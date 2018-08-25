The flood in Aluva – A Glimpse

The water rose in our house

to the first floor

The water came suddenly

from the river

to where it had never come before

as the dam had been unleashed into it

and it had overflowed even to the midst of the town

We left without further ado

An old man and an old woman

a daughter and her husband who both cannot speak or hear

and a granddaughter who could

the son being away

to the nearby house

of the old woman’s sister

We left like the five find outers and we too had with us a black dog

The house became Kirrin island

The phones died

The neighbours cried

Life does hide

We had to, our time, bide and abide

36 hours they waited

our other daughters

to hear from us

Our grand-daughter charged her phone from a neighbour’s car

somehow

(“Haven’t I told you to put a charger in the car?”)

The water kept rising

to the first floor in our house nearby

It was the old man’s birthday when it started receding

and they could go back to get him a shirt for a change

No calls got through

that the daughter’s husband made

from Bangalore

except to someone in Thrissur

and someone in Thiruvananthapuram

A Rebin who bothered to answer and listen patiently and even try to help at the son in law’s insistent pleas born of anxiety

All lines were bust, or busy

or phones switched off

Getting no news was like eating fire

No electricity, net, little water, less food

A cousin and her husband was trapped in a church with some fifty others

Their son abroad took to facebook to try and help

The children ate fire

Finally a boat came and rowed them all to safety

Water got into all the cars

but the old man’s was kept on a raised platform

and they were working on it

when the floods came

They left

It remained high, stranded

And all that was left was the sound of the water

lapping against the legs of the raised platform

but the car was saved

9000 people in UC College, Alwaye, in a hastily put together relief camp

run only by a few staunch volunteers

waiting anxiously for supplies of all sorts

medical, fiscal, clothing, food, water

and next day a 50000 waiting to register for aid to reconstruction

but an old student of the old man had mercy on him

took him to the front of the line

as he was too old to wait

and got him registered

Cleaning and restoring the house will take ages

How many more such stories

How many months and years

how many lives

and bruises

How much time and how many dangers

How many fights with insensitive vultures

Hear the message the waters left behind

Citizens

time and tide

wait for no one

and do not differentiate between the mad outsiders

not in danger who can say any shit they like

and the sad insiders

who had to face the battle and war

of sudden collapse

brought on by years of neglect to the warnings given

by nature and the wise

At the end remains the task of rebuilding

and remembering the dead

avoiding the poisonous

for there is only one sky on earth

and you will always have the water and the vipers with you

which and whom you have to live with

the next time too

& eat fire

and come out

unscathed, because you are just simple people and true.

Dr A.V. Koshy is an established author and writer who is a poet, critic and artist. He has a doctorate in Samuel Beckett’s Poems in English from the University of Kerala, now published. He has co-authored and published a monograph of essays called Wrighteings: In Media Res and has several, published research papers to his credit. His greatest desire is to build a village for people having autism where all their needs are met. He runs an NGO called “Autism for Help Village Project” with his wife for this dream to come true. He has fourteen other books out now as fiction writer, literary critic, poet, academician, literary theoretician, essayist, editor, anthologist, co -editor, co-author and co-contributor. His latest and perhaps best book is a collection of short stories Scream and Other Urbane Legends.

© Koshy AV