I cry out to you dear father….

You said “Be the Change you wish to see in the world”

Maybe you did not foresee the change man would wish for…

I cry out to you to come back, dear father

To lead me through this abysmal battleground……

You said “What You Think You Become”

But why did you not tell us “What you think you become – but think right”

I cry out to you to come back, dear father

To guide me to deal with the horrific thoughts I encounter

You said “Where There is Love There is Life”

But you never meant “Enjoy life without conscience”

I cry out to you to come back, dear father

For a hartal to remove hatred, fear and suffering.

You said “Learn As If You’ll Live Forever”

But “Knowledge without character” is what we now gather

I cry out to you to come back dear father

To teach us to use the knowledge for the issues that matter

You said “Your Health is Your Real Wealth”

But lo…aren’t we accumulating wealth at the cost of health

I cry out to you to come back, dear father

To pull out our corpses from garbage bins of wealth.

You said – “Have a Sense of Humor….Not to sweat the small stuff”

But why did we opt for “Dry humour to harass our fellowmen on the smaller stuff they hold?”

I cry out to you to come back, dear father

To urge the bigger men to share the bigger stuff.

You said “Your Life is Your Message”

Maybe you should have clarified “only the right messages”

I cry out to you to come back, dear father

To help me to distinguish the right from the wrong

You said “Action Expresses Priorities – choose the right priorities”

But have I crushed the dreams of others with my priorities?

I cry out to you to come back, dear father

To save me from becoming a monster of sorts.

You said – “Our Greatness is Being Able to Remake Ourselves”

But have I Remade myself into a character without morality

I cry out to you to come back, dear father

To hold me back when I try to climb beyond my possible reach.

You said “Find Yourself in the Service of Others – to make a difference”

Sure you did not mean – “Make others serve you till he is lost”

I cry out to you to come back, dear father

For a satyagraha to relieve us from our own oppression

Dr Chandish Ballal is one of the country’s leading entomologists and directs the Banglore based National Bureau of Agri Insects Resources. Besides this feat she composes poetry, though she hasnt been composing for a while. Following is a piece she wrote as tribute to the Mahatma for reading at the Gandhi Jayanti observation at her institute. An insightful piece that stirs us on the Mahatma’s teachings in these difficult times