Fear Is The Key

Do not be afraid, my dear

For your fear is what they want

And if you agree with them

You will become a stagnant slave.

Do not become a slave, my child

For your slavery is what they want

And if you agree with them

You will vanish from this landscape.

Do not vanish my darling

For your disappearance is their goal

And if you agree with them

Many others will also vanish

Do not agree with them, my love

For your agreement is what they want

And if you agree with them

I will vanish with you too.

So, tell your stories loud and clear

Against the stories of lies

Manufactured and propagated

With power, money and mob

Shield the rain of spit in their rains

For the flow of life in our brains

To stand up for your life and mine

For the memories of the dead and living

For the children born and yet to be born

Against the burning wind of hatred

Do not be afraid, my sweetheart

For your fear is what they want

Have faith in the religion of love

Against the religions of war

Let every footstep of yours

Become a beautiful memory

For those who seek their own souls

Let your shadows create no guilt

For every footstep you move

Do not be afraid, my love

For your fear is what they want.

Let the clock in your sky

Ring its bell in harmony

In tune with the sunrise and sunset

To transform the colours of hate

Let no crab eat your eyes

In the deep sea of violence

Do not be afraid, my child

For your fear is what they want.

Let the smell of flowers in your heart

Dispel the stink of their brains

Let the sustained breeze of your love

Melt the storm of hatred in this air

Better learn to swim against the waves

If you and I have to survive

The song in your life will only end

When you stop singing yourself

So sing your song without fear, my dear

For your fear is what they want.

K.P. Sasi is a writer, film maker and cartoonist