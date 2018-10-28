Video- Professor Francis Boyle on Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) campaign against Sri Lanka on the Genocide of Tamils

Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) Campaign: Stopping The Government of Sri Lanka’s Genocide Against the Tamils!

Francis Boyle has been Professor of Law at University of Illinois College of Law since 1978, having obtained degrees in political science (Chicago), law (Harvard) and a PhD from Harvard also. He has been Bertrand Russell peace lecturer at McMaster University (2007) Parhad lecturer, University of Calgary (2001) and professor USSR Summer University Jurists (1989). He has worked with the Department State, and been consutant to UN Committee on Exercise of Inalienable Rights of Palestinian People, and also worked for Amnesty International USA, and Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina International Court Justice . Among others, he has Published The Tamil Genocide by Sri Lanka: The Global Failure to Protect Tamil Rights Under International Law (Clarity Press, 2009).

• Second International Conference on Tamil Nationhood and Genocide in Sri Lanka.

• Saturday May 5th, 2018

• Carleton University – Ottawa, Canada