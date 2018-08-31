Dead `Yemeni Kids? Murdering Children By the Millions For Money and Power Is An American Way of Life 

3rd World must demand justice for her kids! Rev. Jeremiah Wright’s, cry “God bless America? No, no, God damn America for her crimes against humanity!” And American film maker Michael Moore’s “sick and twisted violent people that we’ve been for hundreds of years, it’s something that’s just in our craw, just in our DNA. Americans kill people, because that’s what we do. We invade countries. We send drones in to kill civilians.”

The elite of Wall Street’s speculative investment banking must see profit and power for capital accumulation in reestablishing its former control over Yemen, perhaps the poorest nation in the world. Yemen is a nation with a strong cultural heritage and proud Islamic integrity. Perhaps if it was less so, many thousands of lives of children of Yemen would not have been taken and continue to be taken by USA through the bombing of its lackey Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The resiliency of the Yemeni under attack is fierce.

The USA has been fueling, arming and target selecting for the Saudi airstrikes for three years. In November 2017, Save the Children reported that 130 children were dying every day, with 50,000 children already believed to have died in 2017. The U.N. officials said more than 20 million people, including 11 million children, are in need of urgent assistance, with 7 million totally dependent on food assistance. The U.N. has called it the “worst humanitarian crisis in the world.”

(- As yours truly reports this story of yet another bloody US ‘foreign policy,’ a 2008 TV video clip of Rev. Jeremiah Wright auto interjects here, “God bless America? No, no, God damn America for her crimes against humanity!”) – crimes then, and not ‘foreign policy.’

In November of 2017, the United Nations urged the Saudi-led coalition to allow the U.N. humanitarian flights to Aden and Sanaa to resume, and to reopen the blockaded ports of Hodeida and Salif for food and medical deliveries. UN officials said,

“Even with a partial lifting of the blockade, the World Food Program estimates that an additional 3.2 million people will be pushed into hunger. If left untreated, 150,000 malnourished children could die within the coming months,”

Cholera came with the US backed Saudi bombing. Cholera is a bacterial infection, it causes severe diarrhea which leads to dehydration and often death. Cholera is a virulent infection; it can kill within hours of onset. Saudi aerial bombardment of the national electrical grid in April 2015 left the Sana’a wastewater plant without power. Untreated wastewater began to leak out into irrigation canals and drinking water supplies. By the end of 2017, one million cases of cholera had been reported.

The above ghastly report is of ten months ago. By now, the situation is beyond imagination.

A recent air strike that targeted a school bus and killed forty children finally brought some solemn criminal mainstream media coverage, but no one familiar with US history would expect mercy or justice from Americans, because murdering children by the millions for money and power is a recognized American way of life.

a “sick and twisted violent people”

Last February, in a video made just a few hours after the news of the Newtown school massacre broke, film maker Michael Moore, in a video, addressed Americans as the sort of “sick and twisted violent people that we’ve been for hundreds of years, that it’s something that’s just in our craw, just in our DNA…. Americans kill people,” because that’s what we do. We invade countries. We send drones in to kill civilians. We’ve got five wars going on right now where our soldiers are killing people–I mean, five that we know of”

Bomb in Yemen school bus strike was US-supplied – CNN – CNN.com

https://www.cnn.com/2018/08/17/middleeast/us-saudi-yemen-bus-strike…/index.html

6 days ago – The bomb used in a devastating attack on a school bus in Yemen was … (227 kilogram) laser-guided MK 82 bomb made by Lockheed Martin, (#3 Butterfield Boulevard, El Paso, Texas) “The schoolboys on a field trip in Yemen were chatting and laughing. Then came the airstrike”

“Working with local Yemeni journalists and munitions experts, CNN has established that the weapon that left dozens of children dead on August 9 was a 500-pound laser-guided MK 82 bomb made by Lockheed Martin, one of the top US defense contractors.

The bomb is very similar to the one that wreaked devastation in an attack on a funeral hall in Yemen in October 2016 in which 155 people were killed and hundreds more wounded. In March of that year, a strike on a Yemeni market — this time reportedly by a US-supplied precision-guided MK 84 bomb — killed 97 people.”

Destiny Had Yemeni Kids’ Names On the Bomb Made in Texas

To bad the Texans working for Lockheed Martin could not have known where this bomb was destined to explode. If they had known, they might have been able to personalize the bomb by writing on the side of the bomb, next to where the manufacturer’s brand name, Lockheed Martin, is stamped, the names of the kids that would be vaporized or blown to pieces, e.g. ‘to Ali and Mohammad and Mehmet and Aabidah (means ‘worshipper’ in Arabic) and Azhar (flower) and Dannia (beautiful)’ and the names of the other thirty-four darling little Yemeni children.

The Texans Had to Know Their Bombs Would Kill

The Texans who manufactured the big beautiful shiny 500 pound guided laser bomb must have only known that the bomb they were fashioning was most probably going to kill some people somewhere. It did not concern the Texans making the bomb who dies and where. The Texans leave who dies where and when up to someone else to decide. This seems to corroborate what Michael Moore says about killing having been in the craw or DNA of Americans for a couple hundred years.

In this case the bomb was made to sell along with tons of other WMD to Saudi Arabia in a ten billion dollar sale, which President Trump spoke very proudly of as giving employment to so many Americans. This writer asked himself, ‘How many people do I know around the world, in Asia, Africa and Latin America, who would be willing to be employed making weapons of mass destruction that would probably kill children?’ The reader, wherever he or she might be, might ask him or herself the same question. My answer was, “Nobody I know anywhere.”

This bomb was made in Texas by Texans who, might well be feeling some shock about it, but as Michael Moore in his film Bowling At Columbine showed graphically, all America is involved in the WMD killing industry. Though it is no secret that these weapons are taking millions of lives, even millions of children lives, a vast and critical amount of Americans remain pleased with US military action around the globe, always preposterously described as ‘protecting American freedoms.’

In the coming multi-polar world the absurdities, illogic and insanity that justifies US NATO UN genocide will no longer be successfully propagated. These outrageous fabrications just wont wash when exposed to the light of day by new major sources of information emanating from Asia, Africa and Latin America that will appear as economic power shifts Eastward and Southward led by China, whose population is greater than that of Europe and the US combined.

In the meantime, people of majority humanity in Africa, Asia and Latin America should be aware of their continuing to be incessantly targeted for economic control, political subjugation, financial plunder and when necessary, genocidal military action for regime change by the colonial-neocolonial capitalist imperialism of First World nations of Caucasian population.

Yesterday, at least 31 civilians, mostly children were killed in yet another Saudi-led airstrike in Yemen’s Hudaydah

Also yesterday, a warning: A country on the brink: millions starve in war-torn Yemen

USA! USA! The American Way!

The killing of millions of children must all be urgently talked about everywhere. When it becomes a topic of conversation inside and outside the home all over the world, something will be done, not before. First put a stop to it. Afterward justice.

Postscript

An archival research peoples historian activist would like to end his call for the world to speak out, with a review of American genocidal crimes against humanity’s children, but first a odd question.

How Many Americans Does It Take to Slaughter a Third World Child? by Jay Janson Dissident Voice, April 9th, 2010

How much effort, by how many Americans, has gone into producing each child’s violent death during undeclared wars in Third World nations? Some innocent child made poor and disadvantaged for its country’s history of brutal colonial occupation and plunder by industrial powers that continue to exploit through neocolonialist financial oppression, killed by foreign invaders of American nationality.

The question might equally be asked regarding each dead Korean child or each Laotian, Vietnamese, Cambodian child, of each child who was killed in its own various Latin American or African country, and since 9/11, each Pakistani, Afghani, Iraqi, Somali, Libyan, South Sudanese, and Yemeni, child, all so precious and lovely while they were alive during the time allotted to them by destiny and the military necessities of Americans.

Below are seven multiple answers to the question — how many Americans does it take to collaterally slaughter1 a child during an undeclared American war on some of each child’s countrymen?

Takes only one American finger to press a button on an American weapon of mass destruction to end a child’s life. It takes two Americans — one on the ground to call in the coordinates for a strike, the other in the air, or half a world away sitting in a facility somewhere in the U.S. Mid-Wests, to fix the cross hairs on the area where the child is.

It takes hundreds of collaborating American servicemen and officers involved in a military presence or maneuver at some particular place and time that sets the stage for the calling in of a missile strike.

It takes hundreds of thousands of Americans at home engaged in the manufacture, transport and maintenance of weapons, some realizing their part in making the killing of children possible, but others shutting this out of mind, grateful for the money earned.

It takes a minimum of tens of millions of Americans openly supporting the killing in which each child’s slaughter is a part,

It take generations of Americans frightened into silently accepting the dispatching of each child by command of mentally disadvantaged political leaders and the all-wars-promoting conglomerates of the information media cartel under the ownership of, and controlled by, the criminally insane power elite of the Financial-Military-Industrial-Complex.

It has taken, and continues to take, a rather limited number of Americans in the entertainment and information industry working hard over half a century as network anchors, commentators, station managers, talk-show hosts, editors and reporters to bring about the activity of Americans described in each of the foregoing six answers to the query — how many Americans does it take to collaterally slaughter a child in a third world country?

Syria! Through America’s elite speculative investors’ CIA control, not only over the US government, but through critical power and influence, so many other nations’ governments, over the last eight years tens of thousands of terrorist recruits of the Saudi Arabia based Wahhabi sect Islamic State have entered Syria through Turkey and Jordan, continually armed to the teeth and provided with brand new Toyota trucks indirectly or directly by the US. At the same time CIA fed criminal Western media successfully sees to its viewers listeners and readers preposterously believing that the US military was fighting this terrorist army (while seeing to it being armed with anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons to better fight the Syria Army). A quarter of a million Syrian children have lost their lives in this US created ‘civil war.’ No mercy possible from racist capitalist colonial neocolonial capitalist USA imperialism.

The same Islamic State and sundry other terrorist armies were created to conquer Shiites in Iraq and elsewhere because powerful Shiite Iran, with all its oil and independence, is a designated enemy of Israel and must be destroyed as Iraq and Libya were. Seven years ago your author had published Syria: CIA, M16, French, Mossad, Saudi Involvement Unreported In Imperialist Media Countercurrents, 6/27/2011

And in 2018, questioned, Where Was the 3rd World While Americans Armed & Supplied Terrorists To Destroy Syria? OpEdNews, 5/6/2018 The title question is directed to people in nations that have been invaded and bombed by Americans or Europeans in uniform. Article points to an inevitable thunderous awakening of voices from this overwhelming majority of Humanity.

Libya! Where was any Third World outcry and solidarity when the colonial powers bombed Africa like never before, openly destroying Africa’s most prosperous nation after a Western media scam about a fictitious popular uprising?

Of course, sadly, Gaddafi in his old age seems to have let his guard down, interacting with his revolution’s powerful enemies, apparently half-trusting them as he tried to keep Libya’s huge oil income intact for his huge altruistic projects, allowing the internationally powerful criminal media of the West to pin a senseless bombing of a passenger plane filled with women and children on Africa’s revolutionary hero. One day history books will tell the truth about the destruction of beautiful Arab socialist Libya and the retribution that followed many years afterward.

Published this year: No Uprising Gaddafi Loved by Libyans Confessed Italian PM Berlusconi As Italian NATO Planes Bombed OpEdNews, 2/14/2018

Published in 2011,: There Was No Libyan Peaceful Protest, Just Murderous Gangs and CNN Nic Robertson countercurrents.org Kerala, India 6/16/2011 https://countercurrents.org/janson160611.htm

An in depth study and day by day chronicle of events unreported from the beginning :

Capitalism’s Warplanes: CIA & al Qaeda Destroy Socialist Libya’s 53rd Highest Living Standard OpEdNews, 4/21/2011

Iraq! more than million children’s lives taken as their beloved country was utterly destroyed, but even before the 2003 US led deadly invasion:

As many as 576,000 Iraqi children may have died since the end of the Persian Gulf war because of economic sanctions imposed by the Security Council, according to two scientists who surveyed the country for the Food and Agriculture Organization.

60 Minutes CBS (5/12/1996): Interviewer Lesley Stahl on U.S. sanctions against Iraq: “We have heard that a half million children have died. I mean, that’s more children than died in Hiroshima. And, you know, is the price worth it?”

Secretary of State Madeleine Albright: I think this is a very hard choice, but the price–we think the price is worth it.

Madeleine Albright, a former Head of the New York Stock Exchange,

must think that she knows the value of half a million dead Iraqi children.

Afghanistan! An in depth study and day by day chronicle of events unreported from the beginning of and earlier CIA-fed Western media coverup: Carter Had CIA Armed Fundamentalist Terrorists War Against Afghan Women’s Liberation & Education OpEdNews, 12/22/2010. A CIA covert cruel attack on the people of Afghanistan as a pawn in the Cold War gave birth to US backed civil war, 8 yrs of Soviet military intervention, 11 yrs of terrorist war lord devastation; 5 yrs of Taliban restoration of peace, 10 yrs of US invasion/occupation war. Who can stop the gunning down of Taliban as if they, and not David Rockefeller’s wealthy America, had 9/11 guilt for creating al-Qaida? Jimmy Carter could!

Somalia! The nearly twenty years of US NATO UN war against what was a popular conservative Islamic Courts government that has surly taken more than a million children’s lives from military action and starvation are chronicled in Merciless US NATO UN Genocide in Somalia Brought Nairobi Shopping Mall Blowback! Opednews, 10/14/2013

South Sudan! Since 2014 the CIA is assumed to be funding a rebellion that has taken tens of thousands of lives of children. See: April 5, 2017, Thomas Mountain, CounterPunch, South Sudan “Rebels” and the CIA: Show Me the Money!

The reader will surly remember the greatest Holocaust in proportion amount taking of children’s lives in Korea, Congo, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Central America and then the Middle East, all excused and forgotten in CIA-fed Western media.

The US began this horrendous journey in Korea. At least a million beloved Korean babies and children were killed when Koreans put their country back together again after the United States had cut it in half and installed a murderous dictator, whose secret police and special forces massacred 100,000 Korean communists, socialists unionists, members of the Korean government the US Army overthrew and anyone who fought against the division of Korea. Before the northern Korean government’s military forces easily liberated the south in one month with little opposition and some good deal of welcoming. In response, to the North Korean invasion (of what had been the southern part of their own country), ” bombed and napalmed cities, towns and villages across the North. The bombing was long, leisurely and merciless, even by the assessment of America’s own leaders. “Over a period of three years or so, we killed off — what — 20 percent of the population,” said Air Force Gen. Curtis LeMay, bombed everything that moved in North Korea, every brick standing on top of another.” After running low on urban targets, U.S. bombers destroyed hydroelectric and irrigation dams in the later stages of the war, flooding farmland and destroying crops. Although the ferocity of the bombing was criticized as racist and unjustified elsewhere in the world, it was never a big story back home.

All the US invasions and bombings to bring about regime change since 1945, when the UN adopted the Nuremberg Principles of International Law into the UN Charter, were illegal, and some day, after the UN is reorganized under democratic principles, the USA and its partners will face mega massive lawsuits over the taking of many millions of children’s lives, the maiming of other millions and destroying the childhood of even more millions orphaned.

Humanity must not to look for mercy or justice from within the USA or Europe. It is money that has long come to take up all space in the hearts of those espousing Western civilization. And here below is an example of Western ‘democratic’ values currently still ongoing:

$2,000 for a Dead Afghan Child $100,000 for Any American Who Died Killing it www.uruknet.info/?p=55594 6/30/2009 Uruknet

After the airstrike which the Afghan government claimed killed well over a hundred ordinary country folk, came the report that the families of those killed, and subsequent Afghani dead falling in harms way of the US military, can apply to receive up to $2,000 compensation. This is the price the great United States of American puts on an Afghan or Pakistan human being, while awarding $100,000 to families of Americans who die while fighting and killing wherever.

Letting Americans Get Away With Murder! Mass Murder Of Children!

Yours truly, with both Korean and Vietnamese family, has written this lengthly tract about crimes Americans keep committing against other peoples children by the millions, with the intention of provoking in the world at large some intense discussion sooner than otherwise.

Rev. Jeremiah Wright’s furious outcry during a Sunday sermon in Church to an African America congregation, “God bless America? No, no, God damn America for her crimes against humanity!” was seen and heard overseas by a lot of people, yet no echo of that anguished cry was heard from anywhere, not even from fellow clergy to this writer’s knowledge, which is nothing remarkable since Rev. Martin Luther King’s own African American Baptist Church would not back King’s condemning the American genocide in Vietnam and elsewhere, nor back King’s calling his government “the greatest purveyor of violence in the world.”

This video sound bite minute of Rev. Wright damning America was telecasted throughout many days as a joke. The TV anchors and commentators were seen to smile or chuckle afterward. Rev. Wright’s passionate angry shout, his finger pointed up in the air was sound bit over and over again obviously as a ridiculous and terrible thing to say about the exceptionally wonderful American nation, and was meant to affect negatively the presidential campaign of a candidate, who quickly disassociated himself from Rev. Wright, who had been his family’s pastor. Did the charisma TV news commentators enjoy, intimidate viewers all around the world, who might have otherwise strongly felt in agreement with damning America for crimes against humanity?

Does not the entire population of the world accept Western domination to the point of allowing the mass murder of children by Americans and American led coalitions without calling for implementation of international law? Why does no one speak up? All delegates to the UN General Assembly Debate of 2015, heralded the 60th Anniversary of the United Nations, but no delegate even mentioned that 2015 was the same 60th Anniversary of the Nuremberg Principles of International Law being adopted into the UN Charter.

Former US Attorney General Ramsey Clark states that by Article Six of the US Constitution, The Nuremberg Principles of International Law are part of the law of the land, yet even nations under various forms of attack from the United States government never quote the Nuremberg Principles or the Convention on Genocide.

At UN Syria Failed to Call for Nuremberg Justice re US Funded Terrorist Invasions OpEdNews, 10/18/2015 Years from now when the East resumes world leadership after five centuries of savage European racist domination and the UN is free of colonial powers control, people will look back in astonishment to UN debates in which nations bombed and invaded by the US and NATO were unable call for justice under the Nuremberg Principles of international law. Syria allowing the US to get away with genocide in 2015 is one example.

In UN of Appearances Latin Americans Don’t Call for Nuremberg Prosecution – In 2009 Gaddafi Did OpEdNews, 10/9/2015 Though Argentina Bolivia Cuba Ecuador Venezuela and Nicaragua condemned US wars and murderous exploitation during this year’s UN Gen. Debate, they as other delegates, lamented the current deplorable condition of today’s world of death and destruction, of poverty and starvation calling for everyone to work to rectify the situation. No delegate even once called for justice through prosecution. Gadaffi did! His UN speech quoted.

At UN General Debate Iran Fails to Call for Nuremberg Justice OpEdNews, 10/4/2015 Article is in regard to the address of President Hassan Rouhani of Iran before the UN General Assembly during its 2015 General Debate, the general atmosphere of appeasement during the debate, and an unwillingness, even by delegates of nations bombed and invaded by US or NATO, to uphold the UN Charter that contains the Nuremberg Principles of international law. Part of a series of articles on the UN General Debate.

It seems obvious that even the governments of nations not within the CIA net of control or major influence are wont to antagonize the US, Britain and France for their solidarity in power for deadly violence and sanctions. For this diplomatic kow-towing to the still powerful USA yours truly looks to the ordinary wonderful human beings of majority humanity to spontaneously initiate talk of justice for those who suffered or are suffering deadly plundering and the taking of their children’s lives. In this age of technology racing forward in ever faster personal cell phone world-wide communication and finger-tip computer access to all information in print it must be just a matter of time before justice becomes a demand everywhere in the beleaguered so called Third World.

Where there is injustice over a long period of time, before there is a correction and justice served, people will have first begun to talk about the injustice, complain about it and desire justice, and when it becomes a topic of conversation at home within the family, among friends, in the cafes, in the market place, in the street, in the work place, in places of worship, in schools and institutions of higher learning throughout the world, a demand for justice will arise and a way will be found.

“Silence is Treason!” cried Rev. Martin Luther King after describing the death and degradation of the children of Vietnam by Americans in his New York City sermon ‘Beyond Vietnam a Time to Break Silence,’ given one year before King was shot in the head, http://www.americanrhetoric.com/speeches/mlkatimetobreaksilence.htm

“So far we may have killed a million of them, mostly children. They wander into the towns … thousands of the children, homeless, without clothes, running in packs on the streets like animals…children degraded by our soldiers as they beg for food… children selling their sisters to our soldiers, soliciting for their mothers.”

But Americans remained treasonously silent, tens of millions even supporting the killing in Vietnam and the bombings and invasions of other small countries that followed.

Some of us work to somehow make this killing millions of children come to be topic of conversation in the Third World, even just a few minutes earlier than otherwise, for the children’s lives that will be saved.

Why wait for the eventual arrival of the non-confrontational, kind and loving sanity of Chinese civilization and socialism to end our children’s suffering violent death and maiming for Western capital accumulation?

Jay Janson is an archival research peoples historian activist, musician and writer; has lived and worked on all continents; articles on media published in China, Italy, UK, India and in the US by Dissident Voice, Global Research; Information Clearing House; Counter Currents, Minority Perspective, UK and others; now resides in NYC; First effort was a series of articles on deadly cultural pollution endangering seven areas of life emanating from Western corporate owned commercial media published in Hong Kong’s Window Magazine 1993; Howard Zinn lent his name to various projects of his; Weekly column, South China Morning Post, 1986-87; reviews for Ta Kung Bao; article China Daily, 1989. Is coordinator of the Howard Zinn co-founded King Condemned US Wars International Awareness Campaign, and website historian of the Ramsey Clark co-founded Prosecute US Crimes Against Humanity Now Campaign, which Dissident Voice supports with link at the end of each issue of its newsletter.