Under  `House  Arrest’   in  Indian  democracy

in Human Rights by October 5, 2018

The  term   `house  arrest’  does  not  find  any  mention  in  the CrPC (Criminal  Procedure  Code)   or  the IPC  (Indian  Penal  Code).  But  certain   judges  have  invented  this  term  to  justify  their  decree,  presumably   by  falling  back  upon   an  Article  in  our  Constitution.   Article  142  empowers  the  Supreme  Court  to  “pass   such  decree  or  make  such  order  as  is  necessary  for  doing  complete  justice  in  any  cause  or  matter  pending  before  it,  and  any  decree  so  passed  or  order so  made  shall  be  enforceable  throughout  the  territory  of  India…until  provision  in  that  behalf  is  so made  ….in  such  manner  as  the  President  may  by  order  prescribe.”

As  far  as  we  know,   neither  Parliament  nor  the  President has  as  yet  prescribed  any  amendments  to  CrPC  or  IPC,    to  make  provision  for  the  sentence  of  house  arrest’ under  their  clauses.  Under  these  circumstances,  the  decision  of  a  Supreme  Court  bench  in  August,  2018  to  sentence  five  eminent  intellectual  social  activists  -  a  poet,  a  human  rights   lawyer,  a   journalist and  two  others  to   house  arrest,’   should  be  deemed  as    rather  hasty  and  unbecoming  of  the  honourable  judges.   On  September  28,   the  Supreme  Court  bench  further  extended  their  house  arrest’  for  another  four  weeks.  This  time  however,  the  honourable  judges were  generous  enough  to  allow  the  incarcerated  to  approach  a trial  court  for  bail  or any  other  relief.  Following  this ,  Gautam  Navlakha  (who  had  been  confined  to  his  home  in  Delhi  for  more  than  a  month)   appealed  to  the  Delhi  High  Court,  which  freed  him  from house  arrest’   on  October  1.  While  releasing  him,  Justices  Muralidhar  and  Vinod  Goel  of  the  Delhi  High  Court  recalled  the origins  of  the  entire  episode –  a  fallacious  order  by  a  local  court  in  Maharashtra,  which  led  to  the  unnecessary  harassment  of  Gautam  Navlakha  and  four  other  social  activists  all  these  months.  Trashing  the   local  court  for  ordering  the  Maharashtra  police  to  transfer  Navlakha  to  Pune  in  connection  with  the  Koregaon-Bhima  violence  case,  the  two  judges  said:  “ It  is  obvious  that  there  was  non-compliance  of  mandatory  provisions  of  the  Constitution  and  Code  of  Criminal  Procedure..”  The  judges  also  pointed  out  that  Navlakha’s  detention had  exceeded 24   hours,  and  was  thus  “untenable.” What  surprises  me  is  why  the  Supreme  Court  bench,  to  start  with,  instead  of  questioning  the  Maharashtra  court’s  order  –  which  has  now  been  found  fallacious  by  the  Delhi  High  Court  –  chose  to sentence  the  five  activists  to  `house  arrest.’

Peeved  by  the  Delhi  High  Court’s  order  to  release  Gautam  Navlakha,  the  Maharashtra  government  is  now  planning  to  petition  the  Supreme  Court  to  challenge  that  order,  according  to  newspaper  reports.  After  having  made  fools  of  themselves  –  by  failing  to  provide  evidence  that  passes  judicial  scrutiny  –  both  the  Pune  police and  the  local  court  there,  instead  of  learning  lessons  from  their  past  acts,  seem  to  be  determined  to  follow  in  the  same  foolhardy  direction.  Let  us  see  now  how  the  apex  court   treats  their  petition.

Life  under  `house  arrest.’

Apart  from  the  questionable  nature  of  the  term  under  which  they  were  sentenced,   we expected  that  the  apex  court   judges should  have   at  least  clarified  the  rights  of  those  incarcerated under  `house  arrest’,  and  the  powers  of  the  police  personnel  deployed  to  keep  them  under  surveillance.  What  are  the  limits  beyond  which  the  latter  cannot  encroach  on  private  space  ?   The  bench  of  judges  however  remained  silent  on  this  issue,  and  failed  to  lay  down   the   lines  of  demarcation  between  the  house  arrestee’s  right  to  privacy   and  the  police  guards’  powers  to  violate  that  right.

Some  may  argue  that   the  bench  had  been charitable  to  the  accused  by  allowing  them  to  be  in  their  homes  –  although  under  police  surveillance –  to  enjoy  their  domestic  facilities,  instead  of  suffering  incarceration  in  the  alien  environs  of  a  jail. Gautam  Navlakha,  who  has  always  put  up  a  brave  face  against  adversities,  says:  “The  period  of  house  arrest,  despite  the  restrictions  imposed,  was  put  to  good  use…”  He   must  have  put  it   to  good  use  by  reading  and  writing,  and  contemplating  on  the  past,  the  present and  future  of  the  cause  of  socialism,  as  is  his  wont.

But  there  is  also  another  side to  the   narrative  of  house  arrest.’  Let  us  listen  to  the  plight  of  one  such  prisoner.    Since  the  eminent  lawyer  Sudha  Bharadwaj (under house  arrest’)  has  not  been  allowed till  now   to   speak  out  in   public,  her  daughter  Maaysha  through  a  website  channel  has  provided  us  with  a  glimpse  into  her  domestic  life  under  police  surveillance. (Re:  The  Wire;  29  September,  2018) .   She  says:  “Yes,  it  is  little  better  than  jail.  But  not  that  good.  You  cannot  use  a  phone.  You  cannot  go  to  the  balcony.  You  have  to  keep  your  bedroom  door  open  when  you  sleep…”   She  then  adds  the  poignant  note:  “It  is  very  difficult  to  manage  3-4  cops  staying  your  place,  using  your  toilet,  TV, AC,  etc.  Sometimes  you  wonder  whether  this  is  your  home  or  not…”

Harking  back  to  stories  of   Nazi  occupation  army

Reading  Maaysha’s   outpouring,  I  am  reminded  of  another  episode  in  modern  history.   During  World  War  II,  when  the  German  Nazi  army  occupied  France,  it  billeted  its  personnel   in  the  houses  of  the  French  to  live  there  temporarily.  Being  an  occupation  force,  these  soldiers  demanded  and  encroached  upon   all  the  facilities  that  were  available  in  these  houses –  toilets,  kitchens,  sitting  rooms,  etc.   The  mood  of  repulsion  and  resistance of  these   French  householders  against  the aggressive  intrusion  into    their  domestic  space  by  the German  soldiers and  officers,  was  captured  by  a  contemporary  French writer  in  a  book  which  remains  a  classic  in  world  literature  –   a  vivid  illustration  of  how  an  act  of   silence  as  a  form  of  non-cooperation   with  the  ruling  authorities  can  also  be  a  form  of  protest.

Jean Bruller  wrote  a  book  entitled  ‘Le  Silence  de  la  mer’  (The  Silence  of  the  Sea)  in  1941,  which  he  published  secretly  in  German  occupied  Paris  in  1942  under  the  pseudonym  `Vercors.’  It  is  a  story  of  an  old  man  who  lives  with  his  niece  in  a  small  town  in  France,  then  occupied  by  the  Germans.  A  German  officer  is  billeted   in  their  house.  He  comes  from  an  aristocratic  background,    well-versed  in  French  culture,  and  wants  to  be  friendly  with  this  French  household   upon  whom  he  has  been  imposed,    by  offering  an  apology  (in  fluent  French) :  “I am  extremely  sorry…I  would  have  avoided  this  if  I  could…”   To  his  disappointment,  he  is  greeted  by  a  chilling  silence  from  the  French  family.  All  through  his  stay  in  that  household,  despite  his  attempts  to  reach  out  to  them,  he  could  feel  “the silence  fill  the  room  –  a  silence  unbroken…closer  and  closer  like  the  morning  mist..”  The  French  family  created  its  own  form  of  domestic  resistance (a  silent  and  stoic  counterpart  of the  armed  resistance  by  the  partisans  against  the Nazi  troops  in  the  streets of Paris).

I  feel  sad   today  that   I  have  to  recall  this  episode  of  billeting  of  German  soldiers  in  French  homes during  World  War  II,   as  a  parallel  to   the  plight  of  my  citizens   under  `house  arrest’  in  post-Independence  India,   with  their  homes  occupied  by  Indian  police  personnel.

Sumanta Banerjee is a political and civil rights activist and social scientist

