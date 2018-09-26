Climate Change: Kerala and Beyond

It was with consternation that I read Post Flood Kerala In The Age of Climate Change And Peak Oil by Binu Mathew

Here we have studied climate change issues and have developed a timetable to anticipate ways to mitigate climate related problems over the century in Boston. We know about what happens if we do not do so:

So here is what we do in MA, USA. Please check out the information at the links. It may be critical to do so.

https://sampan.org/…/massachusetts-legislature-passes-2-4-billion-environmental-bond...

Jul 31, 2018 – BOSTON – Representative Ultrino joined his colleagues in the Legislature who voted today to pass a $2.4 Billion Environmental Bond Bill …

https://www.mass.gov/…/massachusetts-integrated-state-hazard-mitigation-and-climate...

The State Hazard Mitigation and Climate Adaptation Plan (SHMCAP) for the Commonwealth was adopted on September 17, 2018, in fulfillment of Governor …

You can raise your parks and walls as we are doing or you can have one park or more be sunken to provide water catchment areas when flooding occurs. … When not needed for flooding, they can serve as parks.

On August 21, 2018, Governor Charlie Baker signed bipartisan legislation to authorize over $2.4 … Governor …

https://www.mapc.org/…/MAGIC-Climate-Resilience-Plan_VA-and-Strategies_112017...

Boston, Massachusetts 02111 …… Land Value and Building value of Parcels in the 1% Flood Zone . … Table 22. Critical Infrastructure in Mapped Floodzones in MAGIC region . ….. Climate change mitigation and adaptation planning is a process to … 8 U.S. Climate Resilience Toolkit, “Glossary,” accessed August 26, 2016, …

I recommend personally that a levee is built to prevent ocean water from entering rivers. I recommend building seawalls that are higher and planting trees near them as a second line of defense on rivers and at the ocean.

I recommend building a levee system for heavily populated areas. I read that two models are under consideration for Cambridge and Boston.

Build catchment areas (giant holes or tunnels) for excess water for another flooding event.

Have a water supply separated from rivers. Build it and then do not let a single person to set foot into it or put a boat on it. Build lines to pipe the water to major community centers.

Build biomass flash plants for your communities to provide waste disposal so that carbon is not released. IIT people can figure out ways to do it.

www.wtienergy.com/plant-locations/energy-from-waste/wheelabrator-millbury

The Wheelabrator Millbury waste-to-energy facility is capable of producing 48 MW of electricity — enough clean, renewable energy to power 49,490 homes in …

Have a waste disposal plan for human waste.

Use less energy and less resources personally. Encourage community to do the same. … Set up solar power and wind power, water power and geological power methods.

Fix the dams or figure out other ways to deal with them and have meetings so that people feel encouraged by each other to clean up after the deluge.

I didn’t get a single dollar from my federal government when I cleaned up my family’s totally destroyed home. I didn’t get a single dollar from financially poor and half destroyed Virgin Islands.

New Social And Economic Systems Are Needed ASAP

We need new societal patterns. Likewise, people with limited financial means can’t take care of all tragedies. We have our own ongoing in MA right now with recent gas explosions and fires as this picture of a house shows.. Kerala, India has a giant torment with almost two million people displaced and hundreds dead due to a monsoon. Who knows[Read More…]

I managed the work because neighbors helping neighbors work can be helpful. They stood by me as I did by them, and even small children can help with disaster clean up. For example, my daughter as a little girl use to collect small tree limbs and twigs in the yard after severe storms and haul them into a pile..

With so many people standing by me, I was like the little engine that could. “I think I can. I think I can.” Besides, what is the alternative — to lie there weeping after disaster? … No, get out there and donate an hour a week to undertake climate change mitigation for your region if your government won’t do it and help neighbors since it builds community, I suggest.

I always loved this story since I was five years old. Its message is obviously applicable to children AND adults! So you may want to check it out despite that it is meant for children.

Sally Dugman is a writer from MA, USA