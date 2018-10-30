All For One And One For All!

One of the topics that severely bothers me involves othering and stereotyping a tribal group of which one doesn’t belong or supposedly doesn’t belong as being bad. Instead one vilifies due to some superficial or imagined difference rather than seeing commonality.

In this vein, people only naming Muslims as terrorists in the the USA doesn’t whitewash with me despite that some right-wingers are trying to shove that view down our throats and all of the rest of them — i.e., the ones who shoot up schools, malls, and concerts, as well as send bombs and anthrax, etc.. are just somehow labeled as deranged individuals. … Ditto for the way that CHRISTIAN religious leaders are portrayed who RAPE children. They are not terrorists who terrorize youngsters? Really?

Now — this bogus information in mind, let me remind you that we have many Muslims in the USA. You should see them, for example, working at Wegman’s grocery store in Northborough , MA — cheerful, helpful and kindly. They also make decisions as a family — not with only a husband-ruler.

Now the Pittsburgh Mosque Imam drew together his congregation after the Synagogue shooting and raised a significant sum of money for the victims. He called the Rabbi and asked about what more that his congregation could do to be helpful. He offered to send guards to protect the Jews when worshipping. … Let’s read between the lines here. This means that they are willing to LAY THEIR LIVES ON THE LINE to protect their Jewish neighbors concerning which eleven people were killed in Saturday’s shooting at the Tree of Life Temple.

Here in MA (and I am not bragging or being arrogant), we are very successful because we all stand for each other for the most part. It is a habit that goes back for centuries wherein we look out for the COMMONwealth. We warn and take care of each other. We support each other as did Paul Revere in the 1700’s.

Because we like being helpful to our brethren and sisters, we always or nearly always win at all that we attempt to achieve for people around us, such as having universal food, housing, waste management (including for bathrooms and trash), health care and the number one system for public education in the USA. We also have state funded social services that are exceptional, along with sanctuary towns and cities. We also have around two and a half billion dollars for climate change initiatives, etc., etc. So is it a surprise that we are the top USA state on sixty separate indices — number one out of fifty states?

We also do not tolerate hatred of anyone and we fight like all heck when we see any form of malignment .Instead we work to uplift the conglomerate — the sum total of our state whether in terms of its people, food, water or the natural world of which eighty percent comprises of forests.

In fact, there is no place in MA for hatred. We will not hate people of other skin colors, other religions or other cultures. This outlook doesn’t fit with most of us here.

We want our patterns across the world. Imagine if it were able to be achieved?

We often win in sports the top awards for basketball, football, ice hockey and baseball. … Some fellow in the baseball team cried during TV news yesterday since he was major in pulling off the Red Sox baseball win and had doubted himself, although he pulled out of that self-belittling place of being with encouragement from others and himself. He also allowed himself to look vulnerable, crying, while on TV.

You see, you can break a single twig, Yet when you have a whole bundle of us — you can’t take us down even if it may stick in some one’s throat that MA is largely a socialist democracy wherein we aren’t tooth and claw, but try to be helpful to each other in totality, including our sports players.

If anyone really thinks we are stoppable in my state, good luck with that bogus vision. Knock yourself out in the attempt, including Trump and ideological colleagues! There are just too many of us that are like-minded. In fact, our friends from Pittsburgh temple and mosque are welcome here any time. They definitely fit in well with us!

Sally Dugman is a writer in MA, USA