is a member in the NPT, yet IAEA inspectors have never published any report of their inspections of any American nuclear facility. It is well known that the US has the largest number of nuclear bombs and although US has committed to taking thousands of warheads offline since 2010 as part of the New START treaty the Trump administration plans to overhaul America’s nuclear bombs and develop new type of low-yield tactical nukes as proposed by Pentagon’s Nuclear Posture Review. Trump wants to update American nuclear weapons to become “… so strong and so powerful that it will deter any acts of aggression by any other nation or anyone else.”

General Jack Weinstein, deputy chief of staff of the US Air Force had announced that the US is in the final stages of a nuclear program of the production of 500 B61-12 tactical nuclear bombs for the cost of over $10 billion. Weinstein stated “we’ve already conducted 26 engineering, development and guided flight tests … the program’s doing extremely well.”

Trump signed Monday August 13th the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act with a record-setting $716 billion military spending bill that includes over $21 billion for nuclear weapons programs. Major news outlets neglected to mention nuclear weapons program, rather stressed the trivial fact that Trump did not mention Senator McCain in his speech. The US allows itself to build nuclear bombs in violation of the NPT but sanctions other countries who allegedly do the same thing.

It is no secret that Israel is a nuclear country. The plight of the Israeli nuclear technician whistleblower; Mordechai Vanunu, is very well known. Israel started its nuclear program in 1949 with the help of France building Dimona nuclear plant and with stolen American and Belgian nuclear material and technology. Israel had stolen uranium and nuclear technology from the US in what is known as NUMEC Affair (Nuclear Materials and Equipment Corporation in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) known also as Apollo Affair. In 1968 Israel had also illegally obtained and smuggled 200 tons of yellowcake from Belgian mining company Union Miniere, in what is known as Operation Plumbat.

It is Israel, not Iran, that has a secret nuclear weapons program as accused by courageous Jill Stein; the 2016 nominee for the American presidency. Israel seemed to have upgraded its nuclear arsenal with smaller tactical bombs and had used them at least twice to bomb its Arab neighbors; once in Yemen and another in Syria. In May 20th 2015 two Israeli F-15 fighter planes painted with Saudi insignia (Saudi Arabia does not have F-15 planes) dropped what is believed to be a neutron bomb on Yemen. It was revealed by Russians that analysis of videos taken of the attack revealed proton bombardment from a neutron bomb. Receiving no international condemnation of this crime, Israel was emboldened and dropped another tactical neutron bomb on Hama, Syria, on Saturday night of 28th April 2018, whose tremor recorded a magnitude of 2.6 earthquake on European seismic monitoring stations. Israel is a rogue nuclear state that is not a party in, and refuses to sign the NPT.

Iran has never created, trained, financed, or armed any terrorist groups to destroy its neighboring countries, but has been fighting them on its own borders with Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, and in Iraq and Syria. Yet Trump’s administration is accusing Iran of terrorism. Trump accused “no matter where you go in the Middle East, you find the finger prints of Iran.” Actually, it is the Israeli/American terrorist finger prints that could be detected in every Middle Eastern country. The US created, trained, and armed terrorist groups such as ISIS and its sister shoots. When terrorists got defeated in Deir Ezzor American helicopters evacuated their leaders. US and UK had also helped terrorists move back to Europe as reported by BBC. After the liberation of terrorists controlled areas in Syria, such as Ghouta, the Syrian army found large underground storages of American and Israeli weapons, including chemical weapons and American equipment to manufacture chemical weapons (here, and here).

Israel has been supporting terrorist groups in Syria; providing them with weapons, intelligence and even treating injured terrorist fighters in Israeli hospitals. Watch Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu visiting these terrorists and inciting against Iran. Even the Wall Street Journal has reported that Israel routinely gives secret aid to “Syrian rebels.” Many Israeli weapons were discovered in terrorist underground warehouses. Lately, Israel had rescued many members of the White Helmets terrorist group and their families, and shipped them to Jordan, from where they will be resettled in Europe and Canada as refugees. The group was reportedly founded by former British army officer and military contractor James Le Mesurier in 2014.

The Zionist plan to destroy Arab states has met strong hurdles due to Russian and Iranian interference. Arab states such as Lebanon, Iraq and Syria entered into alliances with Iran and Russia to protect their citizens from terrorism. Iran’s security lies into the security of the whole region. Russia has military and economic interests in the region.

Since the American/Israeli military wars in the Middle East had failed to produce the sought for results, Trump’s administration is waging now economic wars to push the people to force regime change. The US has re-imposed sanctions against Iran, imposed unfair trade tariffs on China, Russia, Canada, Turkey, and European Union in the hope to impose American will. To protect their economies these countries had retaliated and imposed counter tariffs on the US. To protect its companies doing business with Iran the EU had updated its 1996 Blocking Statute forbidding its companies from complying with the American sanctions legislation unless authorized by the European Commission. China decided to drop the Dollar and use its Yuan in its trade with Iran, which will boost the global value of the Yuan. Germany promised to improve its economic trade with Turkey while Qatar’s prince Tamim bin Hamad promised to invest $15 billion in Turkey.

Iranian president; Hassan Rouhani, responded to Trump’s threat of sanctioning Iranian oil with a warning that also carries what could be a peace offering. “… America should know that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace, and war with Iran is the mother of all wars.” Rouhani stated. War against Iran would involve at least all American military bases in the Gulf, all the Gulf states, Israel, Lebanon, Syria and Iraq. Turkey, Russia and China may somehow get involved. Iran threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz; the entrance to the Persian Gulf, against all oil exports. Yemeni Houthis also threatened to close Bab al-Mandab Strait; the entrance to the Red Sea, against all marine traffic. These closures would cause great economic impact on the whole world. In Trump’s trade war the US seems to stand alone and isolated. American economy, although the world’s largest, would suffer greatly.

Will Trump’s administration choose “the mother of all wars” or the “mother of all peace” is the question.

Dr. Elias Akleh is an Arab American from a Palestinian descent. His family was evicted from Haifa, Palestine, after the 1948 Nakba when the Zionists stole his family’s property. Then the family was evicted again from the West Bank during the 1967 Naksah, after the Zionist, again, occupied the rest of Palestine.