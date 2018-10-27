Harps of Kashmir Bleed!

O Mother, do not cry
For I have died but the battle stays
My death is not the full stop
It’s just a question which you must ask!
O Mother, I have been in pain
But the grave I taste is dying in vain
Don’t let her die! Save her from the predators
Once you free her, you would see me in peace
O Mother, I know how hard it’s for you to gasp
When your son bleeds to blend with the roses
I can feel how broken your heart is
When you bid me the great farewell
O Mother, I am not in peace
For their heaven is my home sweet home
She has been pierced a million times
But me and my friends die to save her
O Mother, the bullets won’t scare us
You have caressed my dead skin with your love
Please, take my death to my friends
To make them know what’s life all about!
O Mother, it’s not the Hirsohima I read
For that land died once and my land dies everyday
See the sky above sinking in my bleeding cloud
She too knows, how much we can endure!
O Mother, you have to go to my friends
Give them the lessons you just learnt from me
Through the unspoken words and cold body
Say them, “Freedom has no alternative”
O Mother, kiss me for the last time
Do come everyday to feed me with freedom
Your son today is more caged
But your love is what freedom promised me
O Mother, take my last breath
Store it in the jar and free it when we win
Goodbyes are for hell, not for heaven
Let your love ignite the healing revolution.
Kabir Deb was born in Haflong and completed his schooling from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Karimganj. After that completed his Graduation and Masters from Assam University, Assam. Writing has been his passion and a hobby from childhood, and hence submitted his short story in this magazine. He looks forward to change the society with the power of poetry. When the society is facing with many political and social conflicts he would like to show them that writing to express can destroy even the most destructive force in the society as poetry knows how to create. His work has been
published in ‘To be my Valentine’ edition of Hall of Poets, Reviews Magazine, Bhor
Foundation, Different Truths Magazine, Spillwords, Kaafiya & Cafe Dissensus Magazine.
