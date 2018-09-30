Film on the CIA “On Company Business”

There is a new version of a 1980 film on the CIA called “On Company Business” that is now posted at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZyRUlnSayQE . It is a history of the CIA told by men and one woman who have worked for the CIA, and later turned against the CIA. There is a lot of amazing real-time video included. I have heard about this for years, but never found a copy, so I watched it for the first time today.

It is, in my opinion, something that every American and every progressive person in the world should watch. It is long–almost 3 hours–and has been put in three sections. I know–from years of my own research–about a lot of these things; I’ve read books by these people and even met John Stockwell one time back in the 1980s. As a former Marine sergeant who turned around while on active duty (1969-73);as author of “AFL-CIO’s Secret War on Developing Country Workers” (Lexington Books, 2010) with many years of researching and writing on these events; and currently as a Professor of Sociology at Purdue University Northwest in Westville, Indiana, I think this is an incredible video, and well worth your time to watch. Please spread this message widely! And watch the video!

Kim Scipes has been recently promoted to Professor of Sociology at Purdue University Northwest in Westville, IN. Besides authoring two books, his numerous writings have appeared in outlets such as Race, Class and Corporate Power, Z Net, Common Dreams, Green Social Thought and Substance News. Dr. Scipes’ latest book is an edited collection titled Building Global Labor Solidarity in a Time of Accelerating Globalization (Chicago: Haymarket Books, 2016).