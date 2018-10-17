World’s Ruthless Strongmen Have Their Hands On The Future

Once again, the pathos of human history repeats itself. Another lot of ruthless strong men once more have their bloodied hands on the future and, as a result, like what has happened so many times before in all the wars and violence of the past, the more recent century in particular, a lot more good human beings and innocent non-human beings will soon die as a result and life on Planet Earth will once more suffer, greviously.

Who is responsible for it this time with the so-called Khasoggi Affair that now is the latest cause celibre that’s on everyone’s minds and lips? Is it the Turks, Saudi’s, Americans, Russians, Germans, Chinese, Israelis, Iranians, Syrians? Some so-called ‘Rogue Killers’? What is the real truth that lies behind it all? Who is primarily to blame for the spread of so much misinformation, disinformation and propaganda to suit whatever nefarious ends? Is it: Jamal Khoshoggi, Donald Trump, Tayyip Erdogan, King Salman, crown prince son Mohammed bin Salman, Jared Kushner, Benjamin Netanyahoo, Vladimir Putin? Does it make any difference who it is when the end result is the same?

Truth, with a capital ‘T’, in mankind’s dark, labrinthine, underworld of international politics and intrigue is always an entity too nebulous, too dark, too elusive, too imponderable to discern for the average citizen, let alone the acerbic analyst to ferret out. To get at the heart of whatever contentious world affair caused World War I, WW II, the wars in Europe, Asia, Middle East, Africa, or perhaps will now cause World War III, demands a herculean effort and tenacity (some would call it idiocy) to try to wade through all the propaganda and filter out the lies from whatever nub of truth is to be mined from so much fake news. Just too many layered skins of the onion exist, created by too many nefarious players, to peel back before getting at whatever truth is to be found. The bigger the issue, the more the players, the fatter the onions, and thicker the layers to be peeled back are before any real truthes are revealed. In the end, it’s difficult to ever tell the innocent victims from the key operatives with bloodied hands.

Yet once again the questions, suppositions and hypotheses are everywhere madly flying around to try to explain away all the causes and wherefores of it all. Who is or was Jamal Khashoggi? Was he or is he just another blameless journalist doing his job who has been victimized because of his search for the truth, or is he or was he just another shady operative-player in the dark underworld struggle for oil and whatever other fast disappearing finite natural resources are clamored for, as the world and all of life as we know it slowly continues to die?

Once again this so-called ‘affair’ is a tired reminder, as it was back in the days of the wars in Vietnam and Iraq, that “It’s the Oil, Stupid!” The wars throughout the Middle East likewise have always been about oil. Though while the Western World constantly pays lip service to meeting the standards set by the Paris Accord to lower global warming and protect all of life upon earth, the automobile manufacturers continue to make ever-bigger, more luxurious automobiles that require the consumption of more and more oil while television commercials around the globe, during every major or minor world sports event, brainwash the people to continue to buy them as if there was no tomorrow to the supply of finite natural resources; and, like dutiful Pavlovian dogs, the world’s masses rush out to buy yet the latest technological wonder with all the bells, whistles and wonders of the road. The madness continues with exponential population explosion and its need for more of everything.

Or does the Khoshogii Affair simply have more to do with the dirt that Jamal Khashoggi –who was one of the back room/middle men/dual operatives in Saudi and U.S. intelligence services in the 1980s and 90’s, who befriended Osama bin Laden to persuade him to make peace with the Saudi Royal family? Does the dirt he posseses or possessed on the Saudi Arabia kingdom’s links to al-Qaeda before the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, and actual involvement in the attack itself, factor into his disapperance? Why WAS the Saudi’s plane the only one allowed to fly through America’s air spaces during the nationwide alert that grounded all other air traffic? Does Khashoggi’s disapearance have anything to do, as well, with the fact that a District Court judge in Manhatten ruled last March that families of 9/11 victims could proceed with their suits against the Saudi government for complicity in the attack? Khashoggi, as someone with intimate knowledge about Osama bin Laden and Turki bin Faisal, a leader within Saudi intelligence services at the time, would have certainly been called as a ‘star witness’ in the upcoming trials in New York. Were that to happen, no one in either the ‘Deep State’ or Saudi kingdom would ever want any of those dots to be connected let alone disclosed. That, indeed, could or would be the spark that perhaps sets off the insanity of yet another World War III just like the previous insane world wars were set off.

Clearly, historically: the Arab oil fairy tale is coming to a close sooner rather than later; a lot of chickens are about to come home to roost, and; a lot of dots about to be connected to too many unpleasant ‘truths’ that may finally reach the light of day. Maybe the Khashoggi Affair will be the final straw that broke the camels back and lead to many world-shaking events, such as the impeacement of President Trump or overthow of the Saudi Empire. At the very least, a lot of heads are going to roll, or beheadings as the case may be, over this.

But then, maybe not, and human life will simply continue to struggle on, like a mortally wounded animal, and endlessly repeat the idiocy that is a very long and sad story of the human race on Planet Earth. Shakesepeare had it right when he wrote King Lear & Macbeth.

Jerome Irwin is a freelance writer and author of “The Wild Gentle Ones; A Turtle Island Odyssey” (www.turtle-island-odyssey.com), a three volume account of his travels as a spiritual sojourner, during the 1960’s, 70’s & 80’s, among Native American & First Nation peoples in North America. It encompasses the Indigenous Spiritual Renaissance & Liberation Movements that emerged throughout North America during the civil rights era. Irwin has authored over the years a number of environmental, political, cultural, spiritual articles with a special focus on Native Americans, First Nations, Australian aboriginals, Israeli, Gazan, Palestinian and Syrian peoples. Irwin also is the publisher of The Wild Gentle Press.

jerome_irwin@yahoo.com