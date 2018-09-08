IIM Bangalore Students And Faculty Condemn The Arrest of Activists

We, the undersigned faculty, staff, and students of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) community, are issuing this statement in response to the arrests of, and raids on, human rights activists and academics, in the last week of August 2018.

We believe that democracy thrives when dissent is allowed, and not in an environment of fear and persecution and that “dissent is the safety valve of democracy” as stated by the Supreme Court. The rights set out in the constitution should not be violated for any reason. Freedom of thought, speech, and expression should apply to everybody, including and especially voices of dissent.

Bengaluru Friday, 7rd September 2018

The signatories to this letter (listed in alphabetical order below) have signed this statement in their personal capacities. The statement does not represent the institutional views of IIMB.

Adwitiya Ray

Amrita Yadav

Anand Prahlad

Anubha Dhasmana

Asfia Aejaz

Bhargavi Maity

Deepak Malghan

Deepti

Gopi Sankar Gopi Kuttan

Guruprasad Krishnaraj

Harsh Vora

Hema Swaminathan

Ishan Nag

Jothsna Rajan

Karthick Selvan

Kaushik J

Krishnan TS

Maloth Ramkumar

Manaswini Bhalla

Medha Sravani Boddeda

Megha Rao

Mira Bhakru

Naveen

Nikita Nallamothu

Priyanka Satheesh

Pulkit Chaturvedi

Rahul De

Rajalaxmi Kamath

Rajarshi De

Rajesha

Rajluxmi V Murthy

Rishav Mistry

Ritwik Banerjee

Sachin Arya

Sombuddha De

Sonaj

Sowmya Pal

Srinivasan Raghavan

Sumeet Shilchand Kasture

Supriya Lakhtakia

Tejaswi Shrivastava

Uparna Jayaram

Vaishnav Ritu

Velvan S

Vinay Venumuddala

Vivek

Vivek V