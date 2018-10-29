An American Team Won a World Series Another American Team Helps Saudis Slay Yemeni Children for $

For three and half years, the Saudi’s have waged a horrendous war on Yemen. They have slaughtered tens of thousands of Yemenis – according to the UN Human Rights Commission more than 50,000 children died by Saudi air raids with UK supplied bombs, and US supplied war planes – through lack of sanitation and drinking water induced diseases, like cholera – and an even worse crime, through extreme famine, the worst famine in recent history – as per UNICEF / WHO – imposed by force, as the Saudi’s with the consent of the European allies closed down all ports of entry, including the moist important Red Sea Port of Hodeida. Khashoggi versus 50,000 Slaughtered Yemeni Children

CounterCurrents, 10/18/2018 — by Peter Koenig

https://countercurrents.org/2018/10/27/khashoggi-versus-50000-slaughtered-yemeni-children/

“Critics allege American support has enabled the Saudi-led coalition to conduct an air campaign resulting in repeated targeting of civilian sites [Washington Post] and widespread noncombatant casualties, even as the war exacerbates a humanitarian crisis. U.N. officials this week declared that half of Yemen’s population now lives under “pre-famine conditions.” At least 21 Yemeni civilians were killed Wednesday in airstrikes on a market in the Red Sea port of Hodeida, according to the U.N. humanitarian aid ­agency.” [from U.S., U.N. seek to identify weapons seized off the coast of Yemen, Washington Post, 10/25/2018

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/us-un-seek-to-identify-weapons-seized-off-the-coast-of-yemen/2018/10/25/08a6763f-6deb-4294-8c4b-939a1c741b15_story.html?utm_term=.598b41a97a48

“The US is deeply engaged in this war. We are providing bombs the Saudi-led coalition is using, we are refueling their planes before they drop those bombs, and we are assisting with intelligence,” Senator Bernie Sanders wrote in an oped to the New York Times. “I very much hope that Congress will act, that we will finally take seriously our congressional duty, end our support for the carnage in Yemen, and send the message that human lives are worth more than profits for arms manufacturers,”

No Senator Sanders ,100,000 Yemeni children must die so Americans can have jobs at Lockheed Martin and Boeing making warplanes and missiles for Saudi Arabia. The President as much as said so.

Trump administration ‘continuing support for Saudi-led operation against Yemen to protect US arms sales’ The Independent, 9/20/2018 https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-us-saudi-arabia-yemen-mike-pompeo-arms-sales-gulf-allies-a8547566.html

Since 1950, the country has spent nearly $90 billion on arms from U.S. defense contractors, according to data compiled by the Pentagon.

In August 2018, OpEdNews, Countercurrents, Kerala, India, Minority Perspective, Birmingham, UK and Greanville Post Published:

Dead ‘Yemeni Kids? Murdering Children By the Millions For Money and Power Is An American Way of Life The 3rd World must demand justice for her kids! Rev. Jeremiah Wright’s, cry “God bless America? No, no, God damn America for her crimes against humanity!” And American film maker Michael Moore’s “sick and twisted violent people that we’ve been for hundreds of years, it’s something that’s just in

our craw, just in our DNA. Americans kill people, because that’s what we do. We invade countries. We send drones in to kill civilians.”

Michael Moore’s film ‘Bowling at Columbine’ showed graphically how American kids are aware of their parents directly or indirectly being involved in the manufacture of weapons of mass destruction constantly producing violent death on the level of genocide in multiple countries at the same time.

Question for all of us on Earth, But Especially People of the Bombed and Plundered Third World. Is There Nothing Anyone Can Do??

No Justice YET Demanded in The Third World of Americans Taking the Lives of Millions of Kids In Invasions and Bombings

Politely Silent Non-White Third-World People Wait Their Turn While White First-World Soldiers-Kill?

50,000 Dead Yemeni Kids and 3rd World Nations Silently Await Their Turn or Accept Their Past of Slain Children?

Where oh where is any vocal reaction heard from within Third World nations that have also suffered seeing their children slain by the tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands like Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Korea (both North and South), Congo, Guatemala, Indonesia, El Salvador, Iraq, Somalia, Syria and Afghanistan, or by the thousands like Libya, Palestine, Argentina, and Chile, or even only by the hundreds, like Mexico, Uruguay, Cuba, Panama, Dominican Republic and Nicaragua? And where are voices heard, raised, in nations threatened with death and destruction like Iran, Venezuela, Russia and China?

Genocidal Western speculative banking run empires have always had their critical apologists to no effect. US Congresswoman Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii: “It is Outrageous that the US is Supporting a Genocidal War in Yemen” “Over 5 million children are facing starvation and a cholera outbreak is raging in Yemen, the worst humanitarian crisis in the world, yet the US continues to support the Saudi bombing and destruction of the country,” says Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. The Real News Network, September 21, 2018

Look to the future multipolar world that will no longer be under genocidal USA led Caucasian nations’ hegemony. When it becomes a topic of conversation throughout the world, justice will be done in the courts of a reorganized and reconstituted democratic United Nations.

But don’t just wait a see.

By the way, the Boston Red Socks was the American team that won the World Series yesterday for those viewers who could stop seeing, and hearing the screams of, beautiful Yemeni Children and their parents and friends.

Jay Janson is an archival research peoples historian activist, musician and writer; has lived and worked on all continents; articles on media published in China, Italy, UK, India and in the US by Dissident Voice, Global Research; Information Clearing House; Counter Currents, Minority Perspective, UK and others; now resides in NYC; First effort was a series of articles on deadly cultural pollution endangering seven areas of life emanating from Western corporate owned commercial media published in Hong Kong’s Window Magazine 1993; Howard Zinn lent his name to various projects of his; Weekly column, South China Morning Post, 1986-87; reviews for Ta Kung Bao; article China Daily, 1989. Is coordinator of the Howard Zinn co-founded King Condemned US Wars International Awareness Campaign, and website historian of the Ramsey Clark co-founded Prosecute US Crimes Against Humanity Now Campaign, which Dissident Voice supports with link at the end of each issue of its newsletter.