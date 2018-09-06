The Murderer of Laquan McDonald Must Not Walk Free!  

Seconds after exiting his patrol car, Jason Van Dyke pumped 16 shots into 17-year-old Laquan McDonald, murdering him in cold blood. For over a year, the authorities lied and covered up the video. When it was finally released, millions of people around the world learned the truth: Laquan McDonald was gunned down as he walked away from the police. Smoke rose from his body lying on the street as he was shot over and over on the ground.

Waves of protest rocked Chicago after the video was released. These protests led to something almost unheard of—a police officer charged with murder for killing someone while on duty. Van Dyke’s trial starts September 5. The stakes are high in this trial. The skids are being greased to let Van Dyke walk by claiming he shot Laquan McDonald in self-defense. Pig after pig around the country has walked free with the claim “I feared for my life.” This is a claim triggering and reinforced by the vicious racist demonization of Black people in this country, which is now taking a leap with the openly white supremacist, fascist Trump/Pence regime in power.

If Van Dyke walks free, and the system is able to shove that verdict down the throats of the people, this will be a big green light for straight up genocide. THIS CANNOT GO DOWN!

From the slave catchers to the KKK lynch mobs to the heavily armed police of today, this system has always terrorized the masses of Black people as a whole. To put an end to this, the whole system needs to be overthrown, and we have to protest and resist the brutality of this system NOW as part of how we get ready for the time when millions can be led to go for revolution, all-out, with a real chance to win.

As it says in the strategy for revolution, HOW WE CAN WIN—How We Can Really Make Revolution,

We need to oppose and disrupt the moves of the ruling powers to isolate, “encircle,” brutalize, mass incarcerate and murderously repress the people who have the hardest life under this system and who most need this revolution. We need to “encircle” them—by bringing forth wave upon wave of people rising up in determined opposition to this system.

The murder of Black people by police goes along with the genocidal persecution, mass incarceration, and police brutality and murder directed at Brown and Native American people; the patriarchal degradation, dehumanization, and subjugation of all women everywhere, and the oppression of LGBTQ people; wars of empire, armies of occupation, and crimes against humanity; the demonization, criminalization, and deportation of immigrants and militarization of the border; and the destruction of our planet by capitalism-imperialism. You cannot stop these horrors so long as we have this system; they are ALL built into its functioning. This system cannot be reformed. IT MUST BE OVERTHROWN!

We need to stop ALL these outrages and move beyond ALL relations of exploitation and oppression. And to do that WE NEED AN ACTUAL REVOLUTION!

Revolution does not mean some minor changes within this system. Revolution means the actual overthrow—yes, overthrow—of this system, through actually defeating its armed forces of oppression and repression, when the necessary conditions (a revolutionary situation and a revolutionary people in the millions) have been brought into being. This revolution will dismantle the institutions of this capitalist-imperialist system and build a whole new society on a radically different economic and political basis.

Everything the Revolution Club does is aimed at getting to the point where millions could be led to fight, all-out, with a real chance to win—to really make revolution. This revolution will replace this system of capitalism-imperialism with a far better system—one that is truly emancipatory—as embodied in the Constitution for the New Socialist Republic in North America. This revolution has the leadership to do this in Bob Avakian—who has brought forward a NEW COMMUNISM, a way to understand and transform the whole world. It is time for all of us who cannot stand the way people have to live today to become part of this process, to check out, get with, and enlist with the Revolution Club.

(312) 804-9121

Revclub.chi@gmail.com

facebook.com/revclubchi/

1857 E. 71st Street

Chicago, Illinois 60649

The Revolution Club stands for two basic principles: “Humanity Needs Revolution and Communism” and “Fight the Power, and Transform the People, for Revolution.” The Revolution Club is where you get organized to fight the power today to STOP the horrors of the system, and to transform the people, FOR REVOLUTION.

Originally published at revcom.us