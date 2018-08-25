Kandhamal: Justice and remembrance

We hope you remember the grave communal genocide in Kandhamal in Odisha, which happened in 2008. Barely after eight days after celebration of Independence day, India witnessed the biggest organized communal attack against the Christians in the last few centuries. Since 2009, people of Kandhamal and outside have been organizing 25th August as Kandhamal Day each year. This year on August 25, 2018 will be the completion of one decade of Kandhamal communal violence.

Angela Ferrao is an editorial cartoonist. Check out my portfolio on

