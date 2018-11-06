Either Way They Vote Americans Remain Suckered Into Being a Worldwide Genocidal Killing Machine  

Americans being suckered into focusing on voting for one of the two parties of the ruling genocidal Wall St. plutocracy, US CIA controlled media informs of Yemeni children dying from bombs & starvation knowing its captive audience will not turn against the American killing machine. Once USA-EU loses hegemony, the many nations that have seen their children murdered by USA and European empires will demand justice.

The good people of the murderously plundered Third World should not let themselves be taken in by USA worldwide satellite beamed CIA-fed media prattling on continuously about American democracy during ongoing elections. It has often been pointed out that there really is only one party allowed in the United States, the party of the ruling propertied capitalists, and it has two right wings: Republican and Democrat.

Former US Attorney General Ramsey Clark, once the highest law officer of the USA, who helped write both important civil rights laws, speaks to his fellow Americans clearly,

“We’re not a democracy . It’s a terrible misunderstanding and a slander to the idea of democracy to call us that. In reality, we’re a plutocracy: a government by the wealthy.” :

One of the most internationally powerful plutocrats in US history, John Pierpont Morgan, in a candid moment admitted, ”Of all forms of tyranny the least attractive and the most vulgar is the tyranny of mere wealth, the tyranny of plutocracy” :

The well respected third president of the USA, Thomas Jefferson, saw the plutocracy coming when he said,“I hope we shall crush in its birth the aristocracy of our moneyed corporations, which dare already to challenge our government to a trial of strength and bid defiance to the laws of our country.”

Already in 1922, USA’s most famous economist Thorstein Veblen wrote,

”The current situation in America is by way of being something of a psychiatrical clinic.. .Perhaps the commonest and plainest evidence of an unbalanced mentality is to be seen in a certain fearsome and feverish credulity with which a large proportion of Americans are affected…. There is a visible lack of composure and logical coherence, both in what they will believe and in what they are ready to do about it.”

Veblen assumed depression to be the normal condition in a business-enterprise economy, to be relieved in periods of excitation caused by stimuli not intrinsic to the system like war and expansion abroad. Veblen saw the modern business leader as essentially a latter-day predatory warrior. He saw the American working class that, far from wishing to abolish the economic system under which it worked, sought largely to occupy a more rewarding and honorific role within it. In short, he saw emulation of the criminal ruling class , not revolutionary agitation, as the most persistent motive force of the working class in America. [Thorstein Veblen by Douglas Dowd, 1966]

Veblen’s observation is born out by Americans always having been willing to follow criminal orders and bomb, invade and occupy other people’s lands the world over.

A contemporary poet, describes well, what is hailed as democracy by Wall Street owned criminal US media, “Regardless of the dissembling of corporate state propagandists, free market capitalism has always been a government subsidized, bubble-inflating, swindlers’ game, in which, psychopathic personalities (not “job creators” but con job perpetrators) thrive. By the exploitation of the many, a ruthless few have amassed large amounts of capital by which they dominate mainstream narratives and compromise elected and governmental officials, thereby gaming the system for their benefit. Around the world, the U.S. empire wages perpetual war, hot and cold, overt and covert, including military brinksmanship with the nuclear power, the Russian Federation.” Phil Rockstroh

Paul Craig Roberts, former editor of the Wall Street Journal, and Undersecretary of the Treasury under President Reagan, in his article, The Looting Machine Called Capitalism, wrote,

“Americans are the least exceptional people in human history. Americans have no rights at all. We hapless insignificant beings have to accept whatever capitalists and their puppet government impose on us. And we are so stupid we call it ‘Freedom and Democracy America.’”

Americans today are wildly mesmerized in avid interest in the outcome of the November 2nd mid-term election. At the same time, the USA is and has been fueling, arming and target selecting for the Saudi airstrikes for three years. In November 2017, Save the Children reported that 130 children were dying every day, with 50,000 children already believed to have died in 2017. The U.N. officials said more than 20 million people, including 11 million children, are in need of urgent assistance, with 7 million totally dependent on food assistance. The U.N. has called it the “worst humanitarian crisis in the world.”

US CIA controlled media is so sure of the headlock it has on the American public, its mainstream media can even inform of Yemeni children dying from bombs & starvation knowing its captive audience will not turn against their American killing machine. Even the most eye-rebounding photos ublished in wars supporting New York Times https://www.nytimes.com/2018/11/01/world/middleeast/yemen-starvation-amal-hussain.html and seen on PBS television channels will not put a dent in American solidarity with its government’s and military’s genocidal actions in Yemen – prosecutable genocidal crimes against humanity.

In One American Ear and Out the Other

Here is mainstream criminal Washington Post, ”Critics allege American support has enabled the Saudi-led coalition to conduct an air campaign resulting in repeated targeting of civilian sites

And here is C-Span

Rep Tulsi Gabbard Questions the US’ role in Yemen – C-Span

In 2008, for two weeks the major networks telecasted as humorous, Rev. Jeremiah Wright’s cry, his finger pointed to the sky, “God bless America? No, no, God damn America for her crimes against humanity!”

In 2012, prime times news during the Republican debates of presidential candidates, candidate Rep. Ron Paul was heard denouncing “all US bombings and invasions beginning with those in Korea as illegal, unconstitutional and a horrific loss of human life.”

But nothing can effect a change in American dedication to their military and its military’s heritage (of gore, death and destruction).

American film maker Michael Moore’s castigates his fellow Americans as“sick and twisted violent people that we’ve been for hundreds of years, it’s something that’s just in our craw, just in our DNA. Americans kill people, because that’s what we do. We invade countries. We send drones in to kill civilians.”

In one American ear and out the other.

Martin Luther King made bold headlines in newspaper throughout the world with, “The greatest purveyor of violence in the world today is my government. In Vietnam we may have killed a million already, mostly children.” King cried out, “Silence is treason!” but at home extremely few Americans spoke out in agreement, many spoke against him, most were silent, and King was shot to death within the year.

No, this archival research peoples historian activist is convinced that no change will be coming from anywhere in the American led First World, especially now as it is hard pressed losing its hegemony to a future multipolar world.

Some of us work to somehow make this Americans killing millions of children come to be topic of conversation in the Third World for the children’s lives that could be saved.

Once USA-EU loses hegemony and can no longer sanction, the many nations that have seen their children murdered by USA and European empires will demand justice in the courts of a reconstituted and reorganized democratic United Nations. In the meantime let’s have faith that the astounding intelligence witnessed in the miraculous achievements in outer and inner space will eventually manifest itself in ending the five centuries of European and American genocide for money and power.

Jay Janson is an archival research peoples historian activist, musician and writer