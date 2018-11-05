Justice rally for 1984 massacre held in Surrey

The victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh massacre were remembered at a justice rally held in Surrey on Sunday, November 4.

Organized by Indians Abroad for Pluralist India (IAPI) at Holland Park, the rally was well attended by South Asian activists who came together to denounce the pogrom aided and abetted by the Indian state following the assassination of then-Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards.

The rally was started with a moment of silence for the victims of the recent attack on a Synagogue in Pittsburgh that left 11 Jewish worshippers dead.

The speakers were unanimous in their demand for justice to the victims’ families and punishments against those involved in the conspiracy. They also agreed that the massacre had set a precedent for violence against other minorities, especially Muslims under the current right wing Hindu nationalist BJP government.

Among those who addressed the rally was Surrey Centre Liberal MP Randeep Singh Sarai, who had also raised the issue of the Sikh massacre in the House of Commons. Sarai assured that he and his colleagues will continue to raise their voices for justice to those who suffered.

Others who spoke at the event included Conservative Party supporter and TV broadcaster Harpreet Singh, New Democratic supporter and human rights lawyer Amandeep Singh and Joseph from Communist Party of Canada (Marxist Leninist).

Barjinder Singh, who has been instrumental in organizing an annual blood drive in memory of the victims of 1984, also spoke on the occasion. The drive has saved 130,000 lives since it began in 1999.

Muslim activist Sayed Wajahat also spoke in solidarity with the Sikhs who continue to fight for justice.

Prominent poets, Amrit Diwana, Preet Manpreet and Sarabjit Baaz recited poems dedicated to victims of the 1984 violence.

Among those present were Guru Nanak Sikh temple, Surrey President Hardeep Singh Nijjar, anti-racism activist Avtar Singh Dhillon, and IAPI members Parshotam Dosanjh, Navtej Johal and Gurpreet Singh.