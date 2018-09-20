Carnatic Musician T M Krishna And Others Harangued For Singing Non Hindu Songs

In a shocking development affecting the acclaimed musicians of the carnatic tradition, it has come to light that artistes like T M Krishna, O S Arun and Nithyasree Mahadevan have been harangued by some fringe groups in India and the US for performing songs on Christian or supposedly non-Hindu themes.

It has been reported that many musicians have received threats by right wing Hindu organisations, for bringing people and religions together on a musical platform. Some of them have been bullied into making apologies and cancelling concerts. O. S. Arun was invited by T. Samuel Joseph, a long time student and teacher of Carnatic music to render Carnatic compositions on Christ. Arun was attacked online and pressure was put on him to cancel. Within days, WhatsApp and social media clippings of Nithyasree Mahadevan rendering a Christian song also began circulating with comments to establish disapproval. Reportedly, the SSVT Temple in Washington DC which had invited T.M.Krishna to sing, cancelled the invitation at the behest of self-appointed Hindu gatekeepers.

A statement condemning these attacks and asserting the freedom of speech, expression and religion of all these musicians (and the aficionados of their music) signed by about 200 eminent citizens has been released today. The statement initiated by Ashok Vajpeyi and Aruna Roy has been signed by former judges Justice A P Shah and Justice K Chandru and several senior personalities from the arts and culture fraternity. Girish Karnad, Shyam Benegal, Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Anand Patwardhan, Leela Samson, Shubha Mudgal, Malavika Sarukkai, Mallika Sarabhai, and Tripurari Sharma also figure among the signatories.

The statement endorsed by Romila Thapar, Amit Bhaduri, Rajmohan Gandhi, Ashish Nandy, Ramachandra Guha, Shiv Visvanathan, Mukul Kesavan, Syeda Hameed, Abha Sur, Prabhat Patnaik, Jayati Ghosh and several former diplomats, senior bureaucrats and lawyers like Indira Jaising and Prashant Bhushan says, “We, the undersigned, register our strong protest and condemn this continual harassment, intimidation and the use of other undemocratic methods to silence voices. These are expressions of creativity, unity, humanity which are helping shape the building of a modern syncretic tradition in Indian classical music.”

It is worth noting that the Tamil writer who was harassed by cultural fundamentalists for his novel Madhurobhagan (One Part Woman) and whose verses have been sung by T M Krishna has also signed the statement that says – “We cannot allow the intimidation and threat of violence by a (small) group which arrogates to itself, the role of being the keeper of culture, tradition and heritage.”

Musician T. M. Krishna defying all these attempts to coerce him, said: “Considering the vile comments and threats issued by many on social media regarding Carnatic compositions on Jesus, I announce here that I will be releasing one Carnatic song every month on Jesus or Allah.”

The statement ends with an appeal to all Indians to join hands and stand up against this cultural dictatorship that is being attempted to be established. It says, “We reassert the universal truth that music is not and cannot be denominational, and an exclusive domain of any one religion. All music is open to participation to people of all communities, and musical heritage belongs to humanity. We condemn the nascent attempts to limit and stifle free expression and invite you to join in voicing your protest.”

Reclaiming our Heritage: ​Statement condemning the attack on classical musical expression in south India

In a recent occurrence in South India, eminent classical musicians have been intimidated, their concert engagements cancelled, due to pressure from intolerant forces that claim to speak on behalf of Hindus; thereby seeking to dictate the content and nature of cultural performances and music. We, the undersigned, register our strong protest and condemn this continual harassment, intimidation and the use of other undemocratic methods to silence voices. These are expressions of creativity, unity, humanity which are helping shape the building of a modern syncretic tradition in Indian classical music.

In the climate of social policing and restrictions on writers, thinkers and artists, the ecent attacks on Carnatic musicians of repute, has again raised the sceptre of fear. This reflects the failure of the rule of law and constitutional guarantees. It is alarming that neither independent institutions such as the courts nor the governments whose duty it is to protect democratic space and freedom of expression, have stepped in to take decisive steps to end this menace.

It therefore falls upon artists, civil society groups and citizens to come forward and protect the democratic and constitutional right to creative expression. We cannot allow the intimidation and threat of violence by a (small) group which arrogates to itself, the role of being the keeper of culture, tradition and heritage. This has largely gone unchallenged by the rest of civil society, except by some musicians themselves.

Music is an expression of the universal truth of harmony of existence and connects people through its appreciation. It has the capacity to be understood and bring together people across boundaries. It underscores the cross-cutting links amongst religions, blending the plurality into the oneness of sound and its appeal to all human beings and has reinforced beliefs in plurality and tolerance. While the content and the lyrics bring in the varied perceptions and understanding of people and communities, music establishes the universality of a multi-cultural society.

Carnatic music is a system of classical music which over the centuries has absorbed the cultural milieu of contemporary times and while the compositions were composed in the classical style, they celebrated differing perceptions of divinity. While the majority religion and its composers have predominantly occupied musical space, there have been composers whose lyrics have been in praise of different religious denominations. That is how it should be.

Many musicians have received threats by right wing Hindu organisations, for bringing people and religions together on a musical platform. Some of them have been bullied into making apologies and cancelling concerts. O. S. Arun was invited by T. Samuel Joseph a long time student and teacher of Carnatic music to render Carnatic compositions on Christ. H​e was attacked online and pressure was put on him to cancel. He cancelled citing personal reasons. Within days, WhatsApp and social media clippings of Nithyasree Mahadevan rendering a Christian song began circulating with comments to establish disapproval. The SSVT Temple in Washington DC which had invited T.M.Krishna to sing, cancelled the invitation at the behest of self-appointed Hindu gatekeepers.

T. M. Krishna in a statement said:​”​Considering the vile comments and threats issued by many on social media regarding Carnatic compositions on Jesus, I announce here that I will be releasing one Carnatic song every month on Jesus or Allah”.

We want to express our support and appreciation for the very positive efforts of these musicians and register our protest against stigmatising them. We reassert the universal truth that music is not and cannot be denominational, and an exclusive domain of any one religion. All music is open to participation to people of all communities, and musical heritage belongs to humanity. We condemn the nascent attempts to limit and stifle free expression and invite you to join in voicing your protest.

1. Ashok Vajpeyi

2. Aruna Roy

3. Justice A P Shah

4. Justice K Chandru

5. Shyam Benegal

6. Girish Karnad

7. Adoor Gopalakrishnan

8. Anand Patwardhan

9. Rajmohan Gandhi

10.Devaki Jain

11. Romila Thapar

12. Mallika Sarabhai

13. Leela Samson

14. Shubha Mudgal

15. Kiran Seth

16. Jawahar Sircar

17. Tripurari Sharma

18.Ram Rahman

19. Malavika Sarukkai

20.Charul Bharwada

21. Vinay Mahajan

22.Prabhat Patnaik

23.Jayati Ghosh

24.Anand Teltumbde

25.Satish Deshpande

26.Abha Sur

27.Amit Bhaduri

28.Zoya Hasan

29.Ashish Nandy

30.Perumal Murugan

31. Ramachandra Guha

32.Shiv Visvanathan

33.Syeda Hameed

34.Indira Jaising

35.Prashant Bhushan

36.Shantha Sinha

37.N C Saxena

38.Wajahat Habibullah

39.Julio Ribeiro

40.John Dayal

41. Maj Gen S.G. Vombatkere

42.Badri Raina

43.Namita Gokhale

44.Abha Bhaiya

45.Mukul Kesavan

46.Babu Mathew

47.Somasundar Burra

48.Jagdeep Chhokar

49.Devasahayam MG

50.Shabnam Hashmi

51. Bezwada Wilson

52.Harsh Mander

53.Medha Patkar

54.Henri Tiphagne

55.Dunu Roy

56.A K Shivakumar

57.Shekhar Singh

58.Swami Agnivesh

59.Kamla Bhasin

60.Teesta Setalvad

61. Rudrangshu Mukherjee

62.P Sainath

63.Rosamma Thomas

64.Pamela Phillipose

65.Keshav Desiraju

66.S Parasuraman

67.Mary E John

68.Bela Bhatia

69.Irfan Engineer

70.Venugopal Kasba

71. Nityanand Jayaraman

72.Lakshmi Krishnamurthy

73.S. Anandalakshmy

74.Vasanth Kannabiran

75.Imrana Qadeer

76.Nareshwar Dayal

77.Ashok Kumar Sharma

78.Uma Pillai

79.Kamal Jaswal

80.Uzramma

81.Dipali Taneja

82.Anjana Mangalagiri

83.Brijesh Kumar

84.Anjali Banerji

85.Radha Gopalan

86.Ishrat Aziz

87.Nagal Samy

88.Niranjan Pant

89.Ashok Sharma

90.C Balakrishnan

91. Dr. M A Ibrahimi

92.S. Y. Quraishi

93.Fabian KP

94.Abhijit Sengupta

95.Deepak Sanan

96.Nilanjan Hajra

97.Vinoo Bhagat

98.Rajni Bakshi

99.Alok Perti

100. Bhanumathi Sharma

101. Arani Roy

102. Mamta Jaitly

103. Rekha Bezboruah

104. Nisha Malhotra

105. Jyothi Krishnan

106. D K Manavalan

107. P Bhattacharya

108. V Ramani

109. Salahuddin Ahmad

110. Hirak Ghosh

111. M B Pranesh

112. Lakshmi Pranesh

113. Shanti Kakar

114. Geetha Thoopal

115. Vibha Puri Das

116. Ardhendu Sen

117. Madhu Bhaduri

118. S P Ambrose

119. Maya Goburdhun

120. Arun Kumar

121. Sushil Tripathi

122. Ravi Budhiraja

123. Narendra Sisodia

124. Vineeta Rai

125. Anna Dani

126. Vappala Balachandran

127. Amitabha Pande

128. Lalit Mathur

129. Kalyani Chaudhuri

130. EAS Sarma

131. Aftab Seth

132. Nitin Desai

133. Deb Mukharji

134. K.R. Venugopal

135. Noor Mohammad

136. Subodh Lal

137. Shivshankar Menon

138. Trilochan Singh

139. Sanjivi Sundar

140. Pranab Mukhopadhyay

141. Gopalan Balagopal

142. Meenakshisundaram SS

143. Aditi Mehta

144. Meena Gupta

145. Sujatha Rao

146. Umrao Salodia

147. Dr. Raju Sharma

148. Ravi Vira Gupta

149. Anita Agnihotri

150. Vikram Vyas

151. Basant Hetamsaria

152. Arundhati Dhuru

153. Gabriele Dietrich

154. Krishnakant Chauhan

155. Kamayani Bali Mahabal

156. Poonam Muttreja

157. Paro Anand

158. Brij Tankha

159. M Y Rao

160. Ananya Vajpeyi

161. Hindal Tyabji

162. M N Roy

163. A. Selvaraj

164. Suhas Kolhekar

165. Ramesh Gangolli

166. Moyukh Chatterjee

167. Anand Murugesan

168. Devram Kanera

169. Dipak Roy

170. N K Raghupati

171. Samantha Agarwal

172. Ahona Palchoudhuri

173. Lekha Bhagat

174. Durgesh Solanki

175. Sidharth Rattan

176. Purnima Singh

177. Paras Banjara

178. Nachiket Udupa

179. Swarna Rajagopalan

180. Anant Nath

181. Sumita Mehta

182. Vinay Nagaraju

183. Janchetna Sansthan, Rajasthan

184. Noopur Sen

185. Preeti Sahai

186. Poornima Rajeshwar

187. Anushka Siddiqui

188. Vikram Srinivas