IIM Bangalore Students And Faculty Condemn The Arrest of Activists

We, the undersigned faculty, staff, and students of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) community, are issuing this statement in response to the arrests of, and raids on, human rights activists and academics, in the last week of August 2018.
We believe that democracy thrives when dissent is allowed, and not in an environment of fear and persecution and that “dissent is the safety valve of democracy” as stated by the Supreme Court. The rights set out in the constitution should not be violated for any reason. Freedom of thought, speech, and expression should apply to everybody, including and especially voices of dissent.
Bengaluru Friday, 7rd September 2018
The signatories to this letter (listed in alphabetical order below) have signed this statement in their personal capacities. The statement does not represent the institutional views of IIMB.
