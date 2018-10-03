Good News: Amazon Raises Minimum Wage To $15 An Hour In USA

Today as a result of your help, we have won a major victory for American workers.

This morning, after a long campaign, Jeff Bezos of Amazon announced that the company would raise its minimum wage for all United States employees to $15 an hour — a move that will impact more than 350,000 full-time, part-time and temporary workers.

I want to thank the Amazon workers who worked with us on this campaign and the more than 100,000 of you who signed a petition demanding that Mr. Bezos do exactly what he announced today. This is what happens when we stand up and fight for justice together.

I also want to give credit where credit is due, and that is to applaud Jeff Bezos for his decision today. It is no secret that I have been a harsh critic of the wage and employment practices of Amazon and Mr. Bezos. Today he did the right thing. And the decision could very well be a shot heard around the world because there is no reason why other profitable corporations should not follow his lead.

The time is now for Walmart, McDonald’s and the fast food industry, the airline industry, and the retail industry in general to start paying their workers a living wage — at least $15 per hour. The American people are tired of having to subsidize profitable corporations who pay their workers wages that are so low that many of them are forced to go on food stamps, Medicaid, subsidized housing and other federal programs. That has got to change, and Mr. Bezos’ decision today is a major step forward in that direction.

When I talk about the political revolution — people standing up in their communities and at their workplace and fighting for change — I mean exactly what the Amazon workers and people everywhere did to achieve this victory.

But this fight is far from over because it is not just Amazon workers who deserve a $15 minimum wage. No worker in America should be forced to live in poverty.

I am more convinced than ever after this morning’s news that if we continue to fight for each other — for economic, social, racial and environmental justice — we will win.

In solidarity,

Bernie Sanders. Senator from VT, USA