Senator F. Anning Hugely Offends PC Racist Mainstream Australia By Fanning Racism & Bigotry.

Trumpist, right-wing Australian Senator Fraser Anning (formerly of One Nation Party and now of Katter’s Australia Party) has variously offended both progressive anti-racist Australians and politically correct racist (PC racist) Australians by demanding a return to the racist White Australia Policy, demanding a bigoted ban on Muslim immigration and explicitly denigrating non-Britishers, non-Europeans, non-Christians, Asians, Chinese, Africans, Muslims, Progressives, Socialists, Marxists, Anti-racists, and Gay and Transgender LGBTIQ Australians. However he elicited near-universal national outrage when he evoked genocidal Nazi racism in stating that “The final solution to the immigration problem is, of course, a popular vote”.

Apartheid is condemned by the UN as a crime against Humanity [1], war is the penultimate expression of racism, and genocide is the ultimate expression of racism [2, 3]. The Australian Liberal Party-National Party Coalition Government and Labor Opposition (collectively known as the Lib-Labs) are politically correct racist (PC racist) by vehemently denying that they are racists while being united in their fervent support for Apartheid Israel that has made Australia second only to Trump America as a supporter of this nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, serial war criminal, human rights-abusing, international law-violating, democracy-by-genocide, Apartheid rogue state [4-7]. Just as supporters of Nazi Germany can be reasonably described as pro-Nazi, so supporters of Apartheid Israel can reasonably be described as pro-Apartheid. Indeed the fervently US lackey Lib-Labs are fervent supporters of all current US wars that amount to a continuing Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide (32 million Muslim deaths from violence, 5 million, or from imposed deprivation 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity) [8-12]. Australia has been involved in all post-1950 US Asian wars, atrocities associated with 40 million Asian deaths from violence or war-imposed deprivation, with the cravenly US lackey Australian Labor Party only objecting to the Vietnam War and the Iraq War [2, 3].

Australian political reactions to Senator Fraser Anning’s racist and bigoted speech.

The Lib-Lab Mainstream politicians and the Greens were in agreement that the Fraser Anning speech was appalling and specifically objected to the return to the White Australia Policy, the ban on Muslim immigration and highly offensive use in this racist context of the term “final solution” that was used by the Nazi Germans to describe the extermination of Jews in the WW2 Jewish Holocaust (F. Anning denied using “final solution” in this Nazi context and refused to apologize for his offensive speech as a whole).

PM Malcolm Turnbull stated: “The vast majority of the victims of Islamist terrorism are Muslims. Let’s be quite clear: those who seek to demonise all Muslims on the basis of the crimes of a tiny minority are helping the terrorists” and “I believe it is important always to call our racism … we need to call it out” [14].

Anthony Albanese MP (a leading Labor frontbencher) commented: “He quite clearly has sought to gain some attention with this speech. Part of the problem with these fringe parties is that they are only trying to appeal to 6 or 7 per cent to try and get themselves a quota to get elected” [14].

Bill Shorten (Leader of the Labor Opposition) in addressing Parliament : “[Normally advisable] to starve the stupidity of oxygen, to treat it as beneath contempt. But as leaders, as representatives of the Australian people, as servants of diverse communities in a great multicultural nation, we cannot stay silent in the face of racism. We cannot ignore the kind of prejudice and hate that the senator sought to unleash last night. Senator Anning’s speech boiled down to one big lie about Australia: that every challenge we face can be blamed on our newest arrivals” [14].

Tanya Plibersek (Deputy Leader of the Labor Opposition): “I think that it is very important to call out this racism, this divisiveness, for what it is and it’s important to do it as a united chamber here today. We must not stay silent because we are not neutral when it comes to racism” [14].

Penny Wong (Labor Leader in the Senate): “The best way to deal with people going low is to go high and, today, I think this is a chamber in the Parliament of which Australians can be proud” [15].

Dr Anne Azza Aly (a Muslim Egyptian Australian Opposition Labor MP and expert on terrorism and counterterrorism) wept in condemning the Islamophobic F. Anning speech; “I’m tired of fighting, I’m tired of having to stand up against hate, against vilification, time and time and time again” [15].

Ed Husic (a Bosnian Muslim-origin Opposition Labor frontbencher) condemned the Anning speech and spoke of his Jewish Hungarian-origin and thus WW2 Jewish Holocaust-impacted political opponent, Josh Frydenberg MP : “We are from different parties, from different parts of the country and from different faiths, but actions matter more in terms of being able to find common ground. In my contribution today, we can focus on the people that are trying to divide us or focus more on the things that bring us together as a country. This is a moment that is supposed to do just that” [15].

Josh Frydenberg (Jewish Hungarian-origin Coalition Minister for Energy and the Environment) condemned the use of the term “final solution”: “The Nazi war machine was responsible for the deaths of more than 10 million innocent lives including 6 million Jews and 1.5 million children” [15]. [Comment. a more accurate assessment is that the Nazis killed 5-6 million Jews, including 1.5 million Jewish children, in the WW2 Jewish Holocaust [16, 17] that was part of a WW2 European Holocaust involving the deaths of 28 million Slavs [18], 5-6 million Jews [16, 17] and 0.4-1.5 million Romani (Gypsies) [19]. One also notes that 35 million Chinese were killed in the WW2 Chinese Holocaust under Japanese occupation, 1937-1945 [20], and 6-7 million Indians were deliberately starved to death by the British with major Australian complicity in Bengal, Orissa, Assam and Bihar in the 1942-1945 WW2 Indian Holocaust (WW2 Bengali Holocaust, WW2 Bengal Famine [2, 3, 21-30]. Like Josh Frydenberg, my Jewish Hungarian family suffered death, dispossession and exile in the WW2 Jewish Holocaust. Like Josh Frydenberg I have a Jewish Hungarian parent and under Hungarian law am thus a dual Hungarian-Australian citizen. However it appears that Josh Frydenberg is the only Australia Federal MP to have not properly renounced dual citizenship and to have not resigned from or been judicially removed from Parliament for thus violating Section 44 of the Australian Constitution that prohibits dual citizen Federal MPs).

PM Malcolm Turnbull and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten both shook hands after slamming the Anning speech in Parliament. Similarly, Labor MP Ed Husic (a Bosnian Muslim-origin Australian) and Josh Freudenberg (a Jewish Hungarian-origin Australia and Minister for Energy and the Environment) both embraced in the Parliament after bipartisan condemnation of the racist Anning speech. Both the Senate and the House of Representative responded to the Anning racism by passing motions supporting Australian multiculturalism and condemning Anning’s advocacy of a return to the White Australia Policy and use of the “final solution” Nazi phrase [15]. The Australian Football League (AFL) has responded to F. Anning’s racism and bigotry by having 2 prominent Muslim players “toss the coin” before a big match.

The decent, pro-environment, anti-war, anti-racist, and pro-human rights Australian Greens were, of course, condemnatory of F. Anning’s vile speech. After F. Anning concluded his speech, numerous senators went to embrace, kiss or shake hands with him but no Labor or Green senators were among this mob of racism-complicit senators.

In shocking contrast, F. Anning’s speech [13] was so appalling that it even brought a rebuke from his former leader, Senator Pauline Hanson (leader of the racist, bigoted, anti-Asian and anti-Muslim One Nation Party, and notorious for asserting in her 1996 maiden speech to Parliament her objection to “the [asserted] privileges Aboriginals enjoy over other Australians” and that “I believe we are in danger of being swamped by Asians” [31]): “I do believe that Senator Anning went too far in his speech yesterday and it’s unacceptable”. However Hanson then agreed with his proposal for plebiscite on Muslim immigration : “It is time this [denigration of immigration critics] stopped. The people of Australia should be given a say in the future population and immigration levels of Australia, and that is what this plebiscite, if passed, will achieve” [14] .

However Bob Katter (leader of the populist, right-wing Katter’s Australia Party) was totally enthusiastic about the speech that he agreed with “a thousand per cent”, declaring “Magnificent”, that “I love it, I love it, our phones are on fire — 90 per cent of Australia have been waiting for someone to say it and believe it” and “We do not want people coming in from the Middle East or North Africa unless they’re the persecuted minorities” [14]. Ironically, Bob Katter’s paternal grandfather, Carl Katter, was a Lebanese immigrant “from the Middle East” [32].

Succinct analysis of the worst parts of Senator Fraser Anning’s speech [my comments in square brackets].

Senator Fraser Anning (formerly One Nation senator now Katter Australia Party senator) (2018):

(i). “Thank you, Mr President. I am pleased to advise that this is finally my first speech. On 6 February 1890, Sir Henry Parkes, the man who was to become the ‘Father of our Federation’, spoke to assembled delegates at the Federation Conference in Melbourne. He said: “And, in this country of Australia with such ample space, with such inviting varieties of soil and climate … and with a people occupying that soil unequaled in … nation-creating properties, what is there that should be impossible? … we know the value of their British origin. We know that we represent a race … for the purposes of settling new colonies, which never had its equal on the face of the earth. The crimson thread of kinship runs through us all. The founding father of our Federation knew that it was not simply a bounteous land that makes a nation, but the common threads of inherited identity that unite its people. And what he was telling delegates and, through them, us today was that a great nation can only be the consequence of the people it comprises” [i.e. White British people]… [Comment. No courteous preliminary acknowledgment was made of the Indigenous Traditional Owners that has been standard good manners for public speakers in Australia now for decades. No mention was made of the 350-750 Indigenous Australian Aboriginal tribes that had inhabited Australia continuously for up to 65,000 years before the genocidal British invasion in 1788. Today only 150 Indigenous languages survive and of these all but 20 are endangered in a process of ongoing Aboriginal Genocide and Aboriginal Ethnocide associated with 2 million Indigenous deaths from violence, 0.1 million, or from dispossession, disease, and deprivation [2-4, 33].

(ii). As a conservative Christian, I strongly support traditional social values, but, as an Australian nationalist, I also believe in Australia and Australians first. I believe in low taxes and personal responsibility and in the virtues of hard work and thrift, reward for effort and the freedom to do and say what you think. I also believe in the right of people to raise their kids in accordance with their own values, without a bunch of nanny state meddlers and cultural Marxists trying to re-engineer them… [Comment. Very high incidence traditional practices in Australia include (a) invading other counties (85 so far as compared to the British 193, France 82, the US 70 (50 after WW2), Germany 39, Japan 30, Russia 25, Canada 25, Apartheid Israel 12 and China 2 and North Korea arguably 0) [34, 35], (b) sexual abuse of children (4.4 million adult Australians have been sexually abused as children [36], (c) intellectual child abuse of the 1 in 3 children attending religious schools (foisting on them egregious falsehoods variously including misogyny, sexism, homophobia, sexual guilt, anti-science clap-trap, miracles, creationism, intelligent design and the right to invade, occupy, devastate and ethnically cleanse other countries) [36-43]; (d) high-incidence dangerous social behaviours that “nanny state meddlers” attempt to decrease and which result in 85,000 preventable Australian deaths annually. In contrast to only 2-4 jihadi terrorism deaths ever in Australia, 85,000 Australians die preventably each year from a variety of life-style and related causes, the breakdown (including some overlaps) being as follows: (1) 26,000 annual Australian deaths from adverse hospital events, (2) 17,000 obesity-related Australian deaths, (3) 15,500 smoking-related Australian deaths, (4) 10,000 carbon burning pollution-derived Australian deaths, (5). 4,000 avoidable Indigenous Australian deaths, (6). 5,600 Australians die alcohol-related deaths, (7) 2,900 Australian suicides (circa100 being veterans) , (8) 1,400 Australian road deaths, (9) 630 Australian opiate drug-related deaths with 570 linked to US restoration of the Taliban-destroyed Afghan opium industry, and (10) 300 Australian homicides (80 being of women killed domestically) [44-47].

(iii). I remember Queensland as it was in the sixties, seventies and early eighties, when working blokes could get good, well-paying jobs actually making products for us to buy; when people could start small businesses and not be strangled by red tape; when car rego, stamp duty and rates were affordable; when electricity was the cheapest in the world; when, through statutory and orderly marketing, farmers were not bled white by rapacious corporations or forced to sell to Chinese carpetbaggers; when you could say what you thought without being charged with a crime; and when we could all enjoy our leisure time without all the nanny state restrictions and prohibitions… [Comment. In 2017 Australian exports to China were A$102.2 billion, China exports to Australia A$64.5 billion and total trade was worth A$164.7 billion. In contrast, in 2017 Australian exports to the US were A$12.3 billion , US exports to Australia were A$31.3 billion and total trade was worth A$43.6 billion. As for investment, by 2017 Australian investment in China totalled A$77.1 billion and China investment in Australia totalled A$65.0 billion. In contrast, by 2017 Australian investment in the US totalled A$664.5 billion and US investment in Australia totalled A$896.9 billion. In short, total annual Australian trade with China is about 4 times greater than with the US, US investment in Australia is 14 times greater than that of China, and Australian investment in the US is about 9 times greater than its investment in China [6, 46, 47] ].

(iv). Fifty years ago Australia was a cohesive, predominantly Anglo-Celtic nation. Most people thought of themselves as Christian of some sort, although most of us didn’t go to church all that often. Everyone, from the cleaners to the captains of industry, had a shared vision of who we were as a people and our place in the world. Until the late 1960s, prior to the rise of Whitlam in the Labor Party, there was a broad consensus between the Liberal and Labor parties on the kind of society we were and what we should be in the future. In the 1960s, both Liberal and Labor parties reflected a common framework of Judeo-Christian values, supporting the family as the basic unit of society. They both supported the principle that marriage was a union between a man and woman, and both parties recognised the sanctity of the lives of the unborn. Both major parties agreed that people should be free to live their own lives and say what they thought without fear of state sanction. Both sides of politics recognised the importance of our manufacturing industries as well as our farming and mining. Both parties recognised the importance of our predominantly European identity… [Comment. Prior to the Anglo-Saxon invasion Britain was mostly Celtic. Prior to the British invasion, Australia was 100% Indigenous Australian. Prior to the 1967 Referendum Indigenous Australians weren’t even counted as citizens of a racist White Australia. Subsequent to the abolition of the racist White Australia Policy by the Whitlam Labor Government in 1974, immigration to Australia of non-Europeans (mainly Turks, Arabs, Vietnamese, Indians and Chinese) has meant that from being about 95% White in 1974, Australia is now 76% White and 24% non-White (i.e. with some non-European ancestry). Today the major parties (the Lib-Labs) and the Greens recognise the importance of Australia’s multiculturalism. However while Australia loudly boasts of its success as a multicultural society (with some justification), this national narcissism hides huge deficiencies due to the dominant “White” Establishment. Thus the 2018 “Leading for Change” analysis shows that while Whites and non-Whites are 76% and 24%, respectively, of the population, they represent 94.9% and 5.1%, respectively of the senior leadership of Australian organizations and institutions. Australia is currently being rocked by huge scandals in the 4 Big Banks in which Whites and non-Whites average 89.7% and 10.3%, respectively, of Board members. Lack of cultural diversity evidently facilitates corporate malfeasance [48]].

(v). A key part of this great pre-Whitlam consensus was bipartisan support from both Liberal and Labor for a European based immigration program. The great Labor statesmen Ben Chifley, John Curtin and Arthur Calwell all strongly supported an immigration program that actively discriminated in favour of Europeans. Australia’s greatest conservative, Sir Robert Menzies himself, said: I don’t want to see reproduced in Australia the kind of problem they have in South Africa or in America or increasingly in Great Britain. I think — a European based immigration program has— … been a very good policy and it’s been of great value to us … This continued until 1973 when Whitlam and his hard Left cronies adopted Soviet inspired UN treaties on discrimination and banned preferential selection of migrants based on their ethnicity. Yet the end of the pre-Whitlam consensus between the Labor and Liberal Parties has been much more than a political sea change. It has allowed the cultural conquest of our nation. A tectonic shift has occurred in which the previously agreed social and political order has been overthrown in an insidious silent revolution… [Comment. That F. Anning should be resolutely criticized for racism and bigotry is undisputed by decent, anti-racist folk, but the vehemence and unity of the dominant Australian Lib-Lab (Coalition and Labor) response comes from their realization that their iconic and much-praised former leaders whether the Labor leaders Ben Chifley (post-WW2 reconstruction), John Curtin (WW2 leadership) and Arthur Calwell (post-WW2 European immigration program that transformed Australia) or Liberal Party and conservative Coalition PM Sir Robert Menzies (Australian PM, 1939-1941 and 1949- 1966 and the longest-serving Prime Minister of Australia by total time in office of 18 years and 163 days) had popularly-supported, egregiously racist policies comparable with pre-WW2 Nazi German policies towards Jews . The Lib-Labs “doth protest too much” – if properly – over the F. Anning espousal of White Australia Policy, ban on Muslim immigration and ignorant and insensitive use of the words “final solution”

(vi). Thus, to describe the so-called ‘safe schools’ and ‘gender fluidity’ garbage being peddled in schools as ‘cultural Marxism’ is not a throwaway line but a literal truth. Given that everyone knows there are only two genders, if you can be persuaded to agree to and advocate in support of the false claim that there are ‘an infinite number of genders’, then, without realizing it, you have surrendered your political soul. Today, with so many unwittingly in lock-step, marching to the cultural revolutionaries’ tune, options to oppose them politically are increasingly limited. So that’s why I joined Katter’s Australian Party, the only political force that seeks a return to the pre-Whitlam consensus. I want to see the defeat of the cultural Marxists and their ilk and a rolling back of the subversion of Australian culture and values that they have wrought. In terms of specifics, my political goals are: · to break the oligopoly power of the banks; · to get a better deal for working families and farmers, · to achieve major infrastructure development in Far North and Western Queensland; · to reduce immigration levels and restrict entry to those who will best assimilate; · to restore personal freedom and free speech; · to make affordable homeownership a national priority; · to counter the growing threat of China both outside and within Australia; · to slash runaway government spending and, with it, taxes on productive enterprises; · to build coal-fired power stations to return us to the cheapest power in the world; · to slash the regulatory burden that is crippling the general aviation industry; and · to take back our culture from the left-wing extremists… [Comment. About 50% of the Australian population support these variously false, ignorant and bigoted positions – those falsely described by F. Anning as “cultural Marxists” are typically prosperous, highly-educated, inner city professionals who benefit enormously from the dominant capitalism but simply want a better social welfare safety net for less fortunate fellow Australians, better regulations for the safety of fellow Australians and the environment, and protection of homosexual and transgender children from horrible bullying in schools].

(vii). The next critical problem that we need to address is immigration. Australia currently has the highest per capita immigration rate in the world. Last Tuesday, Australia’s population hit 25 million — 22 years ahead of previous government predictions. That means that since 1971 the population of Australia has doubled, with immigrants now around one-third of our population. The huge numbers of people allowed to flood into Australia in recent years are unsustainable, with immigration quotas apparently set by successive governments on a whim and without any regard for the necessary infrastructure that these people would require or the ability of those that came here to assimilate. Ethnocultural diversity, which is known to undermine social cohesion, has been allowed to rise to dangerous levels in many suburbs. In direct response, self-segregation, including white flight from poorer inner-urban areas, has become the norm.

I believe that immigration to our country should be a privilege, not an obligation-free right provided to anyone from the Third World who demands it. First, 457 visas, which simply steal jobs from Australians, should be abolished unless expressly approved by the immigration minister. This will create more jobs for Australians and end the massive rorting of these for backdoor permanent immigration. Second, ‘family reunion’ must be restricted to the husband or wife and/or dependent children within a family.

Third, student visas should be drastically reduced in number. This will create more university places for Australians, whose parents have actually paid for the universities with their taxes in the first place. Those studying here who decide to apply to immigrate should be required to return to their country of origin after their qualification and to apply as part of the general migration program.

Fourth, net immigration must be reduced to a level which can be supported and, therefore, must be set following detailed modelling and planning for the associated necessary accommodation, facilities and infrastructure.

Fifth, but most important of all, diversity should be managed to remain compatible with social cohesion and national identity. We as a nation are entitled to insist that those who are allowed to come here predominantly reflect the historic European Christian composition of Australian society and embrace our language, culture and values as a people.

In order for us to remain the nation that we are now, those who come here need to assimilate and integrate. Those who are most similar to the mainstream majority in terms of ethnicity, culture, language and values most readily do so [Comment. Successive administrations since the genocidal British invasion in1788 have allowed British and European migrants to “flood into Australia” to the massive detriment of 350-750 Indigenous cultures present in Australia for up to 65,000 years, and massive detriment to the environment (Australia is a world leader in Indigenous Ethnocide, Indigenous Genocide, speciescide, ecocide, land clearing, per capita greenhouse gas pollution, coal exports, gas exports and climate change inaction). The falsely asserted “white flight from poorer inner-urban areas” is actually the reverse – more prosperous migrant families have moved out to more modern houses on bigger blocks and prosperous, highly-educated professionals are moving into increasingly fashionable inner city areas. Whatever the realities of gross labour exploitation, 457 visas are actually ideally meant to meet skills shortages. The overseas student visas underpin an Education Export industry worth A$31 billion in 2018 (in 2016-17 it increased in value from A$23.6 billion to A$28 billion) [49]. Of course the real problem ignored by Mainstream Australia is that university education can and should be free and 25 countries have made it free [50, 51]. Who on earth wants to adopt patriarchal, misogynist, homophobic, bigoted and racist values? ].

(viii). Historically, however, the one immigrant group here and in other Western nations that has consistently shown itself to be the least able to assimilate and integrate is Muslims. The first terrorist act on Australian soil was in 1915, when two Muslim immigrants opened fire on a picnic train of innocent women and children in Broken Hill — and Muslim immigrants have been a problem ever since. To paraphrase the words of Sir Winston Churchill: The fact that in Mohammedan law every woman must belong to some man as his absolute property — either as a child, a wife, or a concubine — must delay the final extinction of slavery until the faith of Islam has ceased to be a great power … … … … The influence of the religion paralyses the social development of those that follow it. No stronger retrograde force exists in the world. I believe that the reasons for ending all further Muslim immigration are both compelling and self-evident. The record of Muslims who have already come to this country in rates of crime, welfare dependency and terrorism is the worst of any migrants and vastly exceeds any other immigrant groups. A majority of Muslims in Australia of working age do not work and live on welfare. Muslims in New South Wales and Victoria are three times more likely than other groups to be convicted of crimes. We have black African Muslim gangs terrorising Melbourne. We have ISIS-sympathising Muslims trying to go overseas to fight for ISIS and, while all Muslims are not terrorists, certainly all terrorists these days are Muslims. So why would anyone want to bring more of them here? [Comment. The 2 Turks were responding futilely as nationalists to the 1915 invasion of Turkey by the British and French with Australian support. This invasion was intimately associated with the Armenian Genocide in which the understandably threatened and xenophobic Turks killed 1.5 million Armenians in the WW1 Armenian Genocide [52, 53]. The dismemberment of the Ottoman Empire by the Allies variously led to the Kurdish Genocide, Greek Genocide, Syriac Genocide (Assyrian Genocide), Palestinian Genocide, Iraqi Genocide, Syrian Genocide, Yemeni Genocide, Somali Genocide, Afghan Genocide and the ongoing, Australia-complicit Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide in which 32 million Muslims have died from violence, 5 million, or imposed deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the state terrorist US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity [2, 8-12]. While jihadi non-state terrorists have killed only 60 Americans in America since 9-11 [54, 55] and killed only 2-4 Australians in Australia since 9-11 [56-59], US Alliance state terrorists are responsible for the deaths of 32 million Muslims from violence or deprivation since 9-11 [2, 8-12].

(ix). Finally, it should go without saying that, as a nation, we are entitled to require that those who come here not only have useful work skills and qualifications but also the commitment to work and pay taxes. In truth, it appears that many of those who claim to be asylum seekers are actually just welfare seekers who only come to Australia to live on welfare in public housing at the expense of working Australians. In the days of Menzies, immigrants arriving here were not allowed to apply for welfare and that attracted exactly the right sort of hard-working people this country needed. We should go back to that and ban all immigrants receiving welfare for the first five years after they arrive. The final solution to the immigration problem is, of course, a popular vote. We don’t need a plebiscite to cut immigration numbers; we just need a government that is willing to institute a sustainable population policy, end Australian-job-stealing 457 visas and make student visas conditional on foreign students returning to the country they came from. What we do need a plebiscite for is to decide who comes here. Whitlam didn’t ask the Australian people whether they wanted wholesale non-European migration when he introduced it and neither has any subsequent government. Who we allow to come here will determine what sort of nation we will have in the future, so therefore this isn’t the right of any one government to decide. It’s too important for that. Instead, we need a plebiscite to allow the Australian people to decide whether they want wholesale non-English speaking immigrants from the Third World and, in particular, whether they want any Muslims or whether they want to return to the predominantly European immigration policy of the pre-Whitlam consensus. I for one will be very happy to abide by their decision… [Comment. Unemployed immigrants to starve? Anti-Arab anti-Semitic, Islamophobic, anti-Asian and anti-African racism and bigotry. Australia benefits enormously from exorbitantly and dishonestly charging overseas students for their tertiary education and then capturing these highly trained students as Australian residents ].

(x). Finally, and perhaps most importantly of all, I want to see a cultural counter-revolution to restore a central role for traditional values, to redefine our national identity and to create a new social contract between the governing and the governed. So many of the anti-democratic controls on our liberty, on the restriction of free speech, on our ability to decide who comes to this country and on the outpouring of foreign aid have been driven by the gross abuse of the external affairs powers in section 51 of the Constitution. Since Whitlam — and clearly contrary to the intent of our founding fathers — the external affairs powers given to the Commonwealth to sign treaties with other nations has been abused to overrule other provisions of the Constitution and override other laws made by our own democratically elected representatives. I do not only want to withdraw from these UN treaties but want to counter the dictatorial intent of the successors of Whitlam with an amendment to section 51 of the Constitution. This needs to specifically prohibit the signing of any treaty contrary to any other provision of the Constitution or existing Australian laws. More broadly, however, what we need is a cultural reconquest of our own country to take back Australia from Gramsci-inspired left-wing elites that have subverted the very basis of our society, for in the end what is Australia? What makes Australia a nation is not the happenstance of shared geography but what unites us: our common history, values, language and ethnicity, our common culture and our shared vision of our future as a people. Ethnicity is not just skin-deep. More than anything else, it is our ethnoreligious identity that defines us and shapes our national identity [Comment. Australia’s foreign aid as a percentage of Gross National Income (GNI) is a mere 0.2% as compared to 1.4% for Sweden [60, 61] ].

(xi). Few nations are fortunate enough to have so condensed their national character in so short a space of time that, 60 years after Federation, all who lived here, from children to old men, from paupers to Prime Ministers, could have a shared understanding of who we were that crossed the political divide. But today all that is rapidly unraveling, and we stand now at the turn of the tide. The great cohesive vision of our nation’s founding fathers, all that those who came before us struggled to build, all that our fathers and grandfathers fought wars to defend, stands at hazard as the stranglehold of the Gramsci-ite elites on our institutions, political organisations and the media continues to tighten. Now, on the brink of irreversible change, it is time for us to decide whether we as a people will rise up against this, hold fast to the crimson threads of kinship that define and unite us and strive once more for the light on the hill or concede the field to enemies of Western civilization and see all that we were and all that we might yet have become fall away to ruin” [13]. [Comment. Australians in the period 1901-1961 may have arguably had a “shared understanding” of who they were but that Mainstream understanding involved massive ignoring of genocidal racism, from the ongoing Aboriginal Genocide and Aboriginal Ethnocide to the WW2 Bengali Holocaust in which the British with Australian complicity deliberately starved to death 6-7 million Indians [21-30] in an atrocity that was bigger in death toll than the WW2 Jewish Holocaust (5-6 million Jews killed through violence or deprivation). Indeed White Australians in this era “from paupers to Prime Ministers” were involved in a Nazi-style racist perversion in which the traumatized survivors of the British invasion and the ongoing Aboriginal Genocide and Aboriginal Ethnocide were not even counted as Australian citizens until after a referendum in 1967 [2, 3, 33] ].

In summary, the presently ruling Liberal Party and National Party Coalition and the Labor Party opposition could not mount a detailed critique of the F. Anning diatribe (such as that above) because about 50% of Australian voters variously agree with his racist and bigoted views. How can the poll-obsessed. Lib-Labs get the votes of people if it correctly describes them as ignorant racists and bigots? Accordingly, in a massive failure of moral leadership – but unanimously decribed as the reverse – the Lib-Labs have confined their criticism to the safe ground of F. Anning’s espousal of the White Australia Policy (already abolished in 1974 but progressively relaced by a “New White Australia Policy on highly discriminatory visa provision that nobody talks about in look-the-other-way Australia), F. Anning’s patently offensive, discriminatory , ignorance-based and Trumpist espousal of a ban on Muslim immigration (that probably has wide support in an ignorant and racist Australians population brainwashed by oligopoly right-wing Mainstream media ) , and of course the ignorant use of the offensive phrase “final solution” (that according to ignorant and culturally isolated and insensitive F. Anning was quite innocent). One should contrast (a) the ignorant and racist but widely-held views of an uneducated, outback rural worker F. Anning with (b) highly-educated, holocaust-aware, Jewish Hungarian Australian, pro-coal COALition MP Joshua Frydenberg under-estimating the death toll of the European WW2 Holocaust by a factor of 3 and the death toll of the WW2 Holocaust as a whole by a factor of 10, and with (c) racist, pro-war, pro-fascist Robert “Pig Iron Bob” Menzies exporting pig iron to Japan as it was raping China (killing 35 million Chinese in the WW2 Chinese Holocaust [20]) and, after touring Nazi Germany in 1938, writing that “I must confess that we were both glad to escape from the somewhat queer atmosphere of Germany.,, Nevertheless, it must be said that this modern abandonment by the Germans of individual liberty and of the easy and pleasant things of life has something rather magnificent about it. The Germans may be pulling down the churches, but they have erected the State, with Hitler as its head, into a sort of religion which produces spiritual exaltation that one cannot but admire” [3, 62, 63].

F. Anning’s racism and bigotry is not alone in fanning racism and bigotry in Australia’s inglorious present.

Australia has a compulsory preferential voting system that means (a) that you are fined if you do not vote and (b) if the leading candidate does not get over 50% of the vote the second, third etc preferences of those voting for the other candidates are taken into account to get a winning “2-party preferred vote”. Thus presently the ruling Liberal Party-National Party Coalition Government (aka the pro-coal COALition) has 49% of the “ 2-party preferred vote” with the Opposition Australian Labor Party having a winning 51%. First preferences are roughly as follows: the right-wing Coalition (40%), right-wing-dominated Labour (35%), left-wing Greens (10%), extreme right-wing One Nation (10%), Other (5%). The right-wing Coalition is disgracefully giving its preferences to the racist and bigoted One Nation and vice versa, while Labor and the Greens have a decent policy of putting One Nation last, noting that many Labor candidates are elected on the preferences of the decent, progressive, pro-environment, pro-peace Greens. Decent, pro-Humanity, pro-Biosphere Australians who care for children and future generations utterly reject the war criminal, climate criminal, homicidally neoliberal and pro-coal COALition, vote 1 Green and put the Coalition last.

Below is a selection of other variously offensive, racist or bigoted opinions from present-day Australian public figures.

Tony Abbott (Prime Minister of Australia) during a breakfast for British prime minister David Cameron in Sydney re Australia as “terra nullius” when in 1788 the British invaded a continent inhabited by 350-750 Indigenous cultures for up to 65,000 years (2014): “As we look around this glorious city, as we see the extraordinary development, it’s hard to think that back in 1788 it was nothing but bush. The marines and the convicts and the sailors that straggled off those 12 ships, just a few hundred yards from where we are now, must have thought they had come almost to the moon. Everything would have been so strange. Everything would have seemed so extraordinarily basic and raw, and now a city which is one of the most spectacular cities on our globe” [64].

Fraser Anning interviewed by right-wing radio commentator Alan Jones re “Muslims” and “final solution” (2018): “The safest thing for Australians is that we don’t have any of them. Look if you can tell me which ones are not going to cause us harm, then fine, that’d be great. But unfortunately if you have a jar of jelly beans and three of them are poisonous, you’re not going to try any of them. Look if you can tell me which ones are not going to cause us harm, then fine, that’d be great. But unfortunately if you have a jar of jelly beans and three of them are poisonous, you’re not going to try any of them… [re use of “final solution”] The thought police jumped on that. I hadn’t even though about it” [65].

Andrew Bolt (right-wing columnist for the right-wing Murdoch media Herald Sun, Australia’s highest readership daily newspaper) singling out non-Europeans, African South Africans, Jews and Indians (2018): “The foreign invasion. Australia is being swamped by non-English-speaking immigrants who refuse to assimilate and accept our policies and accept our values. In the face of this influx we’re losing our identity… In Melbourne’s North Caulfield, 41% of residents are Jews, including hundreds who have lately fled South Africa. Dandenong now has an official Little Indian Cultural Precinct, with 33 Indian businesses. Such colonising will increasingly be our future as we gain a critical mass of born-overseas migrants. Like tends to attract like and these new colonies can then more easily keep their cultures thanks to satellite TV, the internet, and cheap travel” [66].

Andrew Bolt on Muslim immigration (2017): “Immigration has become colonisation – particularly by one rejectionist faith: “The Australian International Islamic College (AIIC) at Durack, in Brisbane’s southwest, has submitted a development application that that would expand its K-12 college, and add a mosque, childcare centre, medical centre, aged care accommodation, shops and apartments.” This is the start of a Muslim colony that just happens to be on Australian land. What next? Will it be governed internally by its own laws? This signals an unwillingness to integrate – and in fact inhibits integration” [67].

Andrew Bolt on “fair-skinned” Aborigines (for which he was successfully prosecuted in the Australian Federal Court under Section 18C of the Australian Constitution): “White is the new black. This self-identification as Aboriginal strikes me as self-obsessed, and driven more by politics than by any racial reality… Exactly how Aboriginal is Enoch [Indigenous Queensland Labor candidate Leeanne Enoch]? By what superior right can she welcome me to ‘her’ country? Why is she insisting on a racial difference the eye cannot even detect? Doesn’t her ancestry make her more an oppressor than a victim?… [Indigenous academic Larissa Behrendt, the NSW Australian of the Year] also worked as a professional Aborigine ever since leaving Harvard Law School, despite looking almost as German as her father . . . But which people are ‘yours’, exactly mein liebchen? And isn’t it bizarre to demands [sic] laws to give you more rights as a white Aborigine than your own white Dad?’… [Indigenous academic Mark McMillan, a law academic who won the Fulbright Indigenous Scholarship] a booming new class of victim you’d never have imagined we’d have to support with special prizes and jobs” [68].

Peter Davis (Mayor of Port Lincoln South Australia) on “mixed race” offspring (1996): “If you are a child of a mixed race, particularly Asian-Caucasian or Aboriginal- white, you are a mongrel. That’s what happens when you cross dogs or whatever. I’m not a racist … but I do recognise that cultures are different” [69].

Peter Davis (Mayor of Port Lincoln South Australia) on “misbehaving ” asylum seekers (2002): “Put them in el Alamein [detention centre aka concentration camp] and tell them “settle down boys or you might be buried”. We’ll only have to shoot a few to get the message across” [70].

Pauline Hanson (leader of the One Nation Party) in her maiden speech in the House of Representatives (1996): “My view on issues is based on commonsense, and my experience as a mother of four children, as a sole parent, and as a businesswoman running a fish and chip shop. I won the seat of Oxley largely on an issue that has resulted in me being called a racist. That issue related to my comment that Aboriginals received more benefits than non-Aboriginals. We now have a situation where a type of reverse racism is applied to mainstream Australians by those who promote political correctness and those who control the various taxpayer funded ‘industries’ that flourish in our society servicing Aboriginals, multiculturalists and a host of other minority groups… Present governments are encouraging separatism in Australia by providing opportunities, land, moneys and facilities available only to Aboriginals. Along with millions of Australians, I am fed up to the back teeth with the inequalities that are being promoted by the government and paid for by the taxpayer under the assumption that Aboriginals are the most disadvantaged people in Australia… Immigration and multiculturalism are issues that this government is trying to address, but for far too long ordinary Australians have been kept out of any debate by the major parties. I and most Australians want our immigration policy radically reviewed and that of multiculturalism abolished. I believe we are in danger of being swamped by Asians. Between 1984 and 1995, 40 per cent of all migrants coming into this country were of Asian origin. They have their own culture and religion, form ghettos and do not assimilate. Of course, I will be called racist but, if I can invite whom I want into my home, then I should have the right to have a say in who comes into my country. A truly multicultural country can never be strong or united. The world is full of failed and tragic examples, ranging from Ireland to Bosnia to Africa and, closer to home, Papua New Guinea. America and Great Britain are currently paying the price. Arthur Calwell was a great Australian and Labor leader, and it is a pity that there are not men of his stature sitting on the opposition benches today. Arthur Calwell said:“Japan, India, Burma, Ceylon and every new African nation are fiercely anti-white and anti one another. Do we want or need any of these people here? I am one red-blooded Australian who says no and who speaks for 90% of Australians”. I have no hesitation in echoing the words of Arthur Calwell… Abolishing the policy of multiculturalism will save billions of dollars and allow those from ethnic backgrounds to join mainstream Australia, paving the way to a strong, united country. Immigration must be halted in the short term so that our dole queues are not added to by, in many cases, unskilled migrants not fluent in the English language” [71].

Pauline Hanson in her maiden speech to the Senate (2016): “In my first speech in 1996 I said we were in danger of being swamped by Asians. This was not said out of disrespect for Asians but was meant as a slap in the face to both the Liberal and Labor governments who opened the floodgates to immigration, targeting cultures purely for the vote, as expressed by former Labor minister Barry Jones — to such an extent that society changed too rapidly due to migrants coming in the front door but also the back door, via New Zealand. Now we are in danger of being swamped by Muslims, who bear a culture and ideology that is incompatible with our own… Why then has Islam and its teachings had such an impact on Australia like no other religion? Islam sees itself as a theocracy. Islam does not believe in democracy, freedom of speech, freedom of the press, or freedom of assembly. It does not separate religion and politics. It is partly a religion, but it is much more than that. It has a political agenda that goes far outside the realm of religion. It regulates Muslims’ social and domestic life, their legal system and politics—their total life. Australia is now seeing changes in suburbs predominantly Muslim. Tolerance towards other Australians is no longer the case. Our law courts are disrespected and prisons have become breeding grounds for Muslims to radicalise inmates… Not only is terrorism seen around the world but it is now part of our society, with Muslim refugees involved in the Lindt Cafe siege, the Curtis Cheng murder in Sydney and the stabbing of the two police officers in Melbourne. The Grand Mufti and other Muslim leaders are deafening with their silence, or lack of sympathy. Radicalisation is happening on our streets, in our suburbs and mosques… Muslims want to see sharia law introduced in Australia. This law is a totalitarian civil code which prescribes harsh feudal rules imposed on everything, firstly for Muslims, later for everyone. As long as Islam is considered a religion, sharia conflicts with our secular state. Islam cannot have a significant presence in Australia if we are to live in an open, secular and cohesive society. Never before in Australia’s history have we seen civil unrest and terror associated with a so-called religion, or from followers of that faith. We have seen the destruction that it is causing around the world. If we do not make changes now, there will be no hope in the future. Have no doubt that we will be living under sharia law and treated as second-class citizens with second-class rights if we keep heading down the path with the attitude, ‘She’ll be right, mate.’ Therefore, I call for stopping further Muslim immigration and banning the burqa, as they have done in many countries around the world. Burqas are not a religious requirement” [72].

Alan Jones (right-wing 2GB radio commentator) on Muslim Lebanese at the time of the Cronulla Riots and for which he was successfully prosecuted (2005): “If ever there was a clear example that Lebanese males in their vast numbers not only hate our country and our heritage, this was it. They have no connection to us: they simply rape, pillage and plunder a nation that’s taken them in. I can’t believe what I’m seeing. What did we do as a nation to have this vermin infest our shores?” [73, 74].

Sonia Kruger (TV personality) on a ban on Muslim immigration (2016) : “Personally I think [right-wing commentator] Andrew Bolt has a point here that there is a correlation between the number of Muslims in a country and the number of terrorist attacks… you never hear of terrorist attacks in [immigrant-restricting] Japan… Personally I would like to see it [the immigration of Muslims] stopped now for Australia because I would like to feel safe as all of our citizens do when they go out to celebrate Australia Day and I’d like to see freedom of speech” [75].

One Nation Party policies (2018): “Ban Australian companies and businesses from paying the Halal Certification tax on food and other items. Ban the burqa and any other full face covering in public and government buildings. No more building of mosques and Islamic schools until an inquiry is held into Islam, to determine whether it is a religion or totalitarian political ideology undermining our democracy and way of life” [76] and “Our Constitution prevents us from asking the religion of those who seek to migrate to Australia, but equally, we cannot ignore first, second and third generation migrants who violently reject Australia’s democratic values and institutions in the name of Islam. Until we can find a solution to this problem we believe immigration from Islamic Countries should be limited” [77].

The above views evidently have substantial support in White Australia as shown by a recent survey of Australians about a Muslim immigration ban (2017): “Some 54 per cent want Australia to cut its annual immigrant intake of about 190,000 people and 48 per cent backed a partial ban on Muslim immigration. However, another 27 per cent were undecided about a partial ban, while a quarter opposed it” [78].

The genocidal racism of Australia’s inglorious past – from the horse’s mouth.

The most appalling racist sentiments accompanied the violent genocide of Indigenous Australians in the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries of which the following are but a few examples (the last known officially sanctioned massacre of Indigenous Australians was the Coniston Massacre in Central Australia in 1928) [79]:

Samuel Marsden (the notorious clergyman and merciless flogging magistrate) commenting on Sydney aborigines (1819):“They are the most degraded of the human race, and never seem to wish to change their habits and manner of life” [3].

Charles Darwin (famous biologist and author of the seminal “The Origin of Species” [80] that was to later abused by racist “social Darwinists” ) in the January 30th 1836 entry of his “The Voyage of the Beagle” (1836): “All the aboriginals have been removed to an island in Bass’s Straits, so that Van Dieman’s Land enjoys the great advantage of being free from a native population. This most cruel step seems to have been quite unavoidable, as the only means of stopping a fearful succession of robberies, burnings, and murders, committed by the blacks, but which sooner or later must have ended in their utter destruction. I fear there is no doubt that this train of evil and its consequences , originated in the infamous conduct of some of our countrymen. Thirty years is a short period , in which to have banished the last aboriginal from his native island, – and that island nearly as big as Ireland . I do not know a more striking instance of the comparative rate of increase of a civilized over a savage people” [81, 82].

Charles La Trobe ((Port Phillip Administrator in the 1840s) commenting on the efficacy of the murderous Australian Native Police that he set up in colonial Victoria (1841): “The Native soon saw that in yielding to his natural aggressive impulses he would be opposed to those who were not only his equals in savage cunning and endowment, but his superiors by alliance with the Europeans” [3].

James Walker (Minister of the Church of England, North Parramatta) (1846); “I have the honour to state that there are no aboriginals in my District” [3].

Anthony Trollope (visiting Australia) (1873); “Of the Australian black man we may certainly say that he has to go. That he should perish without unnecessary suffering should be the aim of all who are concerned in the matter” [3].

Harold Finch-Hatton (1885): “Whether the Blacks deserve any mercy at the hands of the pioneering squatters is an open question, but that they get none is certain. They are a doomed race, and before many years they will be completely wiped out of the land” [3] .

H.G. Wells (progressive British writer and historian) putting the racist, proto-Nazi, Social Darwinist line in relation to the genocide of the Tasmania Aborigines and the American Indians (1920): “The daily life of the Neanderthal man … While the waters were held up in the Polar Ice cap, the sea-level was low enough to enable Palaeolithic Man to reach Tasmania… The primeval savage was both herbivorous and carnivorous… half-putrid game” (pages 79, [83]); “No doubt the ancestor of Homo sapiens (which species includes the Tasmanians) was a very similar and parallel creature to Homo Neanderthalensis” (page 80, [83]); “When the Dutch discovered Tasmania, they found a detached human race not very greatly advanced beyond this lower Palaeolithic stage… They represented a Neanderthaloid stage in the evolution of true men. The Tasmanians of the early 19th century were less clumsy and brutish than their more ancient kinsmen” (pages 82, [83]); “In one remote corner of the world, Tasmania, a little cut-off population of people remained in the early Palaeolithic stage until the discovery of that island by the Dutch in 1642. They are now unhappily extinct. The last [full-blood] Tasmanian died in 1876. They may have been cut off from the rest of mankind for 15,000 years or 20,000 or 25,000 years” (pages 130-131, [83]); “The American tribes over the great part of the continent remained at a level of Neolithic barbarism” (page 142, [83]); “[The Spanish] were as destructive and reckless as the early British settlers in Tasmania who shot at sight the Palaeolithic men who still lingered there and put out poisoned meat for them to eat” (page 776, [83]; see also [6, 84] ).

Lang Hancock ( the late Australian mining magnate) advocating sterilization of Aborigines (circa 2000): “[ Unemployed indigenous Australians] the ones that are no good to themselves and who can’t accept things, the half-castes [to collect their welfare cheques from a central location] and when they had gravitated there, I would dope the water up so that they were sterile and would breed themselves out in the future, and that would solve the problem” [85, 86]. One of Lang Hancock’s fellow mining magnates notoriously asserted that Tasmanian aboriginal women accepted being raped by White men because their menfolk were so ugly.

Racist sentiment against non-Europeans is entrenched in Australian history, politics, and literature as exampled by the following (see [3, 87]):

Daniel Henry Deniehy (MP) in a speech to Parliament on restriction of Chinese immigration (1858): “He … saw no more injustice in preventing the landing of this degraded race, who would not only lower and demoralize, but also endanger the safety of the country, than he saw in stopping the “running “ of a cargo of contraband opium or brandy” [3].

A.B. “Banjo” Patterson (a national hero and poet) ln “A Bushman’s Song (1891):“I asked a cove for shearin’ once along the Marthaguy:/ “We shear non-union here” says he. “I call it scab,” says I./I looked along the shearin’ floor before I turned to go -/ There was eight or ten dashed Chinamen a-shearin’ in a row …/ It was shift, boys, shift, for there wasn’t the slightest doubt./ It was time to make a shift with the leprosy about./ So I saddled up my horses and I whistled to my dog,/ And I left his scabby station at the old jig-jog” [3].

Henry Lawson (a national treasure and poet) in the poem “Cambaroora Star”, written to commemorate the closure of the Boomerang, a Labor journal edited by racist Laborite William Lane (): “There was strife about the Chinamen, who came in days of old/ Like a swarm of thieves and loafers when the diggers found the gold …/ What’s the good of holding meetings when you only talk and swear?/ Get a move upon the Pig-tails when you’ve got an hour to spare./ It was nine o’clock next morning when the Chows began to swarm/ But they weren’t so long in going, for the white men’s blood was warm” [3].

Henry Lawson poem The Old, Old Story (1913). “Beware of the East, O Christian, for the sake of your fairest and best;/ It is written, and written, remembered, that the tide of invasion goes west” [3].

Edmund Barton (Australia’s first Prime Minister) debating the Commonwealth Immigration Restriction Bill (aka the White Australia Policy) (1901): “The doctrine of the equality of man was never intended to apply to the equality of an Englishman and the Chinaman” [3].

William Lane ( racist labour leader) (1892): “ [He would prefer his daughter] “dead in her coffin than kissing one of them on the mouth or nursing a little coffee-coloured brat that she was mother to. If this is a wicked thing to say, then I am one of the wicked ones, and don’t want to be good either; and I’d pray daily to be kept wicked if I thought there was any chance of my ever getting to think that colour didn’t matter” [3].

Federal Australian Labor Party platform (1900). “Total exclusion of coloured and other undesirable races” [3].

The Bulletin (a racist intellectual journal) in an attack on Joseph Chamberlain (British Secretary of State for the Colonies) over his rejection of racist Queensland legislation (1901): “If Judas Chamberlain can find a black, or brown or yellow race in Asia or Africa, that has as high a standard of civilisation and intelligence as the whites, that is as progressive as the whites, as brave, as sturdy, as good nation-making material, and that can intermarry with the whites without the mixed progeny showing signs of deterioration, that race is welcome in Australia regardless of colour” [3].

King O’Malley (Federal MP) in a Federal Parliamentary speech (1901). “We are here upon a continent set apart by the Creator for a Southern empire – for a Southern nation – and it is our duty to preserve this island continent for all eternity to the white race, irrespective of where they may come from” [3].

Bernard O’Dowd (circa 1900). “Yea, will we steel us to the death to fight -/ In such poor means alone avail – whome’er,/ Or Asian throng, or island brown, or white/ Blood-brother e’en, would cloud our prospect fair,/ To guard the future from exotic blight!” [3].

Henry Lawson in a poem “To Be Amused” (ca 1910) “I see the colour line so drawn/ (I see it plain and speak I must),/ That our brown masters of the dawn/ Might, aye, have fair girls for their lusts” [3].

Henry Lawson in a poem “The Great Fight” concerning the fight in which white boxer Tommy Burns was beaten by American black boxer Jack Johnson in Sydney on Boxing Day (1908): “For the “money” and “sporting” madness – and here in a land that was white!/ You mated a black-man and white-man to stand up before you and fight/ And many – God knows how many! – sons of a white man’s son/ “Backed the nigger to beat him” – and flocked to see it done …/ You paid and you cheered and you hooted, and this is your need of disgrace;/ It was not Burns that was beaten – for a nigger has smacked your face./ Take heed – I am tired of writing – but O my people take heed,/ For the time may be near for the mating of the Black and the White to breed” [3].

A.H. Adams (a writer and editor for the Bulletin from the early 20th century) in an anti-Jewish anti-Semitic poem: “The Jackal of the world can choose/ Disdainfully his prey./ He slinks about your trade, your wars;/ His mouth is ripe to drain/ The red wine of the conquerors -/ The red blood of the slain” [3].

Sir Frank Clarke (a wealthy Melbourne dignitary, referred to Jewish refugees as “shrinking, rat-faced men” and another Victorian dignitary and member of the WW2 War Cabinet declared: “One of the best jobs Adolph Hitler ever did for Germany was when he drove some of these out of his country” [3] (a leading men’s club and a leading golf club in Melbourne supposedly black-balled Jews and there is certainly a determined, residual anti-Semitic streak in Victorian society that still regularly manifests itself. Bulletin writers and cartoonists excelled themselves during the 1930s in applying Nazi-style stereotypes to Jewish refugees from Nazism.

Arthur Calwell (post-WW2 Labor Minister for Immigration and later Leader of the Labor Opposition) made some appalling racist assertions (late 1940s): “There are many Wongs in the Chinese community, but I have to say – and I am sure that the honourable member for Balaclava [T.W. White, Liberal] will not mind me for doing so – that “two Wongs do not make a White”; “We can have a white Australia, we can have a black Australia, but a mongrel Australia is impossible, and I shall not take the first steps to establish the precedents which will allow the floodgates to be opened”; “We will not let the yellow hordes contaminate our golden shores”; “I said the Japanese women should not be allowed to pollute our shores… I spoke of the Japanese and nobody else… I was expressing the opinion that the Australian people have formed owing to the brutalities of the Japanese army and the attitude of the Japanese people in World War II” [3].

Final comments.

There are wonderful exceptions to this sad catalogue. Dame Mary Gilmore (anti-racist Australian socialist writer) was an exception to awful Australian racism and jingoism , writing in a letter to Hugh McCrae (1936): “When all that stuff used to be written during & after the war about Australia’s virgin page I used to stand in wonder. Not two hundred years old & our first hundred years saw the Convict System, the destruction of at least half a million blacks, and in the ‘80’s the thousands of dead black-birded kanaka “slaves”. – and after that the war. A virgin page! The “cat” alone marked it” [3].

Likewise in 2018, Bernard Keane (editor of the centrist web magazine Crikey) commented on Andrew Bolt’s assertion of “Jewish” and “Indian” colonies in Australia (2018): “To see Jews being singled out and criticised for forming “colonies” and failing to integrate, in a mainstream media outlet, makes the blood run cold. We know where this goes; we’ve seen it before. Once upon a time, Bolt had no truck with this sort of thing. He rightly called out climate denialist Malcolm Roberts, pre-politics, for peddling theories about Jewish banking families. Now, Bolt warns of Jewish people who “keep their culture” and who form “colonies” — it’s impossible to think of a word more intended to inflame prejudice and stir up hate than one that portrays people as seeking to impose their own sovereignty on Australians. Then again, given Australia itself is a colonial settler society that imposed its sovereignty on Indigenous Australians, such words are deeply ironic… We used to have a centripetal media culture, in which outlets concentrated on the mainstream and centrist ideas, for better or for worse. Now fragmentation has given us a centrifugal media culture in which the constant pressure is to be ever more extreme lest you fail to differentiate your product. The result: a major publication starts talking about Jewish colonies. Don’t let anyone tell you there isn’t something deeply wrong in Australia now” [66].

I must declare that Humanity aside, I have a bias here because my late dear wife of nearly 52 years, Zareena (born Zareena Lateef), was an educated, progressive, Fiji-born, Black, Asian, Indian (Bengali, Bihari), Muslim-origin, professional Australian. Her father, Abdul Lateef MBE, the son of “5 year slavery” indentured Indian labourers in British-ruled Fiji (called “Girmityas” from Fiji Hindi patois for “Agreement”), was an Indian lawyer and politician who was a great friend and political ally of the Indigenous Fijians, and helped negotiate Independence for a multi-racial Fiji in which there is an Indian and Indigenous Fijian ethnic dichotomy. Indeed the present conjoint, Indian and Indigenous Fijian rule of a tolerant, consensual, multi-racial and democratic Fiji is testament to this decent multiculturalism, notwithstanding a succession of “bloodless coups” with all but the last variously suggested as involving malignant US, Australian and/or Apartheid Israeli complicity [2, 88-93]. Accordingly the current racism and bigotry in Australia is of profound offence to me and my family. Yet it is testament to a deep well of decency in Australia and Zareena’s friendly personality that she made numerous Australian friends and personally encountered almost no racism in her life here. Indeed half a century ago when a Hobart, Tasmania, tram driver refused us entry (evidently on account of her “Black-ness”) the other passengers angrily and successfully insisted that he allow us entry.

Australia is presently at a cross-roads with the uneducated, ignorant, racist, Trumpist, climate change denialist, extreme right Right Liberals of the fervently pro-coal, Liberal Party- National Party Coalition Government attempting to replace the urbane, consensual, personally popular, Centre-Right Coalition Prime Minister, Malcolm Turnbull, with a truculent former Queensland policeman, and right-wing, conservative and authoritarian former Minister for Home Affairs, Peter Dutton. Turnbull was fatally wounded politically in surviving an initial leadership vote by 48 votes to 35 but the Dutton camp quickly acquired a majority. Coalition MPs have been terrified by about 3 dozen successive, fortnightly polls indicated less than 50% “2-party preferred support” for the Coalition, with the latest poll indicating a disastrous only 45% support for the Coalition. However presently PM Malcolm Turnbull is cleverly clinging to power and resisting the Coup.

The Coalition is perceived as engaged in a “race to the bottom” with the ignorant, racist and populist One Nation Party to get the support of an ignorant, racist and bigoted extreme Right. Coalition MPs, including PM Turnbull, have been appallingly marginalising and perturbing African migrants by stoking racial fears about “African gangs” in Melbourne, a peaceful city which in recent years has successfully vied with Vancouver and Vienna as “the most liveable city in the world”. Thus Malcolm Turnbull: “The fact is there is a gang issue here and you are not going to make it go away by pretending it doesn’t exist. At some point you have to be fair dinkum and you have to acknowledge that there is a concern, people are concerned about it. You have to be honest, there are Sudanese gangs in Melbourne” [94]. Peter Dutton after the death of South Sudanese teenage student: “This is a tragic and needless loss of a young life. There is a major law and order problem in Victoria and more people are going to be hurt until the rule of law is enforced by the Victorian Government. We don’t have these problems with Sudanese gangs in NSW or Queensland” [95].

Dutton has repeatedly offended by coupling “immigration” with “law and order” concerns. Thus Dutton recently declared that “The reality is [former Coalition PM] Malcolm Fraser did make mistakes in bringing some people in, in the 1970s, and we’re seeing that today. We need to be honest in having that discussion. There was a mistake made” [96], offensively amplifying this later thus: “The advice I have is that out of the last 33 people who have been charged with terrorist-related offences in this country, 22 of those people are from second and third generation Lebanese-Muslim background” [97]. Peter Dutton has repeatedly offended in his authoritarian and human rights-abusing role as former Home Minister and Minister for Immigration and Border Protection in the Australian Government’s highly-abusive and indefinite imprisonment without charge of trial of refugees (including children) on remote and traumatizing island concentration camps.

Australia is among world leaders in Domestic and Exported greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution that through resultant global warming is already acutely threatening Island Nations and coastal regions [3, 98-102] but Peter Dutton deeply offended decent folk by joking about the inundation of Pacific Island, as reported by the ABC: “Immigration Minister Peter Dutton has been overheard quipping about the plight of Pacific Island nations facing rising seas from climate change. Mr Dutton was involved in a conversation with [Treasurer Scott Morrison and] Prime Minister Tony Abbott, who had just returned from lengthy talks focused on climate change with Pacific Island leaders in Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea. Noting that today’s meeting on Syrian refugees was running a bit late, Mr Dutton remarked that it was running to “[Aboriginal] Cape York time”, to which Mr Abbott replied, “we had a bit of that up in Port Moresby [Papua New Guinea]”. Mr Dutton then added, “time doesn’t mean anything when you’re about to have water lapping at your door” (Abbott and Dutton laughed but Treasurer Scott Morrison warned about being recorded, stating: “There’s a boom [microphone] up there”) [103].

Of course the penultimate in racism is war, and the ultimate in racism is genocide. Australians have invaded 85 countries (as compared to the British 193 countries, France 82, the US 72 (52 after WW2), Germany 39, Japan 30, Russia 25, Canada 25, Apartheid Israel 12, China 2, and North Korea arguably zero) [2, 34, 35, 52, 104-107], with 30 of these invasions being genocidal [52]. In the 21st century, in addition to being involved in the Iraqi Holocaust and Iraqi Genocide (2.7 million Iraqi deaths from violence or deprivation) [11, 12], the ongoing Afghan Holocaust and Afghan Genocide (6 million deaths from violence or deprivation) [10, 12] and the ongoing Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide (32 million Muslim deaths from violence, 5 million, or from imposed deprivation 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity) [8-12]), Australia is presently war criminally involved in Occupied Afghanistan and its Central Australian Pine Gap joint US-Australian electronic spying facility targets illegal and war criminal US drone attacks on a swathe of Muslim countries (starving Somalia, starving Yemen, devastated Syria, devastated Iraq, Occupied Afghanistan, impoverished Pakistan and possibly also devastated Libya that was richest country in Africa before its destruction by the France-UK-US Coalition (FUKUS Coalition). Malcolm Turnbull (still clinging desperately to power but now effectively discarded as Australian PM by his Liberal Party colleagues), Peter Dutton (who ran this Coup against Turnbull) and Scott Morrison and Julie Bishop both (loyal to Turnbull to the end but now proposing to standing against Dutton to be PM) have all been involved in these atrocities, having first been elected to Parliament in 2004 (Turnbull), 2001 (Dutton), 2007 (Morrison) and 1998 (Bishop).

As if the present endlessly mendacious, anti-science, speciescidal, ecocidal, terracidal, climate criminal, US lackey, pro-Zionist, pro-Apartheid Israel (and hence pro-Apartheid), state-terrorism-supporting, nuclear terrorism-supporting, pro-war, war criminal, Australian-killing, human rights-abusing, refugee-abusing, mother-abusing, child-abusing, neoliberal, pro-gas, pro-oil, pro-coal COALition Government were not bad enough already under Centre-Right Malcolm Turnbull, extreme conservative Peter Dutton is now within striking distance of becoming the 8th successive prime minister of Australia in 11 years (unless Turnbull supporters Scott Morrison or Julie Bishop steal away enough of Dutton’s support to become a compromise PM).

In conclusion, the penultimate in racism is war, and the ultimate in racism is genocide. The explicit crude racism and bigotry of Australian Senator F. Anning must be condemned but so too must be the politically correct racism (PC racism) of the politically dominant, presently-ruling Liberal Party-National Party Coalition and the Labor Opposition (collectively known as the Lib-Labs) that have supported every US Asian war since 1950 (with Labor only opposing the Vietnam War and the Iraq War). Australians are overwhelmingly politically correct racist (PC racist) because while they vehemently assert that they are not racists, about 75% of Australians vote for the pro-war, US lackey Lib-Labs. Decent Australians will utterly reject the consistently pro-war, PC racist Coalition, vote 1 Green and put the Coalition last. In a decent society there must be zero tolerance for racism.

References.

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at a major Australian university for 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, most recently a huge pharmacological reference text “Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds” (CRC Press/Taylor & Francis, New York & London , 2003). He has published “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950” (G.M. Polya, Melbourne, 2007: http://globalbodycount.blogspot.com/ ); see also his contributions “Australian complicity in Iraq mass mortality” in “Lies, Deep Fries & Statistics” (edited by Robyn Williams, ABC Books, Sydney, 2007: http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/ockhamsrazor/australian-complicity-in-iraq-mass-mortality/3369002#transcript

) and “Ongoing Palestinian Genocide” in “The Plight of the Palestinians (edited by William Cook, Palgrave Macmillan, London, 2010: http://mwcnews.net/focus/analysis/4047-the-plight-of-the-palestinians.html ). He has published a revised and updated 2008 version of his 1998 book “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History” (see: http://janeaustenand.blogspot.com/ ) as biofuel-, globalization- and climate-driven global food price increases threaten a greater famine catastrophe than the man-made famine in British-ruled India that killed 6-7 million Indians in the “forgotten” World War 2 Bengal Famine (see recent BBC broadcast involving Dr Polya, Economics Nobel Laureate Professor Amartya Sen and others: http://www.open.edu/openlearn/history-the-arts/history/social-economic-history/listen-the-bengal-famine ; Gideon Polya: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/home ; Gideon Polya Writing: https://sites.google.com/site/gideonpolyawriting/ ; Gideon Polya, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gideon_Polya ) . When words fail one can say it in pictures – for images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/ and http://www.flickr.com/photos/gideonpolya/ .