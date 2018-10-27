Harps of Kashmir Bleed!

O Mother, do not cry

For I have died but the battle stays

My death is not the full stop

It’s just a question which you must ask!

O Mother, I have been in pain

But the grave I taste is dying in vain

Don’t let her die! Save her from the predators

Once you free her, you would see me in peace

O Mother, I know how hard it’s for you to gasp

When your son bleeds to blend with the roses

I can feel how broken your heart is

When you bid me the great farewell

O Mother, I am not in peace

For their heaven is my home sweet home

She has been pierced a million times

But me and my friends die to save her

O Mother, the bullets won’t scare us

You have caressed my dead skin with your love

Please, take my death to my friends

To make them know what’s life all about!

O Mother, it’s not the Hirsohima I read

For that land died once and my land dies everyday

See the sky above sinking in my bleeding cloud

She too knows, how much we can endure!

O Mother, you have to go to my friends

Give them the lessons you just learnt from me

Through the unspoken words and cold body

Say them, “Freedom has no alternative”

O Mother, kiss me for the last time

Do come everyday to feed me with freedom

Your son today is more caged

But your love is what freedom promised me

O Mother, take my last breath

Store it in the jar and free it when we win

Goodbyes are for hell, not for heaven

Let your love ignite the healing revolution.

Kabir Deb was born in Haflong and completed his schooling from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Karimganj. After that completed his Graduation and Masters from Assam University, Assam. Writing has been his passion and a hobby from childhood, and hence submitted his short story in this magazine. He looks forward to change the society with the power of poetry. When the society is facing with many political and social conflicts he would like to show them that writing to express can destroy even the most destructive force in the society as poetry knows how to create. His work has been

published in ‘​To be my Valentine​’ edition of ​Hall of Poets, Reviews Magazine, Bhor

Foundation, Different Truths Magazine, Spillwords, Kaafiya & Cafe Dissensus Magazine.