Demystifying  the image  of  the  prodigal  son   of  the  Sangh  Parivar

in India by August 25, 2018

One  owes  respect  to  the  living;  but  to  the  dead  one  owes                        nothing  but  the  truth.”   –  Voltaire  (Lettres  sur  OEdipe)

Obituaries  arepourng  in  after  the  death  of  Atal Bihari  Vajpayee,  who is  being  paid  respects to by  all  leaders  across  the  national  political  spectrum .  He  is  being  hailed  as  a  charismatic  prime  minister,  a  great  orator,  a  ruler   who  invented  the  term  coalition-dharma’  to  run  governments, who  held  out  his  hands  to  Pakistan for  friendship,  and   tried  to  reach  out  to  the Kashmiris  with  his  slogan  of Insaniyat,  Jumhariat, Kashmiriat.’  Some  teary-eyed  journalists  and  commentators  recall  their  personal  encounters  with  him,  and  how  they  were  impressed by  his  recitations  from  his  poetry  in  his  home,  and  his oratory  in  Parliament.  Some among  the  liberals  of  that  generation,  in  a  sentimental  nostalgic  mood  are  even  going  overboard  by  describing  him  as  a  `gentle  colossus’   in  the  Nehruvian  tradition .  They  recall how  Nehru,  congratulated  this  newly  elected  young  Jan  Sangh  MP  on  his  speech  in  the  Lok  Sabha,  and  in  his  usual  jocular  vein patted  him  and  wished  that  he  would  be  the  future  prime  minister !They  also  recall  his  emotional  speech  in  tribute  to  Nehru  after  his  death.

I  have  a  problem  with  these  various  types  of   tributes  to   Vajpayee.While  surely  mourning  the  departure  of  a  political  leader  who  was  a  prime  minister  for  some  time,  and  who  spent  his  last  years  in  a  pathetic  physical  condition,  we  should  not  allow  our emotional  sympathy  for  him  to  overcome  the  need  for  a  dispassionate  examination  of  Vajpayee’s  political  career.  When  the  dust  settles  down,  can  the  image  of  Vajpayee  be  de-mystified  ?  Can  we  look  back  at  the  contents  of  his  speeches  both  in  parliament  and  mass  meetings  –  which  are  being  heralded  today  as  great examples  of  his  oratorial  skills ?  Can  we  peer  into  the  history  of  his  constantly  changing  roles  –  which  provoked  one  of  his  comrades  from  the  Sangh  Parivar  to  describe  him  as  a  `mask ?  Should  wealso  not separate  the  public  face  of   Vajpayee’s  as  a  politician  (in  which  role  he  wore  several  masks)  from  his  private  face  in   his  home,  where  he  perhaps  shed those  masks,  to  take  up  the  responsibility  of   looking  after  the  daughter  of  a  friend  of  his  who  had  died  ?He  adopted  her  as   his  foster  daughter  –  who  finally  carried  out  the  final  religious  ritual  of  setting  fire  to  the  pyre (in  violation  of  the  traditional   Hindu  norm  of  only  males  being  entitled  to  that  right).

How  do  we  explain  and   reconcile  these  different   faces  of  Vajpayee  ?   May  be,  this  task  should  be  left  to  future  political  analysts  and  psychologists.  The  latter in  particular should   go  into  hisprivate  domain,  where  (according  to  reminiscences  of  his  friends)  as  a  youth,  he  rejected  marital  ties  which  were  being  arranged  by  his  parents,by  escaping  into  a  friend’s  house  where  he  kept  himself  locked  up.  Andyet,  in  his  later  life,  he  was  willing  to  relax  such  strict  norms  in  his  private  space  of  personal  relationships.Was  there  then  this  need  for  him  in  his  political  career   to  put  on  the  mask  of  a  brahmachari’  (the  male  virgin,  lauded  as  a bachelor  politician’  in  Indian  politics  )   to  retain the  support  of  the  RSS  (which  he  joined  as  a  teen-ager,   and  the  leaders  of  which  swore  by   `brahmacharya’   meaning   abstention  from  sex)  ?  These  are  secret  areas  of  future  research.

The  conflict  between  atal’  and bihari.’

Pending  such  research,  let  me  share  a  few  thoughts   about  Atal  Bihari  Vajpaee.  To  start  with  the  name  given  to  him  by  his  parents.  Atal’  means  steadfast.  But  the  next  word Bihari’  means  one  who  moves  around  and  travels.  It  is  this  basic  conflict  between  the  two  roles  that    was  assigned to  him  by  his  parents,   that  he  had  to  resolve  during  his  political  career. Was  he  to  stay  atal’  in  his  RSS  religious  roots of  Hindutva  as  a pracharak’,  or  move  beyond  as  a  `bihari’  in  the  multi-religious  political  scenario  of  India,  to  move  up  along  the  ladder  of  parliamentary  politics  ?  He  chose  the  latter  option  which  enabled him  to  reach  the  top  most position  of  a  prime  minister.  But  he  kept  his  RSS  mentors  assured  of  his  loyalty  to  their  cause.  All through  his  life,  from  his  youth,  he  managed  to  successfully  juggle  with   dual  roles  –  one  professing  loyalty  to  his  religio-political  beliefs  in  public,  and  the  other  submitting  to  the  dictates  of  the  ruling  powers  to  retract  from  that loyalty  whenever  he  was  put  in  their  private  custody of  the  jail.

It  was   early  in  1942,  when  he  was  barely  sixteen  years  old,  and  already  a  member  of  the  RSS,  thatAtal  Biharistarted  learning   the  tricks  of  this  game.  He  wasarrested  for  participation  in  a  Quit  India  movement  demonstration  in  his  village  Bateshwaron  August  27,  1942  –  a  demonstration  which  turned  violent  and   demolished  a  government  building.  After  his  arrest,  in  his  statement  made  to  the  local  magistrate  on  September  1,  1942,  he  dissociated  himself  from  the incident  saying  that  he  did  not  participate  in  the  demolition.  This  was  fair  enough !  But  he  then  added  in  the  same  breath  in  that  statement ,  names  of  two  of  his  friends  –  Kakua  and  Mahuan  –  describing  them  as  the  leaders  of  that  demonstration  who  demolished  the  building.  Following  that  information,  one  of  the  two  was  arrested  and  sentenced  to  imprisonment  –  while  Vajpayee  himself  got  scot-free. (For  an  exhaustive  report  and  analysis  of  the  events,  see  `Vajpayee  and  The  Quit  India  Movement’,  by  Manini  Chatterjee  and  V.K. Ramachandran  in  FRONTLINE,  Vol. 15,  No.  03 –  February  7-20,  1998).

One  canpardon  a   teenager  for  protecting  himself  by  subterfuge  –  even  to  the  extent  of   letting  down  his  comrades  by  implicating  them  (unwittingly  perhaps)   in  conspiracy  cases.  But  an  adult  Vajpayee  also  continued  to  follow  the  same  style  of  subterfuge  in  his  later  political  career,  whenever  facing    threats   from  the  ruling  powers.  In  1942  the  threat  came  from  the  then  British  administrators  (to  whom  be  submitted).  In  1975  the  threat  came  from  the  then  Indira  Gandhi-imposed  Emergency.  Vajpayee,  then  a  leader  of  the  Jan  Sangh,  was   arrested  and  sent  to  a  jail  in  Bangalore,  from  where  he  was  sent  to  a  local  hospital  when  he  complained  of  ailments,  following  which  he  was  shifted  to  Delhi  at  the  All  India  Institute  of  Medical  Sciences  (AIIMS).  According  to  a   close  party  colleague  of  his ,  Subramanian  Swamy  (now  a  leading  BJP  leader),   soon  after  Vajpayee  was  shifted  to  Delhi,  he  gave  a  written  undertaking  stating  that  he  would  not  participate  in  any  programme  against  the  government,  following  which  he  was  granted  parole  in  August-September  1975,  and  he  spent  the  rest  of  the  period  till  the  lifting  of  Emergency  in  his  home  in  Delhi. To  quote  Swami:   “…for  most  of  the  20  month  Emergency,  Mr  Vajpayee  was  out  on  parole…”  (Re:  Subramanian  Swamy’s  article  in  HINDU,  June  13,  2000).  It  is  ironical  –   and  sad  too  –  that  the  same  AIIMS,  from  which  custody  he  was  released  on  medical  grounds  in  August  1975  that  enabled  him  to  get  parole,  became  his  last  resting  place  in  August  2018,  where  he  was  taken  for  treatment  for  his  age-related  ailments.

Paroles  in  Vajpayee’s  political  career

Vajpayee  was  lucky  in  enjoying    comfortable  parolesat  various   stages  of  his  political  career.  Whenever  things  looked  bad  for  his  reputation  as a  public  leader,  he  retreated  to  a  parole  of  sorts  by  donning  a  mask.  After  his  party’s  followers  demolished  the  Babri  Masjid,   he  could  sense  the  public  outrage,  and  soon  came  out  with  a  statement saying   how  sad  he  felt.The  best  illustration  of  his  duplicity  was  his  observationsafter  the  2002  Gujarat  massacre  of  Muslims.  His  statements were  carefully  constructed   at  a  dual  level .  At  the  national  level,  he  assured  the  larger  sections  of  the    Indian  public  that  he  was  asking   Narendra   Modi  to   adhere  to  Raj  Dharma’  ,  a slogan  that was  much  publicized   in  those  days  through the media.  At  the  other levelof  intimate  interaction  with  his   party  followers ,  around  the  same  time,  Vajpayee  addressed   the  BJP  national   executive  meeting  in  Goa  on  April  12,  2002,  where  he  said:  “ If  a  conspiracy  had  not  been  hatched  to  burn  alive the  innocent  passengers  of  the  Sabarmati  Express,  then  the  subsequent  tragedy  in  Gujarat  could  have  been  averted…”,  and  then  he  added  the  ominous   question:  “..  who  lit  the  fire  ?”    (quoted  inSiddharth  Varadrajan’s  introduction to  the  book Gujarat:  The  Making  of  a  Tragedy.’  Penguin.  2002).  This  statement  of  his  amounted  to  the  justification  of   Modi’s  earlier  infamous  and  chilling  utterance  that  supported  the  Gujarat   carnage,   as  popular  reaction  in  accordance  with  Newton’s  Third  Law.

Coming  down  to  brass  tracks,   Vajpayee  remained  true  to  the  religio-political  beliefs  in  which  he  was  trained by  the  RSS. Much  is  being  made  today  by  newspaper  commentators   of  his  oratorial  skills.  I  remember  covering  parliamentary  proceedings  in  the  1967-69  period  as  a  reporter  of  The  Statesman.  I  found  him  a  neck-jerking  tub-thumper  who  was  just  transferring  his  demagogy  from  the  `maidan’    to   the  floors  of  parliament.  In  fact,  there  were  much  better  speakers  than  him,  from  his  own  Jan  Sangh  party  in  parliament  –  Bhai  Mahavir  and Sunder  Singh Bhandari  among  others,  who  in  measured  terms  used  to  argue  in  support  of   their  political views  on  the  floors.  Among  the  Hindi-speaking  MPs  from   other  political  parties,  surely  Ram Manohar  Lohia  and  Madhu  Limaye  scored  above  Vajpayee.  So,  beforevalorizing   Vajpayee  as   a  great  orator,  we  should get  back  to  the  recordings  of  his  speeches  in  the Lok  Sabha,  and  re-examine  them.

The  prodigal  son  of   the  Sangh Parivar

In  his  personal  life-style  however,  Vajpayee  often  departed  from  the  strict  code  dictated   by  his  Sangh  parichalaks.  He  had  a  sense  of  humour  –  which  was  absent  among  his  RSS  mentors.  I  remember  sometime  in  1968  perhaps ,  as  a  reporter  of  The  Statesman  in  Delhi   –  when  there  was  a  leadership  tussle  between  him  and  Deendayal  Upadhyay    in the  Jana  Sangh .I  tried  to  get  in touch  with  both of  them.  I  rangup  a  number given  to  me  by   a  Jana  Sangh contact.  There  was  a  response from  the  other  end, in  a  rather  gruffy  voice.  Assuming  thatDeendayal  Upadhyay   was  my  object  of interview,   I  darted  off  my  questions  –  and  he  gently  answered  them.  At  the  end  of  the  telephone  interview,I  said  “Thank  you,  Mr  Upadhyay !”   From  the  other  end  of  the  telephone  came  a  hearty  laughter  followed  by  the  announcement:  “I  am  Mr.  Vajpayee.”

His  unorthodox  food  habits  (love  for  non-vegetarian  dishes  which  are  taboo  for  the  Sangh  Parivar  members)   were   winked  at  by  the  Parivar  leaders  since  he  continued to  deliver  goods  to  the  Parivar-  as  a  parliamentarian  and  later  as  a  prime  minister.  He  also  had  his  moment  of   winking .  In  1977,  Morarji  Desai  as the  then  prime  minister  made  a  trip  to  the  then  USSR,  and  happened  to  meet  Indian  students  there.  He  scolded  them  for  drinking.  They  tried  explaining  to him  that they  drank  to  keep  themselves  warm  in  the   cold  weather.  Vajpayee  accompanied  Morarji  Desai   as  the  External  Affairs  Minister  during  that  meet.  On the  way  out of  the  meeting  place,  Vajpayee  turned  back  to  the  students,  winked  and  whispered:  “Piyo, piyo”  (drink,  drink).  (Re:  THE  TIMES  OF  INDIA,  Hyderabad,  August  17,  2018,  p.  11).

Sumanta Banerjee is a political and civil rights activist and social scientist

 

