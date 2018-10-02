Where will you sleep? ( A question to Mahatma )

When communal frenzy

Was at its peak

And hatred led to

Massacres of Innocents

While India celebrated

It’s ‘ freedom at Midnight’,

You slept with

Strife – torn victims

When communal frenzy

Is at its peak ,

Caste conflicts, lynchings,

Communal violence

Continue unabated,

While those who supported

Your murderers

Are ‘ celebrating ‘ your birth anniversary

Where will you

Go to sleep?

Sheshu Babu is a writer