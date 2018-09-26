There are no breaking news at the moment

Biographies    of   two   politicians   –   separated  by   eighty   years

in Book Review by September 26, 2018

September   17,  2018  was  the  sixty-eighth  birthday  of  the  Indian  Prime  Minister   Narendra  Modi,  on  which  occasion  a  new  edition  of  a  670  page  coffee  table  biography  was  released.  Entitled  ‘Narendra  Modi  –   A  Charismatic   and  Visionary   Statesman,’   it  is  co-authored  by  an  Indian,   Dr.  Adish  C.  Aggarwala,   and  an  English  woman,  Sarah  J.  Marchington.  It  was  first  published  in  2015  by  UK  Publishers  and  Distributors  Ltd.  London.  The  book  is  peppered  with  photographs  of  Modi  in  different  stages  of  his  life  and  in  company  with  dignitaries.  But  what is  interesting  is  that  we  get  a  glimpse  of  Modi’s  private  life  style  in  his  present  residence  in  Delhi.  The  authors  reveal  the  “secret  of  Modi’s  success”   (surely  with  his  permission)  by  tracing  it  to  his  “Satvik  food,  Yoga  and  Exercise.”    Significantly,  the  foreword  to   the  book  is  written  by  Amit  Shah,  the  president  of  the  BJP,  followed  by  hagiographic  compliments  to  Modi  by  several  ministers  of  his  cabinet.  It  can  thus  be  regarded  as  the  official  biography  of  our  present  prime  minister.

While  reading  extracts  from  this  biography  of  Narendra  Modi’s,   I   was  reminded  of   another  biography  written  and  published  in  Germany  in  1932.   Entitled  ‘The  Hitler  Nobody  Knows,’  it  was  a  photo  album  by  Heinrich  Hoffman  who  was  Hitler’s  official  photographer.  The  foreword  was  written  by  Baldur  von  Schirach,  head  of   the  Nazi  youth  outfit  called  Hitler  Youth,  who  was  also  Hoffman’s   son-in-law.  In  order  to  dilute  the  image  of  Hitler’s  extreme  anti-Semitism  and  violent  activities  by  his  followers,  Schirach  in  his  foreword  recast  Hitler  through  the  vehicle  of  his  private  life,  as  a  good  man  combining  moral  values  in  his  political  activities  in  public  life  as well  as  in  his  domestic  sphere.   Schirach  wrote:  “…two  traits  I  think  strongest  in  Adolf   Hitler’s   character:  his  strength  and  his  goodness…”.   He  then  described  his  daily   discipline:  “…He  works  amazingly  hard.  Not  only  does  he  head  the  enormous  apparatus  of  the  National  Socialist  Movement,  he  makes  strenuous  tours.   Today  he  is  in  Konigsberg,  tomorrow  in  Berlin,  the  next  day  in  Munich,  all  this  with  a  minimum  of  sleep,  since  the  Fuhrer  usually   works   into  the  early  hours  of  the  morning…..”

Doesn’t   this  description  sound  like  an  anticipatory  echo  –   to  find  resonance  in  the  life-style  of  our  prime  minister  ?   His   peripatetic   lust  for  tours   abroad   has  made  him  a  butt  of  jokes  in  the  social  media  where  he  is  described   as   an   `An  NRI  PM  who  visits  India  once  in  a  while’  !   Further,  he  shares  with  his  German  predecessor  the  habit  of  “minimum  of  sleep. ”   His  biographers  in   their  book  quote  Venkaiah  Naidu  (the  present  Vice-President  of  India)  joking  that  Narendra Modi  doesn’t  sleep !  Elaborating  on  his  sleeping  style,  they  write:  “…the  Prime  Minister  is  awake  by  4  a.m….he  retires   for  the  day  at  1 a.m.”   In  other  words,  Modi  sleeps  only  for  three  hours.   Both  the  biographers  of  Hitler  and  Modi  eulogize   their  habit  of  “minimum  of  sleep”  on  the  ground  that  they  sacrifice  the  rest  of  their   sleeping  hours  (that  they  should  normally  enjoy)  to  get  awake  in  order  to   devote  themselves  to  the  service  of  the  public.

“Minimum   of  sleep”   and  its  devastating  consequences

But  such  a  claim   that  a  politician’s    habit  of  minimum  sleep  can   help   him/her  to   deliver  goods  to  help  the  people,   has  been  subjected  to  strict  medical  scrutiny.  Lack  of  sleep  can  create  a  host  of  mental  problems  –  disorientation,  hallucinations  and  paranoia. (Re:   Jill  Thompson  –  ` Surprising   Link  between  Sleep  Deprivation  &  Mental  Illness  (Psychosis),’    May  2,  2018,  in  https://   sleepadvisor.org ) .  In  fact,   coming  to  think  of  it,  both Hitler  and  Modi  share   the   same  three  mental  symptoms as  identified  by  Jill  Thompson.

To  start  with  disorientation,  what  could  have  been  the  worst  example  of  it  than  the  flip-flop  over  the  Indo-Pak  talks  in  September  this  year  –  with  Modi  promising  to  hold  talks  and  within  24  hours  retracting   ?  As  for  the  next  ailment,    our  prime  minister   seems  to  be  under  the  delusionary  hallucination  of  occupying  the  position  of  a  high  priest,   pouring  down  blessings  on  his  flock  with  the  confetti  of   high-sounding  names  like  Pradhan  Mantri  Dhan  Yojana,’ Swach  Bharat  Abhiyan,’    Make  in  India,’   and   other  such  slogans,  along  with  his  weekly  monotonous   harangues  called Maan  Ki  Baat.’  But  the  more  these  hallucinatory  messages  are  propagated,  the  more  the     people  express  their  disillusionment   with  Modi’s  promises.  His  response   to  popular  protests  betrays   a  sense  of  paranoia.  Scared  of  losing  his  popularity,  he  re-invents  himself  as  a  victim  –  a  victim  of  imaginary  anti-national  plots  by  so-called  `urban  Naxalites’  who  supposedly   want  to  kill  him.

The  deadly  mix  of  these  three  mental  problems   in  the  psyche  of   a  leader  led  to  the  rise  and  fall  of  Nazism   in  Germany  ending  with  the  leader  himself  committing  suicide  in  a  bunker.  One  hopes  that  such  a  disaster  does  not  befall  our  country  and  its  present  leader.

Sumanta Banerjee is a political and civil rights activist and social scientist

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.