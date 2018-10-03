 People Worldwide Will Soon Demand Americans Stop Planing Nuclear War Endangering Us All!

“We are moving in the direction of a multipolar world,” UN Secretary-General. China is again the world’s greatest economic power as it was through most of human history. As USA loses its economic hegemony it will eventually lose the power to shut people up by threat of imposing crippling economic sanctions. A wave of voices across the world will tell USA to stand down from its threatening nuclear war and nuclear winter.

How strange that no one has been demanding Americans explain why they are preparing & planing for war, nuclear war, with Russia and China, when the detonating of nuclear weapons would endanger everyone in the world, even possibly end all life on Earth.

Associated Press, July 27, 2017, “The US Pacific Fleet commander said on Thursday he would launch a nuclear strike against China next week if President Donald Trump ordered it, and warned against the military ever shifting its allegiance from its commander in chief.“ (Interestingly, China has never threatened the USA, but the Chinese never forget an American army sacked Beijing in 1900, killing a lot of Chinese and before 1949, US Military and financial aid to the Nationalists fighting against the Chinese Revolution caused a greater loss of life that would have happened otherwise.)

In the threatening parlance of arrogant USA exceptionalism, American military officials frequently warn on prime time telecasting by satellite with world wide reach, ‘All options are on the table! ’ read ‘The lives of all of us are on the table.’ Life on Earth is at the discretion of pompous soulless American government officials acting as directed by a powerfully wealthy elite of speculative investors intent on maximum capital acquisition outside the boundaries of law, mercy and sanity.

Washington’s threats against Russia and China came into the open in

January when it published a new National Security Strategy, dropping the pretense that it was waging a “war on terror” and naming Russia and

China as targets. Presenting the document, US Defense Secretary James

Mattis branded Russia and China as “revisionist powers” threatening a

US-led world order and said “great power competition, not terrorism, is

now the primary focus of US national security.” Amid NATO threats, Russia launches largest war games since World War II in World, by Alex Lantier, CounterCurrents, Kerala, India

Russia launches biggest war games since Cold War with more than 300,000 troops. Thousands of Chinese and Mongolian service personnel will also be involved in the Vostok 2018 drills, set to include “massive” mock airstrikes and the testing of cruise missile defense systems.

September 11, 2018, The Independent, UK

“This new exercise goes beyond what may be useful for prestige purposes. It involves 30 percent of Russian active duty military & must be costly at a time when Russia’s defence budget is under strain. This only makes sense if large-scale war is viewed as a high probability contingency.” François Heisbourg, London International Institute for Strategic Studies

Given what we know about the expected deadly effect of nuclear war on the planet and all life on Earth, it would seem that a good amount of people everywhere would have come to realize the horrific danger to themselves, their loved ones, all fellow human beings, even animals and plants. There should be millions demanding that Americans respect the rest of us and our planetary home, and end all plans and preparations for nuclear war, and explain why a war with Russia and China is even contemplated.

“Public ignorance and apathy is a concern for survival of the specie”

‘Public ignorance and apathy is a concern for survival of the specie,’ warns former US Attorney General Ramsey Clark, in his forward to nuclear physicist Micho Kaku’s To Win a Nuclear War: The Pentagon’s Secret War Plans.[Can be read on Internet at https://books.google.com/books/about/To_Win_a_Nuclear_War.html?id=yOP2v_vy2GIC&printsec=frontcover&source=kp_read_button#v=onepage&q&f=false The authors of this book, both university physicists, document how the nuclear policy of the U.S.A. has not been one of deterrence as publicly stated, but rather has been one of threatening the use of nuclear weapons. This policy has been widely documented elsewhere.

Attorney Clark, who has spent half a century defending nations and individuals attacked by the Western powers wrote that public ignorance and apathy is “as much a concern for survival of the specie as the unthinkable power to destroy the world wielded by a few men in a mindless manner”.

“A single Trident II submarine can inflict more death than all prior wars in history. Twenty-four missiles, launched while submerged, each with seventeen independently targeted, maneuverable nuclear warheads five times more powerful than the atom bomb that destroyed Nagasaki, can travel 5,000 or more nautical miles to strike within 300 feet of 408 predetermined targets. Nuclear winter might follow even if no other weapons are used.”

“No nation or individual can be allowed to have the power to destroy the world!” wrote Former US Attorney General Ramsey Clark. Sounds logical, but Americans insist that they, being exceptional, are above all laws and courts (and logic), much the same as the Nazis claimed the Germanic peoples were a ‘master race,’ destined to rule ruthlessly over most other peoples, as do Americans today. The Nazis for a while had the strongest military force in the world (thanks to US corporate investment and joint venturing). Americans have had the greatest military in the history of the world since the Soviets, with American help, destroyed the Nazi military which invaded Russia (as Wall Street had desired, facilitated and expected).

By 1991, the Soviet Union had more or less self-destructed trying to match the much wealthier USA in an arms race. It didn’t take more than a few years before superpower USA began to cite the new Russian Federation as its adversary, a nuclear weapons armed adversary. (Like the Chinese, Russians have never threatened the USA and never forgot that in 1918, the US had invaded Russia with two armies, killing its citizens trying to overthrow the newly proclaimed Soviet Russian government.

What does the world hear from the current US President and commander-in-chief of the heavily nuclear armed USA?

Trump Plans for Nuclear Arsenal Require $1.2 Trillion, Congressional Review States, New York Times, 10/31/2017

President Donald Trump has said he will expand and update the US nuclear arsenal in “far, far in excess of anybody else,” “We’re going to have the strongest military we’ve ever had by far,” Mr Trump told reporters. He added that he would increase the country’s arsenals of “virtually every weapon,” including a “brand new nuclear force” . The Independent, UK, 2/12/2018

Your author, dumbfounded that no persistent widely notable voice has arisen from anywhere on the planet in demand that Americans back down from indirectly threatening the whole world with possible partial or complete annihilation, is pained to put forth the following supposition:

It would appear that basically no voices demanding sanity arise for the overwhelmingly deceptive propaganda power of CIA controlled Western satellite-reach-powered mainstream media inculcating quiet acceptance of the status quo ‘protection’ of Mutually Assured Destruction (MAD), a doctrine of US military strategy and national security policy in which a full-scale use of nuclear weapons by two or more opposing sides would cause the complete annihilation of both the attacker and the defender. The acceptance of, and trust in, a frightening hair trigger status quo seems to be holding, recent wildly super insane talk of the possibility of a first strike victory, notwithstanding.

This is our present planetary predicament, but no situation, especially absurd situations, last forever. People asleep eventually wake up, of course not always in time, as in the cases of the First and Second World Wars, whose preparations went on in front of everyone’s noses and mesmerized silent acquiescence.

As the insanity of preparing for nuclear war against Russia and China, just as before the USA threatened nuclear war against the Soviet Union and China, takes place before our eyes, the Americans and Europeans are losing their hegemonic control of world finances. While the great majority of minds within the USA led colonial-neocolonial powered capitalist-imperialist hegemonic First World of nations of Caucasian population plus Japan, seem locked down in what social psychiatry terms ‘poverty of thought,’ minds within the economically and militarily plundered Third World and the Second World of nations practicing socialism like China, North Korea, Laos, Vietnam, Cuba, Bolivia, Nicaragua, Eritrea and maybe soon El Salvador and Uruguay (Socialist Libya was destroyed) will tend to be opened outward. “We are moving in the direction of a multipolar world,” announced Secretary-General António Guterres in his trilingual address to the UN General Assembly just a few days ago on 25 September 2018.

The economic rise of China and indeed the whole of what is condescending referred to as developing economies, which are growing at a faster rate than the economies of the developed nations of the First World, has been written about for more than a decade, e.g. The Economist Magazine in 2007[1];

e.g. When China Rules the World -The End of the Western World and the Birth of a New Global Order by Martin Jacques, 2009;

e.g. Nobel Prize in Economics, Joseph Stiglitz referring to our present century as “The Chinese Century; “2014 was the last year in which the United States could claim to be the world’s largest economic power. China enters 2015 in the top position, where it will likely remain for a very long time, if not forever. In doing so, it returns to the position it held through most of human history.” Vanity Fair Magazine, January 2015

e.g. China Rising – Capitalist Roads Socialist Destinations, by Jeff Brown, 2015.

Unless America’s insane investors in nuclear weapons manage to loose a planet destroying nuclear war first, American loss of economic hegemony will be followed by loss of its military hegemony. Bigger money buys bigger guns so to speak. When the Wall Street owned US government is no longer able to shut everyone up by threat of crippling economic sanctions, this author believes a wave of voices across the world will tell the USA to stand down from its threatening nuclear war and nuclear winter.

And eventually, when the long stifled cry for justice becomes a topic of conversation throughout the economically plundered world, ultra massive lawsuits will be generated and adjudicated in the courts of a reconstituted United Nations for compensation for tens of millions of unlawful deaths and injuries, indemnities of trillions of dollars for mega massive destruction of property and reparations for colossal theft of natural resources.

Just wait and see.

(Or maybe begin talking about these things with family and friends in advance of the inevitable, just to hurry things along.)

And to remind everyone of the danger of Americans again using nuclear weapons, let us remember that the motive for the first and second US use of atomic bombs is now generally accepted to have been to intimate the Soviet Union, even though most of Russia’s cities lay in ruins with 28 million of it citizens dead as a result of the Second World War that had just ended. What insidious minded cabal of powerfully wealthy Americans pressured President Truman to order these two genocidal war crimes without consulting top generals and other key Americans?

General Douglas MacArthur, Commander of United States Army Forces in the Far East, who was not consulted before the atom bombing and destroying of two Japanese cities, saw no military justification for the dropping of the bomb. “The war might have ended weeks earlier,” he said, “if the United States had agreed, as it later did anyway, to the retention of the institution of the emperor.” Norman Cousins, The Pathology of Power, pg. 65, 70-71.

“Japan was already defeated and that dropping the bomb was completely unnecessary,” wrote Supreme Allied Commander Gen. Dwight Eisenhower, Mandate For Change, pg. 380 “..the Japanese were ready to surrender and it wasn’t necessary to hit them with that awful thing.” Newsweek, 11/11/63

“The use of the atomic bomb, with its indiscriminate killing of women and children, revolts my soul.” previous US President Herbert Hoover. Army and Navy Journal after the Hiroshima bombing and before the Nagasaki bombing.

Enough said.

Jay Janson is an archival research peoples historian activist, musician and writer; has lived and worked on all continents; has appeared on RT Moscow Weekend News: articles on media published in China, Italy, UK, India and in the US by Dissident Voice, Global Research; Information Clearing House; Counter Currents, Minority Perspective, UK and others; now resides in NYC; First effort was a series of articles on deadly cultural pollution endangering seven areas of life emanating from Western corporate owned commercial media published in Hong Kong’s Window Magazine 1993; Howard Zinn lent his name to various projects of his; Weekly column, South China Morning Post, 1986-87; reviews for Ta Kung Bao; article China Daily, 1989. Is coordinator of the Howard Zinn co-founded King Condemned US Wars International Awareness Campaign, and website historian of the Ramsey Clark co-founded Prosecute US Crimes Against Humanity Now Campaign, which Dissident Voice supports with link at the end of each issue of its newsletter.