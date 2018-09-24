Mohan Bhagwat’s New Avatar: Is it really a Change of Heart or a New Wicked Strategy?

The two statements (1) Reservation should stay(2) If Muslims are unwanted, there is no Hinduvta made by the RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat at three –day lecture series, Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi carries a lot of social and political meaning. For a moment, let us presume that Mohan Bhagwat and his lethal, corrosive and divisive organization has felt the necessity of a change of heart towards poor, marginalized Dalits, Muslims, Christians, and the Adivasis.

It is equally important to know who Mohan Bhagwat is. Mohan Bhagwat is a veterinary doctor, Bhagwat left a post-graduate course in veterinary medicine from Akola halfway and become a full-time pracharak in 1975. Generally, a veterinary doctor is not respected as much by the society at large as compared to MBBS doctor. Mohan Bhagwat is a Maharashtrian Brahmin whose ideology teach him to protect a cow but kill poor human beings.

I would like to remind the readers about the past because it will make it simpler for the readers to understand what the RSS stands for and how this organization and its members can cause colossal damage to the country socially and politically.

This is the same Mohan Bhagwat, a massive turd, a hardcore advocate of Hinduvta, who clamored for the review of the ‘Reservation’ Policy . This is the same Mohan Bhagwat under whom the RSS leaders asked the Muslims to leave the country. This is the same Mohan Bhagwat under whom the RSS leaders turned cow vigilante killed innocent Dalits and Muslims. Self-styled gau rakshaks aided by the RSS/BJP think they are free to slit people s throats in the name of the cow. Mob Lynching is the handiwork of the RSS and now it has become a daily affair in the country. The RSS has no contribution to the freedom movement but certainly, it has hugely contributed and still contributing to building a dissatisfied, frustrated and impatient nation. Mohan Bhagwat and its so-called social and spiritual RSS do not raise a voice when Brahmins export cow Beef to the foreign countries. Similarly, the RSS is found silent when cow beef is sold in Nagaland, Goa, Manipur and other Northeast states. In UP, Brahmins associated with the BJP are the wealthy cow Beef exporters.

There is a long list of immoralities committed by the RSS leaders since the BJP assumed political power under the narcissistic, autocrat Prime Minister Narendra Modi . As everyone knows in the country that it is the same RSS which has made the winning of the Modi Chimera possible.

A question comes to my mind, why all of sudden this change of heart and for what? Are the RSS and Modi under pressure to win 2019 elections? Do they feel that 2019 election in comparison to 2014 will be quite harder for them without the votes of the marginalized groups? This is, of course, a reality but we need to understand how Modi government destroyed the social, economic, and educational institutions in the country and the RSS is the force behind all types of catastrophe happened in the country. The so-called RSS loyalists appointed by the BJP under the directions of the RSS headquarters have been utilizing their available physical and mental strength to convert premier institutions into the fold of RSS ideology and the majority of them have succeeded to some limits. For example, Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), National Book Trust, Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) being headed by the RSS men are following the orders from the RSS headquarters. Not only this, but the RSS headquarters also has been interfering in the selection process of the university appointments. ICSSR under the head of RSS man is rejecting the application of the SCs/STs teachers and students who have applied or are applying for the grant of the national or international seminar, conference, fieldwork on the pretext that there is a shortage of funds. But such grants are doled out to the Brahmin teachers and students. Is this SAB KA SAAT SAB KA VIKAS of the RSS/BJP?

Mohan Bhagwat, an octopus has been unfolding his different hearts according to the changing situations in the country to facilitate Modi`s government. The aim is simply to win 2019 elections. It does not matter to the RSS whether Dalits, Muslims, Christians, Adivasis are killed, raped or humiliated. After BJP/RSS came to power in 2014, SCs/STs students feel suffocated and frustrated in the premises of the colleges/ universities because Brahmin students openly torture them with sarcastic remarks on their caste background and demoralize them. Mentally sick and infected with the caste system Brahmin teachers are often found discouraging SCs/STs students. A Scheduled Student studying in Delhi University described, that, “a Brahmin teacher while maintaining attendance register especially mark with red the name of a SC/ST student”. Similarly, in the case of assignment, a SC/ST student is given fewer marks as compared to non-SCs/STs students”. How a SC/ST student can make a progress when teachers are biased?

The RSS has made Indian democracy a fearful democracy. No dissent is tolerated by the fringe Right-wing groups. False propaganda via social media run by the RSS members has turned vituperative. When the RSS claims that they want SAB KA SAATH SAB KA VIKAS seems bizarre. The RSS has never launched any campaign to end untouchability in Himachal Pradesh where the Dalits are not allowed to enter into the Hindu temples even in 21st century. Dalit students are made to sit separately. Dalit teachers are discriminated. The practices of untouchability still exist in areas such as Junga, Rampur, and Kotgarh near Shimla. The RSS/BJP leaders have no respect for women. Since 2014, data suggests crime against women tripled. The situation in the BJP ruled state is the worst. Women especially belonging to the marginalized groups are cruelly killed, raped, burned, and publically humiliated in the BJP ruled state. The following data reveals a true color of the RSS/BJP.

State Year 2015 Year 2016 increase(per year % Chhattisgarh 5783 5947 2.82 Gujarat 7777 8532 9.71 Haryana 9511 9893 4.02 Madhya Pradesh 24,231 26,604 9.79 Maharashtra 31,216 31,388 0.55 Rajasthan 28,224 27,422 -2.84

Source: Data collated from different state ministries, government of India.

Dr. BR Ambedkar has rightly said: “the time has come when the Hindu mind must be freed from the hold which the silly ideas propagated by the Brahmins, are on them. Without this liberation, India has no future”.Mohan Bhagwat and his organization need to change the heart completely to stay in power otherwise people would uproot them and push them to oblivion.

Rahul Kumar, Senior Journalist & Media Columnist