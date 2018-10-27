Countercurrents.org Receives Human Rights Award

Countercurrents.org has been awarded this year’s Solidarity Media award initiated by Solidarity Youth Movement. Countercurrents receives this special award for ‘its courageous interventions in upholding Human Rights and Citizen’s Rights’. Countercurrents editor Binu Mathew will receive the award on October 31, 2018 at Press Club Hall, Thiruvananthapuram from veteran journalist Thomas Jacob. The award carries Rs 10,000 and a plaque.

The other recipients are K. Sujith and P.T Nassar. K. Sujith receives the award for his series on persisting caste system in Kerala published in Mangalam daily. He is a sub editor in Mangalam daily. Media One Coordinating editor P.T Nassar receives the award for his video report on the exemplarary communal harmony prevailing in the Kasargod district of Kerala. The report tittled ‘Myth and Reality’ weaves around the cultural and historic mosaic that engenders the unique communal harmony of the district.

The awardees were selected by a jury that comprised senior journalist N.P. Rajendran, Prof. Yassin Ashraf, N.P Chekkutty, T.P. Cheruppa and Dr. Ajay Shekhar.